My information is that Kelly was living with Dana in 1994/5, two years before Cathy introduced Kelly to Dana and left her at Dana’s house, according to the book, Access Denied. My information is that it was not even Dana’s house. I have much research to do to try to find out more of the circumstances of Kelly’s possible trafficking both before and after she was left with Dana “officially” as per the book.

So far in these posts, awareness has been raised of the possibility that Cathy was never fully released from mind control, of Mark Phillips being her handler, of Mark possibly being mind controlled himself, and that the reasons for leaving Kelly with Dana have not been properly explained, nor who she was or where she was living.

It may well be some weeks before I post again on this issue, therefore for now I will put out XKelly’s appeal to who she says is her mother Cathy O’Brien. She is not antagonistic to Cathy, she is not angry, she just wants to speak to her mom, who she says is Cathy O’Brien.

I have not got separate text of the screenshots. If anyone does, please send it me or put it in the comments. It helps with being picked up by search engines and to be able to snip extracts.

This is XKelly’s twitter account https://x.com/WrightandRight.

Kelly Cox’s Appeal to Cathy O’Brien

XKelly says that Cathy lost custody of her and the cult had access to her, and her mother.

XKelly claims that the cult never relinquished control of Cathy nor Kelly. Her account does raise several legitimate questions that are not answered in the books, and also answers some questions that the books do not answer.

What is the harm in speaking to her? This is XKelly’s twitter account https://x.com/WrightandRight.

Kelly’s Daughter

Kelly had a daughter, Cathy O’Brien’s grandchild. She was born in 2008, Cathy personally sent this photo to Wanda, and told her that this was Kelly's baby, and that it was a miracle because Kelly should not have been able to give birth because of her injuries.

They took Kelly’s child for the project. Where is she now? What does Cathy say about her grandchild in her talks?

Kelly never used to be mentioned before XKelly came along

In a recent tweet, I think XKelly is saying that Kelly appeared to have been forgotten about. She was not talked about as a current person, only an individual in the past from the book. Then XKelly remembered her abuse, came on the scene and spoke out to help Cathy. However since she did, XKelly has faced pushback from Cathy’s social media team. Then the policy has appeared to change. Now Kelly is talked about, even referred to and even a mysterious Kelly seen at one event of Cathy’s, but XKelly has received no answers and nothing but hostility from whoever is managing Cathy’s social media, and denying that XKelly is her Cathy’s daughter. (XKelly uses C.O to mean Cathy O’Brien).

A DNA test has been offered by XKelly, so why has this offer not been taken up, if only to prove that XKelly is not Kelly as Cathy’s PR people state.

Article - The Invisible Menace

On a tangent, if anyone can find this article, mentioned in one of the books, I would be interested in reading it. “The Invisible Menace; What You Don’t Know is Hurting you” authored by Kelly when she was younger.

Cathy Attending Conference

Cathy is appearing at the Eyes Wide Open conference in Michigan on March 23, 24, 2025. XKelly has said “I only want to chat w[ith] Cathy. That’s all. I’m extremely disabled from horrors done to me, 30+ years separated from her for alleged natsec [national security]”

XKelly obviously thinks Cathy is under control by others, as she refers to “moms Handlers”.

Will any more be revealed about who Kelly really is at this conference?

Wright and Right Eyes Wide Open conference [10].

What can be the harm of allowing XKelly a chat with who she claims is her mother?

I do not know if XKelly is Kelly. What I can say is that she is calm and polite, is not aggressive nor attacking. She has produced evidence of her health problems. An old friend of Cathy’s believes that XKelly is the real Kelly.

Yes it is a possibility that it is a psyop as Cathy’s media team have claimed, we know what lengths the powers that be go to. However XKelly is prepared to undergo a DNA test. So why are Cathy’s social media team not replying to XKelly and being actively antagonistic to her. Isn’t it in their interests to prove, from their point of view that XKelly is not Kelly as they say?

I have never seen such resistance, when a new survivor has come forward, to someone claiming to be survivor. It goes against all the things that survivors normally fight for - the right to be heard and believed. Yet a group of connected people who claim to support survivors, actively badmouth XKelly with zero actual proof that she is not who she says. That is very suspicious, especially when they have possible connections to who XKelly has named as her traffickers, and blacksites in the area that she was programmed.

Considering the evidence covered in the previous posts in the series that Cathy may well be being handled, that Mark Phillips was her handler and was also mind controlled himself, then it is totally legitimate to question the official narrative, as some of it is clearly questionable. Meanwhile XKelly maintains her calm decorum, and justs wants a chat with who she claims is her mother.

What can be the harm of allowing XKelly a chat with who she claims is her mother?

XKelly’s twitter account https://x.com/WrightandRight. Follow her and hear her story for youself and make your decision when you have sufficient information.

Who and where is the real Kelly and where is her daughter? These are questions yet to be answered.

