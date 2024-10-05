Introduction

This article brings together some information from Nicole Uhler about her father Jon Uhler. This only touches the surface, I have not had time to dig deeply into Jon Uhler yet, but what Nicole says about her father is deeply disturbing, and raises many questions about Jon Uhler. Nicole details information which should be of concern for those who have trusted Jon Uhler, especially as he seems to be some sort of therapist.

Jon Uhler claims to be a therapist and appears on various podcasts on the interview circuit. In this post, are several tweets from Matt Osborne, from the Distance Mag, Nicole answered some questions about her father, and then a Question and Answer session from Nicole about her father. I have not had the chance yet to catch up with some previous interviews with Nicole before this on the Distance Mag blog, The Red Flags Around Jon Uhler: Part 1 An extended interview with Nicole Uhler [7].

My attention has only been drawn to Jon Uhler, because of the criticisms of him. I have not watched any of his interviews.

Nicole on her father, Jon Uhler

Nicole tells her story of emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her father. She was spanked 4-6 times a week, sometimes receiving more than 100 strokes until bruised or blood was drawn. Jon’s children were made to strip to their underwear and were spanked lying down on the floor. She said that Jon said “it helped the soul” and that he would call it “reengaging our memory buttons”. [Highlighting not from this blog].

There are some relatively recent posts from July from Matt Osborne with information from Nicole about her father. Matt’s twitter is here [8].

If you click on the screenshot below, it will take you to the interview on the Distance blog. The Distance Blog have been at the forefront of exposing the truth about Jon Uhler. There you can find interviews with Nicole and an interview with Jon’s ex business partner and much more, Distance Mag blog [9].

My opinion after watching this video from Nicole is that she is credible and there are some obvious issues of concern about Jon Uhler which need to be investigated. I have mirrored the transcript of Nicole’s answers below, after the links.

This twitterx thread from Autogampegg is also worth reading…

Thread from Autogampegg [5]

Thread saved on reseeit…

Reseeit saved thread from Autogampegg [5a], although there appears to be a glitch with the gallery.

Nicole’s twitter account is here Nikki Baile [6].

The idea that therapists may be dark personalities is of concern but entirely within the method of working of those personalities. Care needs to be taken to look out for people with these dark personalities. This post gives information on recent research on them, Persistent Predatory Personalities [10], and here are some other useful links to the techniques they use.

Previous Posts on Similar Topics [Numbers do not relate to links from this post]

Watch Out for Romeo Spies [11]

Romeo Spies 2 - Human Intelligence Operatives Techniques [12]

Romeo Spies 3 Sexpionage [13]

Romeo Spies 4 The Spy Who Loved Me Video [14]

AI Tweet Generators and AI Social Media Posts [15]

Romeo Spy 5 [16]

Dark Psychology and Manipulation [17]

BITE Model of Authoritarian Control [18]

Persistent Predatory Personalities [10]

Also it might be worth check out this post, which may be helpful 2024 Sept 3 foxblog3 Survivors - Discrepancies, Contradictions, Inconsistencies and Loose Ends Part 1 [19].

Links

[1] Nicole Uhler Speaks For Herself 46 mins

[2] Twitter Distance Mag https://twitter.com/DistMag/status/1834309008615985428

[3] Distance Mag website

[4] Download of pdf of some details of abuse

Download

[5] Autogampegg twitter thread https://x.com/autogampegg/status/1817160836563275892

[5a] reseeit saved thread from Autogampegg https://resee.it/tweet/1817160836563275892

[6] Twitter Nikki Baile https://x.com/NikkiBaile238

[7] Distance Mag Blog 2024 Jul 18 The Distance The Red Flags Around Jon Uhler: Part 1 An extended interview with Nicole Uhler

[8] twitter Matt Osborne Distance Mag OsborneInk https://x.com/OsborneInk

[9] Distance Mag blog

[10] 2024 Sept 28 foxblog3 Persistent Predatory Personalities https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/psychopaths-narcissists-machiavellians #psychopaths #PersistentPredatoryPersonalities #PPP #survivors #DrMitchell #karenmitchell

Share

Transcript of Q and A with Nicole

Hey, Claire, I appreciate you posting. I’m going to create a video response because I knew that people were going to want to hear my thoughts about some of these issues that you raised about whether my testimony and if there’s victimhood, if it’s legitimate or not. Before I came out, before I was asked by John’s former business partner,

0:16

Jimmy Hinton, and then Matt Osborne, if I was comfortable with giving my testimony, I didn’t come forward and say that I wanted to go ahead and testify or off. off of the official court record testimony. I went ahead and just responded when I was asked. And because I know that so many people will have those same questions,

0:33

I thought it was worth giving a video response, which, of course, takes a bit of time. I wanted to gather my thoughts before I responded. But, you know, I think it’s raised some really good questions that I’m totally comfortable with responding to. And I wanted to make sure that

0:45

It doesn’t seem like I’m hiding because I’m very comfortable. And I appreciate, by the way, that you mentioned your thoughts. I thought that I appreciate your honesty. And I hear what you’re saying at the end where you said I’m looking at the screen, by the way,

0:57

you said you want to be more productive than shouting or going back and forth. And I really appreciate that. And I share the same sentiments. So what I’m going to do is read through on my screen what you wrote. I may screenshot it and put it beside the video so people can read along if they want to.

1:09

And then I want to respond and then give my own thoughts. It’s going to be a bit lengthy because I’ve thought about my responses in case people ask questions for a while now. And so I have more thoughts that might not address exactly what you said, but it’s going to go off.

1:18

And I think it’s I hope it’s going to be very informative and helpful. I especially want to address the misconception about what does legitimate how can we tell when someone’s actually a victim? And are there signs that we can rely on that someone would be an abuser can we within within a certain margin determine

1:35

definitely without doubt that someone has been a victim or has been an abuser so let’s start with the first part of what you wrote you said i think if you’re going to publicly accuse someone of abuse you should be filing a police report have you

1:45

or do you intend to if not why not i don’t mean to pry i’m just trying to understand everything by the way really appreciate that you’re you have a sense of decency so before i answer your question directly I think I need to go back and explain about police reports. John, by the way,

2:00

has mocked me and has come forward as one of his first responses and said, if this is legitimate, where are the police reports? So let’s talk about police reports and let’s talk about. What would be some of those indicators that a story, if we’re going to focus on someone who is a forensic individual, a forensic expert,

2:20

and to my knowledge, there are several different kinds of people who deal with evidence to do with a crime. And so I’m going to use the word forensic. So in the field of criminology, to my knowledge, my non-expert experience, there is a threshold Where there’s not enough evidence to fully commit someone is guilty.

2:41

And then there’s a threshold that’s crossed where there is enough evidence. So let’s view this like a crime scene. My personal testimony shouldn’t be enough without further evidence to convict John. And so I second your sentiments that what I’ve said isn’t compelling enough, if that’s what you’re referring to, isn’t compelling enough to convict John.

3:03

And I never intended for what I’m saying alone, standing by itself, which again works against the police report issue. I never intended for my own words to convict John. And that’s not how it would work in a court situation. So someone with forensic evidence has to have a multitude of evidence before a trial can happen,

3:22

before the evidence is weighed. So we’re just in the beginning stages. And so I second what you are saying, which is there just doesn’t seem to be enough evidence quite yet. And by the way, I will share with you some of the evidence that you may not be aware of that does

3:35

incriminate John that’s outside of what I’m saying. So we have, in John’s case, we have not only my testimony, we have my two siblings who, one, the younger one, has chosen to place them back and forth. Now, it’s really hard to read what that could mean. I know what that means.

3:53

But we see the younger sibling not responding. The middle sibling, so my younger sibling right below me, he is actually being held hostage, quite literally. And so… We are working on getting a response, actively working on that. And there’s a little bit of behind the scenes work that has to be done. So that is yet to happen.

4:13

Then as far as other testimony, we have my ex-spouse, my ex-husband, who in his own right has come forward and spoken what he’s comfortable saying. And again, if you go to my profile, you’ll be able to see what my ex-spouse James has said regarding his experience and his thoughts. So that’s the verbal testimony.

4:31

We then have Matt Osborne, who has interviewed John’s ex-business partner. We then have other detransitioners from the trans community who have come forward and spoken about how they felt that John took advantage and also covertly abused them. And we have articles online.

4:48

If you look up the best way to do your own research is to look up John’s name. And you’ll find online that John was embroiled several years back in a few different incidences. So I want to pause right there and say, if we were trying this case as someone myself who has an interest in legal

5:06

proceedings and forensic evidence, it’s significant to note that. what you want to see is the testimony of various people coming forward comes to an agreement or corroborates with very little issues and while there may be some times where the evidence doesn’t fully line up whether it’s a memory issue where a victim is remembering

5:27

half of the story and then suddenly they remember some of the details later or you have pieces of evidence that just don’t surface until later as far as this case is concerned again if it were on trial with the evidence that i’ve presented so far and then the further evidence that i’ll mention in a little bit

5:46

the overwhelming evidence and john’s lack of defense and in case you haven’t heard john has been promising and at some point may come out with for the past um two and a half to three months his own response video now my gut tells me that that’s

6:01

john’s way to stall and sound official and say well don’t worry i have my own position coming out because he knows that what’s happening is so fact-based if you look at the pushback from john by the way if we’re looking at an abuser i’m bouncing back and forth a lot but i want to say he

6:14

his reaction if you go to John’s page and you see what you mentioned where he is posting private photos and videos of his children he is creating generalizations such as this is a slime campaign the people involved are child perpologists, child molesters. John has yet to provide direct evidence that would contradict the victims and the

6:42

evidence that is coming forward that seems to be incriminating him. So we don’t have a credible, and I’m saying this fact-based, you can do your own research, we don’t have a credible evidence push back against the evidence. And with not only so many people coming forward, which again,

6:57

it could be a scandal where multiple people have been bribed to come forward. We can never look at how many people and say the majority says this. So therefore this person is guilty. However, it is worth noting that enough people have come forward. I want to say within 15 to 20 people.

7:11

And by the way, there are more than that. They might not be aware. Some of his ex-victims may not be aware that this issue has come out. There are people who have declined to speak because they are scared of John showing up at their home, quite literally, and hurting them.

7:25

And so they’ve chosen to speak under condition of remaining anonymous. There are people who just don’t want to bother with this entire thing because, quite frankly, they have better things to do with their time. So, again, if we’re looking at this in terms of a legal trial, we have verbal testimony, not just from a key witness,

7:40

but from multiple people. The testimony corroborates and agrees with virtually maybe a 1% margin of error. We have then secondly, we have email testimony and the emails that John decided to share and send to many people and including myself is enormously helpful because it’s John’s own words incriminating him.

8:01

And if you look through, if you just type in Euler, U-H-L-E-R into X, you’re going to see. Lots of screenshots pop up from several people that have been working on this issue. So in John’s own words, he leaves hints, he leaves breadcrumbs in his emails, he pre, I can’t think of the word right now,

8:18

he predictively programs what he’s going to do in the future by making it look like an accident, by making, you can tell he’s hinting, and then his own actions fulfill what he said he might do. So we have email testimony from John himself that he is actually putting out that would incriminate what John has said.

8:35

John has lied about his credentials. John has, and I know personally from witnessing firsthand, I would witness John lie. I also know, as many other people do, John ended up getting himself from the second prison that he worked at, SCI Somerset. He forged inmates’ signatures on some of their treatment plans as well as possibly some other issues.

8:57

And after he was let go and his license process was stopped, John ended up pursuing a license and he was not able to, which of course he views as something that might make him look bad. It might be a black mark. In addition, because he is a marriage and family therapist in terms of his credentials,

9:15

he is hiding his… A divorce never happened. His first wife ended up taking her own life, but a divorce was underway. He’s hidden that he’s hidden the charges that were brought against him, the criminal charges that were brought against him by SCI Somerset and John also to further incriminate him.

9:34

John wanted to get his name in lights and has always wanted to be famous. And so John’s first position when he worked at SCI Crescent, about 30 minutes away from the second prison, SCI Somerset, he reported inmate abuse that had been going on for quite some time. And John, instead of having a good heart,

9:52

you start to notice a pattern where John constantly inserts himself and looks for victims so he can play the role of rescuer and survivor and therapist so he can help individuals who are in a position of vulnerability and he can play that life-saving

10:07

role for them which he then uses and you’ll see on his own he had an old account by the way before elon musk took over twitter x he had an old account where he would post screenshots not only from websites of with no blurs nothing edited of girls being abused of children

10:27

being abused he would post private screenshots of one of his clients journals he claims that he got permission but that’s just not appropriate for a therapist to be posting someone’s private journaling he posts His experience with inmates and private stories that they share that he, and I remember this, he did promise not to share. He also,

10:52

and this is something else John has been pushing back against, John has pretended to have worked with 4,000 plus inmates. sex offenders while he worked between the two prisons for approximately 11 years. And what actually happened, and Matt Osborne has done the math in his very first exposing John Euler article that he wrote,

11:12

which you can find either under my profile or you can go to the Distance Mag or the Distance Magazine and you can read that. So John would, on company time, Use his time to read inmate files to familiarize himself in preparation for creating the business that he has right now, which is called,

11:29

is it Survivorsupport.net and Church Protect and Unmasking the Trans Movement is his YouTube channel. podcast that he’s been working on. So in preparation, what John did was he read inmate files, not worked with inmates that were sex offenders to the degree that he has.

11:51

I’m going to estimate since John would come home almost every single night and tell us what he did for the day. On average, the amount of sex offenders he worked with would be between 150 to 350. Definitely no more than that. Now, no one is saying John hasn’t worked with sex offenders,

12:10

but John’s allegations that he transferred from one prison to the next prison after shutting down the first prison because he wanted to get his name in life didn’t actually care. And this is hard to produce evidence, but this is my allegation that John didn’t actually care about the inmates given

12:27

John’s past history with only getting involved in handling abuse cases when it looks good for him. so john certainly can say i stepped in i intervened and that’s his perspective my perspective and others perspectives after seeing his pattern is he claims to be

12:43

stepping in for people but if you look at people who claim to be safeguarders who are oftentimes purposely going to put themselves because it makes them look really good if you don’t know the pattern of abusive safeguarders you need to become aware if that’s what space you’re in just because they’re in a space and they’re saying

13:00

they’re there to help What better way for wolves to get access to sheep than to be in the pen? So there isn’t evidence to back up. I’m in a victim space because I want to help them. In fact, if I or anyone else say that, please question us. Please do not just accept us wholeheartedly.

13:19

The risk of overlooking red flags and just hearing what someone says. By the way, let me remind you, you don’t know me. You’re hearing my words. You’re, as you should be, looking at how I’m conducting myself. You’re picking up on anything that could be a red flag.

13:32

And the problem is, though, I am here behind a screen making a video. I can be portraying myself any way that I want to. And it’s up to you to decide, based on a mere video, what are your thoughts about me? Same thing with John. You’ve never met John. Most people don’t know him personally,

13:49

and yet they see the profile and the way that he puts himself and portrays himself online as every abuser wants to. And they’re concluding something from what they see behind a screen. Now, I will say, if you follow John enough, you will notice enough red flags, as many people have, that would lead you to conclude,

14:06

even if you didn’t know what was going on, that he’s not a safe person. So we don’t listen to the words, including my words. We look at the evidence. And a police report is not necessarily a way to determine if a case is legitimate. So I am on the very first part of what you wrote.

14:22

And this has to do with a very huge issue that is often raised. Again, John has mocked me coming out as I expected him to saying, where are the police reports? Well, there’s several reasons why. But let me before I explain my position,

14:34

let’s talk about why police reports being a part and factoring in may or may not be a legitimate reason to believe a victim or an abuser. Number one, did you know that in an effort to sidestep justice, abusers often go to law enforcement and file a police report? to circumvent future reports. That way, when a victim comes,

14:58

you can imagine the police are going to, having hardly any time on their hands, police only want to investigate cases which they believe are worth their time. And a police report is only going to be made if there’s good cause. So the problem is an abuser will often make a police report

15:15

with good cause, with lots of evidence. And then when the victim comes forward months or years later, what happens? The police go back through, find the name of the victim, read the report that the abuser submitted. And then the victim has been preemptively stopped in their process of filing anything because the police are going to say, well,

15:35

looks like you’re the problem here. You know, actually we have a report on you and then everything falls apart. So number one, abusers often will go to the police and file a report. So, let’s say that John has done that. John can make up whatever he wants,

15:49

and often abusers will make up claims that sound terrible so that the police will be so overwhelmed with allegations, police don’t even want to get involved. Because again, they have to spend their time wisely. I’m not faulting police. I’m saying there are also individuals in law enforcement that like being in power,

16:07

which also creates the issue of abusers being in positions of power. So there are plenty of instances, even if police do want to help, where a victim is turned away because the individual is also an abuser who’s working in law enforcement. That happens so many more times than I would like to believe.

16:23

So having a police report may, again, may or may not be an indication of a real situation. Now, let’s say a victim does go and file a police report. Let’s say that let’s use myself now. If I had someone who was on my side and in the law they were giving me the benefit of the doubt,

16:38

what would happen is they need to have good cause to not only file a report but to press any kind of charges because the law actually has to work with the victims. Some people believe that you file a report and then the case in law proceeds, but that’s not exactly how it works. So,

16:53

if a police report were filed, and by the way, a case can be brought against an individual whether or not a police report is filed. So, there is also what is called the statute of limitations where Time runs out in certain states at a different amount of time, a different rate, depending on the state.

17:11

So someone may be able to bring a report. Someone may not be able to bring a report. And then it comes to the issue of, let’s say a victim is brainwashed and is raised in a cult and is also told and their life is threatened.

17:23

It’s going to be unrealistic to expect a victim who oftentimes does not have a support system. It’s unrealistic to expect them to feel the need to file a report when they’re actually putting themselves in jeopardy not only that abuse victims just want to start a new life they want to

17:38

move on and so filing a report going through the process of the legal the legal process the court process that’s expensive and even if they file pro se themselves it takes so much emotional energy and time not only that they need to get a trauma-informed therapist and they’re working through their emotions and on average

17:55

It takes at least two to three years to realize if you’re actively working on your trauma to realize what’s happened and then it takes on average another two to three years to get to the place so about six years to get to the place where you feel that you could file a report.

18:09

So going back to the statute of limitations. The law has enacted a statute of limitations, which, by the way, comes from people in power not wanting to be exposed because they know, by the way, that it is a fact that victims oftentimes do not come forward. And so they put a statute of limitations, which, by the way,

18:26

were exactly put in place by people in power. It shouldn’t be a thing. The fact that there are people decades later who… are getting in touch with what happened. They are able to, for the first time, explain the abuse, identify that something was abused.

18:40

Because if you are made to feel like you’re the golden child and the term golden child means that you’re being rewarded, you are not experiencing as much abuse as the other people in your family. they don’t really have a reason to look at the person who was abusing them and see it as abuse.

18:54

If someone is a black sheep and is the person that’s receiving on the receiving end of the most abuse, well, they would oftentimes be too scared to come forward. So in my case, I was both the golden child and the black sheep. So that puts me in a bit of a unique position.

19:08

So when we look at statutes of limitations, why they prevent victims and then keep victims, it’s like a nondisclosure agreement and NDA. Statutes of limitations work the same way. Once time has run out, it is very difficult. And some states are working to get statutes of limitations taken away. But right now, that’s a major issue.

19:26

So when we look at the process of healing of victims, getting to the place where you are brave enough, ready enough, you have a support system, that’s the most difficult thing. An abuser will talk to your friends and family and prevent you, as did John, from me having a support system.

19:39

So people will say, well, where are the other people? And in this case, by the way, there are enough people, if we’re looking at forensic evidence, that John would have enough individuals coming to speak out with enough stories that corroborate that it wouldn’t be hard to find John guilty under just verbal testimony.

19:56

So when we go back and we look at a situation like mine, I don’t have anyone that was permitted by John to be in my life. Gee, I wonder why. given the fact that they don’t want anyone coming forward. I have exactly one person that I was allowed to see and interact with in my entire

20:12

childhood and young adulthood. And so I have since learned the value of not allowing an abuser to strip away your friendships and communication. But that happens, especially when you’re raised by an abuser. And so you have to remember, if someone is raised by an abuser,

20:27

they’re going to have to come out of a life that they’ve always known, which is about 20 years for people that have not been kicked out or been in foster care from the time they were a young child. So if you have 20 years that you’re not even sure what’s going on,

20:39

it’s going to take probably that same amount of time. So the average person who’s actually going to be, if they’re working on their trauma, in a position to speak out, in a position to be healthy. I just turned 30 this year and I have worked on my trauma more than most people that I know.

20:54

So the average person would probably be in their 40s to mid 40s and that’s what i tend to see a lot is people who have already been married possibly once or twice they have children and now they’re in a position where if they had a childhood of abuse i’m only referring

21:08

to that situation they have a family and now they’re afraid that they’re traumatizing their family because they’re experiencing all these emotions they’re in therapy they’re getting in touch with what happened to them which again statute of limitations probably has run out by that time now let’s take a situation where you get to know

21:25

an abuser in a situation such as marriage or friendship or a business partnership if you have prior childhood trauma you will possibly not see red flags and could very likely get involved in another abusive situation. Now, thankfully, there are people who are able to heal in time and wake up and that doesn’t happen to them.

21:46

But when you have a situation that’s different and it’s more voluntary in the sense that you’re getting to know someone as an adult that is abusive, it’s, there’s not as much pressure as there would be on a child who’s a child of an abuser. There are more avenues for help. There’s a greater knowledge base, right?

22:08

You would hear from places online, from maybe other resources that there is help, there’s therapy, there’s many different ways that you can work on yourself. So an adult is always going to be more well-equipped. So I wanna say, when people say, why didn’t a child of abuse Why didn’t a young victim file a police report?

22:28

I think that should answer its own question. We can’t come to any victim and tell them how they should be responding. We cannot come to a victim who’s an adult and say, you made the wrong choice, because I guarantee you that piles onto the guilt and the shame, the false guilt and shame, and the dreams, the nightmares,

22:48

the literal nightmares. dreams and nightmares of how could I have done that over again? I wish I could redo that. There’s such regret and such loss. And so to say to a victim, you could have done it differently when There are so many factors of why they didn’t that we need to believe they didn’t do

23:07

it for a very good reason. So when we’re talking to a victim who was a child, there is no place to say, where’s the police report? How could there be? That wouldn’t even make a difference because let’s say the child came forward. Would they be believed? Would the adults in their life call them a liar?

23:25

How would they be able to stand up against a highly, in John’s case, a highly emotionally manipulative parent who knows how to say all the right things, who puts on a face and then knows how to take it off? Would a child, if there was a police report, and the answer is no,

23:38

what is the likelihood that a child would be able to look that person in the eye without fear and be able to carry through. It doesn’t mean that the child didn’t want to file a report. I can’t tell you how many years my brother and I wanted to file a report.

23:54

And yet because abusers oftentimes intentionally put themselves in positions such as law enforcement, positions such as attorneys, doctors, pastors, and positions where there is trust and victims involved, The victim knows they have no power. And to go to law enforcement would exploit them further. I want to say that again. You or anyone else who says,

24:21

where are the reports, are assuming that a victim should be exploited further if they didn’t feel safe. It’s important to recognize that. John, again, many abusers mock their victims saying, where are the police reports? The police reports are what they want. Let me also spin it a different direction. Imagine if a police report gave you a record,

24:46

right, in the law system that you as an abuser have already spoken and given your side. That’s a permanent record. How is a victim going to counter when, again, your point, Claire, is I don’t see enough evidence? Well, that’s exactly what law enforcement and the court is going to say.

25:03

They’re going to pull up the records and say, do we have any records in the past? And if they do, it could be so long ago that now the victim is also trying to play double duty, saying, how do I answer the current allegations and the past? So my

25:17

Decision is I’m not going to focus and I don’t believe many of us should focus as the sole focus on police reports because it is evidence that can be muddied. Anyone who deals with forensics knows you want to be very careful and you want to kind of consider as a third option any evidence that’s muddy.

25:38

They will put that on the back burner because we want to deal with the current evidence. So let me keep reading what you have. Second paragraph, I myself am a victim of several types of abuses. I’m going to keep it private, by the way, in case you don’t want people knowing.

25:51

But I don’t name the people publicly because I cannot prove it. I am always a bit hesitant to take a side in a public he said, she said, because I have known as many vindictive, lying, evil women as I have men. To your point in my story, Tricia Euler, who is my mom, John’s first wife,

26:06

was the main abuser and aggressor. And I have seen also, to your point, many women who masquerade as safe women. And in fact, the number of abusive women has risen recently. So I fully see your point on that. I want to pause really quickly and dig in to where you said,

26:22

I don’t name people publicly because I cannot prove it. I’m a bit hesitant to take a place in a back and forth. That is an assumption, and you’re entitled to believe that, by the way. It’s an assumption that we can’t prove something, so it’s not worth coming forward. What abusers don’t want,

26:42

and I hope to validate you in this, what abusers don’t want is someone speaking out. So what they’ll do is they’ll minimize saying, where are the police reports? Where’s the evidence? It’s not big enough. You haven’t done well enough. Did you know that after I posted, after I gave my testimony, John said, I don’t know you.

26:58

I don’t know who this person is. You don’t have enough testimony. Good try. Nice try. That wasn’t enough. You just you just hit the tip of the iceberg. There’s more. Good luck next time. John is mocking me because he. wants there to be such distress on my part and such trauma he’s trying to

27:14

re-traumatize me so i just want to say why wouldn’t you want to come out why wouldn’t you i’m not saying you specifically why isn’t it worth it and for some people it is not and it’s not the right time and so this is not me blaming anyone

27:26

i’m saying for myself i have made the decision that even if nothing happens in terms of justice i want the process of my healing to include speaking my truth which is very validating by the way if you’ve never done that i think you should give yourself the benefit of the doubt speak even to yourself

27:45

journal uh record your voice tell your story it doesn’t need to be public i was comfortable doing that and i am no better than anyone else um i just was given this opportunity and i felt ready but i will tell you there would have definitely been a time that i would not have been ready

27:57

So there’s no shame that we should not be telling anyone how they should process, how they should speak out. That is inappropriate. That is not our place to say that. Everyone else has a very private story. We need to honor that. Just for me, this is what I felt comfortable with doing.

28:08

Now, I will tell you, as someone who was unsure how this would affect me, it’s been so positive. Not only have I had the support of people coming forward, and by the way, I did not speak out because I wanted support. I am so used to not having support and being torn down by people that knew John,

28:22

that John had spoken ill of about me, that I’ve gone through most of my life with no support. So this wasn’t to get support. This was because I knew it’s better to speak out for me than to hold it all in, because why suffer in silence? You know,

28:34

and even though I’d moved to a place of peace and I’d moved to a place of having a life, it felt so freeing to not be carrying these secrets inside. So I want to encourage anyone that’s curious. Speak it out loud to yourself. Have some personal time. Talk about it. Maybe that will help. It’s helped me tremendously.

28:51

Going to the next part, you said, I’ve seen the photos your dad shared and you all look very happy. I know this isn’t evidence and pictures can lie, but I think abused children often have a look about the eyes and a look about them.

29:04

And you can’t mistake it when you see that when you were also an abused child, you seemed like normal people. The body language was close in the photos, et cetera, with genuine smiles. But then what do I know? So I appreciate, by the way, that you are giving the benefit of the doubt. The photos.

29:21

So one thing that I find interesting about photos of children who have been abused is there are times where you can tell. I agree. Eyes have been statistically shown for abusers. By the way, I would say, look at John’s eyes. John’s eyes are actually a giveaway of an abuser.

29:38

The eyes of me and my brothers, if I’m talking just about us. So my brother and I have autism. So we always have a photo face. It’s our canned face. And I remember in some of the photos, we were told to smile. In other ones, we were told to, or we had just had a rare wonderful moment.

29:55

So it may have been a genuine smile. Um, and with children, yes, you can, and you can’t tell. It depends on the age, right? Young children, you can tell, almost always. And I’ve done enough research on the eyes of victims and the eyes of abusers, and I know exactly what you’re saying.

30:10

What I would say is, first of all, look at John’s eyes. There are some photos where he’s getting what he wants, so he’s genuinely happy. You will see he’s genuinely happy in those photos. But when it comes to body language… There are so many factors that we can and can’t take into account.

30:27

So when it comes to photos, I think if you’re looking at our photos, you wouldn’t know if we were told to stand close, you wouldn’t know when we were told what to do. And so that’s not a good metric or indicator. if something would be true or not. The next part,

30:41

I did listen to your recordings discussing it and I didn’t find your testimony compelling if I am honest. I know that isn’t nice to hear. Your tone was pretty flat throughout the entire thing. There was little emotion and that can indicate that someone is lying or has a personality disorder. So, I get where you’re coming from.

30:59

I’m also very attuned to people’s tone and people’s body language. You know, a misconception about autism is that we are not aware, but actually we’re hyper aware. It’s a safety reflex. So, First of all, super aware that my voice is flat. When Matt interviewed me, it was just a voice interview. I was nervous.

31:21

And so I didn’t want to appear overly emotional. I kind of have highs and lows where sometimes I’m emotional and sometimes I’m not. So in an effort to sound believable, I didn’t want to sound overly emotional. So I did purposely make my voice flatter. So that’s true. It is flat.

31:33

By the way, I haven’t listened to my voice testimony from what Matt recorded because the awful for me to relive that I actually have not listened to any of my voice testimony my ex-husband James dead but I haven’t so I haven’t even listened to

31:47

myself I just wanted to add that and say I totally know what you’re saying my voice is flat especially when I’m nervous and so I was wanting to convey that I wasn’t being overly emotional because you know what people say about women they say they’re emotional they can’t be believed and I was actually nervous that someone

32:01

would say if she’s too emotional or aggressive she’s faking it she’s putting on the emotion so I’d kind of rather be flat but I understand what you’re saying now the personality disorder that’s actually not an indication um necessarily uh i think that’s pulling a little bit too much out if you look at vocal tone and you

32:22

look at if you watch some youtube videos on forensic uh body language psycho analysts i think They do measure vocal tone, but what I’ve seen is, ah, there it is. They’re going to measure the overall consistency. So if you watch 10 videos and you see,

32:40

or you watch a part of a video or you listen and you grab a part that sounds normal and then a part that might be unusual, you want to measure the unusual part against the part that is the majority. So what you said actually would disagree with the facts in your tone was pretty

32:54

flat throughout the entire thing. Therefore, if it’s flat the entire way, Yes, you don’t have a way of knowing if that’s how I talk or not. But also, if there isn’t anything unusual, no unusual spikes, changes, then that could indicate someone is actually telling the truth. So I just wanted to add that.

33:08

But again, I’m very hyper aware of people’s voice. I do like to analyze them. So I’m totally right there with you. Next part. Now, I’m not saying you are lying or mental. Appreciate that. But it does mean I would require more evidence to believe a man who dedicates his career to exposing abusers,

33:21

that he is actually one given all of the above that I mentioned. I hope you and your father can reconcile in some way if he is innocent. If he isn’t, I hope they lock him up and throw away the key. God bless. Thanks for reading my long comment.

33:31

I think it’s more productive than shouting or going back and forth. Okay. Appreciate the last part, by the way. So the assumption, again, is a bit of a dangerous one to assume that a man has dedicated his career. On the surface, yes. And I see where you’re coming from.

33:50

John had me fooled somewhat, thinking that he was an abuse advocate. And you’ll have to stay tuned if you want to know more throughout the videos that I post. Again, this video that I’ve made is directed to answer specific questions I knew people would have.

34:06

So I will say I wish that my father really did dedicate his career to exposing abusers, but that’s not what I see. When you look at John’s obsessive interest in… Abuse psychology, victim psychology, when you look at what safeguarding abusers, and I mean safeguarding in quotations, what safeguarding abusers will say, will do,

34:32

John’s actions and words match up. When you look at how he has treated abuse victims in the past, there was an incident that where, and I can share some screenshots with you, where John was making fun of a woman who came out years ago. John’s favorite pastor is named John MacArthur.

34:52

In fact, many of the men that John follow have been exposed for severe and serious abuse. John MacArthur has also been very abusive, and he has a university that’s called the Masters University. A woman came forward as Jane Doe, as her name being undisclosed. There were police reports.

35:12

So I just want to show you how John has switched from saying, where are the police reports? This woman came forward. John has a man crush on John MacArthur and he was angry john was angry that john macarthur was being outed as an abuser so

35:27

instead of hearing what the woman said he said this woman is not legitimate because she hasn’t revealed her name she hasn’t called out the abusers which of course was john’s attempt to get the woman to come forward so he could abuse her so he could

35:35

dox her so he could find out her friends her family and do what he always does which is um turn things into a cult turn people against the victim well now that his john’s own daughter has come forward me instead of him admitting wow

35:50

she’s not hiding as he loves to say to people online if you look at some of the quotes that he said it’s you’re hiding that means you’re a perp that means you don’t want to be known so here i come boldly with videos with evidence with more

36:01

evidence still to come and instead of him saying ah that’s that’s exactly what i would need to know i was an abuser why would he call himself out as an abuser now the story is where are the police reports So instead of believing Jane Doe’s police reports, it was you’re hiding behind your name,

36:15

behind your anonymous source of a name. And now that his daughter has come forward, it’s where are the police reports? And if there were police reports and if I came forward, it would be, wow, she really loves to make up lies, which, by the way, he said that about me, that I’m unstable, that I am emotionally manipulative,

36:28

that I lie. that I am siding with abusers. However, he won’t prove where I’m lying. And he just blocked me the other day because he doesn’t, which is not smart for him because now he doesn’t know what I’m posting about him, but he doesn’t have anything to say against the evidence.

36:45

So I wish that he were a safeguarder. I wish that he cared about victims. But that’s just not what we see. So he was making fun and being very vindictive and posting resources for women that were defending Jane that were, quote unquote, attacking John MacArthur. And these resources were from other abusers.

37:03

John has stated that he loves to play games with people. He loves to. breadcrumb he loves to really play the part of a safeguarder and you don’t have to take my word for that when you watch john’s behavior he has the duper’s delight

37:19

smile which is a smile that abusers have where they love the fact that they are deceiving or playing a role that’s not genuine And so you’ll see John do that in many of his videos and photos. He also will lie boldly. And you see documents that are coming forward now.

37:34

He’s lied saying he wasn’t married before he was married to a second wife. He was never indicted and had criminal charges from the second prison he worked at. He has had experience with 4000 plus, which he then changed the number years ago, 4000 plus sex offenders. He lied about that. On average, it’s 150 to 350.

37:51

He lied about his passion about protecting victims. I will say John was never passionate about protecting sex abuse victims or being in the space of trans until it was popular. He was never into that. He lies and says that he knew about furries,

38:06

but yet we don’t see or hear him speaking about furries until 2020 when he says that he knew and was going to speak out about it a lot sooner. He lies and says that he has worked with abuse victims for years when really he didn’t start out with abuse victims.

38:20

He even in one of his unmasking the trans podcast that he did in 2020. Two weeks prior, I think he said, I’m not a trauma informed therapist. Then he referred to the woman he was with on the podcast and said, I know you are a trauma informed therapist.

38:36

Then two to three weeks later, he said he was a trauma informed therapist. Basically, John says things. He doesn’t live up to them. There’s evidence in plenty of emails, plenty of photos online that would go to the contrary. So we just want to look at the evidence. We don’t want to take Nicole, my testimony.

38:52

We don’t want to just take things and view them as just one incident. We want to look at the overall flow. What do we see? And what we see makes someone look pretty guilty. Now, I want to say this as a last point. Safeguarders.

39:06

Need to have a motive that comes from a place of genuine care and desire. If you look at people like John, they have figured out the age-old tactic of appearing to be a sheep and knowing how to speak the language, literally spending research hours figuring out how to look like a sheep.

39:27

And the red flags that appear is John is more interested in his reputation. And while he does, no one is disputing. You can prove. if he would like to, that anyone is disputing that everything John says is false. That would make him way too obvious.

39:45

He says intentionally things that he knows makes him look good that are mostly true. And then he gives his own spin or he misleads people or he omits facts. John is the classic. He gives 10% truth and 90% lie. He predictably programs and says, if I were to, and then he does exactly that.

40:05

So when you’re looking at a liar posing as a safeguarder, we should expect things to not line up. We should expect that there is a mask. Once the mask begins to slip, we need to pay attention to those red flags. Now, I want to clarify last and first and foremost,

40:22

the people speaking out against John who are coming as part of this movement right now, the majority of them are not coming against John because of what he’s saying about trans, because what he’s saying about furries. And some people are saying, john’s receiving a lot of hate but you know abusers oftentimes get protected

40:40

because they’re saying look how much people hate them that must be on that must mean that they’re on to something good that must mean that they are being attacked because they’re in the right you’ll see that a lot as part of a campaign to protect

40:52

the abuser now granted that people who come across john like yourself are not familiar and i’m not saying that you’re purposely protecting john what i’m saying is we need to understand that So John’s position is that he is an expert in whatever he decides he’s going to be an expert in. So in this case,

41:09

John has decided that he’s going to be an expert in trans and in furries because it makes him popular. It gets him money. It gets him views. He wants to be, John has always done this. John’s pattern is to find, just like he reported this first prison that he worked out without money.

41:24

supposed pure motives, he wanted to get his name in headlights. And he uses, I reported the prison to appear famous. And then when he got fired, he then retaliated by getting his prior boss fired. But he did not report his boss in the four to five years between the prison being shut down and John being fired.

41:42

So you look and you see there are just things that do not add up. So to end, what qualifies someone to be a safeguarder? That’s a broad question. I think the motive is going to be difficult to tell on the surface. Someone who has a camera is an actor for all we know.

42:00

You don’t know me and you should question what I’m saying. And when we find evidence to the contrary, we need to start stacking it up. We need to start believing what we’re seeing. When we see pushback, either against the abuser or against people that are quote unquote the victims,

42:13

we need to understand that there could be ulterior motives and handle it with a grain of salt. So as far as I’m concerned, I will continue to speak out. You are free to hear what I say or not too. Either way, I will continue to speak out. And I am confident.

42:28

as someone that believes and that is a Holy Spirit-filled believer, is a born-again believer, that God brings truth and God brings all things to light. John’s biggest reason why he’s being exposed is because he preaches a false Jesus. He preaches a false gospel, and God is not pleased with him. I can tell you that for sure.

42:47

John has boldly gone into a space in which he knows very little about and has also abused people spiritually. And as I believe there is a real God, that real God is coming back against John, telling him, you’d better watch what you’re saying because he’s listening.

43:02

And so I know for a fact that the real God is giving John justice. John is maligning who God is. John is treading in very dangerous territory. He has posed himself as an abuse advocate. He also, in case you didn’t know, he is very spiritually abusive.

43:17

And I believe as a Holy Spirit-filled born-again believer, God is very angry with him. And God is finally answering not only my prayers, but the prayers of many abuse victims. And in case you haven’t noticed, there are many pastors around the U.S. that are finally being exposed for their dark crimes.

43:31

That, I believe, is God directly stepping in and finally exposing what’s happening. And so I just want to say, John has unfortunately entered into dangerous territory where he’s using the name of God. He’s twisting what… who God is. He’s twisting God’s justice. He’s literally, John told me,

43:48

I condemn you and damn you to hell and the lake of fire because I represent God. John has stepped into shoes that are too big for him to fill. He has played a double life. And so really at the end of this is John’s spiritual abuse catching up with him. And so he can no longer play God.

44:03

That’s why he’s so angry. And anyone that pretends to be a follower of Jesus and takes the position that John has. Jesus had very, very strong words. God had very strong words when he was here on this earth and condemned anyone that uses a position of God and a position of truth and then takes someone and abuses

44:22

them further. In fact, did you know God in the flesh? Jesus said it would be better in the long run for someone who is an abuser, who is taking someone and discouraging a victim. and abusing them for a millstone to be put you think a millstone was a very large

44:39

stone very heavy placed around the neck of an abuser and them to be dropped into an abyss of the ocean then for them to face god not only in the next life in the prison of hell which is located under the earth and for them to be thrown into the

44:52

lake of fire after the great white throne judgment it would be better for them to self-destruct and to take themselves out than to face what’s coming That is what’s happening to John. My prayers to God are being answered directly. And so there is nowhere John can run and can hide.

45:06

And I just want to say on behalf of everyone that has been spiritually abused, that is hearing what I’m saying. God sees you. God hears you. Ask him for justice. He’s going to give that to you. And God does not tolerate liars. So no matter what John says or what John does,

45:17

I’m not here to defend or protect or speak out against or take any position other than that which is true. And I hope that you would do the same. So truth is going to win out and thank the Lord that we do still have truth.

45:30

And so I believe that God is leading people to see the truth about John and John and his blindness and his pride is now going too far in what he’s saying in terms of trying to shut down this investigation in terms of him not having answers to

45:43

what has been brought against him in terms of him playing the role of God. telling people who do love the real god that they are going to hell that they are damned and what a convenient way right to hold all the power and be willing to

45:56

believe that you are someone special and chosen as john does so be careful with how much you get involved with john i would encourage anyone who’s questioning what’s being said as they should be to look at some of the backlog of photo, text, email evidence, and really just consider the weight of that. Thank you for listening.

46:15

I hope that what I’ve shared, even though it’s long, is an in-depth look at why John is just another spiritual abuser posing as a safeguarder who is unqualified and is going to be dethroned from his position. So thank you. And I hope to have further conversations that are helpful and see if we can make

46:34

progress in coming against abusive people.

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds