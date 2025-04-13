Introduction

A previous post in this series showed many well known figures making the crossed arms hand signal representing Osiris Risen, Secret Hand Signals 5 - Osiris Risen, X Part 1 [fb32514].

The crossed arms represents the Osiris risen

But what does that mean and who was Osiris?

Unbeknownst to many people, Osiris is built into the very fabric of what many think of as their democratic institutions.

Osiris and the US Presidential Inauguration

Each time that a US President is inaugurated, there is a secret freemasonic ceremony held in the nearby House of the Temple. The House of the Temple is the Headquarters of the Supreme Council of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, [37].

House of the Temple [48]

The secret ceremony is held on the third floor, in the Temple Room.

The ceremony accompanying the inauguration, represents Osiris rising up from the dead and the spirit of Osiris installed in the new President, Freemasonic Inauguration Ritual, [16] [37].

This is following the tradition in Egypt that each new Pharaoh became the living embodiment of the god Osiris, [17].

The timing of the Presidential Inauguration ceremony is arranged so that it coincides with significant positions of the star constellation of Orion.

For information about the timings of Donald Trump’s first inauguration, see Cosmic Inauguration of a President [32].

Orion, like Osiris in ancient Egyptian mythology, keeps dying and coming back to life everyday, as the constellation sets and rises due west and due east in alignment with the National Mall. This is a natural consequence of Orion semi-permanently straddling the celestial equator.

Egyptian Pyramid Text Utterance 477 reads, “You threw Osiris to the earth… when there came into being his name of Orion, long of leg and lengthy of stride, who presides over Upper Egypt”. This utterance incontrovertibly links Orion to Osiris, [46].

The “Orion = Osiris = pyramid” equation is also evident in the greatest pyramids on Earth at Giza which are arranged to mimic the shape of the Orion Belt Stars as per Robert Bauval’s Orion Correlation Theory, [32].

Through Masonic alchemy, presidential apotheosis, the leader of the United States, America’s pharaoh, is transformed into a god within the Capitol dome / womb of Isis in sight of the obelisk of Osiris, the Washington Monument, [37].

It began with America’s first and most revered president, Master Freemason George Washington. Masons in attendance at Washington’s funeral in 1799 cast sprigs of acacia “to symbolize both Osiris’ resurrection and Washington’s imminent resurrection in the realm where Osiris presides”. According to this Masonic enchantment, Osiris (Horus) was rising within a new president in DC as Washington took his role as Osiris of the underworld. []

On the ceiling of the Capitol dome is a fresco called The Apotheosis of Washington in which George Washington is depicted sitting in the heavens.

Apotheosis means the making of a man into a god.

Washington is dressed in purple, as worn by Roman generals in victory, flanked by godesses Victoria and Liberty, and forming a circle with 13, yes 13 maidens. He sits on a rainbow over the part called War. Also in the fresco is the banner E Pluribus Unum.

During the inauguration, the President direct faces the Washington Monument, the obelisk, the phallus of Osiris, associated with the phoenix (bennu), [32].

At this juncture, it is useful to examine the words Capitol and Inauguration.

Capitol

The term "Capitol" is from the Latin Capitolium, which originally denoted the Capitoline Hill in Rome and the Temple of Jupiter that stood on its summit, [55].

Inauguration

The word inauguration stems from the Latin augur, which refers to the rituals of ancient Roman priests seeking to interpret if it was the will of the gods for a public official to be deemed worthy to assume office, [56].

Augur

An augur was a priest and official in the classical Roman world. His main role was the practice of augury, the interpretation of the will of the gods by studying events he observed within a predetermined sacred space (templum), [34].

Augury

Augury was a Greco-Roman religious practice of observing the behavior of birds, to receive omens. When the individual, known as the augur, read these signs, it was referred to as "taking the auspices". "Auspices" (Latin: auspicium) means "looking at birds". Haruspicy is the examination of animal entrails.

Omens

An omen, also called portent is a phenomenon that is believed to foretell the future, often signifying the advent of change. It was commonly believed in ancient history, and still believed by some today, that omens bring divine messages from the gods, [57].

These omens include natural phenomena, for example an eclipse, abnormal births of animals (especially humans) and behaviour of the sacrificial lamb on its way to the slaughter. Specialists, known as diviners, variously existed to interpret these omens.

Omens were interpreted by several methods—e.g., liver divination, lecanomancy, and libanomancy. Hepatoscopy—observing irregularities and abnormalities of the entrails of a sacrificial sheep—was used in many royal services.

Even the word inauguration derives from ritual and magikal practices. Osiris and ritual is integrated into the very fabric of US Government and the inauguration of Presidents. To understand what it represents we need to examine the legend of Osiris.

The Legend of Osiris

Deities change in different civilisations, different geography and within civilisations. Different sources also have different ideas on various aspects of deities so there is no such thing as definitive truth in this regard. There are multiple stories. Also, the same cult groups that are in charge now, were in power in previous civilisations, and what is told to the people is often a cover story or what they allow people to know, and either is not true or only partially true. At different levels of the cult, different explanations will be given for the same things. Bearing in mind all the above then here is a guide to Osiris. The links have been left in from original article, [46], as they may be useful.

Osiris is a Greek word. The god's actual Egyptian name is Asr or Assur, [46]. In ancient Egyptian mythology, Osiris was the god of the underworld, resurrection, and fertility. He was killed by his brother Set and revived by his wife Isis, who was also his sister. Osiris’ resurrection symbolises renewal and the triumph of life over death, a central theme in Egyptian religion.

Set, the brother of Osiris, killed Osiris because he thought Osiris cheated with his wife Nephthys, the twin sister of Isis, resulting from a mistaken "twin" identity confusion. Set cuts Osiris into 14 pieces, and threw the body parts into the Nile River. The phallus was eaten by a fish, [46].

Isis collected the 13 remaining pieces, and made a mummy, to bring Osiris back to life. She was missing the 14th piece, so she cut off her thumb to represent the phallus or another version says a golden phallus was made. Isis turned into a kite, a type of bird, and used the magical powers of her and Thoth, during the "black rite", to revive him. During that process, time stops, they had magical black rite sex, and the seed of Osiris was passed into Isis. Osiris then died again, and went into the afterlife to be the presiding god in the Judgment Hall during the weighing of the soul. Isis gave birth to Horus. This ancient myth was the basis of the Christian "resurrection" story.

Then Isis, with the help of Anubis tracked down and found all the pieces of the Osiris, “except” the phallus, which was said to have been eaten by a fish. The Nile River, assumed its powers and made it, in a sense, holy water (see: baptism), [46].

A representation of Isis as the kite doing her magik…

In Egyptian times religeous festivals to commemorate the murder and regeneration of Osiris, were held during the month of Khoiak. These were called the Mysteries of Osiris.

This photo of John Podesta came to widespread notice when Maria Abramovic was exposed as involved in “spirit cooking” by the Clinton emails released by wikileaks, just part of the 650,000 emails that were said to have existed. What happened to them by the way?

The photograph shows Podesta with a 14 and a fish written on his hands, from the Osiris story.

Osiris in Egyptian Culture

The crossed arms pose, the crook and flail are ancient Egyptian symbols most notably associated with Pharaohs, with the crook said to represent their roles as shepherds of their people, and the flail their authority to provide sustenance and discipline.

The goatee type beard is also symbolic for pharoahs.

The crossed arms pose, however is especially iconic to Osiris.

It reflects his dual nature as both a mummified dead king and a risen god ruling the afterlife. This pose became a standard way to depict Osiris in his risen form, emphasizing his eternal authority. The Book of the Dead often depicts Osiris in this pose, overseeing the judgment of the dead, a role he assumed after his resurrection. The depiction above as well as the one below can be seen to be Osiris as he is wearing his Atef crown.

Freemasonry

The crossed arms pose appears to have been carried down into freemasonry, who use the crossed arms in several of their degrees. There are many examples, but here are two… [113].

Super Excellent Master’s Degree

Select Master’s Degree

In Chaldean gematria Osiris Risen has the masonic number 33.

Crowley and the Ordo Templis Orientis OTO

Crowley, born Edward Alexander Crowley studied Egyptian culture, as well as the esoteric. Here he is shown dressed in Egyptian garb [58], and using the crossed arms symbol. He is possibly holding a dagger or athame in one hand and a wand in the other, and a leopardskin.

In Cairo, Egypt from April 8 to 10th, 1904, Crowley claimed to have received his Book of the Law, also known as Liber AL vel Legis. He said that it was through a process of automatic writing or dictation from a non-human entity named Aiwass, whom he described as a messenger of the gods or a higher intelligence. Crowley was on his honeymoon in Cairo with his wife, Rose Edith Kelly, at the time, and he later wrote that Rose entered a trance-like state and directed him to prepare for the communication.

Crowley made a series of foundational texts for his system of Thelema. These were instructions for beginners in magick, focusing on practices like astral projection, divination, and basic rituals. One of the texts Liber O vel Manus et Sagittae sub figurâ VI, [59], lists a series of signs associated with light and the mysteries of the Adeptus Minor grade in his A∴A∴ system. Amongst these are the “L V X” signs.

Signs 7, 8, 9, 10 represent the Osiris story.

#9 is labelled as “Typhon - the Trident”. Crowley appears to be mixing and matching his cultures, as Typhon was a chaotic Greek monster, representing the force of upheaval or destruction. The Egyptian Osiris and Isis concentrated on the death, mourning, and resurrection cycle. Crowley apparently wanted to emphasise that before Osiris Risen comes chaos, and used a Greek monster to do so. This is in line with the masonic motto ordo ab chao better known as order out of chaos, [60].

Crowley, 33rd-Degree Freemason, often spoke of the coming times as the “New Age of Horus” and the breaking dawn of the rebirth of Osiris, [50].

The Second Coming of Osiris

Crowley was not the only one to push for this symbolism. Freemasons US President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his Vice President Henry Wallace pushed to get the Great Seal of the United States placed on the one-dollar bill. Both men believed the symbolism and mottoes of the seal were a Masonic approved prophecy about a New World Order that would start at the second coming of Apollo/Osiris/Nimrod, [50].

That President, vice President, and such mystics as Crowley, as well as Freemasons simultaneously used such identical language is telling, given that the Great Seal’s mottoes and symbolism relate to both Osiris and Apollo specifically, [50].

The all-seeing eye on the Great Seal is fashioned after the Eye of Horus, the offspring of Osiris, or tecnically Osiris resurrected, as both men surely understood.

The mottoes of the seal point directly to Apollo, E pluribus unum and Novus Ordo Seclorum. The eagle is a pagan emblem of Jupiter, to Apollo’s father, [50].

Why would a bizarre prophecy about Apollo, son of Jupiter, returning to earth be important to US Presidents?

According to the prophecy, Apollo, son of Jupiter (Zeus), returns to earth through mystical “life” given to him from the gods when the deity Saturn returns to reign over the earth in a new pagan golden age.

From the beginning of the prophecy we read:

Now the last age by Cumae’s Sibyl sung Has come and gone, and the majestic roll Of circling centuries begins anew: Justice returns, returns old Saturn’s reign, With a new breed of men sent down from heaven. Only do thou, at the boy’s birth in whom The iron shall cease, the golden race arise, Befriend him, chaste Lucina; ‘tis thine own Apollo reigns.

In ancient literature, Jupiter was the Roman replacement of Yahweh as the greatest of the gods - a “counter-Yahweh”. His son Apollo is a replacement of Jesus, a “counter-Jesus”. Apollo comes to rule the final New World Order, when “Justice returns, returns old Saturn’s [Satan’s] reign”, [50].

The ancient goddess Justice, who returns Satan’s reign, Saturnia regna, the pagan golden age, was known to the Egyptians as Ma’at and to the Greeks as Themis, while to the Romans she was Lustitia. Statues and reliefs of her adorn thousands of government buildings and courts around the world, especially in Washington, DC, as the familiar Lady Justice, who is blindfolded and holding scales and a sword.

She represents the enforcement of secular law and is, according to the Sibyl’s conjure, the authority that will require global compliance to the zenith of Satan’s dominion concurrent with the coming of Apollo, [50].

In the New Testament, the identity of the god Apollo, repeat-coded in the Great Seal of the United States as the Masonic “messiah” who returns to rule the earth, is the same spirit, verified by the same name, that will inhabit the political leader of the end-times New World Order.

According to key Bible prophecies, the Antichrist will be the progeny or incarnation of the ancient spirit, Apollo. Numerous scholarly and classical works identify “Apollyon” as the god “Apollo”—the Greek deity of death and pestilence, and Webster’s Dictionary points out that “Apollyon” was a common variant of “Apollo” throughout history, [50].

The Great Seal of the United States is a prophecy, hidden in plain sight by the Founding Fathers and devotees of Bacon’s New Atlantis for more than two hundred years, foretelling the return of a terrifying demonic god who seizes control of earth in the new order of the ages. This supernatural entity was known and feared in ancient times by different names: Apollo, Osiris, and even farther back as Nimrod, whom Masons consider to be the father of their institution, [50].

Through Masonic alchemy, presidential apotheosis, the leader of the United States, America’s pharaoh, is transformed into a god within the Capitol dome / womb of Isis in sight of the obelisk of Osiris (the Washington Monument. The womb of Isis is where many Presidents have gone at death to magically reach apotheosis and transform into gods, [50].

Osiris was the Egyptian version of Assur, god of Assyria, and Assur is another name for Nimrod. It is also interested that Nimrod established the first hubs of civilization in Mesopotamia and travelled along the Fertile Crescent into Canaan, where he founded or helped build the first major cities, such as Byblos, Sidon, and Jericho, and possible made Canaan his primary residence, [46].

The Antichrist

The Jesuits, or the Society of Jesus, is the “black ops” and military arm of the Vatican. It is wholly dedicated to bringing in the New World Order, and its coming leader, known in former years as “he who is to come,” and since 2000 as “he who has come” the individual called the “antichrist” in the Bible, [53].

The Jesuits specifically had an antichrist breeding program, in which they took young women who were mated to satan himself in order to carry his child. The fetuses were spontaneously aborted in most cases; or else killed the mother prior to birth. However in 2000, an infant was born, and the word was out: “he who is to come” had arrived, and was being carefully raised and tutored by the Jesuit Fathers at the Vatican, [53].

As a child he was extremely physically beautiful, and filled with evil. He sits on satan’s throne in the Vatican and makes judgments, since he is his direct seed, or so the Jesuit Fathers believe, [53].

The ultimate goal of the Vatican is to prepare the world for the advent of the antichrist, and to usher in the New World Order, which is greatly anticipated. To do so, they have created several mass mind control technologies, under the umbrella of Project Alexis, [52].

The Vatican, as other branches of the system run mind control programming, from before birth. The white level of programming is the cover story - the godly priests. Beneath the white level is the black, or Vatican level of programming. This is where controllers and parts loyal to the Vatican, the Jesuits, and to Satan reside. High priests and priestesses that were involved in Vatican ceremonies will be part of the black theta system, just as high priests and priestesses loyal to the Illuminati, or other system group, and its deities will reside in the white theta system, [54].

Beneath the white and black levels is the silver-grey, new world order or antichrist level. These systems which have been created to serve the antichrist and the NWO, are given specific roles, and are controllers for the two other levels. The grey level controllers and parts have always undergone extensive death and resuscitations, since this level is composed of “ascended masters” who have overcome their fear of death, and in fact, many of these parts live in a near death, ecstatic and numb state of being. The Phoenix is the sign of an ascended master who has overcome death and risen again, [54].

The antichrist has gone through the reading of the 5 books and assumed his position on 24th April 2020.

1st Book: Dealt with “holy birth” March 24th 2019 NY, Chicago, Detroit, Norway

2nd: Baptism of Anti Christ Second July 31st 2019 WA DC, NY, Chicago, Sweden, Germany

3rd: Calling of Anti Christ Sept 22nd Chicago, Texas, NY

4th: Temptation of Anti Christ 2019 Nov 23 New Zealand, Chicago, Houston, CERN

5th: Consummation of Anti Christ 2020 Apr 23/24 Chicago, Salt Lake City, Germany

The figure lying down, in the “shrine” on Gloria Vanderbilt’s wall, represents the antichrist.

For more information on the antichrist see Gloria Vanderbilt and the Rising of the antiChrist [111] and Antichrist Rising – The When and Where and How… [112].

Discussion

The Osiris legend is inextricably tied into what many people think as a people’s democracy or republic today. Each President in the “Land of the Free” is supposedly inbued with the spirit of Osiris. George Washington, a freemason is pictured on the Capitol ceiling as in heaven, having become a god. He is flanked by the godesses Victory and Freedom, and 13 maidens.

Tracing back the word inauguration, augur, augury, omens, auspices shows the same magikal roots. The inauguration is a magik ritual, with the cult moving the power and energy of the crowds to redirect it to places of their chooseing.

The crossed arms symbol has been passed down from the Egyptian cult, into freemasonry and then the offshoot OTO, which Crowley took over. Crowley, appeared to add chaos to the cycle of death, mourning, and resurrection perhaps to integrate the fremasonic motto / prophecy / plan Ordo Ab Chao - Order out of Chaos.

The Osiris / Nimrod / Apollo figure is now represented by the antichrist, who will be the incarnation of the ancient spirit, Apollo. He has now taken over the system as the seed of satan and is now in charge of bringing in the New World Order.

Satan, the antichrist and their minions are bringing down the old system, the dark side of the system, and replacing it with the false light side of the system. The old Babylonian system run by the Vatican is being replaced by the Leviathan system run by the Sanhedrin.

Subordinate to the antichrist are the Mothers of Darkness and people like Obama whose title is the Phoenix and is charge of the Satanic Council, which is akin to the Board of Directors of the system.

Needless to say, we need to make more people aware of the cults plans. We need a critical mass of people who say no, and do not go along with their plans, their propaganda and mind control.

Videos

This first video shows the Temple Room in the Capitol at the start, and much else interesting on Osiris.

Odysee The Inauguration Ritual - Raising Osiris Reloaded - You Should Know This! [20]

Resurrecting Osiris - Apollyon Rising - The Devil Is In The Details! [21] #osiris

SMHP: Raising Satanic Psyop Trumps Osiris Jan 20, 2025 Inauguration Day! [38]

Update 2025 Apr 13 As this post is unintentionally posted on Oxford and Cambridge boat race day, it is notable that the Oxford men's reserve crew is called Isis and the women's reserve crew is called Osiris. The Isis is an alternative name for the part of the River Thames, used from its source in the Cotswolds until it is joined by the River Thame at Dorchester in Oxfordshire.

