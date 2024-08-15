The first post on Romeo spies received an enthusiastic reponse which I was not expecting. I had floated the concept of Romeo spies half expecting a negative response, but the opposite happened, and there were quite few comments on various social media. I expanded on Victoria’s comments and made the post Sexpionage [7] about sexpionage programming, and this was the list of posts in the series.

These are a couple of others comments worthy of wider dissemination.

Dr Kay

First a comment from Dr Kay who had noticed from personal experience that Artificial Intelligence was being used to advance Romeo neworks on social media.

AI

A.I. is also being used in varying degrees as an automated weapon to advance the Romeo-spy network on the front lines of social media, and it is very definitely being ramped up to reel in unsuspecting women. What an easy way for them to try and cover all bases!

It's just an observation from my own experience. Once my hypnosis/ nlp and emotional freedom work began to really focus on breaking people out of addiction patterns and programming, I noticed a huge ramp up in the number of fake accounts that have been trying to "friend" me… military men coming from out of the wild blue yonder, always divorced or widowed, always attractive... once you see the pattern, you instantly spot the fakeness of it.

The comment was on this post [3] but Dr Kay’s blog is here [6].

It was an interesting observation and the use of AI in social media behaviour manipulation is not thought about for the most part. Most people like me, had no idea of the capability of AI already being used in social media. My learning curve has been steep and I will post on it soon. I still only know a tiny fraction. The implications of AI use in social media are enormous.

Scott Gordon

The second comments about Romeo spies were from Scott Gordon, who has tremendous knowledge about Scientology from the inside and his details are at the end.

Scott Gordon wrote that he suspects Romeo spies were being used against Frontline Doctor’s Simone Gold. I had known there were lawsuits but had no idea what it was all about.

This is what Scott said after my first article.

This is a whole lot more prevalent than most people realize. It is just as easy to train a male agent in seduction and mind control using NLP (Neural-Linguistic Programming), and more effective because women tend to devote trust to their partners so much more.

It is so easy and effective - I would guess agents can be trained in a matter of weeks, if not days. It was used on the health freedom movement to take it off course starting during the 2020 lockdowns, and now this person is deep in scandal, having even been lured into committing financial crimes (embezzling). This spread into an all-out war of infighting and legal battles, drawing resources and volunteers far away from their original purpose to help effectively counter these criminal state operations.

Their victims are convinced they are in love and will not listen to reason, even when it is obvious to others around them. I know whistleblower parents who had two of their daughters lured into long, abusive relationships (one, a marriage) with male agents. I am sure it has also been extensively used on mind control victims, who should beware and arm themselves with information - easily available on videos - how seduction is done and what their weaknesses are - many of these things fathers used to teach their daughters.

Scott continued…

John Strand, former underwear model ticks all the boxes for intelligence community placement:

* Hollywood: MTV Network series "Are You The One: Second Chances"

* now playing a role in the Capitol J6 show-trial and being set up as a future hero (I highly doubt he is actually serving any real time)

John Strand (and add Nevada attorney Joey Gilbert) have embroiled Simone Gold and her Frontline Doctors organization in controversy, embezzlement and grift: The Sordid Tale of Frontline Doctors. $25 Million Grift and Simone Gold [1]

Joey Gilbert (another probable asset - also accused of lavish spending) America's Frontline Doctors founder again tyrannized - in staged embezzlement [2].

A lot more was said about John Strand's strange entry into Simone's life when the Frontline Doctors first started litigating, but that was on video and is buried now from search.

This does not exonerate Simone Gold for succumbing to all this and her continued evasion of full disclosure of her spending lifestyle, but it does show a negative transformation starting when this man planted himself in her life when she first heroically came forward and led the first organized, open opposition to the covid lockdowns coming from medical professionals. I had been donating to Frontline Doctors until Sheriff Richard Mack caught my attention and brought out interviews with others looking into Frontline Doctors' woes. Betrayal of trust is a horrible thing.

Scott Gordon

Blogs: "Watchful Navigator": https://watchfulnavigator.wordpress.com/

"Free Scientology": http://freescientology.us/index.html

"Free Scientology Center": https://freescientologycenter.org/index.html

Facebook: @Scott Gordon - https://www.facebook.com/scott.gordon.14473

