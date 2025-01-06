Introduction

Elon Musk has been tweeting and retweeting information about the rape and killings of British women by British Pakistani men, including tweeting some excerpts from court transcripts.

The issue has been covered up for decades. With a following of 200 million - 3 times the British population, Musk has focussed massive attention on the issue. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (globalist) is due to make a statement today, and he was Director of Public Prosecutions for ten years.

The long running inquiry into child sexual abuse did investigate child sexual exploitation, CSE, by organised networks, but did not investigate into the “grooming gangs” or British Pakistani rape gangs specifically or put much focus on them.

For the first time I am including AI answers into my blogs. I do not know whether this is a good idea or not, but I show the questions and answers and make of it what you will.

IICSA Report

IICSA - The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse produced a report in Feb 2022 into Child Sexual Exploitation by Organised Networks. The reports are included at the end of this post.

The places chosen were Durham, Swansea, Warwickshire, St Helens, Tower Hamlets and Bristol.

Eight themes were examined in each area:

problem profiling and disruption of child sexual exploitation;

empathy and concern for child victims;

risk assessment, protection from harm and outcomes for children;

missing children, return home interviews and children in care;

male victims;

children with disabilities;

partnership working;

audit, review and performance improvement.

IICSA did not choose any of the towns normally associated with British Pakistani grooming gangs or rape gangs. It is not clear why.

Grok

I asked Grok “Can you give me a summary of that report?” The answer was…

The report "Child Sexual Abuse in Organised Networks: Investigation Report" by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) focuses on the sexual exploitation of children by organized networks in England and Wales. Here are the key points from the summary:

Nature and Extent : The report details how child sexual exploitation (CSE) by organized networks is widespread and not confined to specific areas known for such issues. It highlights that this form of abuse involves children being coerced, manipulated, or deceived into sexual activity, often by adult men acting in groups.

Institutional Responses : The investigation found significant failures in how institutions like local authorities and police forces have responded to this form of abuse. There was a particular critique of the lack of understanding and adaptation to the evolving methods of exploitation, including the use of online platforms for grooming.

Case Studies : Several high-profile cases were examined, including those in Rotherham, Rochdale, and Derbyshire, to understand the patterns of abuse and institutional shortcomings in response.

Screening and Risk Assessments : There's criticism of the methods used for identifying and assessing risks to children, pointing out that often these assessments were superficial or outdated, failing to protect children adequately from ongoing or potential abuse.

Online Facilitation : The report discusses how the internet and social media have facilitated CSE, with perpetrators using these platforms to disguise their identity and intentions. It underscores the challenges in detecting online abuse, especially with the use of encrypted services.

Recommendations : The inquiry made several recommendations aimed at improving the detection, prevention, and response to CSE, including better screening processes, more effective risk assessments, and the mandatory pre-screening of online content for known child sexual abuse material.

Government and Legislative Response : The report notes the government's efforts like the "Tackling Child Sexual Abuse Strategy" and legislative proposals like the Online Safety Bill, which aim to address some of these issues, though more action is deemed necessary.

Impact on Survivors: The lasting and often devastating effects on survivors are highlighted, including how some survivors end up with criminal records due to their circumstances during exploitation.

This summary is based on information from various web sources related to the report's findings and government responses.

I asked Grok “Can you summarise it yourself from just the report?”

Here's a summary directly from the content of the report "Child Sexual Abuse in Organised Networks: Investigation Report" from February 2022 by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA):

Scope and Methodology : The report investigates the sexual exploitation of children by organized networks, defining such networks as groups of two or more individuals who are known to each other or associated, engaging in or facilitating CSE. The inquiry used case studies from various areas, including those not previously under scrutiny, to gain insights into the broader problem.

Prevalence and Nature : CSE by networks is identified as widespread, involving not just formal, organized crime groups but also looser associations of individuals who exploit children through grooming, coercion, or manipulation for sexual activity. The report notes that this abuse can occur across different demographics and settings, often hidden from public or institutional view.

Institutional Failures : There's a significant critique of how institutions like police forces and local authorities have failed to recognize, respond to, or prevent CSE by networks. Issues include poor data collection, inadequate risk assessments, and a lack of understanding of the nature of these networks, sometimes leading to denial or underestimation of the problem's scale.

Victim Experience : The report details the profound impact on victims, including physical, psychological, and social harm. It also discusses how some victims end up criminalized due to their circumstances during exploitation, affecting their future life chances.

Online Exploitation : A notable section addresses how the internet has exacerbated CSE, with abusers using social media, gaming platforms, and other digital services to target and groom children. The report highlights the challenges in policing this new frontier of abuse.

Recommendations : The inquiry suggests numerous improvements, including better training for professionals, enhanced data collection to understand the scope and nature of abuse better, legislative changes to strengthen child protection measures, and improvements in how child exploitation is investigated and prosecuted.

Specific Recommendations : Amend the Sentencing Act to recognize exploitation by multiple offenders as an aggravating factor. Improve data collection by police and local authorities, disaggregated by key demographics like ethnicity and disability. Enhance the Child Exploitation Disruption Toolkit to include better guidance on identifying and responding to network-based exploitation.

Conclusion: The report calls for a more coordinated, informed, and proactive approach to tackling CSE by networks, emphasizing the need for systemic changes to protect children effectively from this form of abuse.

I asked Grok “Why did IICSA not choose to investigate british pakistani rape gangs?”

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) did not explicitly exclude examining British Pakistani rape gangs from its scope, but its approach and focus were broader and more systemic. Here are several reasons why the IICSA investigation might not have centered specifically on British Pakistani rape gangs:

Broad Scope of Inquiry: The IICSA was tasked with examining child sexual abuse across various institutional contexts throughout England and Wales. Its focus was on understanding and addressing systemic failures across different sectors like education, health, religious organizations, and local authorities, rather than on specific ethnic or religious groups. Avoiding Bias and Sensitivity to Diversity: There was a conscious effort to approach child sexual abuse with an awareness of diversity and to avoid bias that could lead to stigmatization of any particular community. The inquiry aimed to be comprehensive in examining how child sexual abuse occurs, regardless of who the perpetrators are, to ensure a fair and nuanced understanding of the issue. Data and Evidence-Based Approach: The selection of areas for case studies was likely based on where data and evidence were available or where significant cases had been reported. The IICSA chose locations that would allow for a broad analysis of different institutional responses rather than focusing on areas known specifically for one type of abuse. Criticism and Public Perception: There has been criticism from some quarters, as noted in posts found on X, suggesting that the IICSA avoided directly addressing British Pakistani rape gangs. This criticism reflects a public perception that the inquiry might have downplayed or sidestepped this issue due to cultural sensitivities or political correctness. However, the IICSA's approach was to look at child sexual exploitation in a way that would avoid reinforcing stereotypes or racial profiling. Systemic Failure Focus: The inquiry's emphasis was on systemic failures—identifying how institutions fail to protect children, how abuse goes unreported or unaddressed due to various reasons like fear of racism accusations, lack of resources, or poor inter-agency cooperation. This broad approach was intended to lead to systemic changes rather than targeting specific groups. Political and Social Context: At the time of the inquiry, there was significant political and social debate about these issues. The IICSA might have chosen a more inclusive approach to avoid being drawn into cultural or racial debates that could overshadow the core mission of improving child protection mechanisms.

While the IICSA report does discuss child sexual exploitation by organized networks, which includes what is often referred to as "grooming gangs," it does so within a larger narrative of institutional response, prevention, and protection, not specifically highlighting British Pakistani rape gangs. Critics argue this might have been an oversight or avoidance, but the inquiry's methodology aimed at a holistic view of child sexual abuse in the UK.

This summary covers the key aspects of the report's findings, its analysis, and the actionable recommendations presented.

-

One big criticism I have of Grok is that you cannot easily download the sources it has looked at, for reproduction in a blog such as this.

Discussion

Make of this what you will as it Grok’s assessment.

It would be good to find out the “official” IICSA reasons for the non investigation of British Pakistani rape gangs in towns like Rochdale, Rotherham and Oldham.

Here is the Report…

Child Sexual Abuse Organised Networks Investigation Report February 2022 15.5MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Screenshot

Links

[1] 2022 Feb IICSA Child sexual exploitation by organised networks Investigation Report https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/61f926b0e90e0768a4477f22/child-sexual-abuse-organised-networks-investigation-report-february-2022.pdf

[2] IICSA website https://www.iicsa.org.uk/index.html

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds