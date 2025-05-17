Introduction

Information given to me by a mind control survivor, I will call her by a pseudonym Brigit, caused me to re-examine a collage from Cisco Wheeler’s book They Know Not What They Do. I featured one collage per post here - Cisco Wheelers Collages explaining Mind Control Picture Index, [5].

Cisco’s Collage

The collage in question is here from Chapter 6, [4].

Cisco Wheeler 6 Light Bearers [4].

This led me to magnifying a couple of messages that Cisco Wheeler had written, included in the collage that she had made.

Egypt Rabbit “Perpetuation of seeds of the Cain -Race!”

Cisco also describes the collage “Central to the picture is the white rabbit, who is found in the Alice In Wonderland story. The white rabbit is set up as Master in the programming. The rabbit has represented for the occult world the perpetuation of the Satanic seed. The highest levels of Satanism are called the Illuminati (which is Latin for the Illuminated Ones). They practice the highest levels of the various types of magic including Druidism”, [4].

Cisco said that the white rabbit represents the Master and also the pepetuation of the satanic seed.

Here is another magnification, though still fuzzy.

There is a drawing of what looks like a large egg on a stand.

Possible Transcription

1 "ISIS" Egyptian sacred egg aeon?? tombs ?

2 “Each President is an “egg” of Satan"

3 Elite and Chosen

Has anyone any other ideas?

Many satanists and luciferians are taught and believe that they are the descendants of Cain, and that Cain was a product of the union of Satan and Eve. That is why they think that they are the satanic bloodlines. The bloodlines have the generational “spiritual gifts” of being able to hear demons and attach to them. Differing bloodlines are able to attach more easily to different demons.

Isis was a symbol of rebirth as she brought Osiris back to life temporarily, and with his seed she became pregnant with her son Horus. Isis became associated with themes of rebirth, protection, and the afterlife, and the egg is a powerful symbol of these concepts. The egg can represent creation, renewal, and the potential for life

Ostrich eggs are also associated with ancient Egyptian tombs, and there are such things as Ostrich egg stands. This is not too dissimilar from the one Cisco drew.

At first I thought the word “egg” was E36 and thought it might be something to do with clones. However then it was suggested by Brigit that it might be G36, Genesis Chapter 36. I prefer the egg interpretation but who knows? Genesis 36 gives the lineage from Esau who took his wives from the daughters of Canaan, descendant of Cain.

1 Now these are the generations of Esau, who is Edom.

2 Esau took his wives of the daughters of Canaan; Adah the daughter of Elon the Hittite, and Aholibamah the daughter of Anah the daughter of Zibeon the Hivite; King James Version

[For more see Appendix 1]

Discussion

Cisco said that the White Rabbit represents the controller or Master mind control programmer, which was relatively well known. However she said here that the rabbit also represents the perpetuation of the seeds of Cain, the descendants of Cain. Thirdly that all US Presidents are part of these bloodlines.

I have not seen this said before, though others may have said it. If they have please leave a link or note in the comments.

It is a similar concept to what I wrote about with the President being the living representation of Osiris, Secret Hand Signals 6 - Osiris Risen X Part 2 Explanation and History of Crossed Arms, [fb32524].

Just in closing, the same white rabbit, with or without glasses has been used at Easter for several different Presidents. Why has the white rabbit changed to a brown rabbit this year?

Grok suggests that the 2025 Easter Bunny, identified as Peter Rabbit by Fairytale Entertainment, was given a custom-designed, high-end coat in collaboration with the White House planning team to match the event's significance.

Links

[4] 2023 Sept 8 foxblog2 Cisco Wheeler 6 Light Bearers https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2023/09/08/cisco-wheeler-6-light-bearers/

[1] https://isiopolis.com/2015/04/05/isis-the-egg/

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ancient_Egyptian_conception_of_the_soul

[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aeon_(Thelema)

[5] 2023 Dec 31 foxblog2 Cisco Wheeler They Know Not What They Do - Cisco Wheelers Collages explaining Mind Control Picture Index https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2023/12/31/cisco-wheelers-collages-explaining-mind-control-picture-index/

[fb32524] 2025 Apr 13 foxblog3 Secret Hand Signals 6 - Osiris Risen X Part 2 Explanation and History of Crossed Arms https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/secret-hand-signals-6-osiris-risen #osiris #crossedarms

Appendix 1

Genesis 36

Rabbit/Hare/Egyptian God

All goes back to Egypt and Babylon

Wenet, also known as Unut or Wenet, was a prehistoric Egyptian hare and snake goddess of fertility and new birth. She was originally represented as a snake but later evolved into a rabbit form. Her sacred animal was the hare, and she was worshipped in the 15th Upper Egyptian province, the Hare nome (Wenet in Egyptian).

Osiris and the Rabbit

The rabbit was also associated with Osiris, the god of rebirth and immortality. In Egyptian mythology, the rabbit was a symbol of Osiris, representing death, resurrection, and the cycle of Nile floods. This connection is evident in the Egyptian Book of the Dead, where a hare-headed god, a snake-headed god, and a bull-headed god sit together, and a hare-headed deity guards one of the Seven Halls in the Underworld.

Other Associations

The rabbit was also linked to the goddess Aphrodite, symbolizing fertility and the gift of love. In ancient Egypt, rabbits were considered sacred, and their depiction on tombs represented the admiration for their cleverness and speed. The rabbit sign in Egyptian hieroglyphics represented the verb “to be,” “to happen,” and “to continue,” emphasising the importance of the rabbit’s swift and continuous nature.

God says no Canaanites will be left.

Appendix 2

Grok 1 can you tell me about ISIS egyptian sacred egg on tombs?

In ancient Egyptian culture, the goddess Isis was closely associated with themes of rebirth, protection, and the afterlife, and the egg was a powerful symbol of these concepts. The egg represented creation, renewal, and the potential for life, aligning with Isis’s role as a divine mother and protector of the deceased. Below is an overview of the significance of eggs in relation to Isis and their presence in Egyptian tombs, based on available information and cultural context.

Isis and the Egg in Egyptian Mythology

Isis as a Symbol of Rebirth: Isis, known as Aset in ancient Egyptian, was a central figure in Egyptian mythology, revered as the goddess of magic, healing, and motherhood. She was the sister and wife of Osiris and the mother of Horus. Her role in resurrecting Osiris after his murder by Seth cemented her association with the afterlife and the cyclical nature of life and death. The egg, as a symbol of latent life and transformation, complemented her mythology.

The Egg as a Metaphor: In funerary texts, the deceased were often described as a “chick in the egg,” symbolizing their potential for rebirth in the afterlife under the protection of Isis. This imagery portrayed the deceased as emerging from the egg, much like a bird, to ascend as a “Shining One” among the deities. Isis was depicted as a nurturing mother overseeing this transformation.

Isis as the “Egg of the Goose”: As the daughter of Geb, the earth god often symbolized by a goose, Isis was sometimes called the “Egg of the Goose.” This title reinforced her connection to creation and divine origin, though it was more symbolic than literal, tying her to the cosmic order and fertility.

Eggs in Tombs and Funerary Practices

The Sarcophagus as an “Egg”: In ancient Egyptian burial practices, the innermost sarcophagus, which housed the mummy, was euphemistically referred to as “the egg.” This reflected the belief that the deceased was protected within this “eggshell” until they were ready to break free and be reborn in the afterlife, much like a chick hatching. Isis was seen as the guardian of this process, ensuring the deceased’s safe transition.

Eggs as Offerings: Eggs, particularly ostrich eggs, were a primary food source in ancient Egypt and were offered to deities and the dead as sustenance for the afterlife. Decorated ostrich eggs have been found in some tombs, likely serving both practical and symbolic purposes. Their presence in burials underscored the egg’s role as a life-affirming symbol.

Ritual Use of Eggs: In the later periods of Isis worship, eggs were used in purification rituals. For example, during the Navigium Isidis, a festival honoring Isis, Apuleius describes the use of fire, sulfur, and an egg to purify a ship dedicated to the goddess. Some scholars suggest the egg was included due to its deep-rooted symbolism in Egyptian cosmology, representing purity and renewal.

Specific Examples and Archaeological Context

Decorated Ostrich Eggs: Archaeological evidence confirms that decorated ostrich eggs were placed in tombs, possibly as offerings or symbols of rebirth. These eggs, sometimes intricately carved or painted, were valued for their size and durability, making them suitable for ritual use.

Tutankhamun’s Tomb: While not explicitly mentioned in the provided sources, artifacts like the egg-shaped models or containers in Tutankhamun’s tomb (noted in passing in one source) highlight the egg’s symbolic presence in royal burials, potentially linked to Isis’s protective role.

Ptolemaic Tombs and Isis’s Influence: In the Ptolemaic period (332–30 BCE), Isis’s prominence in funerary practices grew, and eggs continued to appear in ritual contexts. For instance, in the Ptolemaic temple of Isis at Gebel El-Haridi in Sohag, excavated in 2022, artifacts like ostraca and animal bones suggest offerings tied to Isis’s cult, though eggs are not explicitly mentioned. The temple’s focus on Isis reinforces her connection to afterlife rituals where eggs might have played a role.

Cultural and Symbolic Significance

The Knot of Isis and the Egg: The tyet symbol, often called the “Knot of Isis,” was a protective amulet associated with the goddess and sometimes linked to the egg’s symbolism. Made of red jasper and likened to Isis’s blood, the tyet was placed on mummies to ensure her protection, mirroring the egg’s role as a safeguard for the deceased’s rebirth.

Universal Symbolism: The egg’s significance extended beyond Egypt, as seen in the “Isis Tomb” at Vulci (an Etruscan site, 625–550 BCE), where ostrich eggs decorated by Phoenician artists were found. Though named for a misidentified bust, this tomb reflects the broader Mediterranean trade in Egyptian symbols, including eggs, tied to fertility and the afterlife.

Spring and Renewal: The egg’s association with spring, a time of renewal, is noted in texts describing Isis’s patience as she awaits the “hatching” of her children (the deceased). This seasonal imagery tied the egg to the equinox, when light overtakes darkness, symbolizing the triumph of life over death.

Critical Notes

Limited Direct Evidence: While the egg’s symbolic role is well-documented in funerary texts and rituals, specific references to “Isis’s sacred egg” as a distinct object in tombs are less clear. The egg’s presence is often inferred from broader symbolic contexts or archaeological finds like ostrich eggs. The sources emphasize metaphorical uses (e.g., the sarcophagus as an egg) over physical eggs explicitly labeled as sacred to Isis.

Potential Misinterpretations: The “Isis Tomb” at Vulci, for example, was named due to an initial misidentification of a bust as Isis, and its eggs were likely Phoenician rather than Egyptian. This highlights the need to critically assess claims of direct connections to Isis in non-Egyptian contexts.

Evolution of Symbolism: The egg’s role evolved over time, especially in the Ptolemaic and Roman periods, when Isis’s cult spread across the Mediterranean. Its use in purification rituals and as a symbol of rebirth may reflect Greek and Roman influences, blending with Egyptian traditions.

Conclusion

The connection between Isis, eggs, and Egyptian tombs centers on the egg’s role as a symbol of rebirth and protection, resonating with Isis’s identity as a nurturing goddess of the afterlife. Eggs appeared in tombs as offerings, particularly ostrich eggs, and the sarcophagus itself was likened to an egg, safeguarding the deceased for their rebirth under Isis’s care. Funerary texts and rituals, such as the Navigium Isidis, further integrated eggs into Isis’s cult, emphasizing purity and renewal. While archaeological evidence supports the presence of eggs in tombs, their specific designation as “sacred to Isis” is often symbolic rather than literal, rooted in the goddess’s broader mythological and ritual significance.

Grok 2

The image you provided is a small section of a collage by Cisco Wheeler, featuring a piece of paper with text that reads: "ISIS' EGYPTIAN SACRED EGG ON TOMBS AT PRESENT EACH IS EATEN OF ELITE AND CHOSEN." The text is accompanied by a simple drawing of an egg on a stand or holder.

Based on the drawing, the holder of the egg appears to be a basic, stylized stand, likely intended to represent a ritual or ceremonial object. In ancient Egyptian iconography, eggs (especially ostrich eggs) were sometimes placed in tombs as offerings or symbols of rebirth, as I mentioned earlier. These eggs could be displayed on simple stands or in containers to signify their sacred role. The holder in the drawing has a wide base and a narrow top, which is a practical design to cradle an egg securely, possibly reflecting how such objects were presented in a funerary context.

In Wheeler's collage, this depiction is likely symbolic, aiming to evoke the ritualistic role of eggs in Egyptian traditions associated with Isis and the afterlife, rather than representing a specific historical artifact.

FoxBlog Social Media

