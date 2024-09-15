Recently I saw posts about Dr. Guthrie’s Ragged Schools where apparently child abuse happened on a large scale. One man appears to be trying to raise awareness of the abuse, so I am trying to amplify for him.

This is his twitter account Guthries Survivors twitter https://x.com/GuthriesSu24583 [9], please follow him. I made a short thread of the videos Dr. Guthrie’s Schools Abuse Thread [1].

Dr. Guthries Schools Survivors website is https://www.drguthrieschools.co.uk/ [2] which is the main place to find out more.

The petition to removed the Dr Guthrie statue is here https://www.change.org/p/remove-the-thomas-guthrie-statue [11].

Hell on earth. Abused and Ignored.

Please help spread the word.

He has made several videos on you tube, all with fairly similar content. One is below and the rest are in the links.

Sept 2023 Dr Guthrie's Boys School. Edinburgh [3] If an institution like Dr Guthrie's Schools can get away with appalling child abuse, there is something seriously wrong in Scotland. This video is dedicated to the hundreds, if not thousands, of abused and sexually assaulted children who attended Dr Guthrie's schools in Edinburgh. The boys' school closed in 1985 and the girls' school in 1986.

I have mirrored one video on Odysee, for security as so much gets lost from youtube/google…

Odysee Dr Guthrie's Schools Scotland Child Abuse [10]

Following are some screenshots from the videos…

