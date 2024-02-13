Aussie survivor Tim Roy’s name came up in some other research. I have uploaded a couple of his videos to Odysee for broader safekeeping. Back in 2007 he released a book, one of the earlier survivors to tell their stories.

Tim was a survivor of Daruk and other ritual abuse in Australia.

The first interview is a mainstream interview of 12 minutes…

Odysee Tim Roy Interview - Author of Little Tim, Big Tim _ Switch Me Off [1] 12 mins

The second is a much longer interview with Fiona and Steve McMurray...

Pedos Down Under Radio_ Episode #1 with Tim Roy (Fiona and Steve McMurray) [2] 1hr 50 mins. For autotranscript see Appendix 1.

Steve McMurray is an excellent researcher, but his site has been down for years now. Three articles remain here and maybe some links can be followed to archive. MK Ultra Mind Control in Australia McMurray Reports [4].

Fiona has also gone private now, after integrating, but many links to her work are here, including her free ebook as a pdf Fiona Barnett Links Summary [5]

Tim wrote a book, Little Tim, Big Tim back in 2007, which is unavailable on UK Amazon, but may be available elsewhere.

2007 Amazon Little Tim, Big Tim [3]

Links

[1] Odysee Tim Roy Interview - Author of Little Tim, Big Tim _ Switch Me Off https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Tim-Roy-Interview---Author-of-Little-Tim,-Big-Tim-_-Switch-Me-Off-6S9P-aKaG9g:f

[2] Odysee Pedos Down Under Radio_ Episode #1 with Tim Roy (Fiona and Steve McMurray) https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Pedos-Down-Under-Radio_-Episode--1-with-Tim-Roy-zXOaVAjLpEQ:6 #pedosdownunder #timroy #fionabarnett #sra #darnuk #ritualabuse #australia

[3] 2007 Amazon Little Tim, Big Tim https://www.amazon.co.uk/Little-Tim-Big-Australian-Autobiography/dp/0980283604/

[4] 2016 Jan 5 foxblog1 MK Ultra Mind Control in Australia McMurray Reports https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2016/01/05/mk-ultra-mind-control-in-australia/

[5] 2023 Mar 8 substack Foxblog3 Fiona Barnett Links Summary https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/fiona-barnett-links-summary #fionabarnett #csa #mkultra #ritualabuse

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Appendix 1 Transcript of [2] Odysee Pedos Down Under Radio_ Episode #1 with Tim Roy (Fiona and Steve McMurray)

e'll get all our friends around us and we'll sing a song together oh my

0:06

[Music]

0:11

and again by [Music]

0:23

welcome to episode 1 of the pedos downunder radio podcast my name's Steve

0:30

McMurray and I'm with Fiona Barnett and this is a new podcast that we're starting together Fiona do you want to

0:36

tell us a little bit more about pedos Down Under and pedis turn on the radio and what it's all about

0:42

yeah sure well I well as a bit of a joke I used the title paedophiles Down Under

0:49

when I did a bit of a webpage last year well I actually did it a I think I did

0:56

it in about when I went to the Royal Commission about 2013 and I went public to protect myself and my family and so I

1:04

use that title and then when I decided when I went before the press conference

1:11

in Sydney last year when Bill Heflin got up and you know said that there are a

1:17

number of VIP pedophiles that he had information on from the police and there was a prime minister's name on that list

1:23

and all the sort of thing I decided to bring the website up again and it was

1:29

just easy to go with the old name and then after I appeared in that press conference last November 2015 well I

1:37

kind of went nuts on social media and now I'm stuck with that name and it's

1:42

become as Niki Davis says it's become my brand Chloe that's it

1:48

with well yeah we're stuck with that one so we figured well we'll just name the radio show pedos Down Under radio and

1:56

but we've decided to do our own show haven't we because well I've done quite

2:01

a number of interviews and and you you had your virgin interview didn't you recently yeah and and and you must have

2:09

enjoyed that a lot so we've taken to it like a duck to water really this is going to be the first episode obviously

2:16

now your pedophiles down under website has exposed to a lot of pedophiles and we aim to do the same with this radio

2:23

show and podcast so people have a lot to look forward to there but not only that

2:29

we'll have big I guess very interesting guests on who sometimes maybe victims and we aim to

2:36

educate people about this story how they've deal dealt with it and how that

2:44

information can hopefully help victims as well so well it's a is multiple

2:50

things that we're trying to achieve from this but mainly I think one of the things that will really be done is an

2:56

expose on the New World Order from an Australian perspective and from the cult

3:02

of pedophiles perspective so it'll we'll learn more about it that way

3:07

today we sat down and spend a bit of time with Tim Roy

3:15

Tim's authored a few books and one of

3:20

them is little Tim big Tim and he is a victim of the VIP pedo ring in Sydney

3:29

that I was a victim all and he also has served Australia in the SAS SAS and he

3:38

is very articulate and he is one of

3:43

those who said to me yeah when I've posted a lot of his stuff and his

3:50

response to that was I've got my voice back and it's very important for victims

3:55

to feel as though they have a voice and otherwise people there you find victims

4:05

mental health declines quite rapidly if they shut down and they feel frustrated

4:10

as though they can't say anything but the opposite happens if they are if they allow to voice what's happened to them

4:16

if they're later just talk about it and feel as though they're being heard it's very healing its instantaneous

4:23

the sense of relief and healing and that's what you'll you'll see in this you know interview we did with with Tim

4:30

when you agree absolutely it was a great interview after we've done it I could

4:36

really see a difference on on Tim's face and it was really good for him and

4:41

that's what makes me happy about it in a way that's that success for me and what have to do with this podcast but they'll

4:48

be many more to come and many more interesting guests and a lot of information and a lot of people exposed

4:54

over the coming podcasts yeah we really um took down 2 GB in this episode so I

5:01

like this one where yeah yeah yeah well I think the thrift spital better install

5:08

um camcorders in our cars after today's little lady here ok over my shoulder

5:16

that's for sure ok I think the popular we're all dead yeah that's right we're gonna update our

5:23

wills so no it's good I mean it was a bit that that it was a different sort of

5:28

interview I've never done something like that and um there's some funny moments

5:34

and I think we just all I think we sort of acted as though we're all sitting around having a drink at the pub to be

5:39

honest it wasn't familiar it was a friendly chat yeah it's very friendly

5:44

chat and got out of hand at times but it all came good in the end and you know

5:52

we'll just see how guys there'll be times when we can't really have a chat like that with with guests but this you

5:58

can with Timmy's it's a funny guy too it's got a good sense of you and welcome to pedos downunder radio

6:05

we're calling it that mainly because as Niki Davis said that's our brand now so I started the name

6:14

pedophiles down under just like as a joke and it's stuck oh it's gonna be on my gravestone now

6:21

but this is I'm looking at that you

6:26

they'll just never find your body right sign well I intend to see more people in the

6:34

future put parcel on their gravestones anti-stress yeah that's his cat I are

6:41

done Jews pedophiles I find it the young public hate salute all right shut their and let the dinner blew right it's just

6:47

it's just too much room all right so II as people who want to be respected we

6:54

need to be useful and we need to understand that is a calamity between all types condition types Christian

7:01

types locals internationals the word pedophile does not officially help

7:08

people who are trying to fight them we so know it so that is unfortunate that we chose them is our name your nobody

7:17

telling definitel everyone who but I'll get the bus pu s pedophiles under stress

7:27

when they're alive yes for my old man and all his mates pedophiles under

7:32

surface pass did all I so everyone this is Tim Roy yeah Tim's the author of two

7:40

books are one is a little Tim big Tim and the other one mist which took me off

7:46

now little Tim big Tim verbal oh okay well little Tim big Tim is about Tim's

7:54

experience of a VIP pedophile ring in Sydney it's the same ring that abused me and his experience of ritual abuse also

8:03

at the hands of some big names and then the other books switched me off is about

8:09

Tim's experiences serving in the Australian SAS and do you want to just tell people because there will be people

8:15

from England America who don't know what that Special Forces ranches oh just a very well aware

8:24

that the the ludus SAS itself put in a

8:29

search can bring up my stuff so I don't label it as this is in Australia for

8:37

those people who want to know what I'm talking about I refer to it the lads in the West

8:42

ourself in the West or the West West Australia being understanding of West is

8:48

and that allows myself not to feel like I mean engaging men who've done their

8:54

time for their country to actually be poured into the sort of stuff because I'm not being smart enough to make sure

9:00

that searchers think they look good from English comment so don't use it and I

9:05

talk to all my friends or is in the West over in the West we did this and I live

9:11

in that and the SAS is one of the most elite military units in Australia like

9:17

it is overseas and I mean anyone who serves a noted in my opinion is an

9:22

Australian hero they give up so much to the country they are one of the best

9:27

defenses we have and no one can argue with that so you know that's that's really amazing you know that's the real

9:33

success of yours - yeah I also think that of course we live with what I was

9:39

say passed in charge we having a competence now between the military and the army that's why the Cafe de went off

9:46

in Sydney was rubbish oh the link half a siege I had a chat but I've got a friend who was in that

9:53

siege and I know some of the inside information about that siege and it was just disgusting I mean I kept on saying

10:00

when I saw it I knew someone was dead the moment they went in there and started how many bullets did they family

10:05

rounds of bullets just like - you know it was like watching a bunch of kids

10:11

hanging up at the firing range we blog rounds as I watch it that chicken in the

10:17

shopping centre you know putting her gun to save herself and injuring three people with British I said did I not

10:24

accuse them don't give it to him Lisa notoriously bad

10:29

because they're not taught they haven't had the trainings in the beginning no you'd have to put police on 12-hour

10:36

shifts to actually get a competent police force because then that third shift could go to training and we can

10:42

actually feel safe is actually juju on the weapons but presently they and I

10:49

will put this down the rabbit mr. rabbit with the ears and used to be top of the

10:55

bunny pole crib all his buddies well he

11:00

he was very nice a story any terror started but no boats nonsense all that

11:05

sort of thing right but he neglected the telling of the future Prime Minister that he's actually allowed to pass the

11:13

emergency action which happened at the cafe Lily cafe he's actually had the

11:19

past that him pass that information and responsibility to the moche so we have a

11:24

we have a Liberal Party that is actually hiding information from each other and getting Australians killed because then

11:31

it could have called the SAS and taken that guy out in five minutes they had a cleat shot through the window

11:37

and it's not like chocolate cafes routinely put up bulletproof glass so

11:46

the boys had done six years rehearsals are not good used and when we do the

11:52

hearse was we do it is just go go go go until you get on a chopper to go do the job but this is that call and this what

11:59

the strap uh bleak needs to know you allowed to call you military just savior Salinas and I can say that stood because

12:06

I created a bloody Fiasco when I came out and told him no training with automatic weapons over in the West

12:11

that's what caused the the actual um you know the conspiracy I own today was

12:17

trying to cover that up I'm gonna get straight expiry tells people about it so

12:25

what it Tim why don't you tell people just because there are people who hadn't read your book and there are people who need need just

12:33

a very basic background so why don't you tell them just a little bit about your childhood and where you grew up and then

12:39

we'll go into your VIP abusers and your experiences of

12:44

ritual abuse and singing yeah well it Derek what I want to do is basically I've got

12:52

the book got to meet Jim that is the you know evidential reference I feel no

12:58

policy I've got the statement from the police they she believed me like I was bounced from the Royal

13:04

Commission to the police spent four days over two years to the top story about

13:10

VIPs alright so presently I'd like to just keep those things in-house and let's

13:17

just work on that little area there because my life has gone too many stories exactly and I done one of the

13:24

overworld people and you know get them thinking where we are what's your

13:30

address a great Lawson yeah what's that we can always do another show so start

13:36

with you know the basics the beginning all right but it the best way explain

13:42

how to do is these when you have mental health issues is that the police want you to come from the Songer age forward

13:50

right and when that happened to me that all all of that content itself started

13:57

dredging about the things from the police but I couldn't give them that as an evidence because they were still

14:03

scattered in my mind and I have always been a proponent did I put honest again in front of me and you can go chase it

14:09

up you can smash it you can bring it up against the people and I'll tell you there's not a pair file in this country

14:15

that on is better than me I've lived my life an honorable life just so I can say

14:21

that to people alright so basically the people you're protecting I mean men to me I mature

14:29

[ __ ] all they've done is made a billion dollars out of stimuli from Australians where at least I know I'm going to be

14:35

great vana and I could help Australian I understand how to burn ourselves and find a way to honor this situation and

14:42

that is protect children protect children and the vulnerable

14:50

that's nurture children and the vulnerable as an adult that is the only

14:56

responsibility you have only serve as a male you meant to protect us boom oh you meant to nurture you can buy better sort

15:02

of hair you're running the show you know I mean so what about your um tell us

15:10

about you your dad my Omega Derek by a what was that Derek my old man worked

15:17

I believe good boys and him were together as guards and in that role they

15:26

were VIP traffickers yeah what a record

15:35

before it secures yeah okay so we be

15:42

social club which was the Freemasons he decided that who is it who is it gauged

15:48

by the Freemasons the run around and be children in for rituals now bromine because I as they will say the Christian

15:56

world was special is our special it's cuz I forgot right i dissociated I were

16:04

to just not learn to happen the next day all right whatever happened there then happily happening brother my brother I

16:10

tell you it happened to him my other ballot tell him happening to me I know a fairly and you either do nebula

16:16

me because my brain needs a dissociated she was too overwhelming yeah when you

16:22

say Freemasons I do know what you mean Fiona's them talk to me about this before I guess we're talking about a criminal

16:30

organization here not just I guess I'm a right saying it's not just Freemasons but it's other people as well that are

16:37

connected by criminal behaviour is now see what happens Steve is I found the

16:44

diaries of my father's yeah I know little Minister John Laws like I say that because I like you're still going

16:49

to say whatever I said on a statement but I won't repeat they're nice to know why because I won't give me energy

16:55

I'll call them pass one plus two and plus free you'll just have to work at who - all right single is plus one

17:03

Wars is plus two James is plus three all right with the ABC well James has gone

17:10

on the Q&A led to mandate said look this is wrong your Tegrity review publishers going to get whacked up he's been known

17:18

as poss by the police please believe me and they still put him on so that's what

17:24

you're up against but it comes to dealing with and I call them free masses after this I'll call them FM's Oh Wayne

17:31

the energy yeah all right so the FM's was my father social group right now I

17:40

was taken down there from the ages of five to ten into certain luggages and

17:45

houses when I told police the house on the North Shore had red concrete and

17:51

white pillars maybe that before going in and it's always been in my head now I

17:56

know what happened when I went in there I put it in me book it's in the first party book to the left downstairs and

18:04

this room with people dressed in black and someone shoves it hanging in me mouth all right prior to that they give

18:11

you sweetie that's sweet he's always been a lazy fellow Steve back in those days so as a

18:16

child of five Here I am smashed up my head on LSD going for a rape ritual and

18:23

having no idea when it came out of it because someone separate eyes to me or conditioning me behind that well to give

18:30

this any validity of what I been saying when I was growing up I found my father's I brought it apron right and um

18:39

just got a flogging for that I get a [ __ ] [ __ ] that's a good hard yeah

18:46

all right so I got a flogging for that and it stuck with me alright so the next

18:53

time he actually um dubbed into a and

19:00

say abuse situation I feel disaffected I

19:05

said yeah I can freemason now where I came from over no [ __ ] idea what

19:11

worked it stopped he was scared of me until he got me down to the lodge to get rid brain

19:18

that he was scaring me the club was scaring me because here I am 11 12 just

19:25

telling everybody free mice is a faction in public time I did I am donating a

19:36

brainwash I love you and that's what the Nutella actually managed their own

19:42

safety and protection now when I feel the Doris was 99 now give a heads up to

19:47

the floor Freemasons out there it's it actually in for a long time if they joined up in the last 15 years they're

19:54

not they've actually been designed to keep an eye on people like a piano myself they'll cross our paths will meet

20:00

you but if we met you and you haven't got anything to take back to them you're not protected by them so that's what I

20:07

got to get through to the lead side yes I do believe people haven't gone to this

20:12

level oh yeah we've been within the FM's I do believe strange but I do and I believe

20:19

that those people would lead to be sort of a little bit nurtured once again no responsibilities human being a little

20:26

bit nurtured to understand that sure Mitchell what's your club you remove the

20:31

pass you move past one two and free air your club but nobody's gonna go back to normal yeah okay unless you've been a pedophile

20:38

then you're deserves consequences coming here you know oh I say and Derek what

20:45

was the role of day Derek Derek is the boys home that Derek's interesting to me because I caught up we found the story

20:52

of Jon Stewart you did the whiskey a go go he went to some research on that then

20:58

the whisky a go-go was covered up by the police doing an incompetent action at night and killing 15 people right

21:06

it's a strange first mass murder in Brisbane 1983 second of August 208 VIPs

21:16

everywhere in this club every appears for those days um big band you know all

21:25

these sort of things that have actually had to be squashed because

21:30

they want to blame somebody else who's on the Gold Coast of the talk its job

21:36

you'll be pretty sick came out as the premier and said they are creams they

21:41

otherwise I did it before people jury come before a judge not before image be

21:48

like right at all all right [ __ ] anything no but it would also get over Queensland was a police state back then

21:54

no now he was a police like after that there wasn't a place played before it wasn't that now after man I had to make

21:59

it a place that Arthur that because they just had to cover it up because actually who did it we my boy is registered a

22:05

McNamara now roaster McNamara mule been down a long back yeah so the the people who

22:13

don't know watching the show you can look them up they're some of the most dirtiest you know it was before police

22:19

in Australia yeah well Rogerson ran the pedo

22:24

brothels the the boy brothels in Kings Cross so he ran he ran child trafficking

22:31

in Sydney basically he was the kingpin you know criminal thug behind it all

22:42

every single every single victim that I've spoken to any of the spoken out to

22:49

so many boys who are prostituted in that area from the boys homes like Derek and

22:54

meander and all this they all named Rogerson everyone yeah okay so Watson

23:02

can cross my path because I was looking at whisper which is a boy's home in

23:08

Toowoomba and this where Stewart and all that so you know the stuff that's going on a normal territory

23:13

well that was count on but obviously a lot of sexual abuse as well the detentions but the alignment was worried

23:20

when they came out as they actually were going to get verbal and forcefully arrested so the criminal record would

23:25

keep building I met these individuals then 30 years after they met this [ __ ] happened to have had to be a criminal

23:31

all their life because the corpuscle couldn't could be bothered doing the right time for the right cropping so

23:37

back to my friend to kill me so we've got that that was in a court case well I am the dispute see

23:43

now do I know each other I thought I was your killer in the room okay what's he

23:49

doing he said everybody yeah well you by ourselves but you know if I use a killer

23:56

I'm whatever different energy but that was pretty stupid and dumb yeah this walked out of the top knee and I'm back

24:01

into the and that back into the room and and you know that's to me I am gonna be

24:07

telling you honest about that and say I did not know who McNamara was when he

24:12

threatened to kill me back in those days I know who he is now but I saw a photo of been going into wrong bag that's how

24:18

our light works we have to keep going backwards to actually get that connection and Tim just to clarify the

24:24

court case was an attempt by the government to set you up as a criminal and you won that case you know that the

24:29

one there's a tip for the police the place yeah the police are training over

24:35

in the West with submachine guns all right so when I word to my court case

24:42

and I routed me when the magistrate asked me what weapons did I have and I

24:47

said who's DC when what was it easier to score but break down boy I showed a measurement little pilots all right it

24:54

is John please Karen easy bang how was it my court case was released I was

25:01

acquitted at that point but I got to sit there now for it under two days a constitutional roar but now a nice about

25:07

Wow Dericks is I didn't know that myself I mean I knew that police obviously didn't

25:12

have automatic weapons and they didn't use them like that but now he's obviously a major thing that was against the law that was oh that's she annoys I

25:20

want to cover that up they won't cover it because I had you know I had people who are children looking terrible stuff for

25:26

me anymore and also said everything's ever nature in my world you can actually find out the um well I had Johnny Howard

25:34

crew not allow me to have a lifestyle for 30 years because I was asking rich

25:40

and friends for help after the choppers Vanilla Sky in 96 a prior to that lets

25:45

between blades on you know but prior to that free my best mates when the boys are doing the reconnaissance was for the

25:53

exercise [Music] I was informed you know pretty much a

25:59

dead so on my head and I just I just - with people right where my world goes

26:05

from black and white to great and let's get a set of a PhD feels like you get floated oh yes what what just to clarify

26:12

Tim's now talking about the helicopter that went down in Townsville about 20

26:18

years ago was it and how do we make some water yeah two choppers two choppers

26:25

with oh they crash didn't I yeah and you think there was something sinister yeah

26:30

dumb officers back Oh hard-nosed it was a hey there's no

26:37

conspiracy here that dumb oh yeah here

26:42

we go spirits human really it's working what's going on yeah I just did copy and

26:47

I can't help it I mean you know if I don't know what you do but you know it's let's just look at a lawyer I know we'll

26:54

all you guys from the University they're not look at me actually for hung up in front of the big boys they actually do is a yeah the key sees all that toilet

27:01

air 15 years right expected to get that nurturing and then that I was teasing of

27:06

the position and the purse passion right not the army no no no no we just take it

27:12

started out of school we put them up for massage with in the infantry we actually hold their hands to teach you what they

27:18

got a low there you know and it's just it's just a logical and amount of abuse that's going on in these academies you

27:25

could shut up down for five years and just employ people actually have got four or five years military experience

27:30

it's my big good idea who is the extra leaders and it's the only thing across the board right then if you go dentist

27:37

yes you're doing professional officer if you've got an engineer yes you need a

27:42

professional after that because I've got the brains to be an engineer but putting people through four years of teaching

27:48

them how to be a soldier which I'm doing obviously next year being a soldier

27:55

so ultimately yes there's an issue with myself regarding how I was treated by

28:01

the officers but the boys in the West I remain loyal trustworthy and honest aluminium done the exactly same way

28:08

and I say so is this connected with the FM's I don't know but I do know

28:15

perfectly yeah I know my life has been disrupted why they disrupted it why did

28:21

I have to have a criminal record with a clean bloody military record right this is my whole thing design these beats

28:27

alright mate I haven't got a voice it could very well make sense I mean the Australian

28:33

military is based off Freemasonry I think they have their own free free Masonic lodges I mean you get advanced

28:39

through the ranks if you're a member of that of course yeah of course and that's how it works and I mean they need to

28:45

keep secrets you know military just by itself crosses over with military intelligence really closely so it's all

28:52

about secrets it's all about you know who's got the most information who can one-up the other person and this is

28:58

about the way and that's just Freemasonry is it's about with that we don't rely on social clubs which they

29:04

are I mean I I went to the world Commission well before everybody else leave you guys to you know calling for

29:11

it and I have been in front of a pit road treed Lions Zonta probe us all

29:18

people motivated to get a Royal Commission in this the FS my other social club but by me you know yeah guys

29:26

good boy what about one of about how we don't be rich and famous now if we just

29:32

agree to kill when rape kids Tim hey yeah there's something wrong with that

29:37

yes yep back to Derrick because um this is you know so during the media at the

29:43

mine Derrick has big steel gates back in those days and big stone

29:51

squeeze hold the gates out okay you drive up and the combination was on the

29:57

top and they around you know the farms and it fuels are down there now my

30:03

memory of James laws and singin at Derek on social outings plus 1 2 3 right is as

30:14

I told the police valuable tea they took boys from there and myself so

30:21

homes to statuaries which are supposed to be under the guise that we are having

30:26

a timeout with the boys we're doing the best thing for them but they won't rather swiping us so you know yeah you

30:33

can't you can't keep understanding people who want to keep protecting these people stop protecting personalities it

30:40

doesn't matter to you

30:45

and there's also there's other people have gone forward a derrick with the same experiences a piece came in there

30:51

and people can look that up Fiona's covered up and I mean this is the thing there's so much there's so much guilt

30:59

there by these people that they're doing everything to cover it up and they know they're stuffed when someone like Tim comes out like yourself and exposes them

31:06

and it's just you know with all the other people who come forward I mean everyone is a source of why isn't

31:12

anything being done you know okay I'll give you a confirmation for the listeners um I should do realize I'm a

31:18

radio operator with with tag I I've had

31:26

found that I've actually been very not only protected but given education and

31:33

people's experiences have given me education that's allow me to piece things together now my first sponsor in

31:40

a 12-step program actually stabbed my father he was kidding right for him he

31:47

stabbed it with you know how do you find that person in the world but I'm sure I could find him you know what I mean yeah

31:52

we have hope we as people who go through this stuff if we keep committed to keep

31:58

in particular say the universe just keeps giving us enough information to not sure we're not going to get dynamite

32:04

but also enough information for the public to start to get educated that you

32:09

don't have to believe in these people that being is that you're a billion

32:15

dollars of Australians I haven't done anything else that's all they've done and they're just drug traffickers like

32:20

Kerry Packer was just a heroin trafficker you know um I'm not put me down to that

32:30

[Music] yes people know um now there's another

32:36

story is in there and which I remember you telling me which is these the brother that was fostered from Derek who

32:44

went missing one day yeah we're going back got a better way oh that's dollar right oh good once

32:51

again I'm a Sydney where you up [ __ ] a cola no it's crazy yeah so in Bello right and old pill

32:58

things going off and about I don't know that my arm and a pill probably kissed each other that's how my cell like Jenna

33:04

all right Ohio better all right pill kissed a lot was here we're so big pill moving around

33:10

my don't you over I'll just I just I don't know if you know this but I'm in

33:16

contact with some some victims who fell victims and they're the police are

33:22

taking their witness statements against pebble being a pedophile himself and these guys have been told by Victorian

33:30

police that they've got him they've got pal their gots their inundated with victims coming forward for the last

33:36

since some Rakesh was well not just then but since most since a couple of weeks

33:45

ago when two guys appeared on 7:30 report or something talking about being

33:51

raped by peláez kids so since then so the last couple weeks is just they just inundated they just got no room you know

33:57

they've got such a lineup of guys to make witness statements but go on Tim yeah oh so my brother was born about

34:07

alright nothing nice bit of evidence only yes I'm I was taking away over the

34:13

home but I don't wish the hell my brother buddy board aside only about right afraid of all I mean bail right

34:21

now this [ __ ] starts at five you know I go you have domain go earlier that's a pigeon sick data but the law back in New

34:28

South Wales where we were was that children cannot give evidence after ten years up have before ten years old right

34:35

change let's change the sticks community South Wales praising absolute form think

34:43

[ __ ] this will [ __ ] cop is there daily actually believing and there is this good coppers out there not spoken there

34:49

is great club not all infiltrated and they so frustrated aren't they working with these hello no good cop

34:55

he's the one smiles at me wives of this is happy Babylon you know what the big

35:00

one does hey listen houses yeah we're doing this now or past there we go thanks for the energy I'll use that

35:06

wisely and walk up yes it's for again I

35:13

don't want to talk like them they love us

35:18

so fella right um right now this is adjusting my father back in nowadays and

35:26

this is I'm going to put this in a category of fundamentalist Christianity all right which is what I was brought up

35:32

in we've been the farmers Christianity with Gordon moines so no it's just it

35:38

goes right back to Genesis uh and people need to understand is this is where the purity comes from there she believed the

35:44

lantern the Bible it was hella [ __ ] in our population begin with very insistent pedophilia thank your label very to boy

35:53

the girl left that's the purity other that's what they believe the fundamental it's just just

36:01

there are ties or to rape you because it's in Genesis well there's there's with Gordon Moyes okay we had a victim

36:08

all right all right fella back three years old so how long was a v5 maybe

36:14

maybe maybe you started earlier but I was born in your own right which is

36:19

quite a difference like your Melbourne here you'll all in here fellow area in so it's bit of a

36:25

difference where I was born but that's obviously a melting pit repel as well

36:31

group my army repelled now they used to

36:37

farm atlas foster kids true the Christians all right this is

36:45

the question not only for the FM's but also for the Ballarat community for

36:51

anybody who wants to understand that my little brother Joey who's

36:58

peachie years older than me who's five in Ballarat is missing a smile asked my

37:08

mum in the past when she's been crying over his photo where is he where Joey oh he went back now if the

37:16

Social Security records want to actually prove that to me and then introduced me to my foster brother they took away you

37:23

know I'll behind myself but presently you're looking like another child's gone

37:28

missing in this pedophile ring Joey

37:34

Hall's always learn so we live Ballarat

37:40

below its filth okay so win Bella let me near move to Queanbeyan timber back and

37:48

forth now your camera different state how's the view education we've claimed

37:54

again yourself white house yourself I was legislation in the future Gordon Moyes the past has taken his life

38:03

because I'm on his ass has written legislation within yourself Wales because he's a New South Wales

38:08

legislator so we understand him Gordon voices I just clarify he was eventually

38:14

called so-called Christian pastor and I actually knew Gordon Moyes and he used

38:20

to come up and do these Crusades used to trouble country doing Crusades and he

38:26

came up to Tweed Heads Church of Christ which I call Tweed Heads Church of Satan because it was infiltrated completely by

38:31

Freemasons um and yeah so still Thurl on

38:37

the board the pastor was good at the time Murray peeper he was actually a

38:42

genuine guy and the church got rid of him sacked him because they didn't like the fact that he was actually preaching

38:48

the Bible properly so um they got rid of him but it was around that time when Murray people's there that I yeah I had

38:55

lunch with Gordon Moyes and he has to come up do this Crusades and everything and he was held within Church of Christ

39:00

and other you know denominations Protestant denominations he was hailed as this great respectable man but he's

39:08

one of it was just nothing but a rapists well here's my mic so you might

39:14

file it my father's might an FM my dad and I didn't in a ritual it ability he

39:21

just got me Avenue East place because they'll fixing up cars doing rallies back in those days but I get

39:26

righteousness like the you know the room inside the laundry not the laundry itself cause people are here but you

39:32

know but they're very effectively but they do you normally Gary for you even

39:38

get anywhere and I say that's the first thing I get in such a mouth up if you're going to go through that

39:43

and Gordon Moyes um he under the guise of the church purchased 2gb radio

39:50

station in Sydney you stole it it's a Dalek there good fisherman lose man he

39:57

stole it right and then he was sweaty so signature took it on me right now

40:03

synchronous we're sweaty since ilyich but it's hard to turn up until the jury I'd say yeah he's sexy I went to the

40:11

Sydney Morning Herald to tell my story you know I like to pass us booze ever since it was once his ears in fairness

40:18

it's like you idiot I've been the class

40:24

and they want to see what's in there it's like it was about the perfect way

40:29

to get into the cloud and I do it for future kids money and I do future adults who can actually go to the cloud and go

40:36

you can't say that that's all evidence man but let's look let's just have a

40:41

quick overview of who works at 2gb radio station who has so it was bought by

40:47

Gordon Moyes his daughter for the church he stole it sorry it was gone by Gordon boys and

40:53

then it sold to John Singleton know what Assad was just passed I passed I have John Singleton another one here

40:58

perpetrators and then commentators at 2gb have been John laws but good Moyes

41:05

was a was a budget commentator for Nanta um Alan Jones is anna-marie and um who's

41:13

the other one we're missing one Oh Roger Clinton Roger Clinton Center he

41:20

was also at 2gb radio hey you know if you're wearing these people write this

41:26

this remember Carl copy books they ever seen them in your toy hungry fresh eyes no man he doesn't know that you don't

41:35

great doesn't know with a caramel Kobe you know they're right yes zucchini all

41:41

diced a yes six book all right six books of laws letters that's why the place

41:48

can't go anywhere because I had had to prove that I was done and if you got six books yeah I had the phone yeah I missus

41:54

laws or mister mister um uncle rules whatever you go ahead it doesn't say yeah we saw that Bank

41:59

yeah and what with these letters what was in these letters right now we're dealing with once again you're dealing with them the

42:05

offense and their firms have a very comfortable understanding that they've

42:10

been communicating a lot different but everybody else put hundreds and hundreds

42:16

of years we've had a particular code and in in Australia their particular code

42:21

has always been based on a I believe a book that my father had with his six

42:27

books of men empty half page I say one page carbon copies to look to pass to

42:41

black so look at this code and this code itself I don't know how you figure you

42:47

know if you're gonna go and look up an Egyptian hieroglyphic wall might be some

42:54

of that in there you go and look up a you know a Scotsman some dialects 100

42:59

years ago there might be something man in there but it's fairly comfortable for someone who's trained by cypher in the

43:04

West third best in the world and I left it fairly easy faster be our to Sonya I

43:12

can make some sort of understanding for one of well I can see understanding of

43:18

what you're saying Tim because you know when we see all the big names and they're all at 2gb and

43:25

especially Gordon Boyd's being involved with like the Uniting Church and the Wesley Methodist Church that's very

43:31

interesting because the 2 GB or two TVs history starts with the Theosophical

43:36

Society and one of the viewers who aren't aware of the Theosophical Society in my opinion and what a research that's

43:43

a Luciferian organization it is based on Freemasonry it is highly a cold it is

43:49

connected into all the occult groups is like a Learning half and the first bug killers with MERS get goosebumps

43:56

which it is says a what you just said then is confirmation back to me that I

44:04

have may have discovered this by verbal or by watching people's behavior but you

44:11

actually understand that this is where it's actually come from then the public out there is called the school a school

44:17

of philosophy yourself a school of philosophy a reason is called the school

44:23

of economic science and that books a key everybody knows if you go to cypher

44:28

you're gonna have to find another source where they keep the key where they actually keep that that sort of

44:33

understanding my father's dumb and he I love it and underlined would you know I the underlined particular political

44:40

places which made me feel that I'm confidently deciphering and yellows deciphering not only you know 30 years

44:47

of pedophilia in this country and with molesting her makes me absolutely disgusted is a doll monitoring my

44:54

lifestyle my sickness in Loretto me because I was [ __ ] scared initially

45:02

because they've got a lot to hide and going back to to GV and the Theosophical

45:07

society that actually started out in this what they actually called the occult forcing house of the southern

45:15

hemisphere so all the cop groups you know from you know 1900 onwards and it

45:21

was built around you know 1920 I think they all gathered there so you had the heads of Freemasonry you have the heads

45:27

of satanic organizations you have the heads of all these dodgy groups meeting

45:32

there and it's very interesting because it was actually created by a guy who was obviously headed the

45:37

Theosophical Society at that time it was Charles Webster Leadbeater and people

45:42

can look him up he was a pedophile and he was into black magic and he was initiated into satanic organization so

45:48

he got this pedophile Satanist who created the the the area or the the

45:56

company and part of the Theosophical society that housed 2 GB and created it with the sole purpose of fierce office

46:04

of Theo suprising Australia's basically propaganda are out there for people to

46:09

worship everything else but Christianity and support them yeah they are they are

46:18

media and neighbors and I took that term from a top journalist in a in America

46:25

who feels shame that they didn't report on The Cosby rapes many years before you

46:30

know Cosby was charged and he said we have been you know Cosby media enablers

46:37

and 2gb our VIP pedophiles no media and

46:42

neighbors well that's the same as ABC media watch that's the same Bob Jones on

46:47

there still today and he's been out of as a pedophile for how many years

46:56

preparing a fourteen-year-old kid in a toilet but I should not live in poss

47:03

phrase be fireman number he gets to live on you put what actually happens damn is

47:12

it the actual assault on individuals doesn't work right it's family

47:18

they will actually got a tongue to lay the country he's had bought lifestyles I better get rocked out of my socks their

47:25

children and grandchildren I'm gonna grab from the clown or someone's gonna send it to the grandchildren been a change since like

47:32

why are you protecting them to is are

47:38

they protecting themselves I mean this is the thing is impeached a snow phenomena yeah I have to be fair with

47:44

the Theosophical society they owned it they own two Jean for a while that was really up to about

47:50

20 years but you know they sold it off apparently but the connections and employees were still there and they held

47:58

programs through silikal Society programs on 2gb long after that and the

48:03

fact that it then got bored by the Wesleyan Methodist Church to give some background on that the the OTO now I'm

48:11

not suggesting there any part of this people can do their own research and make up their own mind that and other

48:17

groups like the like a Colton and Freemasonry really started off in a

48:24

building in Sydney that that was previously owned by the Wesleyan Methodist Church yeah now the Methodist

48:32

Church was started by a freemason is his grand grandson was a freemason give people church now nepeta same

48:40

presbyterian well it's he was a company wasn't a coastal past it's a complex

48:45

history roof is the Methodist Church then it sort of branched out and you got oh I could bring it up in the web brain

48:53

here it's it's it's part of different groups but you know it's basically Methodism branched out into into the

49:03

Uniting Church prayer pride to that you know became like the Wesleyan it was yeah it was to

49:08

uniting is a comp was a combination of two different denominations I've thought yes at first and Presbyterian it was my

49:17

understanding I've been corrected by your jhanavi before but anyway okay now

49:22

let's go to the website so I know that you know even the group that said Gordon

49:30

boys let me look it up here I'll just be one second I've just lost my page here

49:35

so you know Gordon Moyes was head of you know involved with the Uniting Church and Wesley mission part of the you know

49:42

previously the Methodist Church was Australia now it's connected in with Freemasonry it's connected here with a

49:48

cult groups in the start of a cult groups and a cult Freemasonry here in Australia and then you know after a

49:54

while it then acquires 2gb or a large part in it you know this is this church group and so you know it's interesting

50:02

either that you know was apparently sold off and it became you know cried by this group with similar connections into that

50:08

sort of you know occult stuff so I mean people can see that the connections still there you know it may not be there

50:15

as strong today but certainly it gave you know an opportunity for these people to use that as a network and be involved

50:21

with that so just adding on that just thought I clarified that up oh I'm about the Hawker yeah with the Wesley house

50:28

Wesley house in Sydney at the lad who was kept there from the age of eleven to

50:34

you living free monster and so he's there for three months and my father

50:39

Moyes and plus one two three were parented visit us back in those

50:44

days now he's the same age of me so that would have been back in the 70s ages

50:51

kept there for three months by FM and neck room so if you want testimony I'm

51:01

pretty sure you'll poke his head up but um we discussed it and we do believe it's definitely my father and definitely

51:08

more ease and definitely bus to and

51:15

Roger Clemson by the way continued this legacy of being involved in Christian

51:21

radio and Christian media because he got an order of Australian medal and he and

51:27

he was involved in the hope Hope which is the big the biggest Christian radio

51:33

station in Sydney so he you know sort of

51:39

pretended to be a Christian right up until he got this order of Australian medal and and he was he was the manager

51:46

the head the head executive or something of that Hope channel so it's unreal

51:53

isn't it how to live their lives yes

51:58

this is where we were in conditional okay Ryan honey no use any any adequate oh yeah who's behind it's three to four

52:05

days before the next guys I want to kill myself anymore okay I'm gonna leave me better than an hour huh so I'm say to

52:13

you I say to Lou one two three listeners a nicer beating blows blame don't listen to him for

52:19

three days straight when you have finished that three days turn them on and see how you truly feel about that

52:27

voice coming through to you it was past turned off the property is there I mean

52:32

if you want to keep it on good condition booth or perhaps up another bridge notice somebody said somebody said that

52:39

John Singleton was married to Liz Hayes of 60 minutes in his house is that this is definitely someone who's going to get

52:46

burnt by all this definitely keeping rejected far too much she did that blown where you ever the other side of dy the

52:55

deal will administer and he was ped but he was actually put in front by the

53:01

ministry to actually stand up ago you know and Elise went and got some people have di D like myself right and

53:10

embarrassment absolutely may [ __ ] Greece's arrow so its consequences for

53:15

that you don't you know you had heard the bottom of points to see another thing I mean the Uniting Church which

53:22

God moisés I think was the only official Church in Australia that was really pushing the idea of false memories

53:27

David Milliken was one of their us yeah I grew that yeah and Milliken was I

53:33

think he's an all right guy I've got him connected to a couple Satanists in my you know sort of research but that's life it was just it

53:41

just a you know willfully idiot but he was leading the Australian false memory association which was just like the CIA

53:48

is one in America which discredited all victims of ritual abuse my control sexual abuse and said oh look Tim your

53:54

memories they're all made up you can't recall them you can't remember what happened to you you know we call those phrase bombs yeah

54:02

or word bomb exaggerated

54:10

given a general overview of most of the main areas I reckon one thing do want to say about the diaries mate is like once

54:18

again this credibility yep there is a list of 30 names on my father's last

54:24

called diary on the cover all right and he is actually from the top that's

54:31

why Colin +1 you got singleton laws pass to James

54:36

pass free moist us for Clemson +5 though the five names there so he was

54:42

blackmailing my buyer for a few dollars each one did I remember that we better

54:53

we better say that again better record that again I get it oh you got it record arc so that's

55:01

basically what kick me off and then I took - Oscar Oscar was released

55:10

Madonna's epic back in those days yep and they offered to put in the safe

55:17

for me but I didn't um yeah it was just one of those situations I felt that

55:24

there was too much 80 male energy revolving around the fact that you know

55:29

males start to come out until their story and you know was a female domain for so long it was you know so I deal

55:37

with that and and took them back never been a physical fight with my brother over that and left the place not knowing

55:46

what was going to happen to the diary so I walk to what I just went right eyes not work she's not worth me bashing the

55:53

older brother in front of his teenage kids okay so yeah so you know and I'm

55:59

not a person who gets into violence easily at all but this one it did follow

56:05

up that way and he is your dad are a bloody burden so as far as I understand

56:10

but that night on they've been better so I carry the information and only people

56:16

can do unless Molyneux carries the information but Lizzie this let's just

56:22

say Lee Smolin are when the police you can see from his statement that Liz Mullen art did not

56:28

support Tim Roy to the police regarding

56:34

the content of those diaries or they even their existence she just didn't write it all um why would she refuse to

56:41

comment from what I read and this is the thing I mean Liz ball and I she popped up in

56:46

my investigation of the other story one mainly because she gave Nicole Kidman

56:53

the chance of a career in stardom she cast a deer in the first show and basically promoted her yeah but more

57:00

than that I mean she was connected into you know the theater group and was actually the

57:06

head of the theater group that Anthony Kidman had donated money to that john bell used to own that you know all these

57:13

people that fiona is named as you know perpetrators we're right in this area at

57:19

the same time you know and she then you know creates this satanic ritual abuse clinic you're off yeah and you know

57:27

that's very interesting torchy it's got a very bad reputation once survivors well um you know that's

57:33

interesting to hear I haven't heard many survivors I looked at it and it it offers a good service I can imagine that

57:38

they do help some people but just from the connections already apart from that

57:43

fire officer who walked in there non-suicidal and then committed suicide after being at heals life yeah and

57:50

there's been allegations in satanic cult members out there yeah you know it's been you know allegations that you know

57:56

Satanist have been in in there working they're infiltrating it and you know some other interesting things like you

58:02

know Liz Mel and I was involved with the movie that was built being filmed in Baathist

58:07

which is a very small town at the same time that Fiona alleges that there was a

58:13

tonic ritual abuse there with you know notable people like actors involved in it you know so you know there's all

58:20

these weird connections in there in a very close with the Kidman family very close with other you know suspect people

58:27

in the theater and entertainment industry and other you know very close with other you know some of other you

58:33

know you know fearless perpetrators like John Bell and Bruce Penn so there's questions arise there and you

58:39

know Tim like you think what do you think Elizabeth Mullin are in here for life I have not directly been involved with

58:49

his mother when I removed the diaries from Oscars safe so I have had reports

58:59

then there's you some some available and and some more and understanding that my

59:05

way of counseling would have been a whole lot better for them then then other than her particular type she chase

59:13

being counseled by someone has actually been abused is a whole lot more powerful than someone who's actually decided that

59:21

this is going to be my gift to the earth and I'm going to do this sort of work

59:26

that's interesting too because at university and through the Australian

59:32

psychology you know board they sort of promote the notion that victims can

59:39

should never work with victims and that's ridiculous because really I don't

59:44

know anyone I don't know I've never met anyone who understands the you know

59:51

MKULTRA mind control military mind control and ritual abuse like I do I

59:56

mean really I couldn't find one person on this planet who could ever support me I had to do my plan my own therapy

1:00:03

really and just caught every now and then I met someone who had a little bit of courage for a little while to take me

1:00:09

another step I just need something hold my hand but I planned it all that knowing knew what was going on and

1:00:14

because you know and because you know AG universities are infiltrated so you know

1:00:20

what Tim says I suggest only they've come back to Stephen I blew these people and I'll give you an example which you

1:00:28

know it's not something that I share too often but I was like I had a plant on

1:00:33

the up a daily beach I have all the time I'll make sure this yesterday we had a plane following it when I first met Tim

1:00:40

can I just say we had a spook on our trail you know and then and then it comes over my house about a week ago or

1:00:46

something and then I get all these are mysterious calls yeah we know what talks to me at the end of

1:00:52

thing you know didn't answer most of them but suddenly my home phone number that nobody ever uses and nobody knows

1:00:57

the number I've never had a silent number for 1415 years starts ringing so I'm just saying

1:01:02

Tim Tim brings a lot of interesting characters on board yeah this yeah

1:01:09

here's the speak that was it up at the beach oh god I've got a situation we are

1:01:16

gonna have a crack at the governor-general even wanted to put in

1:01:21

every Jesus training didn't even up hours for every J training my weights dead right now could you maybe there's a

1:01:31

sting put out there to try and down cos øz wallah truly not listen no way that's

1:01:38

one of the last completely scattered by all the energy that was fighting me down down an hour and I've got cops too buddy

1:01:45

wasting taxpayers money and resources on the innocent under non criminal but it

1:01:51

happens right you want a Royal Commission that's where you go the Royal Commission in the police what just

1:01:58

resources police a hours taxpayers money against the innocent well setting up the

1:02:04

IP victims you know so I get back to what I understand a little bit more I

1:02:12

understand he will like this steam energy violently ejected it's a living

1:02:18

now has people like Mahadevan that out all right it's just that energy that's

1:02:26

actually there it is probably not allowing the individual as an individual mind to perceive what their true we want

1:02:33

to receive perceive but the fact is that they actually have an energy that's moving from and controlling black

1:02:40

direction outcome no makes things make sense to me and there are some you know

1:02:45

scientific studies which you can even you know say love here and shed a little light on that but just in our all of our

1:02:51

own experiences just sort of what anyone can understand you know when

1:02:57

they might see or perceive to see someone who's evil you can get that sense just looking at their eyes you get

1:03:03

that feeling just being around me that's where we can all feel it if we tune into it you know if we choose to your watch

1:03:09

do I switch like that you can see if you've actually been through that the first thing we're gonna do Oh top boy

1:03:16

dude I had to keep tough yeah - giving

1:03:21

the RV adapter go soft quicker to keep top that yeah um where was it go do you know what's

1:03:27

interesting one point that you've made to me in the past which is that your

1:03:32

ability to dissociate that you learned as child came in handy in the selection

1:03:38

process for the SAS yeah she said dis just yeah right the word associations

1:03:45

the ability to dissociate from pain is probably one of the key attributes isn't it when you're going through their child

1:03:51

I've no doubt that every individual actually has the ability to condition

1:03:57

yourself or be conditioned but you know pain pain is covered by the brain what dopamine and endorphins okay people

1:04:04

make it a lot easier you just got to keep pushing yourself that's what pain is and I and people

1:04:10

don't realize that I heard a top neuroscientists in America once say that

1:04:17

the brain that but psychological pain registers in the brain is as physical

1:04:24

pain and it does like we feel it as when we've got PTSD we feel it is physical

1:04:29

pain and that's what people don't understand you know they can they see someone lying on the street smashed up a

1:04:35

car accident and you know they go oh well they wouldn't sit over there and go I look it's all in your head you know

1:04:41

create your own reality make it all go away focus on the positive forget the past get on with life you wouldn't do that to

1:04:47

someone smashed on the car accident but they do it twice they do it to us all the time you know and they withhold

1:04:52

treatment from us it's just not enough understanding of it because they all want to deny the fact that you know mind

1:04:59

control exists that their multiple personalities exist and that no you can't recall memory so it didn't

1:05:05

happen I mean once we get past that we can really start helping victims construe well once again yeah

1:05:12

and I reiterate that this whole false memory syndrome foundation which is

1:05:19

started by pedophiles in America oh yeah um and that's if that's a fact that's a document in fact you've got you know one

1:05:26

of the fellows was quoted in a paddy car or pedophile magazine in the Netherlands

1:05:32

just saying you know pedophilia is a great life choice you know so this is one of the key founders of the false

1:05:38

memory foundation now the people who who

1:05:45

push this false memory staff where it started was with the wood Royal

1:05:50

Commission and you've got the government hired I started that we all had to ask

1:06:00

him but yeah yeah the actual court case cuz was not sent to the Ombudsman and he

1:06:05

actually proved that I was falsely arrested the anody didn't prove any whole thing was there was a sex divorce

1:06:10

now the resistive force that I proved it well then the sub machine can sort of coming out again and I say falsely

1:06:17

arrested and just fired against now you know how I found out the conspiracy not many people know this but not many but

1:06:22

when I'm at the bookcase every instant

1:06:29

statement when you turn the pages the tea but that has a pretty era which

1:06:36

makes a lot that obvious look a word we got every change like this in legislature I've shown the bastard he's

1:06:42

got oh how did that happen because they may be pain right that's why the

1:06:48

disbarred invented all of them we're completely different groups there was a bomb squad there was military

1:06:54

police there was the tactic response group there called sty protection group because I changed that

1:07:01

normal police and worse respect and

1:07:08

peace one thing yeah so all of those individuals decided in the round wisdom

1:07:13

they'll get together and make sure we go to our store but someone didn't check the printer so

1:07:21

you're saying that that you could detect The Conspirator obvious obvious all that

1:07:28

because all the documents like the cyber site independent documents have the same typos in it yeah well yeah that wasn't

1:07:34

surprised me I mean it's so easy to can you know - I - conspiracy knows that cause I got to be one of the abuse kids

1:07:41

yeah when they decide it's criminal record time right and course I fought it

1:07:47

hmm in one and a beauty kid who's an adult was obviously it will guarantee I

1:07:53

got no idea what happens here that's right did you end up on in a scuffle with some

1:07:59

guard or something no I don't was back tomorrow push-ups - he's alright it is ankle pistol ya know I should I just start

1:08:08

trying those things that you never water ankle pistol with no in the motor you know but we didn't plan it in the West you get to have dent I sort of watches

1:08:15

so like a few people sort of you know in a big pervert so we were down cut the

1:08:22

wrinkles no I sure that you that pistol was there okay

1:08:28

slightly the size of McNamara when I came out just got an extra he's

1:08:35

all away the barristers down what looks like obviously knows a killer just just

1:08:47

just to clarify with the wood Royal Commission yeah okay so just to clarify um regarding the wood Royal Commission

1:08:55

so that was a big investigation a government state government investigation in New South Wales into a

1:09:02

Sydney based pedophile ring involving VIPs and that's the pedophile ring that Tim and I were victims of and that

1:09:10

involved all these people we've been talking about but it involved a lot of you know a lot of journalists and police

1:09:16

and and so forth and but it involved it was focused very much on ritual abuse and a lot of mind-control stuff and I

1:09:22

know a lot of victims now through who testified to the would real Commission

1:09:27

and it involved Hillsong Church as well other originally knowledge yeah yeah listen

1:09:37

every women sorry what's my life about who wants it I don't want it

1:09:46

now I actually put on to the statement about the youth leader updating I'll tell ya the first bubble college that

1:09:51

was actually in khatoun but for around Pentecostals alright so I always an actual if later had me little Ranger bad

1:09:59

you know the sort of being and for those the nineties out there look at the maternity camping badge as well after we

1:10:05

left I'm joining I'm y'all got all these things happening already

1:10:11

harsh where's the fun in the horror that's what I'm trying hard qualified within the pedophile hierarchy there's a

1:10:17

little badges so my father took us there just the Baptist Church bounce team all

1:10:22

right The Salvation Army bounced into the Baptist and the Baptist bounced into the Pentecostals right because of trying

1:10:29

their best to try you know keep the kids safe I understand how you know and there's

1:10:34

been a lot of people who have actually done a lot of work to make this safe for kids with if they didn't it be just the

1:10:43

man is just a nightmare guy just be picking a kids off the street and wrapping off running out and that's how

1:10:48

much safety three titled yeah well that's what they did that's what Hillsong did to Helen a little girl who

1:10:55

is supposedly a cold case but not not at all a family have testified to to Royal

1:11:01

commission's now that she was actually taken off the street in front of a house by the youth leaders from Hillsong

1:11:08

Church and these two children testified in court enter the rock

1:11:13

mission that they witnessed her being ritually sacrificed by Hillsong Church members so that was that's that was went

1:11:21

back when Frank Houston had started it and he was actually a pedophile charged and committed suicide over it and

1:11:28

Scipione attended his funeral so New South Wales Police still Scipione

1:11:33

attended friends the you know the top Mason's in Australia skew oh and Skippy on he's supposed to be

1:11:39

this Baptist Christian and entertaining Franklin's funeral Hey he

1:11:44

goes to all the Masonic events but you know about Hillsong - oh I found a lot

1:11:49

of people in certain organizations involved in the Hillsong Church I I'm in contact with current victims of the all

1:11:55

cuts on church so there's one one young lady was prostituted from the age of 2 to 22 at Hillsong the current Hillsong

1:12:03

location and I know of other people who yeah

1:12:09

abuse real skills okay no it was not a Hillsong there was no Hillsong in assemblies of god there was a hill what

1:12:16

did they put the name when the new district nine champs and did the door family no change because they have that a family don't change until the ladders

1:12:23

running the show I think he's pretty dirty hmm definitely I mean what's with

1:12:29

all these churches and organizations coming up and it turns out that the leaders always a pedophile I mean are they the head of the

1:12:35

pedophiles yes well I guess I should fix they won't accomplish that's just crazy

1:12:41

I mean it I never saw so if it didn't have people fighting behind the scenes

1:12:47

all this time they would still to your right to describe a child raping with running up and I was like we are doing

1:12:54

the word where these people start to learn and there are consequences to gain and then you've got these Christian

1:13:00

groups supporting the false memory movement which was started in Australia by rural Commissioner James Wood because

1:13:07

in his concluding report regarding the Royal Commission he denied all the evidence that I've since uncovered and

1:13:13

all the witnesses that I've seen spoken to many many of them and said well you

1:13:19

know ritual abuse and you know Satanism and luciferianism and you know child

1:13:25

trafficking at this highest level and you know anything to do with you know

1:13:30

military mind controlling that doesn't exist it's all the-- it's all the product of hysterical women saw women

1:13:36

who come forward with these claims and overzealous therapists you know and the

1:13:41

amount of evidence he omitted and then he quotes to support his report he

1:13:47

quotes the work a book written by Elizabeth Loftus at that stage in the day back in the mid nineties

1:13:55

just has only written one book and done one or two research papers involving 30 you know female psychology students over

1:14:02

in America and whether or not they remember a car driving by on a video you know and somehow somehow you generalize

1:14:09

that that stupid little you know with the N equals 30 you know study to to

1:14:15

people like Tim and I to say that it's possible for us to fabricate these memories or for someone to just suggest

1:14:21

something and then while we we suddenly remember it because someone suggested it they implant memory just through

1:14:27

suggestion no that's it possible and who would have thought that the government investigating itself would basically use

1:14:34

this to protect itself I mean in all the cases that people have come forward and I mentioned ritual abuse mind control

1:14:41

child sex trafficking at some point the government plays a big role in being

1:14:46

involved in it or either enabling it somehow yeah how do you do that when the

1:14:52

Australian public voted the top FM which is a top job yeah I'm not I'm not

1:14:59

pulling your eyes under this one give me the facts right this mug has walked out after the first spill before the

1:15:07

county's been taken right all excited walks up the bill B were calling and

1:15:13

flows out he's left there on national TV only showed what some ABC as you nice

1:15:22

okay right so whatever there is that he's actually got to a point there where

1:15:27

every frame Iceland in Australia where we have him in Australia is absolutely

1:15:33

horrified that he's just done it and then you've got the International FM's

1:15:39

who are just stupefied who is why do we let it get to that position we hit the

1:15:45

[ __ ] number one ruler then he'd s he heads off to England to do his always speak to the ladies um you

1:15:52

know talk and I'll bring myself into some sort of alignment that I can talk to women actually you're not doing that

1:15:59

for their leave him to kicking his ass and going you a map okay you are a [ __ ] up and you need to do the

1:16:06

penance I don't talk to women yes misogynist Pig Bhutan to go talk to

1:16:12

women in that beautiful because the number one rule we know is there is no Fight Club

1:16:17

there is no Fight Club there is no [ __ ] up now that left-handed that left-handed handshake indicates the left-handed path

1:16:24

which is what we love you well I left no path is also to do luciferianism because

1:16:31

all human sacrifices are committed with the left hand within luciferianism so that's it's

1:16:36

referred to as a left-handed path hence the left handed handshake is linked to that looks a little bit most but what we

1:16:43

did what we did say are there's lots of little tip it's like that but what we didn't say was that Commissioner wood

1:16:52

who was employed to do this job by the government to investigate this pedophile

1:16:57

ring in sydney that we were victims of VIP pedophile ring was actually a perpetrator and a member of that same

1:17:03

pedophile ring he raped dean henry as a child and dean Henry placed that in

1:17:09

other people have said this about wood but Dean Henry actually is a good example because he's got evidence he's

1:17:15

got his royal commission statement that was made in prison by the royal commissioners and they typed out a

1:17:20

transcript there's a reference number on it etc etc and that's been published that's been heard that was the actual

1:17:26

Royal Commission that started from the 91 trial for the police corruption in

1:17:32

the police corruption was also attached with my brother's statement about my

1:17:38

father and his mates back then who did it at 18 so that's close to 30 years ago

1:17:43

now all right so he's sorry there your story

1:17:48

all got mixed up in this body corruption a quarry that's 4,000 police officers

1:17:54

took em Steve all there were good boys

1:17:59

it was basically the whole entire Sydney police force so I just I saw my first

1:18:05

royal commission who's a child abuse is pretty much squashed boy okay yeah and

1:18:10

that's where my brother starts at URI area a lot physically because you just could you hurt exactly I don't mean the

1:18:16

allegations against you know very interesting there I bet you know it

1:18:21

wasn't just one potentially don't you judge judge it was the whole judiciary

1:18:27

who were alleged to be a part of you know Oh all the words yeah a whole bunch

1:18:33

of hot lawyer a bunch of judge yes

1:18:39

Murphy was my perpetrator Kirby has been named as picking up kids from darling this was all over the press cuz bill

1:18:45

heaven and named Jim and then had to retract it you know I gotta sleep with the New South Wales go ask why because I

1:18:51

said to him check out the magistrates Illinois G's to commit a suicide they're all connected mmm yeah yeah there's some to that

1:18:57

chicken yeah and I mean that that's how you take over a country if you let's say if you know they're doing it to

1:19:03

blackmail the judiciary I mean people don't understand like you know the legal system the judges they form part of one

1:19:12

of the branches of government it's a very powerful organization you control just one part of the government like that you take over the whole thing

1:19:18

what does the PT that's the beauty of coming back to the positive the judiciary mando wanted this they want

1:19:25

smashing like they've been so then just haven't found someone and actually link out from the bottom up to actually get

1:19:32

them to a point where they can go we could busiest this time and they did another jus dish there's a lot of

1:19:38

photographers happen at judiciary before that Royal Commission was gone yeah so ultimately it comes back to you

1:19:46

understanding that for myself as much as a big fear so much horror I but I'm

1:19:52

still capable or mentally balancing that out and understand you today you know

1:19:58

this positives here when we feel court trial enough to do model in the meantime I'm

1:20:05

leaving on a tropical in which Sunday's flying in an era where you go when you

1:20:14

actually kicks in in the government side but he got a running fight now you gotta borrow and by and hang out

1:20:19

with the others so I think my story I'd

1:20:25

like to get that connected you know or the pond fish that actually came out and from the work on to impress you keep

1:20:30

alive and kids a kid two boys been home so but we really like pioneered the work you know

1:20:38

I guess no one had the courage to come forward and say what happened to them

1:20:43

and get involved with the police and the legal system as well as come on

1:20:49

understand this is not to and change anything James Dean was happy

1:20:56

yeah this should be a blueprint for what people should do if you're a victim of VIP sex trafficking ritual abuse or

1:21:03

mind-control on our level tell everyone go go to the police you know they believe hey pop lips make

1:21:10

things go public no names well I've got friends puppies yeah I'm the release of Alan Jones article last

1:21:16

week and he popping up but now I need them right there pop maps look I don't

1:21:22

go into people's lives unless I feel like I can protect you well I say separation is a lot easier for me to do

1:21:28

if they're trying to be with everybody to protect them okay so I'll plate plate

1:21:33

that out of Styria Montrese know that let me see me for years at times all right but I love me too my fingers and

1:21:39

as someone who's been through this I'm wrapped to know that I've got a house to go to anywhere I like with those people

1:21:46

safety and I'm just safe right cause this is it yeah oh I'm just saying that

1:21:54

um really you're living almost on the run aren't you sort of thing from these

1:22:00

people yeah the poor addresses you know like he's a bag dealership like when I

1:22:08

somehow eye contact I contacted you did not him and and then I think it was only

1:22:14

within a week or something I get a phone call and you were a miles and miles and miles away and then I get a phone call

1:22:21

of a sudden and it's like it's Tim I'm here let's meet Hough you know I need he is suddenly like you know down my way and I

1:22:29

and that's how he works you don't know where he is he's just pops up out of the house out of the bushes I like doing

1:22:38

this for 50 G's but I love it a lot of breakfast I know I have a lot of bush camp so I sue

1:22:44

another five as long as you're safe and you know how to take care of yourself

1:22:49

actually and stones being free this you need to have that you need to have that concept that you're capable achieving

1:22:55

safe places whereas I've had to stay put because I've got you know a couple of

1:23:01

kids that I've had to try and maintain some sort of stability and that's I haven't been well I've had to run a lot

1:23:07

of times but you know I'm just tired of running now and jump and that's the

1:23:12

thing victims don't need to run anywhere I mean they should always be careful with who they're named if they're not

1:23:18

100 percent sure you guys are hundred percent sure oh no when they have wings I come out you know do seek help I mean it our

1:23:25

systems are failing and you know when injustice becomes law resistance becomes

1:23:31

duty the famous quote you know and that should be taken aboard here because

1:23:36

every Royal Commission has failed every legal inquiry has failed every police investigation is ultimately doomed

1:23:43

because there's someone at the top like a friend oh well it's like it's tea ladies

1:23:49

oh no I'm ready to get caught one thing I later got a call with I've got mental health issues alright yeah like this is

1:23:56

Storch until that point yeah it's what they can't take me to court either haha

1:24:03

well I'll teach you all this anyone pulls you into a court and you don't

1:24:08

think this is a fair situation you named your pedophiles every time you asked a question and I'll guarantee you your

1:24:14

court case will finish I think it's a

1:24:20

it's a ethical thing to do if you firmly believe and know that your victim is because there's nothing else that will

1:24:27

get anything done nothing else where you're charged with contempt but that's alright wait that case of juice going

1:24:32

where where where you know we've resorted to doing this because the police are not helping us I haven't

1:24:38

heard from my detectives for months and months now about my case you know

1:24:43

they've raided the house that my step grandparents you know abused me in and

1:24:50

you know people were murdered in all this sort of thing but they didn't do a thorough job of that the neighbors came over and told them oh you need to look

1:24:56

at this address I've witnessed what this woman said here here and here but have they done it have they done a good enough job well the

1:25:03

immediate detective in charge is is honest a good cop and then I find out

1:25:08

the one up up the top who's responsible for the whole case turns out is writing

1:25:15

dodgy reports that keep kids in you know the house with pedophiles and being

1:25:20

raped for their last four years and you know innocent parents are losing their

1:25:25

kids to the system the family court system etc etc so in terms I'm just waiting for a report to come out from

1:25:32

southern detectives going oh no we can't do this because Fiona's on a no in the

1:25:38

past had PTSD even though I'm integrated now and my symptoms are very mild

1:25:44

compared to most victims and Fiona what is it because more recently not in the

1:25:51

earlier part of my journey most recently there was a MDR used and then Tim I read

1:25:57

Tim's the reasons why the police dropped the case the charges against Jones and

1:26:02

all these cronies is because Oh Tim had MDR now MDR actually works it actually

1:26:09

works but because Tim had it that's it so what's going to happen to my case exactly I was reading my future emails

1:26:16

this you know it's CIA's false memory program okay it does everything up you

1:26:22

know if you ask anybody who's actually managed to find a therapy technique if

1:26:28

you want to understand is that the house stain if that is actually a functional

1:26:36

therapy for you there's only one answer and the person will come back and go I feel relief

1:26:43

that amazing shut the head up or actually kind of win I don't need to

1:26:49

keep doing loops or ladders or Jumbo's ever less anymore you know it's this

1:26:55

that understanding of the presence of madness and trying to have your truth be

1:27:03

heard to move into a point of it's been heard people accept it I'll give relief relief and you really

1:27:10

want people like myself having relief than being dysfunctional from pts symptoms kicking engineering area so

1:27:21

that best therapy um speaking of pain Tim's been doing this interview having

1:27:28

just had a tooth removed from an abscess yesterday and always here I'm sort of I

1:27:34

used to be symmetrical only I have them

1:27:40

have a what would we say and inflated right side of myself

1:27:48

Chloe stick that's mine that's mine do that's where I'm taking my relief yeah great okay chop itself on a cruise ship

1:27:55

and I'm telling for now would be in October on a comedy crew so you want to throw me off over there now that just

1:28:05

diffuses it yes all right yeah yeah they're gonna company really do you mean the a peloton we're gonna be I mean all

1:28:11

these people who do these things to people man Fiona they're just pathetic I mean it's

1:28:18

horrible what they did but I mean there's something so wrong and so pathetic about us so mean well then we

1:28:25

need to laugh at them we yeah the Sun you know you know why because every one

1:28:30

of them I've ever found out or doorway for from myself or others let me see in one part of the human structure now I

1:28:38

put the instructions down truth mine body sauce sexuality because I don't go

1:28:44

to church right service sexuality everyone is born with an individual chemical right the chemistry dictates

1:28:51

those things every me male we had not heard his body hard enough

1:28:56

my analyst daily director call himself a man and I'm gonna spirit ahead where's

1:29:04

I'll rock on believing that you know whatever my understanding of because I

1:29:09

went through so much abuse will be religion and this is a bit of a heads up for those out there who's been through

1:29:14

that and having a real tassel trying to understand why I want to put myself in unsafe churches and unsafe places that

1:29:21

you know where are we well you were talking about body parts when I started

1:29:27

thinking what they all have in common is a very small penis yeah probably there too but Bob I can see the headlines Bob

1:29:34

Hawke has tiny penis is that what you

1:29:39

say oh no I'm not connected to that that's twice I said that's just later hey what are you doing I think I found

1:29:47

with these people is that they were the losers in high school they selected everything no one liked them just

1:29:53

resorted to be in constant and I thought they were totally bullies all the way through I mean they just did a [ __ ]

1:30:02

people and then you but the [ __ ] people because they never been able to maintain

1:30:08

and the actual capacity to find out what they can achieve in each of those levels

1:30:14

yeah this point on my pasta Mimi and it

1:30:25

working in office and haven't got a hard time pushing your boy or girl join a gym let's play ball gotta watch yes some of

1:30:31

my pasts like to dress up in women's clothing so I don't know what that is oh dear yeah anyway so that's what they

1:30:39

are and my father was definitely a male so you know anyone who wants to be friends

1:30:45

with me Mouse you gotta get called me Mouse the FM's ik been together well you know

1:30:51

so it's a big thing about the FM is that you actually have to approach these people and ask them if he's bullying you

1:30:59

at work or the C word I love C word on women that just push women right back in

1:31:04

this pot alright that's happened in your past it's time go to the boss again you

1:31:09

really want to be promoting this to protect us oh I don't know how Bill Shorten gets away with raping hey uh

1:31:16

none of that we're getting up there we

1:31:24

get rid of the popular vine came from listen I've got the answer

1:31:30

we're rid of the popular vote and you vote people on academic level we get professors and associate professors into the cabinet that

1:31:36

actually know their job what I'm going on - what do you mean like Paul Wilson who's up on multiple pedophile charged

1:31:43

professor there's Paul Wilson anyway all

1:31:49

those is a koppány nope already oh no Paul Wilson is the head of criminology

1:31:55

and forensic psychology Bond University was a cop no criminologist he was

1:32:03

replaced by a cop so he's a professional those he is oh yeah yeah a lot of these

1:32:09

academics are pillows okay oh I just have to tell you you want to miss them

1:32:15

that's why I'm steady hmm I think I think I think we should run for the

1:32:21

religion seriously if we can forget swamp down with all this sort of thing where it's gone yeah this person this

1:32:27

person is learners in person I don't have to do it I want to deal with my three yeah I'm sick of [ __ ]

1:32:33

names coming in to the front side they're dead - a dead g'bye yeah they're

1:32:38

on the surface no I don't want to be caught up in that a car Ford - yeah all my life I've been credible all my life

1:32:45

and I've said has that ever did sue [ __ ] backup all right so I understand that that's

1:32:53

part of what you feel but I am to be honest with you I have no connection to

1:32:58

the imminence of that I am i found my evidence that's why i can say these individuals are doing this all right so I need ya we

1:33:06

need to pull back a wee bit and just go hang on you know not that effective they

1:33:12

haven't done it and not the fact we don't need to expose it but I'm leaving

1:33:17

with a lot of study that I'm doing with three and once they gone I'm going to comic

1:33:23

you know a lot you want to bring out 20 people after that that's fine but let us

1:33:30

focus on oh if I can get a result here you get a result with the 20 that's how I said it

1:33:36

yeah right yeah so we put energy I leave to these three three names three buses one two three

1:33:42

oh we go for me but I can't the ten years for nothing I said I gave me a

1:33:50

pension I feel guilty about it I spent it on people who would who abused I ran

1:33:56

around the country telling people get a testimony I don't know oh hello I better gauge due to this but every person I'm

1:34:03

finding out what's the top to the debut story to me get testimonies and that's what got us a Royal Commission we were

1:34:10

safe because I had ten people who knew my story and I just written a testimony go get the pass so much around so my

1:34:19

world I get bounced from the Royal Commission straight to just help us sector I really so none of this could

1:34:25

coming out until now and you reckon

1:34:30

Gordon Moore's committed suicide because I just I just saw you do system so I don't I heard you Oh deceased himself Oh

1:34:36

baby I'm gonna be evidential and I think I all need to say words that actually

1:34:41

prove that's what you say so so by coincidence Tim goes to the police

1:34:48

makes his testimony and then suddenly Gordon Moyes is found dead oh that's

1:34:55

just a coincidence it's a you know it's not a wizard yeah they deceased himself with my

1:35:02

energy was coming like any the antony Kidman was dead within walk that's they

1:35:11

remember back years ago read The Doors Babu how good I was or what a deep he came and fell off the balcony Singapore

1:35:17

no wait he called down the stairs no wait he had a heart attack my name is supposed to kill himself in front of them and the younger daughter

1:35:24

wasn't it on the table anyway but it

1:35:29

comes to empty Daniel Kidman all say this each time I was raped and

1:35:37

what into the area prior to going onto the street which is a always been a

1:35:43

little bit of a hallway and it was a little room there there was always someone but see I'm small I'm time I'm

1:35:49

tiny in when I'm [ __ ] 14 around for full eleven and yet I'm tiny yeah that

1:35:58

picked on all the time we were SEC yeah where were we um every time you would

1:36:06

something about a halt Anthony Kidman yeah any and any time I went into those

1:36:13

places of something face on LSD they gave me a sweetie they laced with LSD

1:36:21

went into the room black and white squares cause of the LSD turned into

1:36:27

clothes cape of colors and this is where Tim's special alright we could I had an

1:36:33

angel in the corner no no no II want to understand it this way but child need protection from all these [ __ ] crazy

1:36:40

men around them danger was it and that's my story every time I went straight to

1:36:45

the angel my body went through whatever went through my mind didn't hatches except it actually had happened and I

1:36:51

walked out in the Sun and our special boy did because I wasn't saying Freemasons attitude you were saying something that Kidman though well I

1:36:59

would say well everybody who did this sort of regard to mind controller and

1:37:06

and and hypnosis before you went answer the real world well to me it was a tall

1:37:12

skinny black so that's all I can say all right and if that's the description of Antonia

1:37:18

Kinmen girl actually cuz yeah I mean I'm totally honest and any people actually

1:37:25

know that did this things is because I have had reactions which have sent me

1:37:32

dysfunctional if you see them you're triggered by them is that what you're saying that's the difference of knowing

1:37:38

from memory memory is a one aspect it's

1:37:43

your eyes and what it sees if you want to go on five these people and understand who they are you have to ask

1:37:50

your mind to you know what information happened there now you're mine escape of Emmett and

1:37:55

that's why it's so difficult to unscary it all because your mind is not your memory and nine will always have a

1:38:02

failure memory but your memories the one are they going to take the court yeah

1:38:10

and that's the one they don't want coming up in memory well I am it's

1:38:16

written memories useless they know what the person oh that's right sir Eustace

1:38:21

if it's I've got a fake look like this you're mine it's your reactions that's what happens to you you subconsciously

1:38:27

that sends you in a conscious world which is when you are functional you become dysfunctional and anybody sees

1:38:33

that can witness it and dog it so now we're getting logs now you're gonna have

1:38:39

on porn with psychiatrist and fauna psychologists from everybody because they're just been conditioned to

1:38:46

understand we have to get their memory to be overexposed to truth it's never

1:38:51

gonna happen look if you've been brainwashed you got LSD it's gonna blame you're gonna be me

1:38:56

when you be smashed on illustrate all your I yeah yeah say Tim I've got a I've got a let's go with reaction now my

1:39:03

first reaction have really messed my world up was um what you cliffs them

1:39:10

okay I'm news now well I saw Roger Clemson on the news

1:39:16

my little brain saw a monster and I just

1:39:22

went I'm in guard duty I'm dressed for guard over the waist all right regular thing Tim gets the bit okay am I

1:39:30

supposed to go a housewarming party right it's my housewarming party I'm on guard duty okay fine no sucker to see

1:39:37

where it down another an hour he's come on the monster he's come on of taking a

1:39:44

duty vehicle with the lights is clearing you've ever seen of all weapons and up

1:39:50

and explosives in the armory of the West's track hey mom then I turned up to

1:39:56

the party going and all you know deal with my singing instructors they look at

1:40:02

me like are you doing did you in full dress uniform and

1:40:07

they're chatting to the psych nurse in a spa I don't know

1:40:12

and they wouldn't berate me because they had their women there and they honor the women in their sleep just a pretty when

1:40:19

they go off so the fanboy item here on Steph cam came back and because I had a

1:40:26

man who actually went from Christian Brothers we didn't know this about ourselves but we knew there was a safe

1:40:31

place to be with each other here's ten years sing it to me it come in my ass I'll get called in

1:40:38

three days later to get a barking about tuning up to the party and I'm going to

1:40:43

clue what they're talking about now that's reaction right John Laws

1:40:49

destroyed my [ __ ] can a terrorist career mp5 J's bang bang and once you

1:40:57

see love is it the link fa ticket now is he a shoe i I'm probably the one

1:41:04

struggling right now so loss because God's voice comes on the radio all right and I've just done a complete 180 degree

1:41:11

turn full reloading weapon pointing at the same so G officer and he's got a team lower your weapon could you safety

1:41:18

catch on I come from the same to cochon I've gone Baba I hate it has got that

1:41:23

fried from hearing that boys okay I can't work out which is up or down

1:41:29

that's not bipolar though that's dissociative is an iPod balls by Paul's

1:41:34

left to right up and down okay they don't then actually got to real understanding or but if you live with

1:41:40

you know it's pretty sturdy you know bipolar Betty Steve like a white dog right it's a different thing

1:41:46

well I suggest came on radio and where was I I was on sentry duty

1:41:53

no wasn't I was putting more stuff and yeah praising the beach was soon to get

1:41:58

nationally wise for somebody's his voice has come up or conversation

1:42:03

about him could be just enough as well so here I am I'm ants the elite of the

1:42:09

elite putting up mortars you know it's an extra digital skill you ain't get taught that unless you go to a new

1:42:15

future pertaining so I'm put up much but I'm behaving like a [ __ ] you up because the

1:42:22

smell of the powder bags give me more interest in the actual fact that have danger they didn't put your

1:42:28

[ __ ] head out of mortar chair right so they picked that up after sentry duty so all away my reactions as such tips

1:42:37

were documented by my father in the future which I read but also least

1:42:44

where's my officers where's my protection for my officers with but are they going to give me some mental help

1:42:49

if I'm pointing my [ __ ] weapon at the Range Safety Officer how much more do you need so I didn't get any mental health

1:42:55

they're here so which the defense abuse tribunal a probably uncommon because I

1:43:01

won't go track it all the lab and that's coming up soon is it the defense abuse

1:43:08

problem well I was raped in the cadets are gonna call me for that so I'm going to push together to abuse from there

1:43:15

well ID army oh this is nothing I'd the army in its officers world decide they

1:43:23

would send a left-handed from human resources or what about you know I'll be

1:43:30

having people planning whatever and tell me I've gotta get here the army oh [ __ ]

1:43:39

you you [ __ ] let's go you're led to what the [ __ ] year ago is no captain alone

1:43:44

listening much it's like right but that

1:43:50

was more up that was that's been the journey see they wanted me out then because they had already lined up with

1:43:55

the record and I had all the resources dead but I [ __ ] them up I always talk about for resources Nick now what people

1:44:03

don't know is you were actually in the cadets from a very young age when you yeah you're basically primed for that

1:44:08

for the military yeah I was always there boy like I said up in the foeman's I dunno if they like me what age whatever

1:44:16

God nobody gotta be the verb in what age did you begin in the cadet um I started

1:44:22

out it I joined high school pretty early so 12 I think yeah yeah so 12

1:44:29

thirty was my time with Dave Wallace he's been bending dead now but I

1:44:37

actually protected a young lad well respect all night I'm I'm you know I'm a

1:44:45

training in I'm in training as well now do I have the push there so you know I'm

1:44:50

still his person this is unsafe for this young black over here my said I just tell me mate he is like a miles from

1:44:56

hacking garu and so it has to be documented you know that's why it's like they can't want to have a look at what

1:45:04

look at that butt and then how old were you when you entered the honor um I

1:45:11

joined the army uh eighteen and how long

1:45:18

were you in the SAS over the West yeah six years from at what age well the

1:45:26

last year was completely with underclothes I found myself from 22 to 27 and apart from the stuff I told you

1:45:35

the reactions I'm having my mind reaction or my memory actions my reactions that this person is [ __ ]

1:45:42

outside it's so cool that's that's the telltale that's what you wanted evidence

1:45:48

that's you're caught because of you saw may do a flippy thing there you can say you did a flippy thing on this date that

1:45:53

11 that that's a lever it's back to these people and now I Louis have it you

1:46:00

know why because they have to scrutinize moisés bugging legislation I'm pretty sure I'm pretty sure they just want that

1:46:07

to sort of fight away it's like that song there's a hole in the bucket open

1:46:13

guys if it always comes back to hmm you can cut Rolf Harris in his day had a

1:46:21

television show where he used to do his heart but he also had a mascot who was

1:46:26

around the same size beer as Humphrey be beer now Humphrey bbear had the Hat and the actual the best couple beers

1:46:36

and he was brown black bear black dark brown color all right Harris her coogee

1:46:42

bit named after the suburb then we relieved or whatever and I have a memory of being

1:46:52

put into a room where the Coogee bear

1:46:57

costume is discarded and lying over there and and you know I'm getting attacked now my brother was taken away

1:47:07

separate to me to that situation with Harris I'm with the could you bear man okay so

1:47:14

he actually used to be avid like st. was something living you know I did avid

1:47:20

watcher came on that morning and he just bolted to the corner

1:47:26

I couldn't face him when I was 9 years old he's 7 and I said I couldn't fix him

1:47:32

so I actually went and got his Sam his little blankie with it when he was a kid and that were mom's kid those things I

1:47:39

gave him that you know and that settle him down but we didn't talk about it and I know now and why we didn't talk about

1:47:45

because I just discovered that I went further as well he was protected me from the trio because he knew I didn't

1:47:51

remember and he's got the brain damage unfortunately because he did me memories

1:47:59

like Rihanna no dissociation just [ __ ] deal with they were doing

1:48:04

memorize if I could overwhelm deliver our John's well well the therapy and

1:48:09

medication he gave you as Frankie's [ __ ] a brine yeah so yeah as much as we have

1:48:16

a giggle about these things there's sound in [ __ ] tragedy tragedies and that was channel 7 studios

1:48:22

you said yeah that's really well that was where I would have gone free Clemson before that and you said something

1:48:32

interesting was saying something interesting about the detention center situation with little Dylan here was you

1:48:38

know abused in the Northern Territory 10 or than territory Detention Center from age of 10 it's saying before and I we

1:48:45

said in unison that you know these kids if you want to help these kick in first

1:48:51

can find out who was the first person who abuse them let's put them into that situation being that person doesn't that I have to

1:48:58

go to court the child is supposed to see that person incarcerated and you should do that in another building nearby so I

1:49:03

can spend it up on I didn't let the boys spin it is Mickel cool pups anywa