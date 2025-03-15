This is another piece of the jigsaw about Cathy O’Brien. Someone kindly drew this to my attention, thankyou to them.

This is from a interview with Ray by Jason Shurka. Ray is said to be from TLS, which is The Light System. I am not sure what The Light System does as an organisation. Is it truly good as being portrayed or is it one of the dark sides organisations that is pretending to be light side? Grok’s summary of what it is supposed to be at the end.

From briefly listening to story of working with Mossad, Ray appears to have high levels of mind powers to be able to levitate objects and see though solid objects.

As regards Cathy O’Brien, he says he was brought in to help Cathy spiritually in a session when TLS were hypnotising her, to find details about her perpetrators. He said that his spiritual help did not help Cathy and that the perpetrators are still walking around today, despite the details she revealed in hypnosis.

Odysee Jason Shurka The DISCLOSURE Series ｜ Episode 6 ｜ Financial Reset, Switzerland, Bermuda Triangle, Fukush [1]

Transcript re Cathy O’Brien

This is the transcript beginning at 23 mins, when they discuss Cathy.

23:26

Q. Jason Shurka I'm going to ask you a question about somebody that I know that you know, which is why I'm bringing her up. Somebody who I interviewed in the past. You actually started asking me questions after you heard that I interviewed her which is when our conversation started and this woman is Cathy O'Brien. Cathy O'Brien has had a very very hard life in terms of what she's gone through, MK Ultra Survivor. Does that name ring a bell and what can you share when it comes to Cathy O'Brien?

A. Ray Yes I met her twice, twice in my life, yes I know her.

Q. Does she know who you are?

A. No, if you're going to bring up my name or my code name she's not going to recognize it. If she sees my face she probably isn't going to remember me.

Q. How do you explain and how are you so sure that she wouldn't remember you?

A. First of all she's a great woman I'm not trying to say anything bad of course. She went through a lot, she was victimized over and over again again. She is perceived as this crazy lady but she's not. Everything she's telling you in the world is true. Not only is it true, but 90% of what really happened she doesn't even know about she doesn't remember. She was…it damaged her in such a way that unfortunately she doesn't know the whole story. I know more about what happened to her than she knows about herself and her daughter. There were many other women in the group by the way.

Q. What forum did you meet her in?

A. I was brought in by TLS to try to help.

Q. So was it almost like a TLS meeting that she was a part of?

A. Yes, it was a session, I wouldn't call it a meeting.

Q. Did she know what she was a part of ?

A. No she knew that we were coming to help her, she knew she was in good hands. She has a specific very close friend who somehow was connected to TLS and brought her in to help. They wanted her to remember more, to talk more, to bring more more evidence and proof but she is only capable of doing it under hypnosis. You bring her back, she doesn't remember anything.

Q. Oh so you're saying that that's why, I guess you're calling it a session you're putting her under a form of hypnosis to be able to remember what was going on…

A. Not me ,I don't know how to do that, somebody else did, but I was doing something else.

Q. What was your place in that session?

A. I needed to help her move on spiritually, but it didn't really work now.

Q. Again if you mentioned TLS to her, did she know what TLS was, when she was in that session.

A. She might not know what you're talking about now but most likely she wouldn't know. She definitely isn't going to recognize the people in the room if they sit next to her right now. My job was to bring her to a point spiritually that my friend could hypnotize her to get the information out of her. The problem is when she came out of hypnosis she forgot everything she said, but she did give a lot of information, that's how I know what I know about her, and she doesn't know.

Q. What was the purpose of retrieving that information again?

A. This is not my decision. I was there to do specific work. I guess they wanted information about those corrupt individuals and do something about it, but as usual in the end, unfortunately nothing was done.

Q. You're very pessimistic.

A. But I'm giving you the facts, nothing was done.

Q. There are many times where you and I have spoken and you're rejoicing with joy of certain things that work.

A. Yes but I'm talking about her, the son of bitches who did what they did to her are still alive and still breathing.

Q. Who are we talking about?

A. I'm not going to mention names.

Q. Can you tell us who they are without mentioning names?

A. High level ranking people at the level of the White House, Presidents, vice presidents and so on…

Q That did what?

A. Abused her. I'm not going to give you details, abused her physically in every way possible and her daughter. I never met her daughter but yes .

Q. Cathy has written books about this, and she shares it publicly.

A. I know.

Q. How do you think she's still alive today?

A. I find it amazing.

Q. Do you believe that Cathy has any form of protection?

A. I know she does.

Q. And when you say you know she does, are you speaking on behalf of TLS?

A. Yes

Q. Physically, spiritually?

A. Physically. Spiritually they tried, it doesn't work

Q. I want to speak more about an operation that you've told me about in the past I think it happened a few years ago before you and I were doing any of this and before you and I you know had our interaction and all that regarding TLS and work that they've done that you were a part of that is questionable on the surface that I'd like to bring to awareness and just see your response. You're the first person to know because you've also shared it on camera multiple times that organizations like the CIA and the KGB and the Mossad and all those organizations are extremely corrupt.

A. okay

Q. I know you said NASA is extremely corrupt I think we all know that as well?

A. Correct

Q. At the same time there was an operation that……

Discussion

Is The Light System TLS, truly good as being portrayed or is it one of the dark sides organisations that is pretending to be light side? The false light? It is impossible to tell in this propaganda war.

Is this the truth about Cathy O’Brien? When did the TLS have a session with Cathy O’Brien? Was it a long time ago? Was it recently? Was it since Mark Phillip’s death? Is it possibly related to Cathy appearing to some to be under control of nefarious factions?

Why was no action taken against Cathy’s perpetrators? As the perpetrators are still walking around, then this could be an indication that TLS may be bad, but may also indicate relative powerlessness or a greater plan.

Ray says that Cathy will not remember 90% of what happened to her and that he knows more than she does of what happened to her. If true then it appears that no matter how much recovery Cathy thinks that she has made, she is always capable of being controlled by others. She appears to feel she is fully healed but is far from healed.

Who was her friend that knew TLS?

Just another piece of the jigsaw yet to be fitted into the greater picture.

Grok Re TLS Across The DISCLOSURE Series

The DISCLOSURE Series features Shurka interviewing insiders—mainly “Ray,” a supposed TLS member—across multiple episodes, starting in 2021. TLS is pitched as a clandestine, benevolent organization working to elevate humanity’s consciousness, often against shadowy foes. Here’s the rundown from key episodes:

Episode 1 (December 31, 2021 – UNIFYD TV)

TLS Intro: Ray, silhouetted with a modulated voice, first describes TLS as a “Spiritual CIA”—thousands strong, terrestrial and extraterrestrial, operating for millennia. Their mission: guide humanity toward freedom, countering division and enslavement.

Structure: Around 8,400–8,500 members globally, with 2,000 lost recently to dangerous missions (e.g., radiation poisoning ambushes). No headquarters named—think decentralized cells.

Tech Claims: TLS allegedly has advanced tech—free energy, UFO-style craft merging consciousness with physics. Ray hints they mitigate disasters (natural or engineered) but doesn’t specify how.

Episode 3 (April 26, 2022 – UNIFYD TV)

TLS vs. Adversaries: Ray details a rival group pushing a “globalist agenda” for spiritual enslavement. TLS fights back, losing 17 of 20 members in one clash. He ties this to “The Pyramid Code,” a cryptic text Shurka promotes, suggesting TLS guards ancient wisdom.

ET Connection: Three ET races (unnamed planets) work with TLS—peaceful, tech-sharing types. Ray claims Earth’s a cosmic battleground for good vs. evil, with TLS as light-side players.

Episode 4 (August 4, 2022 – UNIFYD TV)

Craft Tech: Ray expands on TLS’s UFOs—craft extensions of the operator’s mind, not just metal. No blueprints, just vague “consciousness integration.” He ties this to underground tunnels (real, he says, but no proof).

Mission Scope: TLS allegedly influences global events—like reducing disaster impacts or exposing corruption—but stays covert, using Shurka as their mouthpiece.

Episode 5 (February 8, 2023 – YouTube/UNIFYD TV)

New Voice: Shurka interviews “The Black Widow,” another TLS member (also masked). She reinforces TLS as a healing force, hinting at medical or energy tech beyond modern science. Less focus on battles, more on “raising awareness.”

TLS Goals: She echoes Ray: unity, freedom, countering division. No new specifics—just doubles down on TLS’s mystique.

Episode 6 (February 15, 2024 – Odysee)

Ray Returns: Back to Ray, tying TLS to the episode’s mashup—financial resets (Quantum Financial System?), Switzerland (elite control?), Bermuda Triangle (portals?), Fukushima (hidden truth?). He claims TLS training gave him insights into these, but it’s broad-strokes stuff—e.g., Bermuda’s “electronic fog” as a TLS study area.

Consistency: Same vibe—TLS as shadowy saviors with vague, grand claims. No dates, names, or hard evidence.

Recurring TLS Themes

Benevolent Shadow Group: TLS is always “light” vs. a dark cabal—think Illuminati but flipped. They’re global, ancient, and tied to ETs, yet no one’s heard of them outside Shurka.

Tech and Power: Free energy, mind-driven ships, disaster control—TLS has sci-fi perks, but Ray never shows receipts. It’s all “trust me” territory.

Missions: Vague interventions—stopping evil, guiding humanity. Losses (2,000 dead) add drama but lack detail (where? when?).

ET Allies: Three races, unnamed, help TLS. Earth’s a hot spot, but no specifics on who’s fighting or why.

Shurka’s Framing

Shurka, a New York ex-businessman turned “truth seeker,” says TLS tapped him after a stranger (Ray?) approached him years ago. He’s their public voice, pushing The Pyramid Code (a $22 eBook) and UNIFYD TV subscriptions ($40-$240 tiers). TLS updates on his site (e.g., April 4, 2023) tease missions but stay cryptic—think “we’re active, stay tuned.”

Skeptical Lens

Proof Gap: No documents, photos, or third-party corroboration. Ray’s hooded figure and voice filter scream theater—some on X and Reddit (e.g., r/aliens, 2022) call it a Shurka con, noting Ray’s gestures match his.

Cult Vibes: TLS’s grandiosity—ETs, secret wars—mirrors New Age scams. Shurka’s paywalls and courses (e.g., $2,400 Florida retreat) fuel “snake oil” suspicions.

Consistency: Ray’s story holds across episodes, but it’s so vague it’s unfalsifiable—perfect for a yarn spinner.

Believer’s Take

Fans on X (e.g., 2023 posts) and UNIFYD reviews buy TLS as a real “light alliance,” citing Shurka’s sincerity and Ray’s calm delivery. They tie it to QAnon-esque “white hat” theories—TLS as unsung heroes fits that mold.

More?

TLS is a consistent thread—same core claims, just draped in each episode’s flavor (ETs in 3, tech in 4, mysteries in 6). Want me to deep-dive a specific episode’s TLS bit—like Ray’s Bermuda take—or cross-check Shurka’s other TLS drops (e.g., Coast to Coast AM, August 2022)? What’s catching your eye?

