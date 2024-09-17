Sean Combs was arrested today and indicted.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has officially been indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. According to the indictment, Diddy secretly recorded his clients during controversial "Freak Offs," where he orchestrated, directed, and participated by masturbating.

He now faces three major charges:

1. Racketeering conspiracy

2. Sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion

3. Transportation for prostitution

The big question is, will those tapes and the client list be revealed? Shadow of Ezra [3]

Diddy Indictment Unsealed — More Arrests Likely!

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The indictment states from 2008 to the present, members and associates of Combs’ enterprise allegedly engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.

I know a lot of people are concerned only Diddy will take the fall and other accomplices in his ring guilty of sex trafficking and more will evade justice. This indictment makes it clear there are many in his network implicated of some of the same horrendous crimes who were staff and/or associates — so I’m confident there will be more arrests to come! Liz Crokin [4]

The indictment is below photos

Mail Online Sean 'Diddy' Combs relaxes in Central Park and snaps selfies with fans in Manhattan before arrest in NYC - as cops finally swoop on disgraced rapper amid sex trafficking probe [1]

Indictment

Diddy Indictment 17 Sept 2024 848KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Threads

Vrotocol Diddy thread of threads [2]

Diddy Network map…

Diddy Network map [6] tweet [7]

Also check out this quality article from Burners.me

Burners.me Billionaire Burner Diddy: The New Epstein? [5]

Also Why do wealthy men sex traffic? (Sean Combs) [8]

