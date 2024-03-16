Update 2025 Feb 28. My Feb 2025 post on Candace latest expose is here 2025 Feb 23 foxblog3 Macroni Baloney Becoming Brigitte https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/macroni-baloney #becomingbrigitte #macron #trans #emmannuel #candace

Introduction

President of France Emmanuel Macron’s wife “Brigitte” was born a man and is pretending to be his dead older sister. The official story was already that Brigitte was 24 years older than Macron, when they started going out when Macron was 15, but in fact Brigitte was over 30 years older. This is just the start…

In this post is a

One Page Summary

From Jean-Michel to Brigitte Trogneux, lies at the Elysée

Preamble

The volume this file occupies should not distract the visitor from the essentials. Here, in a few questions and answers, is a short summary, also existing as a pdf document of one page in A4 format (to print and distribute...). You also have a pdf document biographical double A4 page showing how Jean-Michel became Brigitte. The conclusion of chapter 31 is more detailed, with links to the other chapters and to the appendices.



The Pressibus Brief in short answers to 10 frequently asked questions

Five months of citizen inquiry littered with red herrings and hesitations lead to a new understanding. Here are the answers that we believe are best in the state of our knowledge at the end of August 2022.

Are we sure Brigitte Macron was born and raised a man? Yes. In 1977, a transgender woman calling herself Veronique was interviewed on television. The audio comparison of her voice with that of a recent interview with Brigitte Macron proves that it is the same person. Without going as far as this scientific proof, everyone can see this by listening to the juxtaposition of the two voices : the proof is here in a 1mn 27 video, in Chapter 14.

Is Brigitte Trogneux married Macron the same person as her brother Jean-Michel?

Yes. Jean-Michel Trogneux, born in 1945, did have a sister born in 1953, but she died young, in early 1961. They are therefore two different people. The wife of Emmanuel Macron is not this Brigitte. She is Jean-Michel who usurped (reincarnated) the identity of his sister, whose death had not been declared, or had been erased. It was from about 1984 onwards that Jean-Michel used his missing sister's identity, thus having her birth certificate, her identity card, her social security number, etc. (Chapter 28)

Is Jean-Michel Trogneux the father or mother of the three Auzière children?

The father. Since he was born a man. After the birth of his youngest daughter Tiphaine around 1984, after taking the identity of his sister Brigitte, he pretended to be their mother.

What about Brigitte Macron's first marriage to André-Louis Auzière in 1974?

It is both real and fictional. Fictional because the bride was deceased and the groom was imaginary. Real because it was registered in the civil registry, without verification of identities. We have proof (here) in Chapter 30, by handwriting comparison, that the 1974 bride was not Brigitte Macron. We know who played the roles of the groom and the bride.

Who is the mother of the three Auzière children?

Brigitte Auzière. In 1975, 1977, January 1984, the birth dates of the three children Sébastien, Laurence and Tiphaine Auzière, Jean-Michel has not yet assumed the role of their mother. He is not married to her either. In 1980, he even got married with another woman, from whom he had two children, born in 1982 and February 1984.

What happened to the mother of the three children? We don't know. The secret is well kept. After January 1984, it seems that Brigitte née Auzière lived in Croix or Lille, under another name. We have of her, at this time, three signatures, her wedding photo and her citation at the 1980 wedding.

Who imagined such a scenario?

Jean-Louis Auzière. This uncle of Brigitte Auzière, friend of Jean-Michel, had a father and a brother in the secret service. He often uses his middle name, André, to duplicate himself, which led him to invent André Louis Auzière, fictitious husband of the deceased Brigitte.

Is the Trogneux family complicit?

Yes. Parents, brothers and sisters were all affected by Brigitte's death in 1961. They were understanding when one of them, tormented by "gender dysphoria," reincarnated her. A pact of silence was established. The three Auzière children also adhered to it.

Is the Trogneux family photo from the 1950s doctored?

No, except perhaps incidental retouching. It shows the parents and their six children in the fall of 1954. Jean-Michel, 9 1/2, is on the left, Brigitte, 1 1/2, on her mother's lap.