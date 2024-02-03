This is a continuation of my series on Craig Sawyer. I had taken a break from this series for nearly a year, and now it is an appropriate time to return for various reasons. The previous posts covered various aspects of Sawyer activities from tax, to lack of rescues and insider whistleblowers telling their stories.

This post will cover the hitpost on Fiona.

Hitpiece on Fiona

Fiona had posted on her blog in Sept 2018, What’s Happened to Craig Sawyer’s Daughter?! [5] It was largely a collection of Craig’s daughter Aspen’s tweets complaining about her father’s abusiveness, collated by Truthcat. Aspen will be covered in depth in a future post.

Fiona then posted about Craig Sawyer and his organisation with information from insider whistleblowers in December, see 2018 Dec 12 Fiona Barnett Shocking Evidence Craig Sawyer Defrauded V4CR of 11k per month, see this post [506].

Just seven weeks later a 100+ page hitpiece appeared about Fiona. The hitpiece was largely devoid of facts and truth and was in reality quite pathetic. This hitpiece is so long, over 100 pages that some people assume it must be correct, but in fact its only strength was to able to write such quantity based on so little.

People are still fooled by it to this day, which indicates that it did its job. Disinformation purveyors are still posting it. It only serves to confuse those who know hardly anything about Fiona. However that is how hitpieces succeed. It is enough to create the appearance of controversy or conflict, an alternative narrative and then it takes time for people to sort out which is correct, time which they may not have or be prepared to spend on that issue. Some people of course may only see the false narratives and then of course they may believe that one. People may pass on the false narrative innocently or bad actors may pass it on maliciously. Hitpiece on Fiona [17]

Fiona quickly dealt with it at the time, by easily rebutting the allegations with privately provided information and publicly checkable facts. Last year I resuscitated her rebuttal of the allegations from the archives as it is important to keep a current copy as the deep state never rest in their denying of ritual abuse. They also never cease trying to discredit survivors, especially by various means when they choose to leave social media. After all ritual abuse leads to the heart of the beast.

Here is Fiona’s rebuttal Fiona Barnett's 2019 Evidenced Rebuttal of Hit Piece [1w].

If anyone does see people spreading the disinformation hitpiece please post the rebuttal in response, as it knocks the claims of the hitpiece out of the park.

Who authored the Anonymous Hitpiece?

It’s an interesting coincidence of course, that the hit piece on Fiona followed Fiona’s exposure of Sawyer just weeks before. Was Sawyer capable of authoring or authorising the hitpiece?

Craig Sawyer is renowned for calling anyone who criticises him a paedophile. Not content with that he has made unflattering photoshops of the people that had upset him. Sawyer, supposedly a child rescuer, was played photoshop with survivors of child sexual abuse and ritual abuse.

Not only that but the photo Sawyer used was from when Fiona disclosed her story in 2015.

Remember Sawyer is supposed to rescue children, yet he plays dirty tricks on Satanic ritual abuse survivors and child abuse campaigners. What sort of organisation would dirty photoshop a survivor and whistleblower about ritual child sexual abuse? Almost unbelievably it was Sawyer and his Veterans for Child Rescue.

Sawyer prepared a series of these photoshopped photos of what he called “hostiles”…

The photoshopped individuals are (left to right, top to bottom)

Lewis Arthur, campaigner for Veterans and against child trafficking, who called Sawyer into Tucson child trafficking camp, before Sawyer did a U turn.

Tim Holmseth, campaigner against child trafficking

Fiona Barnett, MK Ultra’d ritual child sexual abuse victim

Stephen D Kelley, campaigns against child trafficking specifically at /under the Getty Museum. Occupy The Getty

John Jacobs, Magnitude Management, Ex Manager Sawyer’s film Contraland

Isaac Kappy, whistleblower on Hollywood pedophiles, and who died in suspicious circumstances

Field McConnell Veteran, whistleblower, ex host of Able Danger podcast

Lori Hoyt, Private Investigator, who arranged the pedophile stings for Sawyers film Contraland

Daniel Lee, podcaster and fundamentalist preacher who blew whistle on Craig Sawyer, but did not attend court.

Sawyer has also threatened Timothy Holmseth in comments on his blog. eg

Timmy, My team is coming to get you in the next two weeks. We will use all frce necessary to get you. We are coming for you.

See 2021 Jan 1 DOD EVIDENCE Against Hillary’s bodyguard – NAVY SEAL Craig Sawyer – 18 U.S. Code § 1951 – Interference with commerce by threats or violence [21]

There are also other individuals who accuse Sawyer of being in the Luciferian system and of despicable crimes. [22]

Sawyer is ex special services and knows the intelligence services or is part of them. Steve Outtrim, an excellent researcher and analyser judged the hitpiece on Fiona to have the hallmarks of an intelligence operation. [3]

The Sawman, the Priest and the Fi Fi Dossier – Let’s Look at the Evidence [UPDATE] [3]

Craig Sawyer is a definite possibility for arranging the Fiona Barnett piece.

For links of my articles on Fiona, and some archives of her posts, see Fiona Barnett Links Summary [23]

