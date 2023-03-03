foxblog3

foxblog3

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PassionatePatriot72's avatar
PassionatePatriot72
Mar 3, 2023

Oh expose expose I been telling people for several years he’s NO GOOD AND A LIAR

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sharine Borslien's avatar
Sharine Borslien
Mar 4, 2023

You are on it, FoxyFox!

Completely off topic but here is a long, complex question:

Is Sawyer's "wife" (Tressa) a tranny? Is there a reason "she" is photographed *behind him* as if to minimize "her" huge masculine skull and massive shoulders, and to downplay "her" extreme amount of feminizing plastic surgery?

Asking for a friend.😉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 foxblog3 aka The Foxy Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture