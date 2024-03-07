"Rachel Caruso is a survivor and whistleblower of Satanic ritual abuse and mind control, also known as RAMCOA. She is also an educator and healer. Rachel has inadvertently uncovered a mammoth human trafficking system within the very structures that are supposed to be supporting victims of trafficking. This structure includes but is not limited to the UK's National Referral Mechanism (NRM) [1]. The National Referral Mechanism is the UK's singular response to human trafficking and its catch-all support for the victim.

Rachel was born into multigenerational RAMCOA in western Maryland, USA. In 2016, she was trafficked to the UK. When she simply sought help accessing counseling in 2017, she was inducted without her informed consent into the NRM. The organisations behind the NRM's “support” are religious charities riddled with decades or centuries old scandals of child sex abuse, cult abuse and other serious crimes against humanity.

At the helm of the NRM is the Salvation Army, which the UK's Home Office has contracted to head up all support which the victims in the NRM are legally entitled to. It is a multi-million pound contract, which the Salvation Army then subcontracts out to twelve other charities (13 in total) – all religious, all riddled with the same cult and sex abuse scandals.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army itself was founded by a Freemason, funded by the Rothschilds, see this article…

Another article on the Salvation Army and Freemasonry…

Rachel was held in not one, but two safe houses run by two different NRM organisations. One was in Royal Wootton Bassett run by the Medaille Trust, who after a year of abuse sent her against her will to one of City Hearts' safe houses in Sheffield.

These and other Salvation Army subcontractors within the NRM have come under scrutiny for serious abuse and life control of the trafficking victims in their safe houses, not to mention their church cult members.

Sheffield City Hearts

The following is an exposé of the same Sheffield City Hearts safe house Rachel was sent to.

The City Hearts charity was founded and operated by Dave & Jenny Gilpin, the same

founders and pastors of Hope City church, which belongs to C3 Global, a network of over 500 megachurches worldwide. C3 stemmed from Australian Christian Churches, formerly known as Assemblies of God – from where Hillsong also originated.

'Exclusive Investigation Uncovers Alleged Homophobia and Untrained Staff at Government- funded Charity'

"It was like a weird cult", says one safe house victim, who was told she was gay because she had a devil inside her. Another says City Heart's abuse was worse than her trafficking: "Although I've been abused by abusers in my past, this touches a different spot and is more painful."



Richard Turner, a former support worker of City Hearts and member of Hope CIty Church in Liverpool says it was mind control…

Richard Turner, 38, was lured into a ‘hipster Christian cult’ thanks to a toxic pattern of love-bombing – when someone is showered with praise and affection to make them accept later bad behaviour…

Richard broke free from the cult and now helps others escape…

Mega Church

"He covered up a felony" Mega-church's history of sex scandals revealed'…

NRM Safehouse Palm Cove

'Appalling Conditions' amongst private allegations of abuse at a Bradford safe house-run by NRM safe house charity Palm Cove…

City Hearts / Causeway

Due to the public scrutiny, City Hearts has spent £50,000 rebranding. They now call

themselves Causeway. Causeway does not publicly reveal its various sister organisations as it did when it was known as City Hearts…

They re-branded because the City Hearts name was badly tarnished from the Channel 4 news report in 2018 and then from the claims of coercive control and racism from Hope City church which the BBC reported on later on. They had to detach themselves from Hope City church because there were countless accusations of abuse about the charity. Let's not pretend they rebranded for any noble reason. It was to hide their past. [There are] still staff members there now who held leadership positions in Hope City church, as far as I am aware." Richard Turner's comment in article above.

Rachel’s Experience

"From her direct first-hand experience, Rachel attests that many of these organisations are conducting organised abuse themselves, enabling the trafficking. There's much more to this, but the level of danger she is in precludes her from saying more right now."

Some of Rachel’s experiences and the Home Office's cover-up is addressed in this news article:' "I Was Completely Cut Off From the Outside World" . Trafficking victims in safe houses have no money or access to internet. MyLondon has obtained evidence of police officers ignoring a human trafficking victim disclosures.

According to Rachel's testimony, the organised abuse is more than just the safe houses. The safe houses are networked with the Home Office, including Visas and Immigration, police, social services, the NHS, other charities – everyone. Visas and Immigration department handles the asylum applications and immigrants of all kinds, including those who are undocumented trafficking victims.

Residents in the safe houses have to sign a letter of authority, giving the safe houses permission to share and receive information about the residents as the companies wish, with or without the resident's awareness. This enables massive levels of collusion and falsification of records, which is used to set up the victim for anything that will oppress and silence them, especially if they are speaking up about their abuse, like Rachel did.

Most of the people in the safe houses are asylum seekers, who are in no position to speak up or even understand what is happening to them. They have a language barrier, sometimes speaking no English at all. Many come from countries where they do not even have the concept of rights, have had no access to education and are heavily medicated. They are often severely traumatised with no recovery support and are unknowingly cemented into trauma bonds, all consuming fear and other codependent patterns which predators of the NRM take advantage of.

Traffickers gain access to and control over their victims by exploiting vulnerabilities. Asylum seekers and trafficking victims inherently have high levels of vulnerability. The so called support system simply transfers the power from one abusive group to another.

In 2018, simultaneous to the Home Office illegally ejecting Rachel out of the NRM, the NRM network coerced her into applying for asylum in the UK. She has since continued to experience the same kind of organised abuse within the asylum system, namely within Home Office's accommodation for destitute asylum seekers, run by the infamous G4S and SERCO. Both huge multinationals also run most of the immigration detention centres and prisons in the UK and Australia, not to mention many Sexual Assault Referral Centres such as the one in Swindon that Rachel sought help from but was abused by.

SERCO

Serco - 'The Biggest Company You've Never Heard Of'…

'The Biggest Company You've Never Heard Of'

G4S

G4S and MTN were sued Over Alleged "Protection Payments" to Terrorists in Afghanistan'…

In 2019, the Council on Ethics recommended that G4S PLC (G4S) be excluded from the Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG) because of an unacceptable risk of the company contributing to systematic human rights violations.'…

G4S own and operate South Africa's Mangaung Prison "We stripped them naked and throw them with water so the electricity can work nicely... some of them would black out."

Shocking Abuse Claims at South Africa’s Manguang Prison



1,200 military personnel had to be deployed for 2012 London Olympics security in response to G4S' failings…

MP’s: G4S Olympics Security is a “humiliating shambles”

In 2018, after Rachel reported abuse in the G4S accommodation to the Home Office they broke all contact with her. This is an abandonment of all of the Home Office’s legal duties to her as an asylum seeker. She is trapped in limbo in the asylum system and has been unable to obtain a lawyer to get her out of the trap. Her vulnerable circumstances mean she must live outside orthodox means to survive, while she works to expose the corruption and assist other survivors and victims to reclaim their lives and heal.

Rachel’s Exposé

This short clip of police abuse and her disclosure of trafficking being ignored was featured in the MyLondon article and was taken from Rachel's own livestream, the first 45 minutes of which was police abuse…

For footage not captured in the livestream, see…

Over many years, the police from various jurisdictions have just ignored Rachel’s disclosures and reports of human trafficking. This includes the UK and US. Throughout multiple videos, the police are seen acting on behalf of her rogue landlords, who Rachel says are part of the organised ritual abuse.

Totnes Police Brutality Against Trafficking Victim…

Police Assault and Illegal Detainment of Trafficking Victim…

A compilation of various serious incidents of organised abuse committed against Rachel, including an admitted black magic ritual…

A Day in the Life of a Government Trafficking Victim

Rachel’s videos

For security and sustainability, Rachel now only publishes her exposé and content for healing and reclaiming sovereignty on Patreon…

Please consider subscribing at Patreon to create a community of mutual support.

Rachel is at this minute currently in dire circumstances and is street homeless. If you'd like to support her with immediate assistance, you can donate to her fundraiser:

https://www.givesendgo.com/slaythebeast

You can also donate Amazon gift cards, which will enable her to obtain the supplies she needs to survive while on the street, i.e tent, sleeping bag, sleeping mat, rain boots.

Gift cards can be sent directly to her at ContactRachelCaruso@pm.me

Amazon UK - https://is.gd/xjTpZ3

Morrisons grocery https://morrisons.cashstar.com/store/recipient?locale=en-gb

Items urgently needed, which your Amazon gift cards will support https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/1HHMLUPYNZS5L?ref_=wl_share

Please no direct emails beyond serious business enquiries.

Rachel’s Linktree

Linktree https://linktr.ee/rachelcaruso

Links

[1] National Referral Mechanism https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/human-trafficking-victims-referral-and-assessment-forms/guidance-on-the-national-referral-mechanism-for-potential-adult-victims-of-modern-slavery-england-and-wales#the-referral-process

2. Victim Care https://athub.org.uk/knowledge-base/the-victim-care-contract-msvcc/#challenging-inappropriate-and-or-unsafe-accommodation3.https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/news/salvation-army-welcomes-partners-supporting-slavery-victims

