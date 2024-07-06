Introduction

This information was written by the incredible Victoria speaking from her perspective of being an ex survivor from the system who this has actually happened to. I have edited it together and included it in the Romeo Spy series which was the title of the first post along this theme.

Sexpionage by Victoria

Sexpionage means to be trained to seduce and manipulate both men and women. They force us to be gay, bisexual, pedophilia, whatever they see fit. James Bond is a lie - there is nothing really glamorous in spying. I couldn't watch the Bond movies which were such a glamorous cover for the exploitation of both mind and sexuality.

I was born as hetero woman - it was CORE programming they used, it was VERY painful to be gay. I was drugged, beaten up and electroshocked to do these parts. Bromance is to drive people to be gays.

Festivities like theatricals, dancing, movies, sports are all are used as cover for spying in the other countries. They are also used as cover for trafficking and kidnapping.

Mata Hari was the most famous example of sexpionage, spying and MK ULTRA mind control. There are scripts based on her. I had these. Poor woman, Wikipedia Mata Hari [9]. My alter was Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

Belle

The abusive relationship in Beauty and the Beast is actually a handler and a MK slave. They promoted it as love. Wikipedia Beauty and the Beast [4].

Beta programmed: beta waves

Scripts: Sexpionage, espionage, spy, sex slave, sexual programming including: BDSM, orgies, group sex, rape, gay, bisexual, pedophilia, necrophilia, bestiality

Yellow: Drugs. 3rd chakra block

Activation: get her a rose. Get her flower. Get her flowers

Drugs: Sexual. Beta Waves.

Ball gown is worn for high end service. Hivites always go for each other.

Peasant girl clothes are worn for everyday live espionage.

Wikipedia Belle [2]

Charm Schools

Charm School’s are used for high end sexpionage and espionage training. In Charm Schools we were given proper lady type alters: manners, education, speech lessons, horse riding, balls and ball gowns.

Charm is also term from black magic and witchcraft. Blood ritual abuse they lay at us too. In my case they masked it as

Boarding School for girls. Boarding School of Horrors we named it.

Ballet classes.

Famous sexpionage victims. I described Mata Hari.

I also had scripts based on these:

Marilyn Monroe - she is not a dumb blonde they want us to see [10]. Real Marilyn is hardcore just like rock.

Audrey Hepburn - The public perception was also wrong of Audrey Hepburn [11] - she was a tough woman.

Roman Holiday was a 1953 romantic comedy, but it shows the MK ULTRA life similar to that of the actress. Roman Holiday has dark context: "entertainment or pleasure that depends on the suffering of others". Hivites show the meaning to the public in the 19th Century after 1812.

Cathy O'Brien described her experience of charm school. Trance Formation of America Chpater 7 Charm School

After Aquino instilled my base sex programming, I was often taken by Houston to Youngstown, Ohio to attend the sex slave training camp hell hole referred to as "Charm School". Houston often performed in the Youngstown area at county fairs, Fraternal Order of Police shows, or any little country music entertainment gigs that would bring us in the proximity of the dreaded Charm School. On occasion, Kelly would go through the torture process with me. But usually Houston delivered me to the door for training with other CIA and Mafia slaves my age, and then left taking Kelly with him. When Charm School was in session, there were several girls being tortured and trained at once. 1 have seen and known numerous girls to go through Charm School, but, understandably, few are reported to have survived or recovered their minds enough to talk about it.

Charm School was reportedly operated by an identified member of the Mellon Banking family (Byrd's Endowment for the Arts' largest contributor). The operator took the name and role of "Governor" from the movie My Fair Lady, in an attempt to confuse my torturous reality with movie fantasy. In the movie, Governor is the cockney title given the professor who transformed a female street urchin into a functioning high society lady. Additionally, Mellon's use of the title, Governor, was intended to create scramble for the real Governor who frequented the school as though it were only a whore house. I am referring to then Governor of Pennsylvania (and later U.S. Attorney General, now secretary for the United Nations) Dick Thornburgh.

Aquino provided some of the programming at Charm School and everyone I knew in government operations was at least aware of it. Then Youngstown Sheriff, now U.S. Representative Jim Traficant, was usually present. He capitalized on his ability to portray himself as "Lurch" by slowly opening the door and saying, "Walk this way - To a literal slave in training, this means walk like he is walking-like Lurch, Egor, a street whore, Scarecrow, and so on.

Once the door closed behind me. Charm School meant I would be charmed, mesmerized (hypnotized), and programmed to be a high class prostitute for select politicians. I did learn their way to walk, I learned when to talk, how to dress, how to sit, stand, and all the rest. Table manners were not taught as they were not needed since slaves endured food and water deprivation when working. Above all, we were taught how to gratify any sexual perversion. Just as Traficant opened the door to Charm School for slaves, he often times was the one to "test" their newly learned sexual skills to determine when or if slaves could leave.

A typical three-day course at Charm School included the usual factors of, sleep, food, and water deprivation; trauma; high voltage; and programming.

Often times experimental or tried and proven CIA manufactured "designer" drugs were administered which produced specific brain wave activity to maximize and/or compartmentalize programs. I usually spent the first day hanging in the dungeon. Charm School is housed in an identified stone historical railroad barren's former residence, and the basement was in fact a wine cellar dungeon.

It was dark, damp, and musty and was decorated in classic torture chamber fashion. It classic torture chamber fashion. It was complete with various hanging chains, a stretching rack, whips, and altars including one specially designed for bestiality sex. As I hung by my wrists, I could hear and smell the animals in the next cells—a black Nubian goat called Satan, a small donkey named Nester, sometimes a small white pony referred to as Trigger, and various dogs, cats, snakes, and others. All Charm School animals were trained to sexually respond to the smell of urine. When someone, such as Dick Thornburgh who particularly enjoyed this kind of kink, entered my cell and urinated on me, I knew I would soon be released from my chains and led to the animal altar for bestiality lessons, pornography, or to please a perverse onlooker. I was hung by my ankles, stretched on a rack, burned, and tortured repeatedly. My feet and hands were chained to a wall for what was termed "off the wall sex." I was taught "Silence" in Oz fashion since screaming did not produce results anyway unless they wanted it for pornography. This was implemented with an electronic canine bark collar normally used to train a dog not to bark.

I was repeatedly filmed pornographically, and always taken upstairs to the "Master's Chambers" for prostitution to participants, including the real "Governor" of Charm School, then Pennsylvania Governor Dick Thomburgh, Congressman Jim Traficant, Lt. Col. Michael Aquino, and others. When Kelly was with me, she endured the same and we were forced to see each other physically tortured as further psychological trauma. This was to ensure I could never remember the who, what, when, or where of our bizarre enslavement.

This is what is sometimes referred to as cross-programming.

In spite of the deliberately created amnesic blocks, I developed a subconscious sympathetic understanding for other Charm School slaves that extended outside the walls of this man-made hell. This understanding emanated from the depths of my being, creating a compassion for other mind-controlvictims mat compels me to give voice to their silent pleas for help.

Victoria also wrote about the Hivites manipulating Romantic love…

Warning! Exploitation of Love: Romantic Love

Hivites want you to be MK ULTRA’d for your life or they want you dead to keep hidden their crimes against you. To control you they want to take all the resources you have and to have handlers be with you.

The easiest path to do that is through marriage and sex without marriage. In animal life Romantic love is breeding time. What we call Love is mind control that has been brainwashing us for generations. Fear of being alone is exploited too.

If you are offered sex without marriage, push these people aside because it is against your nature. Warn the others about these prostitutes - because many people have been murdered. Hivites parasitize you in groups, they want to get rid of your family and friends along with you. A prostitute reports to the leaders about people that surround you.

If you suspect your "husband" or "wife" has cheated on you, divorce them because you have to save yourself and save your family. Do it faster if a prostitute has connection to hivites.

Hivites families have women as the leaders. Sexpionage is common thing.

Romantic love is a psychological operation through which the Illuminati seek to manipulate people. Romantic love did not exist as a concept until one thousand years ago. Tristan and Isolde romanticized adultery. Lancelot romanticized adultery. Romeo and Juliet romanticized suicide. There are many other stories, songs, and movies to support similar themes. All are driven by irrational obsession i.e. romantic love. Fighting Monarch wrote about romantic love Romantic Love is Mind Control [1].

Petrarch saw Laura three times, and she was far too young for him, as he furthered this tradition. The tradition forwards the idea that sudden irrational attraction is an ennobling force while it destroys those who feel it. And the theme is picked up many other places, as romantic love is stupidly seen as a problem solver. Teenagers are the most vulnerable, as they are drawn away from right behavior. Romantic love is self-destructive, and it can lead to suicide, violence, or obsession - distracting people at best.

Romeo and Juliette

Plays like Romeo and Juliet, which serious critics do not highly regard, are taught to middle-schoolers as they are picked up in the movies. Hivites use romantic love to destroy people, and they also use sexual obsession. This promotes their breeding programs, as they lead people together in arranged pairings.

Romeo and Juliet has been changed for their needs, I am convinced that the original story was different. We have no idea what the original was actually. We will find out the truth some day. Romantic love didn't exist as an idea at Shakespeare’s time. It came after 1812. Most hivite manipulations have been promoted to the public as "culture". MASS CULT! mass culture- mass mind control. In previous generations romantic love was not something that was in people minds. I can say that for Russia.

Through cybernetic mind control, they hypnotize people to feel a mysterious attraction, see Fighting Monarch Self Observation How to Fight Microwave Harassment [5]. Through arranged meetings they draw people together, see Fighting Monarch CIA Eurail Pass Arranged Meetings [6]. More can be read in Fighting Monarch’s books, see Hokahey Press Releases for New Books at Fighting Monarch [7].

People who enter into relationships should do so from a healthy and strong position where they use their reason to evaluate the suitability of their partners, and they should not look to save or redeem others who are incompatible. Nor should they see romantic love as something that will give meaning to an otherwise empty life.

They say love is blind - so open your eyes! See Watch Out for Romeo Spies [3].

Ballet as Sexpionage Training

The ballet is used as sexpionage training. Both genders are used and actors, singers, dancers...

Yakov Agranov, deputy of the NKVD, known as one of main organizers of Soviet political repressions and Stalinist show trials in 1920s and 1930s, was responsible for sex spy operations among creative-class intelligentsia. He used Bolshoi ballerinas, as well as cinema and theater actresses. Agranov created a school named the Lenin Technical School (Ленинская техническая школа). The school was opened in 1931 by Vyacheslav Menzhinsky, who was the head of the Joint State Political Directorate. According to legend, Richard Sorge and Nikolai Kuznetsov studied at a Moscow Sexpionage school.

Pole dancing is now promoted for children. They promote sexual slavery - these clubs are collecting information for that. I was a pole dancer in one. They say it is for adult women but don't believe them - there are classes for mind controlled kids. Use search words "pole dance for kids" you will be horrified. But acrobatics and gymnastics are no better - they use it for checking out sexual movements and outfits. See also Wikipedia Pole Dance [3].

Warning! Arranged Life.

Svali has described how your life is mapped before you are born. Pay attention to your career choice, your friends. Off time is not time to socialize. Take your time to be alone or be sure they will drag you to the arranged groups by playing on your need to be in pack. They will use any chance to remove you from your family and from normal life.

Accidents at work or in the groups are perfect cases to put you into a reprogramming center. They gaslight you that you are paranoid. Trust your Core - they are really watching over you, so pay attention to your life.

Cisco Wheeler wrote “Once they monitor these areas and then they determine which needs are priority needs for the person, then they will use what they call “the depth approach” to subconsciously gratify those needs in a way that they gain control over the person. Modern companies are doing this too.”

The nine areas that are monitored to see if they are important at the moment are:

emotional security recognition of efforts or reassurance of worth creative outlets a sense of personal power a sense of roots, belonging somewhere immortality ego gratification love in all its forms new experiences

These apply to sexploitation because fulfillment of subconscious need serves as reward in MK ULTRA. Different alters want different rewards. Love bombing and trauma bonding - it goes for the deepest control by right hemisphere, core trauma and heart programming.

Of course they promote MK ULTRA as a good thing, Scientist Proposes AI-Powered Mind Control to Rehabilitate Criminals. Yes, it’s Insane [15].

Previous “Romeo Spy” Posts

Watch Out for Romeo Spies [13]

Romeo Spies 2 - Human Intelligence Operatives Techniques [14]

Previous Posts from Victoria

Theta Mind Control Experiment caused 1987 Moscow Hurricane [16]

MK Ultra with Bearbrick and Kaws [17]

Symbolism – The Colour Orange [27]

Pokemon Mind Control Programming [28]

Symbolism Red Colour Basic Knowledge [28]

Hivites in Russia [29]

Russia’s False History [30]

Share

Links

[1] 2022 Feb 19 Fighting Monarch Romantic Love is Mind Control https://fightingmonarch.com/2022/02/19/romantic-love-is-mind-control/

[2] Wikipedia Belle https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Belle_(Disney_character)

[3] wikipedia Pole Dance https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pole_dance

[4] wikipedia Beauty and the Beast https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beauty_and_the_Beast_(1991_film)

[5] 2020 Jan 26 Fighting Monarch Self Observation How to Fight Microwave Harassment https://fightingmonarch.com/2020/01/26/self-observation-how-to-fight-microwave-harassment/

[6] 2020 Sept 9 Fighting Monarch CIA Eurail Pass Arranged Meetings https://fightingmonarch.com/2020/09/09/cia-eurail-pass-arranged-meetings/

[7] 2021 Mar 24 Fighting Monarch Hokahey Press Releases for New Books at Fighting Monarch https://fightingmonarch.com/2021/03/24/hokahey-press-releases-for-new-books-at-fighting-monarch/

[8] 2024 Jun 22 foxblog3 Watch Out for Romeo Spies https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/romeo-spy-john-symonds #RomeoSpies #manchuriancandidate #mindcontrol #trojanhorse

[9] Wikipedia Mata Hari https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mata_Hari

[10] wikipedia Marilyn Monroe https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marilyn_Monroe

[11] wikipedia Audrey Hepburn https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Audrey_Hepburn

[12] wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roman_Holiday

[13] 2024 Jun 22 foxblog3 Watch Out for Romeo Spies https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/romeo-spy-john-symonds #RomeoSpies #manchuriancandidate #mindcontrol #trojanhorse

[14] 2024 Jun 30 foxblog3 Romeo Spies 2 - Human Intelligence Operatives Techniques https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/romeo-2-humint #humint #greyareaoperator #psyops #huminttechniques #manipulation

[15] 2024 Jun 28 Vigilant Citizen Scientist Proposes AI-Powered Mind Control to Rehabilitate Criminals. Yes, it’s Insane. https://vigilantcitizen.com/latestnews/scientist-proposes-ai-powered-mind-control-in-rehabilitate-criminals-yes-its-insane/

[16] 2024 Jun 8 foxblog3 Theta Mind Control Experiment caused 1987 Moscow Hurricane https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/theta-mind-control-experiment-caused #moscow #hurricane #victoria #theta #mindcontrol #mkultra

[17] 2024 May 26 foxblog3 MK Ultra with Bearbrick and Kaws https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/98-mk-ultra-with-bearbrick-and-kaws #mkultra #bearbrick #kaws #mindcontrol #victoria

-

Trauma bonding is an unhealthy emotional attachment to someone who causes you physical, emotional, and/or sexual harm. In such relationships, the abusive partner can fluctuate between extreme affection and extreme abuse in repeated cycles. The episodes of affection serve as positive reinforcement that staying in the relationship is "worth it."

Trauma bonding tends to form subtly, often without the abused partner ever realizing it. People with a history of child abuse are vulnerable because they often have an altered perception of what a healthy relationship looks like.

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds