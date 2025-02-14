Osiris Risen, X Part 1
Introduction
There are many examples of the Osiris Risen sign given by celebrities and others. As there are so screenshots of this signal as well as a couple of videos at the end, I will just include a brief summary of the origins of the sign and include a more extensive explanation in a separate post, soon.
Osiris Risen
The origin of the crossed forearms sign is the Osiris Risen sign. Osiris worship goes back to approx 2500 BC until Roman times.
There are four Osiris hand / arm signals, Osiris Slain, Isis Mourning, Apophis and Osiris Risen. Osiris Risen seems to be by far the most widely used and that is the one I will cover. It may well be the most common because the signal is to do with end times.
OTO and Freemasonry
The crossed arms signal also occurs for Nimrod, in many freemasonic signs and was used by Crowley and the OTO and is also in witchcraft.
Chaldean Gematria gives the freemasonic number 33.
Freemasons use the crossed arms in several of their degrees.
A more detailed explantion will be in a future post. At the end of this post are a couple of videos with the Osiris Risen handsigns, for those that like videos.
Celebrity Osiris Risen Signs
These are screenshots usually in bunches of 6 or 9 from wordpress galleries, with the result that the photos cannot be accessed individually. I will post the wordpress gaalleries in due course so that the individual photos can be accessed.
The Osiris Risen crossed arms sign is sometimes combined with other satanic signs such as the devils horns of the 666.
The footballers tend to call it freeze or chill sign, but the chances are it has the same origin and they are making it palletable for the public.
Videos
Two videos follow.
Odysee Osiris Risen - The Occult Meaning of the X Symbol #OsirisRisen [1]
Odysee The Osiris Risen sign #OsirisRisen [2]
Previous Posts in the Series
Secret Hand Signals 1 - The Masonic M [fb32490]
Secret Hand Signals 2 - The 666 Hand Sign [fb32492]
Secret Hand Signals 3 - 666 Vesica Piscis Symbol [fb32501]
Secret Hand Signals 4 - Hand on Chin [fb32509]
Relevant
2020 Mar 13 foxblog1 Illuminati Signalling Decodes [8]
Marina Abramovic
Links
[1] Odysee Osiris Risen - The Occult Meaning of the X Symbol https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Osiris-Risen_-The-Occult-Meaning-of-the-X-Symbol-K9ph1tCp1DQ:c #osirisrisen
[1y] Truth in the Machine
[2] Odysee The Osiris Risen sign https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/The-Osiris-Risen-sign-v1hmwnv:a #OsirisRisen
[2y] https://rumble.com/v1k92kj-the-osiris-risen-sign.html
FoxBlog Social Media
foxblog3 Substack Blog 2021- present FoxyFox Substack Blog and Newsletter
foxblog5 new symbolism blog dec 2024 - foxblog5
foxblog4 wordpress old symbolism blog 2024 foxblog4
foxblog2 old wordpress symbolism blog foxblog2
foxblog1 old but gold wordpress blog 2012-2022 foxblog1
foxblog1Substack (archive of foxblog1) foxblog1 WordPress Archive on Substack
scarlet sage (Truth about Trolls)
Telegram foxblog Channel foxblog channel
Bastyon https://bastyon.com/foxyfoxy
Twitter https://twitter.com/foxblog3
ReSeeIt https://resee.it/feed/foxblog3
foxblog @gmx.com
RSS Feeds
This is sickening. Makes me want to stop watching movies, sports, and stop listening to politicians.
The crossed arms sign is also used in many catholic churches. As a kid I went to catholic school and since I was not an official catholic at the time, during communion me and other kids who weren't catholic were told to cross our arms when we stood before the priest, and he would place his hand on our heads and give us a blessing instead of give us the bread and wine.