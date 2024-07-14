This is a 50 minute video giving two examples of West German women seduced by East German spies. It may be useful for survivors to look out for the manipulative techniques that the spies used.

21 Jul 2017 Sexpionage tells the stories of two women who were seduced by secret agents working for the East German intelligence service, the Stasi. At the height of the Cold War the Stasi would regularly despatch their agents to the West German capital, Bonn, armed with the task of forming long term relationships with single women working at embassies or government ministries. These women were unwittingly tapped for top secret information which was then passed on to the East. Both Gabriele Kliem and Margaret Hike had no idea that their lovers were spies until both women were arrested for treason. This film tells the story of the years they spent with their secret agent lovers and explores the feelings they are left with after the most significant relationships of their lives were revealed to be a sham.

Quotes from the video about the manipulation process

“he was the sort of person you could rely on that was important he was a wonderful listener he really engaged with me he made me feel as if I was someone special for most of this women it was probably a dream come true they suddenly have a partner who’s very attentive who’s very nice who avoids all mistakes who wants to keep the relationship stable and going and here you have almost the ideal”

“they had other qualities for example they might be a father figure reliable and serious more important to these women was the inner values of these men men who made them think yes I could share my life”

“Espionage work always rests on a firm grasp of psychology I learned a lot about applied psychology and psychological manipulation I studied human behavior very closely through various different approaches such as Freudian theories”

“my particular Talent was that I really understood people I could really engage with them and relate to their problems this gave women the feeling that they were dealing with a very extraordinary man”

“I don’t want to talk badly about women but women they accept quite a bit if they are really in need for some relationships. women are forgiving in general if you don’t over do it and you can play with the woman as long as you want at the end you open your shirt and shoot me oh she will say no it’s not that bad. it’s true”

Police Spies out of Lives

This website Police Spies Out of Lives (PSOOL) was set up by victims of Police Spies in the UK. There may well be similarities between the techniques used by Police and those used by the cabal on survivors of mind control.

Police Spies out of Lives is a campaigning support group working to end sexual and psychological abuse perpetrated by undercover police officers. They are women deceived into intimate, sexual relationships with undercover police officers, many of whom were infiltrating environmental and social justice campaign groups.T hey work to expose the unethical, immoral and unjustified practices of undercover policing, and the institutional prejudices which have led to the abuse.

Police Spies Out of Lives [3]

Thre is also a page showing that this was not just a local London Met Police operation but happened internationally.

The organisations “turned us into objects to be studied, illegally extracting information about our lives and our networks: independentist, anarchist, libertarian, ecologist, anti-repression, feminist, anti-racist and anti-fascist networks; youth centres, squatted social centres and all manner of social movements where we fought for life and dignity. The perpetrators of this illegal and inhuman espionage have no moral compass and the state has crossed all the red lines”. International Spycops [5]

This is an article talking about women spies in the MI5 domestic spying agency of UK The Secret Lives of MI6’s Top Female Spies [4].

The more we learn about the techniques that were used on survivors then the more survivors of whatever type will be aware of what to avoid. There is much cross over between techniques used.

Transcript - The Spy Who Loved Me: When East German Spies Broke Hearts In The Cold War

0:06 from the heart of East Berlin a group of middle-aged men ran the Cold War for the

0:13 East their strategy included the standard tools of Espionage but they were also working on a new secret

0:28 weapon

0:40 from the early 1960s until the collapse of Communism in 1989 this group spent

0:45 years designing the perfect

0:55 man their experiments helped create an army of undercover agents who were dispatched to the

1:27 secrets they left behind them a the trail of abandoned and betrayed women who had no idea their lovers were

1:34 actually spies also were actually the best years of my life I was 32 you know I could

1:42 have lived I could have had the life and I

1:48 didn’t known as Romeos they were experts in the art of pretending to

1:58 love what problems do men have in deceiving women not too

2:05 many you know it’s you do it once or twice or three times and then you are

2:28 thing Chapter 2

2:50 a lot of people will think it just infatuation or sexual attraction it was all of that but it was much much more it

2:57 was an eternal longing within me which I never even knew I had until I actually

3:05 saw him from 1977 until 1984 Gabrielle CLE

3:16 had an affair with a man who she thought was the love of her life she was unaware that in reality he

3:22 was an East German spy mining her for West German

3:28 Secrets Gabrielle passed on more secrets to the east than any other agent in her

3:35 position he should have gotten and Oscar Oscar would be too small of a award for

3:43 his uh portrayal you know because he was a fantastic actor really seriously

3:51 because he never made me doubt this for a

3:58 minute the Romeos were trained to exploit what different women dreamed of in a

4:04 man Margaret herker met her Romeo lover in 1968 for 17 years she too unknowingly

4:12 became a key source for the

4:18 East I suppose his instructions were to humor me to adapt to me to listen be

4:25 attentive and at the time it was important to have the feeling there was someone there for me I’d never had that

4:32 before I’d never had anyone I could talk to about my Chapter 3

4:49 problems the Romeo program which entrapped Margaret and Gabrielle was devised in the early 1960s by the hva

4:57 East Germany’s foreign intelligence service from their headquarters in East

5:03 Berlin it was intended to be a key part of their battle with the

5:08 West these were the years of the Cold War when Germany was divided into communist East and capitalist

5:16 West at its heart was the Berlin Wall which divided the city in two East and

5:22 West were sworn enemies representing rival ideologies and rival military

5:28 blocks it was crucial for the hva to know what their enemies in the west were

5:37 thinking our main goal was to infiltrate the key power centers of the West NATO

5:43 the Secret Service the West German government we thought about how to

5:49 penetrate these targets and we came up with the idea of going for single secretaries who had positions in

5:55 important places

6:02 it was the Romeo’s job to seduce the Western secretaries and mine them for

6:07 Secrets the East Germans looked for very specific qualities in the men who were to be sent to the

6:14 West the typical Romeo was between 25 and

6:20 35 a good-looking well educated East shman he had good

6:26 manners and would be attractive to only

6:36 women first and foremost they had to be politically reliable what was the use of

6:42 a good-look man if he couldn’t be trusted we were looking for faith in the

6:48 Party Loyalty willingness to join the struggle so we valued political reliability Above All

6:55 [Music] Else strangely enough these secretaries often fell in love with men who weren’t

7:02 always that good-look they had other qualities for example they might be a father figure

7:08 reliable and serious more important to these women was the inner values of these men men

7:16 who made them think yes I could share my life with

7:22 him he was the kind of man who when he walks into a room you think he’s important he’s tall he appears to be

7:30 something special Gart berer was deemed to have Chapter 4

7:37 these qualities and was selected to be sent to the

7:45 West my particular Talent was that I really understood people I could really engage with them and relate to their

7:55 problems this gave women the feeling that they were dealing with a very extra ordinary

8:14 man to learn their trade the men selected as Romeos were sent to belig a

8:20 secret training camp outside Berlin the syllabus was extensive

8:26 Marxist leninism Espionage the most importantly Human

8:36 Nature Good Espionage work always rests on a firm grasp of

8:43 psychology I learned a lot about applied psychology and psychological

8:49 manipulation I studied human behavior very closely through various different approaches such as Freudian

8:58 theories the Romeos were being sent to the west to be promiscuous to seduce and

9:06 deceive but the East German regime was highly moralistic there was no mention of

9:12 sex intelligence Chiefs liked to pretend women would be seduced by higher

9:18 motives we were all ideologically very indoctrinated the political motive for

9:26 doing intelligence work was always uh uh uh depicted as the strongest the most

9:33 reliable uh the use of human weaknesses was in generally played down you didn’t

9:42 want to be seen as working with sleazy characters it was a contradiction the

9:47 Romeos also had to deal

9:55 with we were told that morality was all important

10:00 the wife was highly valued in East German Society you should never deceive your

10:06 wife but these guys were told that they had to go to the west and do the very

10:13 opposite this was a conflict that was always there and was never

10:22 discussed their training over most Romeos were sent to Bon West Germany’s Chapter 5

10:28 capital it was the home of government Ministries and foreign embassies the key targets

10:34 for the East Germans B is a relatively small town

10:40 full of Ministries and administration the professionals so the

10:47 politicians who worked there they usually had their family lives but they had a lot lots of secretary and we knew

10:55 that Bon was a lonely place these women didn’t have anything to do in the evening and for a woman they are to find

11:02 a partner it’s nearly impossible they walk long hours they don’t have a lot of

11:07 spare time and there are just not enough possible

11:13 Partners it was not only a difficult place to meet men it was just no place

11:19 at all to meet men the competition was fierce I mean if there was one man Word

11:26 of Mouth you know before he even arrived everybody oh there’s somebody coming who

11:31 is not married because most of them were married and and then there were just 20

11:36 or more women waiting for this

11:44 person Gabrielle CLE worked as a secretary at the American Embassy in Bon

11:50 in the mid 1970s she had hoped to meet a diplomat to marry but was Finding life in the

11:56 capital as a single woman difficult she you didn’t get invited anywhere you

12:01 didn’t you didn’t fit in anywhere you had to have this kind of husband or fiance who had to have this

12:10 position Margaret herker had also moved to B in search of a new life in the late

12:16 1950s she worked as a secretary to the president of West

12:25 Germany I suppose I was looking for Independence to escape from the narrowness of my parents

12:32 home to put some distance between

12:38 us I particularly wanted to get away from my mother who had always kept us very

12:45 close so it was against her will that I went away and I applied for the job in

12:56 secret they were both just the sort of vulnerable women working in useful places the hva was looking

13:03 for a woman who had been neglected by life up to then you know she was in her

13:11 early 30s lonely normally not too pretty and when they were too pretty

13:18 that was it was no good a little bit ugly not too ugly because you know you had to enable the Romeo to do his

13:27 job the Romeos were like vultures circling the skies above

13:33 Bon they found their victim so

13:38 easily the Romeos now planted themselves in Bon’s cafes and waited for

13:43 secretaries to seduce Margaret herker and Gabrielle CLE

13:48 were about to meet the men who would change the course of their

13:58 lives One Summer Afternoon Gabrielle cim a Chapter 6

14:04 secretary at the American Embassy in Bon was waiting to meet a gentleman friend at a cafe on the banks of the river

14:12 rine when I was sitting there waiting for this friend I saw this man coming

14:19 towards me and he was so tall and blonde

14:24 hair and fantastic blue eyes

14:31 [Music] I thought that a man like this would be

14:38 actually the answer to all of my inner dreams and I looked at him and he came

14:44 closer and closer and then he talked to me and I thought well if ever in my life

14:50 I could have a boyfriend like this and then uh he asked me out and he

14:59 said that we could go for dinner and he wanted to spend the evening with

15:16 feeling I had of totally falling in love with

15:30 the man who approached Gabrielle in the cafe was a Romeo his bosses in Berlin had

15:36 intricately planned this first meeting they’ been watching her for 2 years to see what type of Romeo would suit her

15:46 best the man she was supposed to be meeting that day was also an hva agent she had met a year

15:54 earlier he had intentionally not turned up and sent Romeo agent Frank cell to

15:59 meet her instead they studied the psychology of

16:05 the women exactly this was very important for example she doesn’t have a

16:11 husband what does she do in her spare time that was researched in great

16:17 detail the Romeo would then consider how to make his first approach he played out

16:23 the situation in advance in his head which story to use

16:29 it was all stage it was pure theater that day on the Rind the hva had

16:37 got it just right it was not only that he was so

16:42 tremendously goodlook that he was so intelligent also he reminded me of my

16:49 Father which I never had and this was something I had always waited for and

16:54 every kind of inner dream which I didn’t wasn’t even aware of that I had those

17:00 dreams he answered to those dreams and wishes and

17:09 ideas these weaknesses were all registered loneliness was a big one like

17:15 they wanted a father figure so our man arrives on the scene he has money he’s

17:21 good-look and Charming the secretary becomes obsessed and she will do everything not to lose

17:28 him first encounters between a Romeo and a

17:33 potential Source were not always planned in advance Romeos were always on the

17:39 lookout for secretaries to seduce for Margaret herker it was a

17:45 chance meeting outside a telephone box near her

17:51 house he’d seen me from his flat it overlooked the telephone box I used I’d

17:57 been waiting to call my parents but hadn’t been able to get through so I’d been pacing up and down outside he’

18:03 heard my steps and had come down I’d never seen him in my life before but after a while we got chatting and we

18:10 ended up going for a walk along the rine that’s how it all

18:23 started the Romeo told Margaret his name was France Becka and he claimed to be a Chapter 7

18:29 student she revealed she was a secretary to the West German

18:35 president when I told him where I work he was unable to conceal the fact that he was a bit nervous a little bit

18:43 excited and I suppose he thought that’s fantastic and it fitted in very nicely

18:48 of course hva Chiefs in Berlin were immediately alerted that a very

18:55 important contact had been made nothing less than a secretary Mar to the president of West

19:03 Germany it was Now France Becker’s job to turn that contact into a

19:10 source we always used the same method create trust build the foundations for a

19:15 long relationship manipulate emotions this was the simplest method rooted in basic human

19:23 nature Margaret and Becca began an intimate sexual relationship

19:32 he said he needed me because he was all alone in the world I’m not sure whether it was pity I felt but I did have the

19:39 sense of being somehow responsible for him a kind of maternal feeling and when

19:45 he visited me at my flat it seemed to me as if he was coming home that he was coming back to where he

19:52 belonged house Becca spent three years developing

19:59 the relationship with no mention of obtaining any

20:05 secrets he tapped into her loneliness and her need for

20:12 companionship well he was the sort of person you could rely on that was

20:19 important he was a wonderful listener he really engaged with me he made me feel

20:24 as if I was someone special for most of this women it was probably a dream come true they

20:31 suddenly have a partner who’s very attentive who’s very nice who avoids all

20:37 mistakes who wants to keep the relationship stable and going and here you have almost the ideal

20:46 [Music] partner for Gabrielle it was a whirlwind Chapter 8

20:53 romance her Romeo lover Frank Dell claimed he worked abroad and could only

20:58 only see her every 4 to 6 weeks they met for passionate weekends in hotels along

21:04 the river rine I would always drive there with a tremendous amount of

21:09 longing you’re just driving there you were totally high as if you had taken some tracks or something then you would

21:16 meet him and then you would know that that this was the only life you would

21:21 get for all this time and you really had to make some most of

21:35 the way he moved and he just OED sexuality and so I was sexually totally

21:44 dependent on him I never ever considered even looking at another

21:52 man I thought that I just could not live without it and this longing which he

21:57 built up because the lack of sexuality in the interim periods and I always had

22:03 to wait for five weeks and he came up with those idiotic mathematical equations telling me that if he would go

22:10 to bed with me six or seven times during this one weekend that this would equate no this

22:18 is not funny this would equate to to whatever during the weekend and this would then come up if you add this all

22:26 up to this normal relationship

22:32 Frank Dell sent the intimate details of his relationship with Gabrielle back to

22:37 Berlin they were poured over by intelligence Chiefs at hva headquarters

22:42 who could then plan the next stage in the

22:51 relationship sex played a role of course it was reported whether sex was important to the woman this kind of was

22:59 included in a dossier and the Romeo used it to plan his behavior the Romeo would report about

23:05 sex verbally to his controller but that side of things was left pretty much to the Romeo to manage as he saw fit but it

23:12 was discussed when it was relevant to the operation Gabrielle may have fallen

23:18 passionately in love but for all Romeos sex served a very specific

23:25 purpose we had an expression for this

23:30 we called it the post coital Readiness to disclose

23:37 information what this man was the women you were sleeping with were prepared to reveal an enormous amount after

23:45 sex this will never happen during the day when they’re at their most rational which is why you have to work on them in

23:51 the evening when they’re at their most

24:04 with military Precision the hva Chiefs in Berlin had made Margaret and Gabrielle fall in love with their

24:11 Romeos they were now considered ready to start delivering secrets to the Chapter 9

24:19 east 3 years into his relationship with Margaret herker Romeo agent France Becka

24:25 felt she was ready to pass on information from the president’s

24:33 Palace we just chatted about this and that about certain people from my

24:41 office he just seemed to have a very general interest in it

24:47 all her entanglement was engineered very carefully very slowly what she delivered

24:53 in the early days or reported on didn’t go beyond what any of us might tell a good friend or

24:58 in casual conversation but that was just the

25:08 beginning after 2 years of receiving this verbal information he felt ready to ask her for

25:15 more secret documents from the palace Margaret had now been with him

25:21 for 5 years and trusted him when he told her who he worked

25:27 for he never talked about secret Services of

25:32 course there was what he called The Firm which had its headquarters in Zurich all

25:37 I knew was that it was a right-wing organization when he asked me to give him documents I didn’t say of course

25:44 I’ll do it I just said I’ll see what I can do if I happen to find anything I

25:49 agreed so he had something to offer The

25:57 Firm Margaret began to smuggle top secret government documents from the president’s

26:08 Palace what I took were just little notes which I could slip very easily into my

26:14 handbag or a thin carbon copy which I could fold up and hide in one of its

26:27 compartments in I had a good relationship with my bosses but this was

26:32 a breach of trust no one would have thought I was capable of I asked myself how France managed to

26:40 bring me to this point even though I asked myself this he

26:48 told me I was helping him I don’t know I just can’t explain it

26:57 yeah West Germany was at the front line of

27:03 the cold war thousands of British and American troops were stationed there in NATO

27:09 bases all top secret reports on negotiations within NATO were sent to the West German president this was the

27:16 information the East Germans wanted Margaret herker gave it to them

27:23 in because of the situation at that time the heightened tension between East and

27:28 West this information was extremely sensitive it was rather like big brother

27:34 looking over your shoulder at all negotiations between the alliance Chapter 10

27:46 Partners Gabrielle clean’s job at the US Embassy in Bon gave her access to

27:51 American Military Secrets her Romeo also developed the

27:56 relationship to the point where would trust him when he asked her for secret documents he came up with a story he

28:04 said that he was working in Saudi Arabia and in African countries and that his

28:11 home office was in Munich and that he worked for a company which was uh

28:16 collecting information on different levels also economic levels and

28:23 to some kind of like a so-called s tank or data base which would be used to

28:30 support uh um Peace to nurture peace in

28:35 the word Gabrielle was obsessed with detel

28:42 and willing to believe anything this sexual attraction with

28:48 nobody ever had had this and this uh I think this made me close my eyes to

28:58 everything and he just newses having smuggled the documents out

29:05 of the embassy she would photograph them at home and give him the films whenever she saw him I would have the films in

29:12 the pocket of my court and he would hack me and and put his hand in the pocket of

29:18 my coat and take the films without ever saying anything and then always looking at me like this father image and say oh

29:25 yes you did very well child Gabrielle’s position at the US Embassy

29:30 made her recruitment by the hva a danger to the West she was known to East German

29:36 intelligence by her code name geart the source geart was one of the

29:42 most important East Germans ever had in terms of the quantity of information and the extent of information that was being

29:48 passed to East Berlin she worked in the American Embassy so had access to very important

29:56 information she worked in the very office where armed supplies and Military Maneuvers were coordinated between the

30:02 West Germans and the Americans Margaret was now regularly

30:09 delivering secret documents to Becca but their relationship changed she was hooked on him so he

30:17 didn’t need to spend as much time with her and insisted their Affair be kept a

30:22 secret I never really had an address I never really had a telephone number where I could call him him right up to

30:29 the end I didn’t he always had some excuse or other why this had to be the case and

30:35 this was an impossible

30:42 situation Becca gave regular reports to his bosses back in the east on the state

30:47 of the relationship teams of psychologists

30:52 analyzed the reports and worked out how the relationship should progress

30:59 they wanted to keep their Source happy at all Chapter 11

31:07 costs the task really was to keep things on the boil re-inject Vigor into the relationship and we did this with

31:13 interesting conversation love an expensive holiday some of these women couldn’t

31:20 have afforded it on their own but the hva footed the bill and it worked it bought time the relationship could last

31:27 another year if the relationship showed signs of cooling it was always warmed up again to

31:32 motivate the woman and this was always done according to a set plan Becca took these photos of Margaret

31:40 on their holidays together but he refused to be

31:47 photographed pictures of the back of his head are all that Margaret has of their time

31:53 together even then she claimed she noticed something strange about him

31:59 there was always something at the back of it all which I couldn’t really put my finger on he seemed divided as if he had

32:05 a job to do and I kind of sensed this Margaret thought of leaving

32:12 him but Becca had been well trained in using a woman’s weaknesses to keep

32:20 her whenever I tried to end the relationship he’d come along and talk about all the good things the good times

32:31 he’d always say that we needed one another that we knew one another inside out that we understood each

32:37 other and that’s how he kept me I don’t want to talk badly about

32:44 women but women they accept quite a bit if they are really in Need for for

32:52 some relationships women are forgiving in general if you don’t over do it and you

33:00 can play with the woman as long as you want at the end you open your shirt and shoot me oh she will say no it’s not

33:07 that bad it’s

33:13 true Long stretches apart secrecy for Gabrielle too life as the

33:20 lover of a Romeo was never easy I never really lived unless it was

33:27 through him so so this was a horrible problem in all those years and it it got

33:34 it got increasingly

33:41 worse you would think oh well I she didn’t see him for five weeks and she had the life in those interval periods

33:48 but I didn’t I didn’t have any life I didn’t go out I didn’t do anything I didn’t do anything what I

33:56 wanted Berlin couldn’t risk Gabrielle becoming too unhappy they couldn’t afford to lose

34:04 such a valuable Source she had to believe there was a future with her Chapter 12

34:10 Romeo detel kept her by promising what she Most Wanted in the world we were in

34:16 dorf and walking along and he lifted me up in front of a window so we could both

34:22 look into our Reflections and he said oh we was such a beautiful couple

34:28 and we will get married next spring of course I was ecstatic I was dancing with

34:44 Life 6 months later ditel summoned Gabrielle to a cafe in

34:51 Bru I because I thought when we were going to get married I was ecstatic with

34:56 joy and I thought that he would tell me you know something about the wedding plans but Romeos were not supposed to

35:03 marry their Source they lived in West Germany under a false identity and marriage would

35:09 involve too many checks so he made his excuses the wedding was

35:16 off I thought that maybe this relationship would now break up you know

35:22 because he had hurt me really not only so much but too much

35:31 but the relationship did not break up the trips to the Ry and Gabrielle’s

35:36 spying continued year after year secret details of Western missile systems and

35:43 NATO exercises were all passed on it was the only way Gabrielle could

35:48 keep detel he always plat his fantastic gole he said of course if you don’t

35:54 bring any more of those documents my love for you will certainly not die but I don’t know how I could keep on seeing

36:02 you of course if he would have said if you don’t give me any more documents bloody well I don’t come to see you anymore then even I would have walked

36:09 but he always said yes I will do my the most I can but I don’t know how I can do it and then always calculating and

36:17 everything you know and that’s how he got me to do it

36:24 so the man in Berlin had shaped two excellent sources but their spying for the East

36:31 was about to come to an end the West German secret service the BN was now on the trail of both Chapter 13

36:41 women by 1985 Margaret herker had been with her Romeo lover France Becka for 17

36:50 years for 14 of those she had been passing on secrets from the president’s

36:56 Palace but Becca had been identified as an agent by the West German secret service

37:02 the BN while under surveillance they noticed he saw a lot of

37:07 Margaret and then of course the alarm Bell started ringing who is this is it his mother is it his girlfriend is it

37:14 his sister and then we discovered that M herker worked in the president’s office and then of course the alarm Bells

37:20 really began to

37:26 ring Margaret’s flat in Bon was now put under

37:32 surveillance after several months the West Germans had the evidence they

37:37 needed it was time to tell her boss president Von

37:45 viter he was very skeptical suddenly the head of Counter Intelligence comes along and says Mr

37:52 President one of your closest AIDS is an agent and of course you have to have some very strong evidence to back that

37:58 up and I remember that President Von visaka was very

38:04 dubious my impression at the time was that he was more willing to Believe Miss herker than he was to believe

38:14 me but the evidence was overwhelming Margaret was picked up from her flat and charged with

38:21 Espionage she insisted her lover had worked for a peace Institute in

38:26 Switzerland I really believed even then that it was an organization in

38:35 Switzerland but the police didn’t believe anything I

38:40 said in the whole world there is no Swiss organization whatever its political color which would have been

38:47 interested in the type of material that Miss herker was handing

38:52 over and her claim that she didn’t know what she was involved in well this this is something all these people do to

38:59 preserve their own

39:07 self-esteem she was not naive she might have been clinging to the idea of doing

39:12 something good or working for peace but the fact that she clung to something like this is a sign that deep down she

39:19 knew exactly what she was involved

39:26 in for the first time Margaret discovered

39:31 that the man she had loved for 17 years had secretly been spying for the

39:41 East I only discovered later that he was already married when he was sent over

39:50 here that was a terrible Revelation for [Music] me I mean the whole thing was bad enough

39:58 but the fact that he’d always gone on about how he was all alone in the world without

40:06 family he could have spared me that I

40:17 think while France Becka escaped to the east Margaret was sentenced to 8 years

40:22 in prison for Espionage of which she served four

40:29 well of course it was absolutely awful I needed all the strength I had just to

40:34 survive it and if you ask me how I survived it well I really don’t Chapter 14

40:44 know for Gabrielle CLE the end came in 1991 the Cold War and her affair with

40:52 her Romeo lover Frank Dell were now over the hva had been

40:58 disbanded documents uncovered from their files revealed that Gabrielle had been passing secrets to the east from 1977

41:06 until the collapse of Communism in 1989 she had handed over 1500 documents

41:13 more than any other source in her position but at her trial all she could

41:20 think of was detail they were constantly talking about Espionage and I didn’t

41:25 care about that I always said but did you know him what was he like and

41:31 did he love me I I’m sorry I always wanted to know did he did he have some

41:37 feelings for me or was it all just a lie I really wanted to

41:46 know if something like that happens to you you tend to question

41:52 yourself what is true and what is not true and what part is who and what part

41:58 is imagined and what part is a story and what part is a fiction and you go

42:03 absolutely insane because you just feel that you are disintegrating Bit by Bit

42:09 by Bit by Bit memories were false everything you

42:15 lived for was kind of taken away so you have practically no

42:28 we were people and they destroyed us on in every

42:34 level as the Cold War was now over Gabrielle received a 2-year suspended Chapter 15

42:42 sentence The Men Who Run the operation from Berlin were not even put on trial

42:47 as they were deemed to have been doing their job I think it’s so devastating that

42:52 some stupid I’m sorry who I don’t know from a hole in the ground

42:58 sit in some stupid office in East Germany picking people women out you

43:05 know like like like animals for testing

43:11 and saying okay we are going to destroy her

43:17 life today Margaret herker lives alone in her parents’ old

43:22 house after her release from prison she had nowhere to go but the place she had had left 30 years earlier in search of

43:29 an exciting life in Bon she has not seen France Becker since her

43:35 arrest he is now seriously

43:42 ill it seems to me that he now has to live with himself and that must be hard enough but I think I’ve worked through a

43:49 lot of this this is his issue now I don’t have any feelings of

43:56 hatred the relationship was a huge part of my

44:07 life it did have a purpose and a meaning for me so in that respect these were not

44:13 Wasted Chapter 16

44:26 Years Gabrielle CLE now lives alone in Holland

44:33 with her 13

44:42 dogs there is little Sympathy for the plight of Gabrielle and Margaret from the men who benefited from the secrets

44:49 they gave we never abused women we saw it as

44:57 a legitimate method a method which was justified by the very real threat posed

45:03 by the Cold War if we’re talking about the brutality of secret Services if you show me this

45:10 broken heart well then I can show you much much worse look back through history and a

45:17 few broken hearts look like

45:25 nothing is whichever way you look at it Espionage is a dirty business but it’s

45:31 necessary there is always a point where you want to know more from someone than he’s prepared to reveal and to get this

45:36 information you use all the means at your disposal and because the human being is always the weakest link in the

45:43 chain you use this weakness to your own Advantage celavi

45:51 C if it hadn’t been the Romeo for this poor woman that would be 10 years of a

45:57 happy life may be missing I don’t think there was a too big human CA to it

46:02 because it it goes into the in a general mixture of human faith and and human

46:09 happiness and unhappiness some of them are probably very happy with their

46:29 [Music] Gabrielle’s Romeo lover died several years

46:35 ago he may have deceived her to keep her spying but to this day she has not let

46:42 go if he would walk into my life like I remember

46:50 him I’m terribly afraid that I would fall in love with him again

46:57 and because of I’m now um alone again totally

47:05 alone very big part of me would say yes that I loved you and you felt a void in

47:12 me which nobody ever could or would or will again and why don’t we just move on

47:19 from there oh God and live for once

47:25 together gold

