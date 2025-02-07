Playback speed
Cathy O'Brien Dabbing at Wide Nostril

Feb 07, 2025
Transcript

This is a test of the mechanics, procedures and quality of videos, transcripts etc, that are uploaded directly to substack. I will post the full post tomorrow.

Video by Wanda Mason https://x.com/WandaMMason1

Update 2025 Feb 8 - This was just a test for uploading a video direct to substack, I should have thought it through a bit better, and written the full article before doing this. I was not not certain how much text was allowed on these video posts.

The full article is now uploaded here.

Cathy O'Brien 8 Nose Dripping Full Article

Cathy O'Brien 8 Nose Dripping Full Article

Wanda Mason, Cathy and Mark’s friend of more than 20 years, last week posted a video on twitter which includes more footage from the same video interview of Cathy as the startled eyes. I posted it last night to test the process of uploading videos directly to substack.

Read full story

