This post will show many examples of the “666” sign, show some deeper decodes giving more hidden meanings in deeper decodes and then there are a couple of videos at the end. Have you ever wondered they celebs make the sign so much and often weirdly contorted ways? This post will explain why.

The OK Sign - 666, Lucifer, The Beast, the Sun God, Vesica Piscis

What is to many the OK hand sign, for occultists holds darker significance. First, we have the circle, indicating the sun deity and the Mason's never ending quest for more light. To Freemasonry, the circle also represents the female genitalia, or yoni. In the Hindu religion, the OK sign is a revered mudra (sacred gesture) meaning "infinity" or perfection. It is associated with the female genitalia — thumb and forefinger pressed together at the tips with the other three fingers extended.

In Satanism, when making this sign the three fingers not used to make the circle are considered symbolic of the unholy trinity — horned God, Goddess, and offspring (antichrist). Some say that the bent three fingers are shaped as three number six's, or 666. Thus, we have 666, the sun deity (Lucifer), the Goddess (Mystery, Babylon the Great, Mother of Harlots), and the beast (antichrist, 666), all in one unitary hand sign. Oh what a web of evil wicked men can weave around something seemingly so ordinary and mundane, [6].

In the Illuminist philosophy, the OK sign becomes a sign indicating approval of the Divine King, their coming Lord of Light, whom Christians know as antichrist. To them it means, "He approves our undertaking". This meaning is roughly equivalent to the words in Latin atop the all-seeing eye of Osiris on our U.S. one dollar bill—Annuit Coeptus [6].

In addition, some interpretations also say this sign is a representation of the Vesica Piscis. That will be covered in the next post. There are a couple of videos at the end, for those who prefer taking in information via video. The deeper decode is also after the photos.

Deeper Decode

Have you ever wondered why the celebs do this sign around their eyes, and sometimes in a contorted fashion. This explains why. Partly it is because they love to double up on their signs, they get a one eye, all seeing eye sign, as well as the 666. Partly as the signalling carries much more depth than we realise. This following information is taken from an old post of mine - Illuminati Signalling Decodes [3].



This is where the messages get deeper. What I previously thought was just a 666 sign, actually is far more nuanced, deep and disturbing. This should not be confused with OK sign, or the circle game, or white power sign. Context and common sense are key to distinguish.

To decode, note the exact position of hand and fingers. The rules of signalling appear to be something like this

Straight fingers usually indicate Illuminati North quadrant of US. North is hand above head or on top of head or in 666 hand sign with hand predominately just touching forehead

Slightly bent fingers or if fingers/hand/wrist looks slightly tilted back wards it indicates message for that quadrant only

Hand on that side of face indicates west or east, left as we face the picture is west, right is East

Both hands, one up and one down indicates South quadrant. South is also indicated by one hand in the Illuminati sign, when the loose fingers point down

When both hands are used, one up and one down, that also indicates that all quadrants are called to participate in ritual.

The fingers have specialist meanings

The fingers also signals which category or elemental magic they want (fire, water, wind, earth)

Fire is little finger or pinky

Water fourth finger (counting from thumb as one)

Air, Wind or moon third/middle finger

Earth is index finger

Lightning bolt is those who are destroyers or those who bear wrath.

This below is what is meant by slightly bent or backwards, and notice tilt of wrist into back position

Fingers back…this would indicate only that quadrant, so for above picture, only east quadrant.

Fingers back, so this would indicate only that quadrant, so for above pic, only West quadrant

This one above, Emma Watson, means rituals in North and West quad (fingers straight up, right eye)

Top row second pic from left, vs bottom row second pic. Top row means East quad only, while bottom because the fingers are straight means North and East quads.

Fingers down – South, and fingers bent and so it is only South quadrant.

Since middle finger is prominant it is likely a specifically a call for those considered of Wind Magic status.

Here Madonna shows two hands, one higher and other lower. This means South quadrant. Fingers pointing up so means North quad included. Bottom hand pointing down it means only the north and south quads. Note also the number symbolism.

Bottom hand the fingers are up it means all quads having a meeting.

Johnny Depp Leonardo Di Caprio

Depp’s fingers are bent and on the right side from picture view means only the East quadrant is having rituals. Being a vampire, it also means vampire rituals.

Di Caprio’s fingers are straight(ish) which means the North, and hand over left eye as we view it, so North and West quadrants will have rituals.

However Di Caprio is using his middle finger to make the circle. Di Caprio’s two fingers touching face is a call sign to do away with the male escorts. So whoever is doing the trafficking just got an execution order, they will use sex slaves in north and west and get rid of the handlers and slaves when done.

Salute means specifically all military / nazi satanists to be present at the rituals; from East only as fingers point East.

Top row, all way at right hand end, notice hand turned into face. This means cancellation of North and West quad.

Dion is showing a cancellation (two fingers), because she has two sets of two fingers, it means rituals in North and East are both cancelled.

Notice her index and third finger, they are in a v shape or scissor shape but not straight like Di Caprios were. In this one she is cancelling ritual and sex slave order, specifically earth and wind magic individuals from the North, and fire and water individuals from East. The West quad would have been the ones in charge of ritual since hand is on right side of her face. The two fingers (index and third finger in this position) is the Masonic sign for “Do not proceed forth”. One finger point with arm bend up like Celine’s means “Proceed”.

The decodes were done by Jessie Czebotar and from this post Illuminati Signalling Decodes [3]. More examples of the signs here…

So there is far more information in the signs that we realise and this no doubt applies to the other signs as well.

Videos

Here are a couple of videos about the 666 sign.

Odysee 666 hand sign - The Sorcerer's Apprentices [2] #number666 #thebeast

Odysee The 666 Hand Sign and the Number 666 [1] #number666 #thesun #thebeast #vesicapisces

The next post on the 666 will show the Vesa Piscis interpretation of the sign.

Previous Hand Signal Posts

Secret Hand Signals 1 - The Masonic M [4]

