About 10 to 15 times a year on average people contact me that are survivors just realising that they have been mind controlled. They are just starting to put the pieces together, and its a scary time. A bit like waking up on a huge crazy scary fairground ride with no idea how to regain control or when it will stop or why you are there. I get asked for advice on what they can do. Firstly I am no expert, I have only learned what I have in the last 10 years by researching and posting survivors stories that they give me. Secondly I wish there was an easy answer.

At least with realisation that you are “on the ride” and the first chinks in the programming starting to break down, that is the first step to healing. It might not seem like it at the time, and there is no denying that it will be a tough journey often often two steps forward one back, sometimes even one step forward and two back. However the experiences that mind controlled subjects have already been through has equipped them not only to learn very quickly, deal with what is thrown at them but also adapt to new situations. The body and some mind controlled parts have been through hell and survived, it’s just that only some alters can remember it.

I am no expert, and I have never thought I am the right person to help. I have only learned what I have in the last 10 years by researching and writing survivors stories and people contacting me and I try to guide them in the abscence of anyone else to help. There must be people better able to help, but they are all busy and the survivors quite frankly are desperate. So I try and help. I wish there were easy answers.

What I am trying to do is to have a list of options and links and information for people when they come to me desperate for some help. Please feel free to tell me what you have found helps you and what hindered you in your healing, so I can pass add it to this. What tips do you wish you had known earlier?

Unfortunately I am no longer able to help any individuals, I shall just point them to this post. Update 2024 Nov 7 - that individual goes by the persona Grey Area Monarch and Grey Area Operator. I would advise to avoid any contact, as he is a programmer, handler, psyop runner and propagandist who wtill uses those skills, see Scarlet Sage Toxic Luciferian Predator - Grey Area Monarch [92].

Have I been mind controlled? How can I tell? What are some tell tale signs?

These questions are often the essence of why people contact me, they want to know if they have been mind controlled or not. The idea appears outlandish - it is an outlandish idea that our brains have been hacked under torture so that we are controlled by others. How can some people do this to others? In any reasonable world this would not even be a option worth considering had happened. Individuals can live many years of their lives with no clue whatsoever that this had been the case, that they have been mind controlled.

Most of the people who contact me already have an inkling that they were mind controlled. They may have done some reading about mind control on my blogs and elsewhere and a couple of things have resonated, they may have noticed some odd things happening in their lives or they may even have noticed odd things happening to their relatives or family.

Missing time

This is an indicator. Do you have missing time, do you suddenly think “what have I been doing for the last few minutes / hours / days?” Do you suddenly find yourself in new situations and wonder how you got there? Perhaps see Mind Dissociation and dissociative disorders and video [88]. One lady had 3 separate flats in London for 3 different alters [33].

Missing Childhood

Often people can remember little of their childhood and only remember a few specific instances. Paradoxically some memories in some alters can be remembered very early in life, earlier that most undissociated people, probably because some alters have enhanced abilities eg photographic memory.

Voices

Do you hear different voices in your head? One explanation is that these are different alters with amnesic barriers between them or some can be co-conscious, living the same experiences, but these barriers are breaking down, perhaps after the age of 30, perhaps due to an accident or other trauma. Voices could also be technology like Voice to Skull (V2K). This is especially the case if you are a Targeted Individual.

Sudden Changes

A person may notice changes in others around them. A few people have contacted me who realise they have married into the cult. Does your partner sometimes suddenly change after a phone call or after some trigger? Do they look or talk slightly differently? Do they seem to forget what you have told them?

Dissociation Facts

It is one aim of mind control to cause dissociation by trauma. The mind splits into different parts to protect itself so that the body and a host alter can continue to function and hide the severe trauma from the whole. The parts that underwent trauma so badly are split off, and amnesic barriers between the alters. The host alter or and other alters do not know or remember what happened to the others.

Programmers train the alters (ALTERnate personalities) to respond to triggers - a sound, a name, a signal, a colour, a phone call or a combination, to come to come to the fore and take over as host alter and do what the programmer or handler wants, or has been programmed to do.

The physical body has experienced all that has happened and each alter a part of what has happened and the mind, to protect itself from the trauma, has locked away the traumatic memories with amnesic barriers.

The programming is carried out on various frequencies of brain waves - eg alpha, beta, delta, theta and gamma different frequencies for different types of tasks suited to that wavelength. Beta kitten sex slave, delta more violent super soldiers, theta remote viewing and gamma the fastest frequency used for physical manifestation of mentally destructive thoughts.

Therapy / Healing

First a few bits of advice from people and then some links which people have said have been useful, different ones for different people. If people add their own advice and tips in the comments then this article will be updated from time to time.

Cisco Wheeler, an ex programmer gives the following advice…

I would advise them to seek out a therapist who has had training, at least five years of training, with MPD or DID victims, who truly understand and believe that ritual abuse does exist on the planet earth. If you are trying to work with someone who doesn’t even believe that satanic ritual abuse exists, you are wasting your time.

If you are trying to work with someone who doesn’t understand DID or MPD, you are also wasting your time because we have no time to play, our minds won’t allow us to, there is no playfield here. This is a life and death issue. If you are not in the right setting and working with the right person, they could cost you your life. There is a very high percentage of suicides in recovery for victims of ritual abuse. [27]

Good advice, but can you find a therapist with experience? Can you afford one? Can you trust one?

Quite simply there cannot be enough trained therapists with the experience necessary to deal with all the mind controlled survivors beginning to realise that they have been a victim of mind control. Jay Parker’s estimate was 44 million in the US alone. Other estimates are all the bloodline families are mind controlled - about 10% of population. Therapists are usually overwhelmed with clients. Of course though it is worth trying to find one.

Some people will tell you that you can heal by turning to Jesus Christ alone. Of course there is a huge spiritual element, and one intention of the mind control is to attach demons to people, and a person may well need deliverance from demons. However imho a person who is deprogramming also needs a support network with other mental and physical healing as well as emotional support to deal with the adverse effects a survivor has been left with after the PTSD, mind control and / or deliverance.

Many churches also are infiltrated so you need to choose your deliverance minister carefully, if that is the way you choose. However you need no middle man to connect with your creator and the forces of good.

Beware that programmers often install false Jesus programmes, to convince victims that Jesus (a false Jesus) cannot save them and that he has failed in the past. There are also all sorts of “record and tell” alters and suicide programming built in to mind programming, so that when a person does start questioning what happened to them, they are programmed to become anxious, commit suicide or go back to their programmers or handlers. Handlers are often relatives who are also programmed.

Even if a front alter is a Christian and wants to deprogram, other deeper alters may be satanic and can sabotage any therapy and a genuine thrapist.

Who can you trust?

The system is well known for having therapists who pretend to help and are in fact just keeping the person in the system and using them to get information. There are even those trying to help but still under mind control themselves.

It’s an absolute minefield.

There is no doubt there are well intentioned people at one level but if there are corrupted people at a higher level in the organisation then that organisation is not to be trusted. These organisations can give useful advice, they are designed that way, to attract survivors of mind control, so they can be coralled and controlled when and where necessary.

So for example you can have an average person thinking for example that International Society for the Study of Trauma and Dissociation, ISSTD [4] is a good deprogramming organisation, and on many levels it is. But what if someone from the system knew that there are corrupted individuals at the top and the organisation was designed to corral any survivors waking up to mind control, then this could be done with few if any genuine therapists knowing about it. When Satanists are against ISSTD on the basis that all the ritual abuse is satanic panic, then that may convince some that ISSTD being good, but the truth is never that simple.

Someone like me, outside the system, receives opposing views from people who I consider genuine and cannot know for certain either way. One thing I have learned in my own journey of learning about the depths of the child abuse, child trafficking, ritual abuse and illuminati system is that one piece of information can turn a long held belief on its head. I therefore try and keep all options open and not to make definite determinations about somebody or something. I try to consider scenarios of what if this was true, what if that was true, what if this way, what if that way.

But then I am legitimately asked what I think about a subject, and I have some experience in this field, so people wish to know my view to help make their mind up or at least to guide them. I want to help but also I am aware that if I recommend someone or some organisation and they turn out to be a bad one, then I am partly responsible. It is difficult.

As organisations I would not trust any church. All the large ones are totally infiltrated and corrupted, eg Catholics, Protestants, Mormons, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Billy Graham, Hillsong’s etc. There may of course be many trustworthy ministers and congregation in that organisation, but if corrupted at the top, they are dangerous.

I woud not trust any large organisations of any sort. I would suggest that you read various sources and then use your intuition, gut reaction and discernment as to who you resonate with and trust. However two peoples intuition, gut reaction and discernment can be totally opposed.

Another source I asked gave their advice on what action a survivor should take and it’s good advice imho.

Journalling would be the first thing. Write everything down even if it doesn’t make sense at the time. Dreams, daydreams, nightmares, things that upset them (smells, sounds, touch, whatever). Problems with other people.

Art - draw out what they see.

Watch Fiona’s video on healing protocols. See How to Integrate Alters – Fiona Barnett [3] long but valuable.

My Advice

Diary - list all thoughts and feelings in there.

Express yourself by some means eg art, writing, dance etc

Inform yourself about mind control and what programming you might have had eg Deprogramwiki [8] Fiona Barnett’s Book

Try self healing at first - check out Lauren Worley, Cathy O’Brien

Try Tapping or EMDR

Solfeggio frequencies

I would also suggest expression of any form eg poetry, writing, music, drawing, collages, dancing, anything you feel you might like or a part may like. It all helps reveal deeper subsconscious thoughts, or maybe deeper alters and allows them to express their feelings. The conscious mind or even the subconscious of various alters may then use that information to rationalise what has happened to the individual / alter.

These are some links to try to see if their ideas work for you. Some will have different ideas to others. There is a fair bit more to add to this, but I need to get it posted, before dark forces do any more destruction. It covers

Information, Mind Control, Programming

Deprogramming

Healing - triggers, DID, CSA global / uk Survivors Sites,

Expression - Art, writing etc,

TI/ gangstalking,

Videos, Books

Information - Mind Control and Programming Books, Websites, blogs, videos

Deprogramwiki [8] (use search when you get there)

Svali Resources [9]

Lone Horse Blog The Luciferian Second Millennium [75]

Sunlight Resources [12] Sunlight – A Story of Slavery, Escape and Movement toward Freedom [11] Art, Resources

Fighting Monarch Targeted Individuals TI, Monarch mind control, MKUltra [18]

Anneke Lucas website [19] Anneke Lucas Resources and Links [35]

Gina Phillips twitter @GinaPhi94724925 website [20] Monarch Mind Control deprogramming and vidoes

Phoenix and Aria [22] Bitchute [22a]

Jay Parker Illuminati Whistleblower [23]

Lone Horse Blog Seeing Invisible Wounds [24]

Cisco Wheeler Illuminati [27]

Ritual Abuse Info Ritual Abuse, Ritual Crime and Healing Information and Resources for Survivors, Therapists and Others [28]

Somatic Experience International [29]

Unwelcome Ozian Wordpress [82] Info Unwelcome Ozian Tumblr [81]

Harbinger J Story of Mk Ultra Part 1 [39]

Penny Shephard blog [15a]

Kathy Collins Transformation – Healing from Child Abuse [7]

UT5- Kristy Allen Mormon Ritual Abuse and MKUltra [87]

Mind Dissociation and dissociative disorders [88]

Books

Cathy O’Brien Time to Heal Ebook pdf [1]

Fiona Barnett Eyes Wide Open, updated, Lockdown Edition [5]

Bessel Van der Kolk - The Body Keeps the Score [69]

Ellen Bass “The Courage to Heal” The Courage to Heal: A Guide for Women Survivors of Child Sexual Abuse [84]

Alison Miller Becoming Yourself – Healing from Ritual abuse [85]

Laura Worley Puzzle Pieces 1 and 2

Programming /Deprogramming Information

Deprogramwiki [8]

Fiona Barnetts Eyes Wide Open, updated, Lockdown Edition [5]

Svali Speaks blog [16] Svali Speaks Again [17]

Gina Phillips website [20] - mind control deprogramming videos

How to Integrate Alters – Fiona Barnett [3]

Greenbaum Speech by DC Hammond [65]

Svali - Accessing: Why it Occurs, and How to Prevent It [73]

Supersoldier Talk Milab help [74]

Laura Worley Puzzle Pieces

Healing Information and Resources

How to Integrate Alters – Fiona Barnett [3]

Svali - Essentials for Healing [17a]

Svali - What to Do If You Can’t Afford Therapy [17b]

Svali - Healing from Dissociation - Some Steps [17c]

Svali - Dealing with Emotions [17d]

Svali - Dealing with Torture [17e]

Svali - Processing Mind Control Trauma [72]

Svali - Accessing: Why it Occurs, and How to Prevent It [73]

Deprogramwiki [8]

Lone Horse Blog Seeing Invisible Wounds [24]

Lone Horse Blog Body Centric Healing of Extreme Trauma [25]

Lone Horse Blog Criminality and a Cause of Mental Health Problems [26]

Ritual Abuse Info Ritual Abuse, Ritual Crime and Healing Information and Resources for Survivors, Therapists and Others [28]

Somatic Experience International [29]

Anneke Lucas Resources and Links [35]

Healthline EFT [36] archive [36a]

Mark Passio Healing links [38]

Jim Hopper Mindfulness [42]

Hwaairfan blog An Indigenous Australian Approach to Healing Trauma [43]

A Prescription for me blog Various emotional support links [44]

PsychCentral The 5 Stages of Loss and Grief [45] denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance

Resurrection of a Runaway Five Steps to Sexual Recovery after Sexual Exploitation [46]

Heartmath Science of the Heart [47]

Cathy O’Brien Time to Heal Ebook pdf [1]

Transformation – Healing from Child Abuse, Kathy Collins [7]

Jay Parker Health [13]

Jay Parker Satanic Ritual Abuse and how to recover [13a]

EFT Universe - Emotional Freedom Technique Tapping [61]

Mad In America Chronic Stress Mental Illness [64]

James Rink Healing Soul Survivors [66]

Traumatic Incident Reduction by ex Scientologist [68] Main landing page [68a] major links [68c] emergency help with healing [68d]

Laura Worley about [71]

Laura Worley NWO Programs, Breaking Free from MK Ultra Mind Control and Healing [71a]

Max Lowen Unbroken [76]

Max Lowen and Doug SRA Survivor Doug: His Story and Recovery [77]

Unwelcome Ozian Wordpress [82] Info Unwelcome Ozian Tumblr [81]

The Flying Child [91]

Art

Art is an extremely effective way of releasing and processing trauma, which I believe also helps reduce it. It also is an effective way of communicating with others. These are some blogs with artwork of abuse.

Sunlight – A Story of Slavery, Escape and Movement toward Freedom [11]

Sunlight Artwork [30]

Fiona Barnett – Hang on for the Ride [31]

Kathleen Sullivan Mind Controlled Slave [32]

Kim Noble No Ordinary Artist [33]

Discussing Dissociation Dissociative Artwork [34]

Triggers

SurvivorsJustice Triggers archive [40]

Sanctuary for the Abused Coping with Triggers [41]

Videos

Jay Parker - Tony Sayers Jay Parker interview. Satanic Ritual Abuse and how to recover [13a]

Phoenix and Aria channels [22a] [22]

Phoenix and Aria - The Inner World of Trauma:Healing from Abuse [22b] Phoenix and Aria take a journey through Donald Kalsched’s book ‘The Inner World of Trauma’.

Phoenix and Aria - Transcend Your Trauma PTSD Time to Heal In this week’s ‘Secret Garden’ [22c] Phoenix and Aria discuss novel ways to heal from childhood trauma.

Laura Worley NWO Programs, Breaking Free from MK Ultra Mind Control and Healing [71a]

Max Lowen and Doug SRA Survivor Doug: His Story and Recovery [77]

TI / Gangstalking

Dr Katherine Horton [14]

Fighting Monarch [18] Targeted Individuals TI, Monarch mind control, MKUltra

Your New Best Life Loki Huulgard TI Handbook [67]

Survivors who have sites and offer help

Penny LA Shephard Blog [15]

Svali

Anneke Lucas

Unwelcome Ozian

CSA Sites

UK Help and Useful Organisations

The Lucy Faithfull Foundation [21] Stop It Now! helpline – 0808 1000 900

NAPAC [49]

One in Four [50]

Havoca [51]

Maggie Oliver Foundation Helping Survivors of Abuse move on with their lives [52] e-mail [52a]

Survivors UK [53] Sexual abuse of men Survivors UK twitter [53a]

Researching Reform Blog [54] twitter [54a] Family Court

Global

Victims Refuse Silence [55]

Survivorship [56] Ritual Abuse -Neil Brick

Illuminate the Darkness [57]

This post is a start, it will be added to when I can to incorporate, new sources and comments on this post.

I will add new resources here until I get around to filing them

bridemovement.com and danduval.com

[] Amanda Buys website resources https://www.kanaanministries.org/kanaan_downloads/

[] Max Lowen Unbroken Global https://unbroken.global/resources/

Share

