Osiris Risen, X Part 1

Introduction

There are many examples of the Osiris Risen sign given by celebrities and others. As there are so screenshots of this signal as well as a couple of videos at the end, I will just include a brief summary of the origins of the sign and include a more extensive explanation in a separate post, soon.

Osiris Risen

The origin of the crossed forearms sign is the Osiris Risen sign. Osiris worship goes back to approx 2500 BC until Roman times.

There are four Osiris hand / arm signals, Osiris Slain, Isis Mourning, Apophis and Osiris Risen. Osiris Risen seems to be by far the most widely used and that is the one I will cover. It may well be the most common because the signal is to do with end times.

OTO and Freemasonry

The crossed arms signal also occurs for Nimrod, in many freemasonic signs and was used by Crowley and the OTO and is also in witchcraft.

Chaldean Gematria gives the freemasonic number 33.

Freemasons use the crossed arms in several of their degrees.

A more detailed explantion will be in a future post. At the end of this post are a couple of videos with the Osiris Risen handsigns, for those that like videos.

Celebrity Osiris Risen Signs

These are screenshots usually in bunches of 6 or 9 from wordpress galleries, with the result that the photos cannot be accessed individually. I will post the wordpress gaalleries in due course so that the individual photos can be accessed.

The Osiris Risen crossed arms sign is sometimes combined with other satanic signs such as the devils horns of the 666.

The footballers tend to call it freeze or chill sign, but the chances are it has the same origin and they are making it palletable for the public.

Videos

Two videos follow.

Odysee Osiris Risen - The Occult Meaning of the X Symbol #OsirisRisen [1]

Odysee The Osiris Risen sign #OsirisRisen [2]

Marina Abramovic

