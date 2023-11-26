Floodlit Mormon is collating sexual abuse reports committed by members of LDS or Mormon Church. Please contribute to the database if you know of cases.

Here is some information about their database.

This is a vital function. If the information is not available or spread out all over the place then informed decisions cannot be made. Information is key and when layers of information build up it is easier to see patterns of abuse and harder for abusers and their organisations to hide. It also entails much hard work.

If you have information contact them Floodlit Mormon database [1]

Follow them on twitter @floodlitorg [2]

Also on other social media.

I hope this inspires Mormons to send Floodlit their stories of abuse.

I hope also on a wider basis for other people to set up databases. We desperately need the raw data, in one easily accessible place. The more so in these days when search engines have to legally omit data from their searches under the “right to be forgotten” which means people cannot find the basic information. Hopefully someone will be inspired to set up a database for Catholic abuse, Protestant abuse, Jewish abuse, ritual abuse, TI or subsections of any of those, or even geographical collection into a database for your area.

There is a UK paedophile database, UK database [3] but it strips the source from its information, making it much less useful for researchers.

These links maybe useful for researchers

UK database [3]

Corey Digs Resources [4]

How to research child sexual abuse in your area [5]

How to use archive [6]

The Source [7] (UK Newspaper archive of some child abuse)

Spotlight on abuse [8] (UK Newspaper archive of some child abuse)

Needleblog (archive of some UK Child Abuse) [9]

Needleblog archive of Child Abuse by UK Area [10] (The brain is no longer functional unfortunately, but the information is still available via the links)

Share

Links

