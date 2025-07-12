“The irony of the Craig Sawyer and Veterans For Child Rescue situation is that this is a man that claims to save children while abusing his own kids…” [6].

There are many people who attest to Craig’s violence. One of these is Aspen, his daughter who has been the subject of his abuse.

Craig Sawyer’s Violence to Aspen

Three occasions have been mentioned in public about Craig’s violence to Aspen. It’s unlikely that this is the whole extent of his violence against Aspen as violent perpetrators are often regular offenders.

2013 Craig’s Violence to Aspen when she was aged 14

It said that Craig had punched Aspen hard in the face when she was 14 and gave her a black eye and bloodied face. There were said to be photos, and her school called CPS, Child Protective Services when they saw her.

[2020 Sept 24 Go Fund Me]

2018 Aug / Sept Craig Sawyer’s Violence to Aspen when she was aged 19 [6]

Aspen Ryleigh aka Sawyer claimed that Craig was violent to her, “My dad beats me and throws things at me, screams at me and breaks my things”.

Aspen facebooked on Aug 17 2018 that she wanted to move out of the house due to her abusive father as she was not safe. She would have been 19, having been born in January 1999. “I just can’t live with my abusive father any longer I’m not really safe”.

Screenshot 1

Screenshot 2

She claimed that her father was abusive and her mother always sides with him, and her Nana always sides with her mother.

Screenshot 3

Tressa said Aspen was rude, was asked to clean her room, got mad and got her car taken away and asked her if that was abuse.

Aspen replied that abuse was Craig beating her and told her mother to stop lying.

Screenshot 4

Aspen said that her mother would rather lose her children over her husband who hurts her children. [I beleive there is a brother about 3 years younger]. She told her mother “Shut up you will cover your abusive husbands tracks ANY day”.

Her mother accused her of being untruthful, to which Aspen replied that she was not her mother.

Screenshot 5

Her nana said that Aspen’s mum and dad were not abusive to Aspen. Aspen replied that her father Craig beats her, throws things at her, screams at her and breaks her things.

[6]

2020 Sept Craig Sawyer’s Violence to Aspen when she was aged 21

There was another social media flare up with Aspen and her parents two years later in Aug / Sept 2020 when they apparently tricked her into meeting at Craig’s house, with an excuse about helping with her phone. Aspen was hit and her car keys taken. Craig drove off in Aspen’s car, with her belongings in it. The Police were called but Aspen said that the Police “buddy buddy” with him and that Craig got away with his abuse yet again.

Aspen was 21, yet her parents are treating her like this? Odd. Aspen was also left without any transport to get to work every day. Aspen considered a long walk across Tucson was dangerous especially considering her previous sexual assault. Craig apparently had no thought of Aspen’s safety or fears.

Aspen also accused Craig of setting up a Go Fund Me using her name, but that she was not getting the money. So Aspen’s friend Travis Barton, set one up for her to buy a cheap car so that she was safe.

2020 Sept 24 The Go Fund Me set up by her boyfriend at the time, Travis Barton, detailed some of Craig Sawyer’s treatment of Aspen.

It mentions the occasion in 2013 when Aspen was 14 when Craig gave her a black eye, and school called CPS. It also mentions this 2020 incident when they hit her and took her car. Police were called but Craig manages to “buddy buddy” with police and talks his way out of it.

2020 Sept - Aspen’s Tweets

In September Aspen was also tweeted that her parents were “disgusting mental ill, evil people”. Aspen also said that her dad Craig deliberately put her in danger, numerous times, whilst pretending to care about sex trafficking, “pretends to care about sex trafficking meanwhile he has thrown me out on the street and put me in danger numerous times knowingly”.

Aspen claimed that Craig knew how dangerous it was, especially after her assault, and that he wanted her to be in that position, “he wants me to be in a position where I have to walk across town to work every night knowing how dangerous that is especially after what already happened to me”.

Craig endangers her and he is insane…

It appears that Craig posted a video of a gun, to intimidate Aspen or perhaps to trigger her if she was mind controlled. That possibility will be examined in a future post. However on this occasion Aspen mocked her father Craig. “ooh A video of a man holding a BB gun oh no!! What ever will we do?”

[6]

Travis Barton, her boyfriend is with her and he talks about the fraudulent gofundme that Craig set up. Aspen retweeted tweets saying her parents were abusive.

2020 Sept - Lori Hoyt

The inside source, who appears to be Lori Hoyt, also warned about his Craig’s verbal violence at least, and that he regularly lashes out at staff and family in hormone induced fits of rage. “An inside source close to Sawyer shares that he regularly lashes out at staff and family members and that almost all of the employees of his organization have quit after what is being reported as a hormone induced fit of rage by Sawyer”, [6].

The “hormone induced fit of rage” is probably referring to anabolic steroid abuse, to increase muscle mass, which has side effects of aggressive behaviour, mood swings and manic behaviour, also known as “roid rage”.

People can get addicted to steroids and there are physical side effects such as hair loss, shrunken testicles, and breast development.

It was because Aspen believed that Craig would be “very mad at her” that Aspen first told of her sexual assault on video, [fb32535] at her fathers demand.

Craig wanted to use Aspen’s sexual assault as storyline in his Contraland programme, and also to fabricate that her assault was the reason that he started the non profit.

Lori said that Craig only knows violence, and learned to be a professional manipulator from the military and CIA.

[6]

Adrian John Wells is an Australian survivor of child trafficking and abuse, and another who has accused Craig Sawyer of violence. Specifically he accuses Craig of being “a kid basher, human trafficker and pedophile”. This short video, 1 min 44s outlines the allegations.

Odysee Adrian John Wells says he was trafficked by Craig Sawyer [3]

Jessie Czebotar testified to having witnessed Craig Sawyer in the luciferian brotherhood system in Illinois, Winconsin, Indianapolis, Minnesota and Michegan. She says he went under the name Tom Caruthers and was a Junior Protector under James Volpe, former Wheaton Chief of Police.

There were several occasions of violence. This is the one in which he was involved in the most. Sawyer is said to have tortured and killed a man in the Chicago area, who wanted to defect from the brotherhood.

There were other occasions, when he was encouraging extreme violence, and involved with Hillary, see the affidavit.

Craig Sawyer Affidavit By Jessie 599KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Tim Holmseth has accused Sawyer of sending him numerous death threats via comments via on a wordpress blog, eg.

“we learn to put things in very deep places where they will never be found”

“You are going to end up in a deep hole shortly”

“my team is coming to get you in the next two weeks” etc

These are serious threats whether or not Sawyer is a protector in the luciferian system, but carry extra significance if so. These were taken from this post, Hillary Clinton’s Bodyguard Craig Sawman Sawyer announces the death of his Navy Seal Commanding Officer, [30].

It has been speculated by some that Sawyer was involved in some way in the murders of

Jenny Moore

Isaac Kappy

Tracy Twyman

I have not researched these allegations and whilst this Burners.me blog does not make the assertions that Sawyer was involved, then it is a good place to start research if people are interested.

Burners.me The Sawman, The Priest and the FiFi Dossier [11]

Discussion

There is no doubt that Craig Sawyer is an aggressive and violent man. Even his daughter has accused him of violence to her. There is also no doubt that Craig Sawyer pressurised his daughter to reveal that she was sexually abused for his own financial gain. He has also lied that the sexual abuse was his reason for setting up his “non profit” when it was all in process beforehand.

Sawyer is also accused by different people of being involved in child trafficking and of being a protector for the luciferian brotherhood and having tortured and killed a man. He has also worked for and with many intel agencies.

All this is of course very different from the image Sawyer portrays in which he stops child trafficking and is a godly man. A Christian cover is routine in the luciferian brotherhood system, and many say that he has been subjected to mind control programming and that he is dissociative. This would explain his lying as being dissociative alters, the differing stories about him, his violence and the ongoing spats with his daughter who would also likely be dissociative and mind controlled.

His violence likely comes from his training as a soldier, living with PTSD from his jobs, his torture as a mind controlled slave still unresolved and unhealed as well as exacerbated by anabolic steroids. He appears to be still being under control of handlers and programmers from the luciferian system. It is so difficult when people are victims themselves but also vile perpetrators. However truths have to be pointed out.

It is my worry that Sawyer is working with survivors and drawing survivors and / or their details into or back into the luciferian control system. It is certainly better for survivors to stay away and have no contact with someone as obviously damaged as Craig Sawyer.

Real men don’t hurt kids - but Craig Sawyer does.

Links

