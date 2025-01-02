I need to construct an index for my posts on foxblog3, and this will take some time. I therefore need to post it whilst it is under construction. The later posts from 2024 are complete but the rest are patchy. I think I started this substack blog back in 2021 so I have much to do. I will add to this when I can to shorten the backlog, as well as keeping the current posts up to date as I go along.

I will also develop a better system of subject tags and perhaps a unique numbering indentifying system.

2024 Back as far as Jun 8 2024 should be complete, I am working on the rest

Chronological

2021

2021 Jan 15 foxblog3 Jessie Czebotar - My Whistleblower and Woman of the Year 2020 https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/jessie-czebotar-my-whistleblower #jessieczebotar #freemasonry #freemason #whistleblower

2021 Feb 16 foxblog3 Mind Control 1 – Sports Slaves #MKSport https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/mind-control-1-sports-slaves-mksport #MKSport #cyndygarvey #stevegarvey #cathyobrien

2021 Feb 24 foxblog3 Mind Control 2 - Sports Logos and Television #MKSport https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/mind-control-2-sports-logos-and-television #mindcontrol #mkultra #sportslogos #tv

2021 Jan 29 foxblog3 MJ2 - Purple Programming - Monarch Mind Control Programming https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/purple-programming-monarch-mind-control #purpleprogramming #purple #mkultra

2021 Nov 15 foxblog 3 Edelweiss – Symbol Against Tyranny https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/edelweiss-symbol-against-tyranny #edelweiss #anschluss #lockdown #covid #soundofmusic

2021 Dec 23 foxblog3 Trauma and Christmas https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/trauma-and-christmas #christmas #trauma

2022

2022 Feb 5 foxblog3 Corey Feldman Talks https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/corey-feldman-talks

2022 Aug 22 foxblog3 Luciferian Baby Roast Affidavit https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/luciferian-baby-roast-affadavit #babyroast #affidavit #luciferian

2022 Mar 5 foxblog3 Superbowl 2022 Decode Gina Phillips https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/superbowl-2022-decode-gina-phillips #ginaphillips #superbowl2022 #titans #olympians #decode

2022 Jul 12 foxblog3 Cultism's Roots in MK Ultra https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/cultisms-roots-in-mk-ultra #mkultra #britishintelligence #cults

2022 Jul 27 foxblog3 The Rape of Britain https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/the-rape-of-britain #tommyrobinson #groominggangs #rapegangs

[UT10] 2022 Sept 2 foxblog3 UT10 - Lost Daughter - under Cult Mind Control? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/ut10-lost-daughter-under-cult-mind

2022 Oct 9 foxblog3 Satanic Holidays https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/satanic-holidays #satanicholidays #festivals #ritualdates

2022 Nov 5 foxblog3 Laptop From Hell 9 - Marco Polo Report https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/laptop-from-hell-9-marco-polo-report #hunterbiden #marcopolo

2023

2023 Apr 1 foxblog3 Trans Mass Shooters Gallery https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/audrey-aiden-trans-mass-shooter-photo #nashville #trans #massshooter #audreyhale

[UT11] 2023 Apr 23 substack foxblog3 UT11 - Paperdolls and Part Truths of Abuse in the Mormon Church https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/ut10-paperdolls-and-part-truths

2023 Mar 14 foxblog3 Ellie Williams False Allegations Barrow Rape Gangs aka Tommy Robinson's role in exonerating Muslims in Barrow from rape allegations https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/ellie-williams-false-allegations #elliewilliams #tommyrobinson #barrow

2023 May 15 foxblog3 Phillip Schofield - What it's all really about... https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/phillip-schofield-timeline-2014-feb #phillipschofield #lies

2023 Jun 3 foxblog3 - Scott Gordon Scientology Whistleblower https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/scott-gordon-scientology-whistleblower #ScottGordon #Scientology #emeter #dianetics

2023 Jul 23 foxblog3 "BBC Presenter" - The Legal Position https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/the-bbc-presenter-legal-position #huwedwards #bbc #csa

2023 Sept 9 foxblog3 Occult Symbolism of the Phoenix https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/occult-symbolism-of-the-phoenix #phoenix #purple

2023 Aug 8 foxblog3 Sinead - Forgive me I just could go no further #oneofmillions https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/sinead-forgive-me-i-just-could-go #sinead #sineadoconnor #csa

2023 Sept 19 foxblog3 Can we trust Russell Brand? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/can-we-trust-russell-brand-video #russellbrand

2023 Sept 9 substack foxblog3 Beyonce and the Phoenix Agenda https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/beyonce-and-the-phoenix-agenda #beyonce #phoenix #endtimes #obama #burningman #ukraine #magik

2023 Oct 22 foxblog3 Babies for sale Cabbage Patch Kids https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/babies-for-sale-cabbage-patch-kids #cabbagepatchkids

2023 Oct 13 foxblog3 Allahu Akbar shouts the Mind Controlled Manchurian Candidate https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/allahu-akbar-shouts-the-mind-controlled #matthewpauly #mindcontrol #manchuriancandidate

2023 Sept 17 substack foxblog3 Silver Grey Pope https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/phoenix-agenda-2-silver-grey-pope #greypope #pope #orsini

[UT 12] substack foxblog3 UT12 - HarbingerJ's Story of MK Ultra Part 1 https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/ut-12-my-story-part-1-harbingerj #mkultra #harbingerj #tbmc #mormon #lds #monarchmindcontrol

2023 Nov 6 substack foxblog3 Nashville Trans Mass Shooter "Manifesto" https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/nashville-trans-mass-shooter-manifesto #nashville #transshooter #transmassshooter

[fb3] 2023 Nov 12 foxblog3 Niven Sinclair and Dave Smith BBC https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/niven-sinclair-and-dave-smith-bbc #novensinclair #davesmith #bbc

[fb3] 2023 Nov 18 substack foxblog3 Healing and Therapy Information for Mind Controlled Survivors https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/healing-and-therapy-information-for #mkultra #mindcontrol #healing #therapy #links

[UT13] 2023 Nov 28 foxblog 3 UT13 - Floodlit Mormon Sexual Abuse Database https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/ut13-floodlit-mormon-sexual-abuse

2023 Dec 22 foxblog3 How Deep The Magik Well Goes (Silence Breaks Forth into Song Part 5) Update https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/99soon-how-deep-the-magik-well-goes #magik #freemasonry #jessieczebotar

2024

[1] 2024 Jan 3 foxblog3 Organ Trafficking, Paedophile Networks - The Hell of Children abducted by Ukraine

2024 Mar 3 foxblog3 Naomi Campbell and the Satanic System https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/naomi-campbell-and-the-satanic-system #naomicampbell #satanism #fashion4relief

2024 Jun

[fb3] 2024 Jun 2 foxblog3 Blood Ritual Monarch 5 - Cult of the Shadow https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/blood-ritual-monarch-4-cult-of-the #arachnid #spiders #cultoftheshadow #bloodritualmonarch #mindcontrol #mkultra

[fb3] 2024 Jun 6 foxblog3 Mind Controlled Milk Shake Antics https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/mind-controlled-milk-shake-antics #mkultra #tattoos #mindcontrol #Farage #NigelFarage #VictoriaBowenThomas

[fb3] 2024 Jun 8 foxblog3 Theta Mind Control Experiment caused 1987 Moscow Hurricane https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/theta-mind-control-experiment-caused #moscow #hurricane #victoria #theta #mindcontrol #mkultra

[fb3] 2024 Jun 15 foxblog3 Satanic Summer Solstice https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/satanic-summer-solstice #summersolstice #ritual #satanicsolstice #hughhefner

[fb3] 2024 Jun 22 foxblog3 Watch Out for Romeo Spies https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/romeo-spy-john-symonds #RomeoSpies #manchuriancandidate #mindcontrol #trojanhorse

[fb3] 2024 Jun 30 foxblog3 Romeo Spies 2 - Human Intelligence Operatives Techniques https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/romeo-2-humint #humint #greyareaoperator #psyops #huminttechniques #manipulation

2024 July

[fb3] 2024 Jul 3 foxblog3 Lucy Letby Appeal Transcript April 2024 https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/lucy-letby-appeal-transcript-apr #LucyLetby #Appeal #AppealTranscript

2024 Jul 6 foxblog3 Romeo Spies 3 Sexpionage https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/95-romeo-spies-3-sexpionage #romeospies #sexpionage #mkultra #mindcontrol

2024 Jul 14 foxblog3 Romeo Spies 4 The Spy Who Loved Me Video https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/romeo-4-the-spy-who-loved-me-video #romeospies #spywholovedme #manipulation

2024 Jul 15 foxblog3 Assassination and Mind Control https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/assassination-and-mind-control #assassination #mindcontrol #trump #reagan #randalturner

2024 Jul 20 foxblog3 Murder by Mk Ultra https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/murder-by-mk-ultra #mkultra #mindcontrol #manchuriancandidate

2024 Jul 25 foxblog3 Randal Turner and Angelina Jolie https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/randal-turner-and-angelina-jolie #angelinajolie #billday #randalturner #jonvoight

2024 Jul 28 foxblog3 Dark Psychology and Manipulation https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/dark-psychology-and-manipulation #Darkpsychology #manipulation #survivors

2023 Jul 29 foxblog3 Substack Cheryl Corless Survivor of Care and Forced Adoption Nightmare https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/cheryl-corless-care-and-forced-adoption #cherylcorless

2024 Aug

2024 Aug 3 foxblog3 Olympics Decode 1 The Satanic Last Supper https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/olympics-decode-1-the-last-supper #sataniclastsupper #lastsupper #dionysus #thomasjolly #paris2024 #openingceremony

2024 Aug 10 foxblog3 Olympics Decode 2 - Opening Ceremony Rituals https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/90-sat10-olympics-decode-2-opening #decode #olympics #openingceremony #symbolism

2024 Aug 15 foxblog3 Romeo Spy 5 https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/romeo-spy-5-comments #romeospies #ai #americanfrontlinedoctors #simonegold

2024 Aug 18 foxblog3 AI Tweet Generators and AI Social Media Posts https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/95-sun-18th-730-ai-generated-twitterx #AI #AITweetGenerators #Manipulators #TweetGenerators #MachineTweets

2024 Aug 24 foxblog3 Ted Heath - Just the Tip of the Iceberg: Elite Satanism, VIP Child-Abuse Networks and the Potential Collapse of the State… https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/ted-heath-just-the-tip-of-the-iceberg #tedheath #burnerbloggerofbedlam #csa #childabuse

2024 Aug 31 Foxblog3 Colour Symbolism https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/colour-symbolism-2 #coloursymbolism #symbolism #colours

2024 Sept 3 foxblog3 Survivors - Discrepancies, Contradictions, Inconsistencies and Loose Ends Part 1 https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/survivors-discrepancies-contradictions #survivors #looseends #inconsistencies #ptsd #mindcontrol #mkultra

2024 Sept 7 foxblog3 BITE Model of Authoritarian Control https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/bite-model-of-authoritarian-control #BITE #control #manipulation #controlfreaks #authoritarian

2024 Sept 15 foxblog3 Dr. Guthrie's Schools Child Abuse, Scotland https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/dr-guthries-schools-child-abuse-scotland #scotland #DrGuthries #csa #childabuse #DrGuthriesChildAbuse

2024 Sept 17 foxblog3 Diddy aka Puff Daddy Arrested and Charged https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/diddy-aka-puff-daddy-arrested-and #seancombs #arrested #pdiddy #puffdaddy

2024 Sept 22 foxblog3 Deeper Esoterical Meanings – Masonic Tracing Boards (SBFIS Part 8) https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/deeper-esoterical-meanings-masonic #freemasons #tracingboards #masons #symbolism

[fb324PPP] 2024 Sept 28 foxblog3 Persistent Predatory Personalities https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/psychopaths-narcissists-machiavellians #psychopaths #PersistentPredatoryPersonalities #PPP #survivors #DrMitchell #karenmitchell

2024 Oct 5 foxblog3 Nicole Uhler's abuse by her Father, Therapist Jon Uhler https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/nicole-uhler-on-her-father-therapist #jonuhler #nicoleuhler #therapist #abuse #childabuse

2024 Oct 12 foxblog4 Hurricanes 2 - Weather Modification, Projects, US Patents and Theta Mind Control https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/60sat-hurricanes-and-theta-mind-control #hurricanes #weathermodification #haarp #theta #hurricaneseeding

2024 Oct 19 foxblog3 Cathy O'Brien 1. Where is Cathy O'Brien's daughter, Kelly? Cathy, Kelly and Shaela https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/80-sat-20th-where-is-cathy-obriens #foxblog3 #cathyobrien #kellyobrien #kellycoxobrien #shaela #mikaela

2024 Oct 25 foxblog3 Mark Phillips 1 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Ray Bilger and Janus https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/mark-phillips-was-he-cathy-obriens #MarkPhillips #CathyOBrien #handler #raybilger #janus

2024 Oct 27 foxblog3 Mark Phillips 2 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Jon Gentry https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/mark-phillips-was-he-cathy-obriens-d86 #markphillips #jongentry #cathyobrien #handler #mkultra

2024 Oct 31 foxblog3 Overcoming the Blood Cult https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/overcoming-the-blood-cult #bloodcult #bloodcult3 #LoisSasek #sra #ritualabuse #mindcontrol

2024 Nov 1 foxblog3 Mark Phillips 3 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Brice Taylor https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/mark-phillips-3-was-he-cathy-obriens #CathyOBrien #MarkPhillips #BriceTaylor #SueFord #mindcontrol

2024 Nov 2 foxblog3 Mark Phillips 4 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Kathleen Sullivan https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/sat-nov-2-mark-phillips-4-was-he #cathyobrien #markphillips #kathleensullivan #mindcontrol #handler

2024 Nov 10 foxblog3 Revivification by Brice Taylor https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/revivification-by-brice-taylor #Revivification #BriceTaylor #CathyOBrien #mindcontrol #mkultra #MiltonErickson

2024 Nov 16 foxblog3 Cathy O'Brien 2 - Was Mark Phillips Cathy's Handler? Summary https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/cathy-obrien-2-was-mark-phillips #cathyobrien #markphillips #handler

2024 Nov 23 foxblog3 Cathy O'Brien 3 - Was Mark Phillips Mind Controlled? https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/cathy-obrien-3-was-mark-phillips #foxblog3 #mindcontrol #markphillips #cathyobrien

2024 Dec 1 foxblog3 Cathy O'Brien 4 - The Magikal Connections to TRANCE Formation https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/cathy-obrien-the-magikal-connection #magik #nlp #mkultra #mindcontrol #programming #cathyobrien #markphillips #richardbander #johngrinder

2024 Dec 4 foxblog3 Britney showing MK Ultra Child Alter https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/britney-showing-mk-ultra-child-alter #britney #freeBritney #childabuse #mkultra #mindcontrol #DID #dissociative

2024 Dec 5 foxblog3 Secret Hand Signals 1 - The Masonic M https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/hand-signals-masonic-m #MasonicM #handsigns #freemasons

2024 Dec 7 foxblog3 Cathy O'Brien 5 - Dana https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/cathy-obrien-5-who-is-dana-where #cathyobrien #dana #kelly #kellycoxobrien #atlanta #alabama

2024 Dec 15 foxblog3 Secret Hand Signals 2 - The 666 Hand Sign https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/666-hand-sign-1 #666 #handsignals #handsign

2024 Dec 22 foxblog3 Cathy O'Brien 6 - XKelly's Appeal to Cathy https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/30-where-is-cathy-obriens-daughter #cathyOBrien #KellyCox #KellyCoxOBrien #KellyOBrien #mkultra #mindcontrol

2024 Dec 28 foxblog3 UK Child Sexual Abuse People's Tribunal Report 2016 https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/uk-child-sexual-abuse-peoples-tribunal #UKCSAPT #Report #csa #childabusereport #childabuse

2024 Dec 30 foxblog3 Attributes and Tactics of Dark Personalities / Persistent Predatory Personalities https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/85-mon-30th-new-attributes-and-tactics #PersistentPredatoryPersonalities #PPPs #DarkPersonalities #attributes #tactics

Mormon

Previous Posts on Mormon Abuse

UT0 – Utah Mormon Satanic Ritual Abuse Links [UT0]

UT1 – Utah Ritual Abuse [UT1]

UT2 - Rapist Suspect linked to Mormon Ritual Abuse Scandal Still Delaying Extradition from Glasgow to US [UT2]

UT3 – Satanic Ritual Abuse in the Mormon Church [UT3]

UT4 – Two accuse Leavitt of being Ritual Abuser [UT4]

UT5 – Kristy Allen Mormon Ritual Abuse and MKUltra [UT5]

UT6 – Church of Mormon in Books About Abuse [UT6]

UT7 – David Hamblin Utah County Mormon Ritual Abuse [UT7]

UT8 – Satanism in Utah Valley 1988 [UT8]

UT9 – A Report of Child Sexual Abuse in LDS [UT9]

UT10 - Lost Daughter - under Cult Mind Control? [UT10] https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/ut10-lost-daughter-under-cult-mind

UT11 - Paperdolls and Part Truths of Abuse in the Mormon Church [UT11]

UT12 - HarbingerJ's Story of MK Ultra Part 1 [UT 12]

