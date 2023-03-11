This post will just cover V4CR information and analysis for the Tax forms.

Steve Outtrim has proved himself to be an excellent researcher on many subjects. He was the first, afaik, to provide the high resolution copy of the Director’s Documents and he has provided much worth a second look.

VC4R “Director’s Documents”

TAX IRS Form 990 for Vets 4 Child Rescue and analysis

Voat discussions / information

Eliahi Priest

Sawyer’s daughter Aspen information

Kappy - Fiona messages

Hitpiece on Fiona

Larpwars

Check his post 2019 Feb 11 Burners.me The Sawman, the Priest and the Fi Fi Dossier – Let’s Look at the Evidence [UPDATE] [27]

The analysis from Steve Outtrim of the V4CR tax submission was some time ago and just on the year 2017. Years 2018 - 2020 have now been published. Is there someone with some knowledge of these forms / returns that can offer some analysis on the ones now published? Is 2021 not overdue? If there is anyone who is used to looking at documents like these please contact foxblog@gmx.com

What has been published are available here… [504] 2023 Feb 23 cathyfoxblog2 Craig Sawyer V4CR #0 – Collection of Documents, Exhibits, Tax Returns etc

Steve Outtrim Analysis in 2017 V4CR IRS [Tax] Form 990

Summary

The checks posted in the pdf[see Craig Sawyer V4CR #5 - Contraland Controversies I - Directors Documents [505] indicate that “CRS Security” was providing security services for $7,000 each month to the documentary production company Dream Arc productions, as well as to the V4CR shell. He managed to extract $11,000 in total every month to himself, in addition to piling up $182,000 in the bank in 9 months.

Alex Jones put $90,000 in, but had to be declared as a disqualified person. Why is that?

A previously discussed donation from InfoWars for $10k that was frozen by YouCaring was not declared in this return.

There’s also no mention of at least $38,000 that was raised on GunFundMe when YouCaring was shut down.

Any way you look at it, the Sawyers have been pulling a lot of money into their operation. $290,000 in 9 months went to make a documentary. We have to take their word on that though because almost 2 years into this thing now and we have yet to see any footage, let alone a finished Contraland movie. 9 x 11 + the management fees of 4k works out to $103,000 in 9 months out into Sawyer’s pocket, $182,720 cash in the bank account and $293,000 invested in documentary production.

He sure puts the other hard-working content creators he describes as “scummy” and “demonic” to shame in their efforts to make ends meet from doing what they love. Fiona has never asked for a cent, meanwhile the Sawyers are raking in millions. Tax free. What has the money been used for? Where’s the documentary? Where’s the sex trafficking busts? How many children were actually rescued? These all seem fairly reasonable questions, but anyone asking gets blocked, slandered, doxxed, and gang-stalked. Just watch what they say about me for posting this, and you will see what I mean. It’s predictable, like it’s coming from the #govLARP playbook.

Details

…if V4CR does [have alot of activity], it’s not reflected in the accounts. It seems more of a shell company. About 53% of the total funds raised flowed through to the documentary, overall 66% was used for expenses and about 34% was left sitting in the bank account at the end of the year. So even after filming the now “stolen” documentary, extracting Sawyers’ management and security fees, paying for travel and advertising, the whole enterprise generated a hefty $187,120 cash – in its first 8 months. Tax free. $0 of that went out as grants to help victims of child sex trafficking; perhaps the 2018 return will paint a different picture.

About 10% of the total expenses were for “CRS Security”. Craig Randall Sawyer. It works out to about $4,000 every month.

The checks posted in the PDF above indicate that “CRS Security” was providing security services for $7,000 each month to the documentary production company Dream Arc productions, as well as to the V4CR shell. He managed to extract $11,000 in total every month to himself, in addition to piling up $182,000 in the bank in 9 months.

Alex Jones put $90,000 in, but had to be declared as a disqualified person. Why is that?

A previously discussed donation from InfoWars for $10k that was frozen by YouCaring was not declared in this return. There’s also no mention of at least $38,000 that was raised on GunFundMe when YouCaring was shut down.

Maybe that is counted as part of revenues, not donations. I was surprised not to see it listed under Schedule B Part 1, Contributors. Any way you look at it, the Sawyers have been pulling a lot of money into their operation. $290,000 in 9 months went to make a documentary, we have to take their word on that though because almost 2 years into this thing now and we have yet to see any footage, let alone a finished Contraland movie. 9 x 11 + the management fees of 4k works out to $103,000 in 9 months out into Sawyer’s pocket, $182,720 cash in the bank account and $293,000 invested in documentary production.

He sure puts the other hard-working content creators he describes as “scummy” and “demonic” to shame in their efforts to make ends meet from doing what they love.

These opinions were from Voat…

The IRS Form 990 (which I posted a link to) shows $4,000 taken out of the charity every month to “CRS Security”. Sawyer’s full name is Craig Randall Sawyer. This is not a smear: it is in their 990 return. The organization has no employees, it pays for travel and marketing. When the 2018 form is published, we will learn if the Nascar sponsorship is part of that.

I have no opinion on the legality of collecting funds from all states with Federal registration but not individual state registration. I note that Jason Goodman has accused Robert David Steele of fraud for this very thing, and has had Sawyer on his show multiple times. This shows Goodman is a hypocrite, but does not in my opinion prove in itself that Sawyer or Steele are criminals.

Fiona produced multiple months’ worth of cashed checks for $7,000 per month to the same company, CRS, from the movie production company. He takes donations directly into the charity, and syphons that out into the security consulting company. Then he pays the video production company to “make a documentary” that is “going to be on Netflix”. We see no documentary on Netflix, but we see multiple months of checks for $7,000 per month from the production company to “CRS Security”. The checks are stamped as having been cashed. Whether or not this is legal in Arizona, it is unquestionably unethical, deceptive, and self-serving.

You say “do you actually think that should happen for free”. Well this is either something to make money for Craig Sawyer, or something to stop child sex trafficking. Hey, it can even be both – but don’t try to pretend it isn’t, especially when the IRS has granted you tax-exempt status.

Fiona is being accused of all those things, but this “dossier” which reminds me of the Trump “pee pee” dossier which we now know was created by the intelligence community, doesn’t show any evidence. Months of cashed checks and the IRS Form are ACTUAL EVIDENCE of what Sawyer is doing.

Sawyer says the documentary makers “stole the footage” and are being prosecuted but it is 3 months now, nobody has been arrested. What is the prosecution? Others say that he didn’t want to pay the producer to complete the movie.

Sawyer promoted the movie “Contraland” with the Netflix logo. It was never signed to Netflix.

These people are frauds, but worse than that, frauds with TOP SECRET clearances.

end of Voat opinion

-

The analysis from Steve Outtrim of the tax was some time ago and just on the year 2017.

The second whistleblower said that V4CR kept no records of donations nor expenditure, no minutes of Board Meetings -nothing. His recent tax returns documents were fabricated. [506]

Years 2018 - 2020 have now been published. Is there someone with some knowledge of these forms/ returns that can offer some analysis on the ones now published? Is 2021 not overdue?

What has been published are available here… [504] 2023 Feb 23 cathyfoxblog2 Craig Sawyer V4CR #0 – Collection of Documents, Exhibits, Tax Returns etc

Other relevant blogposts

Craig Sawyer V4CR #1 - Tucson Child Trafficking Camp Sawyer U Turn [500]

Craig Sawyer V4CR #2 - Where are the Child Rescues? [501]

Craig Sawyer V4CR #3 - "Pedo Stings" [502]

Craig "Shoeman" Sawyer V4CR #4 At the Border [503]

Craig Sawyer V4CR #0 – Collection of Documents, Exhibits, Tax Returns etc [504]

Craig Sawyer V4CR #5 - Contraland Controversies I - Directors Documents [505]

Craig Sawyer V4CR #6 Contraland Controversies II - Second V4CR Whistleblower [506]

Child Trafficking Part 1 – Tucson, Child Trafficking Camp? [498]

Child Trafficking Part 4 - Globalist Cabal Coyotes [499w] [499s]

Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee? [497w] [497s]

Share

Links

[150] 2019 Feb 11 Burners.me The Sawman, the Priest and the Fi Fi Dossier – Let’s Look at the Evidence https://burners.me/2019/02/11/the-sawman-the-priest-and-the-fi-fi-dossier-lets-look-at-the-evidence/

[497w] 2022 Sept 8 wordpress cathy fox blog Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee? https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/09/08/kids-inc-where-is-the-movie-the-money-and-honeybee/

[497s] 2022 Sept 8 substack foxy fox blog Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee?

[498] 2020 Oct 9 cathyfoxblog Child Trafficking Part 1 – Tucson, Child Trafficking Camp? https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/10/09/child-trafficking-part-1-tucson-child-trafficking-camp/

[499w] 2021 Jan 8 cathyfoxblog Globalist Cabal Coyotes – Child Trafficking Part 4 https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/01/08/globalist-cabal-coyotes-child-trafficking-part-4/

[499s] 2021 Jan 8 foxyfoxblog Globalist Cabal Coyotes – Child Trafficking Part 4 and Links

[500] 2023 Jan 28 FoxyFox Craig Sawyer V4CR 1 - Tucson Child Trafficking Camp Sawyer U Turn

[501] 2023 Jan 29 FoxyFoxy substack Craig Sawyer V4CR 2 - Where are the Child Rescues?

[502] 2023 Feb 17 Substack FoxyFox Craig Sawyer and V4CR #3 - "Pedo Stings" https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-and-v4cr-3-pedo-stings #craigsawyer #sawman #V4CR #VeteransForChildRescue #LoriHoyt #pedostings

[503] 2023 Feb 19 Substack Foxyfox Craig "Shoeman" Sawyer V4CR #4 At the Border https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-shoemansawyer-v4cr-4-at-the #border #V4CR #craigsawyer #shoeman #trafficking #childtrafficking

[504] 2023 Feb 23 cathyfoxblog2 Craig Sawyer V4CR #0 – Collection of Documents, Exhibits, Tax Returns etc https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2023/02/23/craig-sawyer-v4cr-0-collection-of-documents-exhibits-etc/ #craigsawyer #VeteransForChildRescue #V4CR #Taxreturns

[505] 2023 Feb 25 Substack FoxyFoxblog Craig Sawyer V4CR #5 - Contraland Controversies I - Directors Documents https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-5-contraland-controversies #Contraland #CraigSawyer #v4cr #V4CR #VeteransForChildRescue #WhereAreTheChildRescues? #DirectorsDocuments

[506] 2023 Mar 3 Substack foxyfoxblog Craig Sawyer V4CR #6 Contraland Controversies II - Second V4CR Whistleblower https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-6-contraland-controversies #CraigSawyer #V4CR #VeteransForChildRescue #V$CR #FionaBarnett #csa #childrescue

FoxyFox Social Media

Cathyfoxblog2 current wordpress blog https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/

CathyFoxBlog1 old WordPress Blog 2012-2022 https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/

FoxyFox Substack Blog / email list 2021- present

CathyFoxSubstack (archive of cathyfoxblog1)

Telegram FoxyFoxyWolf Channel https://t.me/wolfchannel2

Telegram Foxy Wolf Chat Group https://t.me/foxywolfchannelgroup

Gab https://gab.com/cathyfoxblog

Gab End Child Trafficking and Abuse https://gab.com/groups/47785

Odysee https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ACa7R1IDRwAF/

pingthread https://pingthread.com/author/CathyCathyFox

Bastyon https://bastyon.com/foxyfoxy

Twitter https://twitter.com/CathyCathyFox

RSS Feeds

-