This is another post which may help towards educating people about the toxic controllers and manipulators. Dr. Karen Mitchell has written a PhD thesis called Psychopaths, Narcissists, Machiavellians, Toxic Leaders, Coercive Controllers: Subsets of One Overarching ‘Dark’ Personality Type?

Dr. Karen Mitchell says that psychopaths, narcissists, Machiavellians, toxic leaders, coercive controllers are all subsets of one dark personality type, the Persistent Predatory Personality. They have brain differences from the rest of us, and are motivated totally differently.

Dr. Mitchell’s posts on twitter are also interesting. She has said that Persistent Predatory Personality (PPP) and the victims of childhood abuse and trauma are similar in behaviour. The victims, the prey of the Persistent Predatory Personality however do not have the brain abnormalities, their motivations differ from the PPP, they can also feel shame, and can work on becoming more effective in their functioning - which hopefully means cutting out the negative behaviour.

Persistent Predatory Personality - Predator and Prey [3] Full tweet later in article.

Dr. Mitchell also says that narcissists / psychopaths develop support around them, and have “partner henchmen” groomed to support them as a tactic to decrease the risk of being exposed.

Partner Henchmen [4]

The Persistent Predatory Personality also have “flying monkeys” influenced by the dark personality, which are in a less powerful relationship that the “partner henchmen” but support the predator in their goals. Sometimes the “flying monkeys” know what they are getting into but sometimes are inadvertently drawn in.

Flying Monkeys [5] The full tweets follow the pdf and the Extract of the thesis.

The whole topic is very interesting, and of course applicable to what is happening at present within certain groups of survivors. I have only read Dr. Karen’s thesis once, so I will not comment prematurely, before studying it more.

Her Twitterx is here Dr. Karen Mitchell [2], there is pdf embedded at the end of this section and there is a link here…

Psychopaths, Narcissists, Machiavellians, Toxic Leaders, Coercive Controllers: Subsets of One Overarching ‘Dark’ Personality Type? Karen Mitchell 2024 pdf [1].

Summary / Abstract

People who actively violate social norms and harm and disadvantage others by conscious choice have been the focus of research for centuries. Psychopathy, Machiavellianism, and narcissism, collectively the dark triad or dark personality (DP), are conceptualisations intended to give meaning to the characteristics common to socially aversive personalities.

Behavioural researchers in fields such as toxic leadership, coercive control in domestic violence, cults, and child sex abuse in religion also explore the characteristics of those who are socially aversive. There is, however, substantial dissention regarding shared attributes of those who are socially aversive, resulting in considerable ongoing friction and fragmentation in the field. This is neither in the interests of humankind, as identification of human predators is key to survival, nor in the interests of researchers who are committing time and resources to vastly conflicting ideas.

A model is presented in this thesis which appears to represent the nature of socially aversive personalities, people of DP, more comprehensively than any existing model or collection of behaviours. This three-dimensional model, the Persistent Predatory Personality (PPP) model, includes attributes, an arsenal of weaponry (tactics), and differentiating features (capabilities and values), which emerged from the data.

The thesis aims to identify common threads of research, resolve longstanding issues of dispute, and further clarify shared attributes of people New and unique approaches to research in the area and highly knowledgeable research populations not previously canvassed for data were engaged to achieve this aim.

The data, which are extensive and highly nuanced, clarify longstanding points of contention in the DP literature. An important and unique finding from the data is that people of DP who are higher functioning and engage in more covert forms of harm are equally as dangerous and sadistic, and share the same attributes, as those who commit overt acts of harm such as murder. The data were collected internationally from 57 senior expert practitioners cumulatively representing more than a thousand years, and individually an average of 22 years, of direct, continuous experience with multiple people of DP and their targets/victims.

Research participants were drawn from both forensic and nonforensic contexts and include religious leaders, medical specialists, executives, profilers including FBI and law enforcement, and forensic and nonforensic mental health professionals working with cults, Death Row prisoners, coercive control, and intimate partner violence perpetrators and victims, and others, including world-leading academics. Data were collected via multiple interviews and the Delphi survey technique.

pdf Download

Psychopaths+narcissists+machiavellians+toxic+leaders+coercive+controllers++subsets+of+one+overarching+dark+personality+type++mitchell+phd+thesis 9.79MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Dr. Karen Mitchells twitter is here [2].

Various Tweets

Narcissists / psychopaths have prefrontal cortex and amygdala brain anomalies and they are motivated entirely differently. Control, sadism, deception, exploitation are their drivers.

If you are targeted by a narcissist /pychopath/ coercive controller, it is a war you do not realise you are in and which involves an entire team of people being mobilised against you.

A n/p/cc will subtly and expertly undermine you from day 1 to everyone around you.

[update 2024 Sept 28]

How to avoid being targeted [7]

Thankyou to Dr. Karen Mitchell for her work. Having been attacked for over a year by one of these dark personalities, I will certainly study it further.

