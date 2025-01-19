Introduction

The current focus on British Pakistani Rape Gangs caused by Elon Musk’s tweets has also thrown attention on the political cover up of child sexual abuse. The poisonous cover up of child sexual abuse by politicians has long gone on.

Tim Fortescue Reveals that Child Abuse Allegations Kept as Blackmail

Tim Fortescue unintentionally revealed what went on in the Whip’s Office of Prime Minister Edward Heath’s Conservative Government in the 1970’s.

Tim Fortescue, Conservative Whip 1970-73 The Whips and scandal involving small boys... [1]

“Anyone with any sense who was in trouble would come to the whips and tell them the truth and say I'm in a jam can you help? It might be debt, it might be um scandal involving small boys or any kind of scandal which the member seemed likely to be mixed up in. They'd come and ask if we could help and if we could we did, and we would do everything we can because we would store up brownie points. If i mean that sounds a pretty pretty nasty reason but it's one of the reasons, is if we can get a chap out of trouble then he'll do as we ask forever more”

Their own party would cover it up and not tell the police of child sexual abuse crimes. Why? So that they could control the MP. The world works by blackmail. The people with more and better blackmail stored up get their own way.

Labour and Liberal Conspiracy to Cover up Child Abuse in Greater Manchester

In 2012 in Greater Manchester the Liberal Party and the Labour Party came to a deal to cover up child abuse by both parties. Shocking Liberal Labour Conspiracy to conceal Paedophiles and Sex Pests [2]. See also Appendix 1.

It appears the deal was that the Labour Party keep quiet on all Cyril Smith’s abuse if the Liberals kept quiet on allegations that a Labour politician had sex with two girls with special needs in his care.

“The story that has yet to break is the role of the council leader, XXXXXXXXXXXXX, in all of this. He was given files on the abuse at Knowl View school and Cyril Smith over 10 years ago but he did nothing because the Labour Party had done a deal with the Liberals to keep quiet on Cyril. This was in exchange for the Liberals keeping quiet on allegations that XXXXXXXXXXXXX had sex with two girls with special needs that were in his care.”

This is very much how the political world works, by collecting and trading blackmail material not by truth and honesty and integrity. I am not sure if the Police followed this up to prosecution. I doubt it, as Police are thoroughly compromised and highly Masonic, nor do I know who these characters were.

Child Abuse In Parliament

Child abuse goes to the very top. The fantastic journalist Sonia Poulton made a documentary called Paedophiles in Parliament. Click on the screenshot or the link.

2018 Odysee Sonia Poulton Paedophiles in Parliament [4]

Summary of the Paedophiles in Parliament Grok

The video "Paedophiles In Parliament" from 2018, presented by journalist Sonia Poulton, delves into the history of paedophile allegations within British politics. Here's a summary:

Historical Context : The documentary explores allegations of paedophilia involving high-profile politicians and public figures in the UK, tracing back through several decades. It frames these allegations as part of a broader issue of child abuse in positions of power.

Key Cases : It covers various cases, including the notorious Jimmy Savile scandal, allegations against former Prime Minister Edward Heath, and the Paedophile Information Exchange (PIE), which had some level of political tolerance in the 1970s.

Allegations and Investigations : The film discusses how some allegations have been investigated, while others seem to have been ignored or covered up. It highlights the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) but suggests that there might be resistance or obstruction in fully uncovering these issues.

Criticism of the System : Poulton criticizes the political and judicial systems for failing to address these issues adequately, suggesting that there might be systemic protection of those in power. She interviews survivors, whistleblowers, and others who have spoken out about their experiences or observations.

Media and Public Perception : The documentary also looks at how the media has handled these stories, often with skepticism or under-reporting due to the sensitive nature of the allegations against public figures.

Political Implications : There's a discussion on how these allegations could affect public trust in government, with a focus on the need for transparency and accountability.

Controversial Figures : It names several politicians and public figures accused over the years, some of whom were never prosecuted or where investigations led to no conviction, fueling public debate on the veracity and handling of these accusations.

Broader Implications: Beyond just parliament, the video touches on connections to other institutions like the BBC, suggesting a culture of silence or cover-up when it comes to child abuse by influential figures.

This documentary has stirred significant debate, with some viewing it as an essential exposé on systemic issues, while critics might argue it relies on innuendo or unproven allegations. The film is noted for its provocative stance and for pushing for further investigation into these serious allegations.

Discussion

Child sexual abuse pervades our society and one reason is that it is used as blackmail material by power players rather than helping the children to achieve justice. The other reason is because the world is run by the luciferian brotherhood, and child abuse is carried out on their own to achieve “spiritual gifts” ie being able to hear demons. The systems that we think are for the people are really to cover up the abuse that goes on by the brotherhood.

Paedophiles will often stick together, as their crimes are widely seen by the public as the lowest of the low, attacking innocent children. Thus party politics is often set aside by paedophiles to protect their big secret.

Appendix 1

Original article 2014 Breitbart London [1]

EXCLUSIVE: Police to Investigate Allegations of Labour-LibDem Rochdale 'Deal' on Paedophiles and Sex Pests

by Raheem Kassam and Andre Walker 8 Oct 2014

Fresh allegations have emerged regarding sexual impropriety, child abuse, and a co-ordinated cover-up by Labour and Liberal Democrat Party officials in the Greater Manchester Area, Breitbart London can exclusively report.

Following on from the expose that 1400 young, white girls had been abused at the hands of Pakistani gangs in Rotherham, Breitbart London can report new allegations that have come to light about other instances of public sector and government officials colluding to keep information out of the public domain.

An e-mail seen by Breitbart London makes reference to former Rochdale council leader, Knowl View School, and the deceased, paedophile Member of Parliament for Rochdale Cyril Smith. The e-mail, which was circulated by a Labour Member of Parliament’s researcher in November 2012, read:

“You will have noted that Rochdale is currently in the eye of a media storm regarding child abuse and cover ups.

“The story that has yet to break is the role of the council leader, XXXXXXXXXXXXX, in all of this. He was given files on the abuse at Knowl View school and Cyril Smith over 10 years ago but he did nothing because the Labour Party had done a deal with the Liberals to keep quiet on Cyril. This was in exchange for the Liberals keeping quiet on allegations that XXXXXXXXXXXXX had sex with two girls with special needs that were in his care.”

Breitbart London has chosen to redact the names of others implicated in the “deal” due to an ongoing investigation by Greater Manchester Police.

Cyril Smith, who was the Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Rochdale from 1972 to 1992 has long been implicated in child sex abuse scandals, and is widely believed to have been a predatory paedophile. In 2012, Martin Digan, the former head of care at Knowl View Residential School, told the Express that he was concerned that the school was becoming “a sweet shop for paedophiles” – with specific reference to Smith.

He said: “I worked there for a long time and the stories about Cyril resonated throughout the building. To see him bouncing seven-year-old boys up and down on his knee was frightening. The sexual abuse of boys with learning difficulties did become public but no one ever proved anything against Smith. He was a very clever man who covered his tracks very well.”

The allegations over a cover-up “deal” were originally made to the Labour MP’s staffer by a long since departed Liberal Democrat councillor. When asked to confirm that the original e-mail was indeed sent by him, the Labour staff member admitted it, which has raised questions as to why no one contacted the police at the time.

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police confirmed to Breitbart London that the latest development was indeed being investigated, and has been passed on to a mammoth team of police working on all evidence that is now coming to light. The police would not speak about the specific e-mail in question, but confirmed that they had received it and that it had been passed on to the investigations team.

Prime Minister, Margaret Thatchers Personal Private Secretary was a paedophile.

Grok Prompt - Peter Morrison, Margaret Thatchers Parliamentary Private Secretary, was caught in Crewe toilets with a 15 year old boy. What else can you tell me?

Peter Morrison, who served as Margaret Thatcher's Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) and was a Conservative MP for Chester from 1974 to 1992, has been linked to several allegations of child sexual abuse, with one specific incident involving a 15-year-old boy at Crewe railway station toilets. Here are additional details based on available information:

Allegations of Misconduct: There are claims that Morrison was arrested twice for engaging in sexual activities in public toilets, known as "cottaging," with one incident at Crewe station involving a minor. However, official records confirming these arrests or cautions are not found; much of the information comes from witness testimonies and hearsay reported in various sources.

MI5 Involvement: MI5 had knowledge of Morrison's alleged "penchant for small boys" during the mid-1980s. Despite these concerns, the focus was more on national security implications rather than child welfare. MI5 documents suggest that Morrison was advised to be cautious about his behavior due to potential political embarrassment rather than criminal prosecution.

Political Protection : Allegations suggest that Morrison's high position and connections within the Conservative Party and with Margaret Thatcher herself might have shielded him from legal repercussions. There's mention of an "unwritten rule" not to inform, and a deal reportedly struck between political parties and local press to avoid publicizing the incident if Morrison would not stand for re-election.

Public and Official Response: The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) has looked into Morrison's case among others, but the outcome regarding Morrison specifically was more about the systemic failures to address such allegations rather than confirming individual acts. Despite these concerns, Morrison was knighted in 1991 and continued his political career until stepping down before the 1992 general election.

Personal Life and Death : Morrison's personal life had been the subject of rumors, particularly concerning his sexual conduct. He died in 1995 at the age of 51, which has meant that many allegations against him have not been legally tested or proven in court.

Controversy and Legacy: Morrison's case is often cited in discussions about the protection of high-profile individuals from prosecution or public scrutiny in the UK, particularly linked to the broader narrative of child abuse within political and social elites. Posts on X have occasionally referenced his case as part of critiques on political accountability.

The narrative around Morrison's alleged activities is complex, with much of the information coming from after his death and through inquiries or investigative journalism rather than through direct legal proceedings. This complexity underscores the challenges in verifying historical allegations against deceased individuals.

