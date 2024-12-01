Introduction

Why was Cathy O’Brien and Mark Phillip’s book called TRANCE Formation of America?

This is the cover of TRANCE Formation of America published in 1995.

The centre of the target / concentric rings marked with a red pentagram with the point down, appears to be Washington DC.

What many people might not know is that the title of Cathy and Mark’s book is very similar to another book called TRANCE-formations by John Grinder and Richard Bandler. It has the subtitle Neuro-Linguistic Programming and the Structure of Hypnosis, and was published in 1981, 14 years before TRANCE Formation of America by Mark and Cathy.

For those that do not know. Richard Bandler was the founder of NLP, with fellow author John Grinder. This book is widely seen as the start of NLP.

But why were the titles so similar? Why did both have capital letters for TRANCE?

It was not just a coincidence. Cathy and Mark knew about the other book as Richard Bandler’s books are referenced in Cathy and Mark’s Trance.

Bandler, NLP and Magic /Magik

The origin of neuro-linguistic programming (NLP) was in fact prior to the 1981 Bandler and Grinder book TRANCE-Formations. It was actually in their 1975 book called “The Structure of Magic I”.

NLP - “a pseudoscientific approach to communication, personal development and psychotherapy, that first appeared in Richard Bandler and John Grinder's 1975 book The Structure of Magic I.” NLP [3].

Judging from the covers of the Bandler / Grinder books there is no doubt that NLP had magical beginnngs. That would better be termed Magik. More rabbit holes to read and research.

The Structure of Magic I was followed by The Structure of Magic II the following year in 1976 [4].

Milton Erickson, often described, as here, as the World’s leading authority on Medical Hypnosis, described the Structure of Magik I…

“a delightful simplification of the infinite complexities of the language I use with patients. In reading this book, I learned a great deal about the things I’ve done without knowing about them”

NLP’s magikal origins are not in doubt and appear also to be intertwined with medical hypnosis.

TRANCE-Formations by Richard Bandler - Symbolism

What symbolism does the book show on its cover?

A witch with a wizard’s hat appears to cast a spell with her wand. The ether / smoke travels from the end of her wand to the other hand, from which a rainbow magikally appears. A yellow winding road leading up 3 steps and over a bridge over the river, leads to the other side of the rainbow to a land with green hills, yellow sky and 3 dragons.

The rainbow continues to the back cover and changes colour to just brown, green and blue. The purple curtains appear to be a stage. A crystal ball / thought bubble rests atop a vase like object, against which rest two yellow cushions with tassles. The ball contains the land on the other side of the rainbow. This side of the rainbow is a octopus like plant. There is more of course.

Fringing the base of the black witches robe are a row of repeated single stars in front of a moon. The reeds emerging from the river resemble the Emerald City from the Wizard of Oz, complementing the yellow winding road. The rainbow, the yellow brick road are reminiscent of the Wizard of Oz.

It is only when you look closely that you spot the witch has a third hand.

Are the 3 steps symbolic of the first 3 degrees of masonry when they become a master mason. Is the witches hand giving the masonic M signal?

This is just a brief look at the symbolism, there is some more, with better gallery feature on wordpress, in my post on foxblog5 2024 Week 48 Spot the Symbolism 48 [9].

This however is enough to show the links between magik, the origin of NLP and mind control programming. The rainbow and the yellow brick road are potent mind control triggers, the film Wizard of Oz of course used in programming mind control MK Ultra subjects.

Cathy O’Brien was programmed using the Wizard of Oz. She mentions the programming many times.

Wizard of Oz Symbolism Mentioned by Cathy in her books

The connections between Cathy and Mark’s TRANCE and NLP do not end there.

Trance Formation of America Cover similar to Bandler’s NLP Org

Mark and Cathy’s book cover bears a remarkable resemblance to the logo of Society of Neuro Linguistic Programming which was set up in 1979 by Bandler and Grinder, [2].

The Society of NLP was established in 1979 as the original and official certifying body in the field of NLP by NLP Co-Developers, Richard Bandler and John Grinder. Christina Hall, Ph.D. is one of six owners of the Society of NLP. Also, she continues to be the President of the Society, appointed by Richard Bandler in 1982, [2].

Incidentally Christina Hall, one of the six owners and President for over 42 years, since 1982 must be a powerful figure. Another rabbit hole for someone to explore.

The logo reminded me of a tweet, sent at me by a N2deepdives, a friend of luciferian programmer and handler GreyAreaMonarch. I have reproduced it very small as an illustration, so it does not trigger, but this was a moving double spiral gif.

I believe this would be very disorientating at the very least, and very probably triggering for survivors. The true motive behind this being sent over a public platform is not clear, but I would warn survivors to steer well away from individuals who do this type of thing, which is at best irresponsible. It has already been documented that GreyAreaMonarch is a luciferian programmer and has deliberately triggered at least one survivor, see Index of Posts on the Predator Grey Area Monarch [SSGMIn]. Kathleen Sullivan warned survivors to avoid programmers posing as heros, [52].

There are various offshoot NLP Organisations with similar logos to Bandler’s original, the Society of NLP eg. NLP University International and International Academy of NLP’s and Coaching

The Academy logo has what appears to be snake surrounding the head, although they could say it is a person no doubt.

Discussion

Bandler’s TRANCE-formations book appears to be a progression from or interweaving of magik into NLP and it involves mind control programme / mk ultra symbolism. NLP, medical hypnosis, magik and mind control appear to be “officially” intertwined. Cathy and Mark chose to use some of the NLP symbolism and wording on their book. Why did Cathy and Mark’s book use NLP wording and symbolism on their book cover, especially if their book could trigger survivors?

I think I read or heard somewhere that it was Cathy who wanted to name the book TRANCE formation of America, but that Mark did not want to but eventually agreed. However I cannot find that in my current scanning of the books. If someone does know what I am referring to, please leave the location and quote in the comments, many thanks.

-

I have posted many more screenshots of the ”magikal” cover of TRANCE-formations by John Grinder and Richard Bandler on my weekly Spot The Symbolism post, foxblog5 2024 Week 48 Spot the Symbolism 48 [9], with some more explanation. The last symbolism blog is now full, so this one I just started yesterday. If you want to keep up with the symbolism posts subscribe to https://yabasta1.wordpress.com/ Ya Basta Spot the Symbolism Posts [8].

