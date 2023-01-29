Craig “Sawman” Sawyer’s Claims

Craig Sawyer constantly gives the impression that he and his group, V4CR, fight child traffickers and satanic pedophiles and rescue children. Thats his brand. The Craig “Sawman” Sawyer brand. He even called his “non profit” Veterans for Child Rescue.

Tough guy American Navy Seal veteran now catching satanic pedophiles and child traffickers. What a hero! A superhero!! Swoon.

Lets look at that brand. These are some of his own claims…

We started a nonprofit organisation called Veterans for Child Rescue and we are raising money to expose high level elite pedophile rings that are snatching up our children. Some of them are into satanic rituals and torturing little infants and toddlers to death.

… Contraland [Sawyer’s promised Netflix Child Trafficking Documentary] to shine light onto the dark world of child sex trafficking.

Veterans for Child Rescue was formed specifically to expose… pedophile trafficking rings…

Our Mission: Expose and Eradicate Child Trafficking. … Our team is comprised of military professionals, former and current law enforcement, senior intelligence community veterans, child abuse and trafficking survivors and people who are willing to do whatever it takes to end child trafficking in the USA …

Veterans for Child Rescue was founded specifically to help bring an end to child trafficking…

Veterans For Child Rescue – Exposing and Combatting Child Trafficking in the USA…

…eradicate child trafficking… and we’re going to show the extractions, we’re going to show the arrests. Sawyer said.

VC4R Help End Child Trafficking

…film that will shine the light on human trafficking in our communities.

Help us end child trafficking by donating today!

This included a unicorn with left eye featuring a moon, so definite eye of horus symbolism normally associated with cults. For more on Eye of Horus see [82a]. Other symbolism as well - horn, pearl necklace and and some might also say a pedoswirl and thumb on anus. Odd.

V4CR’s mission to end sex trafficking and exploitation in America today…

V4CR’s sting operations have resulted in a 100% conviction rate protecting an estimated 1500 children from sexual predators.

Take ’em down…

Sawyer’s Propaganda

From the examples above, and there are many more, people are being led by Sawyer’s repeated statements to believe that he is taking down satanic cult pedophile networks, exposing and even eradicating child trafficking as well as rescuing children.

The first rule of propaganda is repetition. Repeat, Repeat, Repeat. Many people actually believe that Craig Sawyer is taking down elite satanic cult pedophile networks and rescuing children. He is not.

Definitions of Child Trafficking

Wikipedia

Unicef - United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, now officially United Nations Children's Fund

UK National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children NSPCC

Trafficking is where children are tricked, forced or persuaded to leave their homes and are moved or transported and then exploited, forced to work or sold.

Arrests

Time and time again, when questioned, Sawyer points to “arrests” as the evidence that he is combating satanic pedophiles and child trafficking.

eg

If you question Craig on anything, then his response is almost aways the same, he accuses you of being in a satanic cult group of pedophiles. His evidence that he is a good guy is the arrests.

The arrests page that Sawyer points to is Vets4ChildRescue Arrests [12] https://vets4childrescue.org/arrests

Are Sawyer’s Claims supported by Evidence?

Lets check the arrests.

(Just note for now, the weekly radio show called “Defending Our Children” at the top, the snake VIPR top left and of course the ubiquitous Veterans for Child Rescue donate demand.)

At present 2023 January, the arrests page says 23 arrests.

23 arrests in 6 years. First impression might be that that is not many arrests, especially considering the huge quantities of money, in the millions, donated by people in that time. Especially for such a distinguished team of veterans intent on ending child trafficking. But an elite satanic cult pedophile is an elite cult satanic pedophile and we should be grateful. Or should we?

Who were these arrested elite satanic cult pedophiles and child traffickers? Mexican cartel drug, sex and child traffickers? MS13 gang members? Politicians such as The Clintons? The Bushes? The Podestas? McMinville Police?

Well not quite. Sorry that is English understatement which might be misunderstood. NO.

The reality is that the arrests came from 3 sting operations. The sting operations happened in

Guilford, New Haven, Connecticut January 12-14 2018 Operation Not in my Town - 5 people arrested over 3 days

Iron County, Utah February 15-19 2018. 7 people arrested over 5 days - Operation name unknown.

Web County, Texas October 2019 Operation ChickenHawk 6 people arrested

This research has been done by someone who will remain anonymous, but to whom I am very grateful. This table summarises the arrest names, dates and law enforcement.

Timeline of Arrests

2018 Jan 12-14 Guilford, New Haven, Connecticut Operation Not in my Town - 5 people arrested over 3 days Running Total 5

2018 Feb 15-19 Iron County, Utah 7 people arrested over 5 days Running Total 12

2019 Oct Web County, Texas Operation ChickenHawk 6 people arrested R Total 18

2020 Jan 9 Sawyer announces 22 arrests [13] Running Total 22

2021 c. Sept 9 [12c] - 2021 Dec 7 [12f] Vets4ChildRescue Arrests Archive.org 1 arrest Running Total 23

Note that Sawyer has claimed no arrests in over a year since Dec 2021. No arrests in 2022. Only 1 possible arrest in over 2 years and only 5 in over 3 years. All / nearly all were in conjunction with the documentary.

Arrest Discrepancy - As the arrests page says 23 in Nov 2022, there is a discrepancy of 5 arrests claimed but not yet named, dated or detailed on the V4CR site. This will be examined in later posts.

Sting Operations [44] [41] [42]

Phony decoy adverts were placed on social media pretending to be a 13-year-old girl wanting to have sex. Decoy profiles were placed on social media sites, dating sites, Craigslist and Backpage. Users who responded to ads for sexual experiences with children were chatted to and then invited for sex at a house set up for arrests.

Joint operations were between Police, State /County Attorneys, Veterans 4 Child Rescue and other local departments. There may have been some differences between the operations. It is not clear who the lead authorities are from the press coverage.

The stings were To Catch a Predator style, a style that had been heavily criticised over many points. Some of which were…

more concerned about ratings than actually bringing online predators to justice

broadcasting the suspects on national television, in the context of exposing criminal behavior, is already a form of punishment which the media have no right to inflict

entrapment issues

conflict issues between those who arranged the stings, money being paid and law enforcement

making news rather than reporting news

To Catch a Predator [76]

Arrest Offences

These arrests were all similar in that they were attempt to commit / conspiracy to commit / intent to commit / criminal solicitation of [people thought to be] minors. So fortunately no children were hurt.

Only one arrest is for possible trafficking. It was for intent to lure girls into sex trafficking as he apparently had said he would take them to California [71]. It is not clear if he was even charged with this, but he was only convicted of Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Contact.

Every offence against children is despicable. However as child sex crimes go, these were the very lowest level and they were internet based sting operations with no children actually harmed.

There appeared no intent to try to target child trafficking.

There were

No satanic cult pedophiles

No child trafficking convictions

No children extracted and no children rescued

Indeed if you were trying to catch organised child traffickers or satanic cult pedophiles or rescue children then this not the type of operation designed to find them. Even if a possible sex or child trafficker was found, then his arrest will have ruined any investigation of any possible child trafficking network or organised trafficking.

These operations were designed to catch low level internet pedophiles and that is exactly what happened.

Why would Craig Sawyer undertake this type of sting operation? Especially when his stated objective was to…

expose high level elite pedophile rings that are snatching up our children, having satanic rituals and torturing little infants and toddlers to death.

shine light onto the dark world of child sex trafficking

expose pedophile trafficking rings

expose and eradicate Child Trafficking. … whatever it takes to end child trafficking in the USA…

bring an end to child trafficking…

expose and combat child trafficking in the USA…

eradicate child trafficking and we’re going to show the extractions, we’re going to show the arrests, Sawyer said.

shine the light on human trafficking

end sex trafficking and exploitation

These low level pedophile stings were arranged, it appears, with the only purpose being window dressing for a film, and as a veneer behind which Sawyer can hide pretending to rescue children, catch high end child traffickers and satanic cult pedophiles whilst continuing to raise huge sums of money. #Grift.

Conclusions

The stings and arrests from Sawyer’s own website do not match up to Sawyer and Veterans 4 Child Rescue own claims over 6 years.

No child extractions

No child rescues

No arrests of satanic cult pedophiles

No arrests of child pedophile rings or networks

No arrests of child traffickers

This is just judging Sawyer on his OWN claims, and measuring against the arests on his OWN website. Sawyer is the source.

A few low level individual unconnected internet pedophiles have been caught with maximum drama, maximum guns drawn and maximum shouty shouty. A great deal of hyperbole and of course maximum publicity and then maximum repetition. These low level arrests have been and are being used to justify raising money on the basis of clearly unsubstantiated claims of rescuing children, catching cult satanic pedophiles and stopping child trafficking.

To me, these are transparently fraudulent claims. No child extractions have been carried out, no child rescues and no children saved from child trafficking. No elite satanic cult pedophiles arrested and no efforts close to ending child trafficking.

Bizarrely, the nearest Sawyer gets to a child trafficker is HIM arranging stings to catch low level pedos, pretending to sell children for sex.

Sawyer says

Our team is comprised of military professionals, former and current law enforcement, senior intelligence community veterans, child abuse and trafficking survivors and people who are willing to do whatever it takes to end child trafficking in the USA…

What is that team doing Craig Sawyer? Does it even exist? What has it done?

Sawyer has spent more time at Nascar than rescuing children…

#VeteransForNascar #Veterans4Nascar #Veterans4SponsoringNascar #MikeHarmon

#HarmonRacing #Vets4Grifting #SawyerGrifts

Questions for Craig Sawyer

Why haven’t you shown any extractions of children, as promised?

Why haven’t you rescued any children, yet your organisation is called Veterans for Child Rescue?

Why haven’t you arrested any satanic cult pedophiles as promised?

Why haven’t you arrested any child traffickers as promised?

Why do you design and arrange stings for low level internet pedos when the country has a huge problem with satanic pedophiles, and a massive problem with child trafficking especially on the Southern Border - and in your home state?

The arrests in the 3 stings were used for Sawyers promised Netflix movie Contraland. The Contraland saga is another source of controversy for Sawyer and an article in this series will be be about Sawyer and CONtraland.

In this series…

[100] Craig Sawyer 1 Craig Sawyer 1 - Tucson Child Trafficking Camp Sawyer U Turn

Links

[12] Vets4ChildRescue website Arrests https://vets4childrescue.org/arrests

[12c] 2021 Sept 9 Vets4ChildRescue Arrests Archive.org https://web.archive.org/web/20210926011458/https://www.vets4childrescue.org/arrests.html 22 arrests saved 19 times

[12f] 2021 Dec 7 Vets4ChildRescue Arrests archive.org https://web.archive.org/web/20211207003224/https://www.vets4childrescue.org/arrests.html 23 arrests

[13] 2020 Jan 9 Kgun9 Sex slavery documentary leads to 22 arrests https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/sex-slavery-documentary-leads-to-22-arrests For a year now, KGUN9 has been following a former Navy Seal who's been making a documentary on the issue. Craig Sawyer tells us it's now complete. His crew is an elite veteran force with world class skill sets, FBI, CIA, Delta Force and SEAL Team 6, who joined Sawyer's non-profit organization. Tears, not just from the crew, but survivors sold into sex slavery. The documentary traverses the globe, from one of the most heavily trafficked corridors in the U.S., Vekol Valley in Arizona, to Thailand, a top destination for sex trafficking. Arrests are captured on camera. A few challenges delayed the debut of the documentary by a year, but it's now complete. Sawyer says it should be out in spring, 2020.

[41] 2019 Oct 22 KGNS-TV Operation Chicken Hawk catches six potential predators https://www.kgns.tv/content/news/Operation-Chicken-Hawk-catches-six-potential-predators-563598231.html

[42] 2018 Feb KSTU News Jerome man arrested in Utah during child sex sting https://www.kmvt.com/content/news/Jerome-man-arrested-in-Utah-during-child-sex-sting-475221723.html

[43] 2021 Oct 16 TCH Craig (Sawman) Sawyer PUBLICLY ADMITS to overseeing CHILD SMUGGLING https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/craig-sawman-sawyer-publicly-admits-to-overseeing-child-smuggling/

[44] 2018 Jan 16 New Haven Register 2 New Haven men among 5 alleged sexual predators arrested in Guilford https://www.nhregister.com/news/article/Police-5-sexual-predators-arrested-in-Connecticut-12501228.php

[71] 2018 Feb 20 KUTV Man arrested in Parowan as part of continuing child sex crime sting operation https://kutv.com/news/local/man-arrested-in-parowan-as-part-of-continuing-child-sex-crime-sting-operation

[76] wikipedia To Catch a Predator https://web.archive.org/web/20221212215914/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/To_Catch_a_Predator

[82a] 2020 Nov 11 cathyfox blog Illuminati Players and the field – Earth Realm https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/11/27/illuminati-players-and-the-battlefield-earthly-realm/

Appendix 1 Stings

Conn police posted a phony decoy ad ons social media

Guilford, Connecticut

Police identified and charged five men with criminal attempt to commit second-degree sexual assault and criminal attempt to commit risk of injury, Guilford police Lt. Timothy Bernier said in a news release. The five were taken into custody as the result of a coordinated joint sting operation with Veterans For Child Rescue. Bail for each set at $500,000, according to a release from police.

“Operation “Not in My Town” was a joint effort involving the Guilford Police Department, Veterans 4 Child Rescue Foundation and the New Haven office of the state’s attorney as well as other local police departments. When police posted a phony decoy ad ons social media supposedly placed by a 13-year-old girl wanting to have sex, there were more than 5,000 “hits” on the ad within just 30 days, according to Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Sibley Sr., the lead prosecutor in human trafficking cases. His work is being done in conjunction with the chief state’s attorney’s office. “Parents need to know there are that many predators preying on kids looking to get involved in these activities,” Sibley said after court adjourned. “It’s going on in every community,” Sibley added. “You think about this small town of Guilford. It’s extremely scary.” []

a sting operation conducted by multiple law enforcement agencies, Operation “Not In My Town” was a joint effort involving the Guilford Police Department, Veterans 4 Child Rescue Foundation and the New Haven office of the state’s attorney and a number of other local departments. The operation had been ongoing for several weeks as police and the foundation’s investigative team created decoy profiles on social media sites, dating sites, Craigslist and Backpage, then engaged users who responded to ads for sexual experiences with children, said Bernier, who helped draft the operational plan and acted as the arresting commander on scene. The Veterans 4 Children Rescue Foundation works with teams of veterans who are licensed investigators around country to help investigate pedophilia and trafficking scenarios. Without the cooperation of local law enforcement and district attorneys, their teams would not be able to deploy their investigators. The sting operation was part of a documentary the foundation is filming, called “Contraland,” to show how vulnerable children are to online sex predators in this country, Jacobs said. Guilford police Lt. Timothy Bernier 2018 Jan 16 New Haven Register 2 New Haven men among 5 alleged sexual predators arrested in Guilford [44]

TEXAS

The joint sting operation between V4CR and Webb County, TX police resulted in 6 arrests. They called this one “Operation Chicken Hawk” This news article gives an approximate date for arrest Oct 2019 District Attorney's Office received help from the Webb County Sheriff's Office, the County Attorney, Constables Precinct Two, Department of Homeland Security and a non-profit organization called "Veterans 4 Child Rescue." [41] 2019 Oct 22 KGNS-TV Operation Chicken Hawk catches six potential predators Local law enforcement worked undercover in a sting operation, much like the plot of the famous television show “To Catch a Predator,” in order to get to potential sexual predators before they get to their victims. The District Attorney's Office received help from the Webb County Sheriff's Office, the County Attorney, Constables Precinct Two, Department of Homeland Security and a non-profit organization called "Veterans 4 Child Rescue."

Utah

dates of arrest for all but one of the men , feb of 2018 2018 Feb KSTU News Jerome man arrested in Utah during child sex sting [42] "Veterans for the Rescue of Children" teamed up with several agencies, including Parowan Police for the sting. They lured suspects with ads on websites known to be used by child predators. Police say the men met with an undercover informant and arranged for a sexual encounter with one or more 13 year old girls.

cf that looks like mostly if not all child abuse/internet not satanic pedo or child trafficking. UT Parowan Police, no Op name. Feb 2018, 7 men

