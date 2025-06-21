The first post on robot programming Lytkarino Mind Control Robot Programming Part 1 [fb32527], examined mind controlled slave robot and metals programmes of the Steel Legionairres and Black Army in Lytkarino.

This second post in the robot series, concentrates on one specific robot, the Maschinenmensch from the film Metropolis, which has proved to be the most influential robot figure in history, often called Robot-Maria.

Maschinenmensh featured in a film directed by Fritz Lang who was dubbed the Master of Darkness by the British Film Institute and he also became one of the most influential film makers of all time. In 1927 Fritz Lang with the help of Thea von Harbou who wrote the novel called Metropolis in 1925, adapted the book into the black and white, German expressionist silent film Metropolis, as well as a screenplay.

The film features a fictional humanoid robot “Maschinenmensch” (Machine human) played by Brigitte Helm, based on a girl called Maria. Hence it has been called Robot Maria or Maria, although not named in the film, and in the novel the name was Futura [9]. It was one of the first fictional robots ever depicted in cinema and popularised the concept worldwide, [5].

This timeline gives an outline of some of the Maschinenmensch inspired culture over nearly hundred years since it was shown, and shows how important it has been to the globalists to keep reinventing robot Maria in the culture and media platform of the day. It gives a useful overview for the robot programming posts to come. Most people have seen an example of an influence from this character, even if they did not know that Maschinenmensch was the inspiration.

Timeline of Maschinenmensch Inspired Art

1925 Metropolis novel by Thea von Harbou, featuring Maschinenmensch. Also later made into screenplay and film.

1927 Silent classic German expressionist, black and white film Metropolis, [14]. featuring Maschinenmensch. Much inspiration is taken from this character by the globalist, technocratic, luciferian controllers of our world.

f

Rotwang the scientist, has a “robot hand”.

1949 - Metropolis - Manga - Osamu Tezuka’s sci-fi manga. First serialized in Manga Shonen. Adapted into a 2001 anime film.

1966 Dr Who Cyberman

1977 Star wars Ralph McQuarrie, a concept artist for the original 1977 Star Wars film, based the initial design for C-3PO on the female robot from the Fritz Lang film Metropolis (1927).

1977 album Live! In The Air Age by Be-Bop Deluxe.

1978 German band Kraftwerk's album Man Machine or Die Mensch-Maschine is a clear reference to the film and has a track titled "Metropolis".

1984 Queen’s video for Radio Gaga has much footage from Metropolis and sets obviously inspired by Metropolis.

Freddie Mercury’s face is superimposed on the robots body at 4 min 36s.

1984 Queen Radio Gaga [17]

1985 Heavy metal band Y&T's 1985 album Down for the Count cover art shows the robot being held by Count Dracula as he prepares to sink his fangs into her neck.

1985 Mekanique's future world is the one of Fritz Lang's silent film Metropolis, and Mekanique herself the Maria-robot, [28].

1989 Madonna Express Youself

1991 Mugler “Diana Ross! Collection Silver Robot look

1995 Robot Couture was debuted by Thierry Mugler and featured in Vogue

1997 Superman’s Metropolis

Metropolis is a fictional city appearing in American comic books published by DC Comics, best known as the home of Superman and his closest allies and some of his foes. First appeared by name in Action Comics #16 (Sept. 1939).

Superman's Metropolis is a one off 64 page, prestige format special, with a cover date of February, 1997 written by David Michelinie, with art by Dan Jurgens and Bob McLeod. Futura is a robot created by the mad scientist Lutor.

2001 May 26 - Metropolis - Anime Film - Rintaro’s adaptation of Tezuka’s manga, centered on a robot, Maria, in a retro-futuristic city, [4].

2002 Kylie Minogue

2006 Dr. Who Cyberman

2006 "Cyberwoman" is the fourth episode of the first series of the British science fiction television series Torchwood.

2006 Robot Hall of Fame Replica of Maria

2007 Beyonce BET awards, wearing a suit made by Mugler again.

2009 Beyonce I am Sasha Fierce tour Mugler “She-Robot” design.

Sasha Fierce is Beyonce’s alter ego, probably one of the real alters caused by MK Ultra mind control programming.

Beyonce in Maria like role with robots on what looks like 3 step platform.

Beyoncé also wore a "robo glove" which appeared in the music video for her song “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” from the album I Am… Sasha Fierce and many times thereafter.

2009 Lady Gaga Poker robot like Face Hemet and Glove

2009 Lady Gaga Paparazzi video as robot wearing helmet and glove

2010 Whitney Houston - helmet and glove

Whitney Houston - Queen of the Night [15] [34]

2010 ArchAndroid debut studio album by American singer and songwriter Janelle Monáe.

2010 Vogue Return to Metropolis Karl Lagerfeld Photo Editorial

2011 Squa.re Karl Lagerfeld Return to Metropolis [20]

The Karl Lagerfeld shoot had one eye symbolism, split down the middle of the head effect, double head and lightning bolt symbol on the side of the head. All symbols of mind control. Also the metallic helmet, hand and suit.

2012 “The fashion world has taken its inspiration this season from Fritz Lang's 1927 spectacular sci-fi silent film Metropolis”. Givenchy gothic industrial and Versace fembot chic, [24]. The models appear to be wearing eyelid make up to give the impression of lit robots eyes.

2012 Guardian Future-proof: How Metropolis still inspires fashion [24]

2013 Dr Who Cyberman

2016 Replica of Walter Schulze-Mittendorff's "Maria" 2016

2023 Metropolis was remastered in colour

2023 Metropolis remastered in colour [3]

2023 Beyonce Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé 2023 Renaissance Tour in a custom Mugler Robot suit.

Also robot /metal inspired looks

W Magazine Every Look From Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour, From Custom Catsuits to Disco-Inspired Couture [25]

2024

Zendaya 97 years after the original Maschinemensch it is still being recreated.

2025 Aug Dr Who set in Berlin https://tardis.fandom.com/wiki/Monsters_in_Metropolis_(audio_story)

There are other examples, but this is just to give an overview of the influence that a 1925 film had on arts and culture over the years. Everyone will have seen something that has derived inspiration from Maschinenmensch.

Discussion

In the film Metropolis the globalists and technocrats are the controllers looking out from their luxury gardened penthouses in their shining cities. They would look down literally upon the dehumanised workers if they were not kept below ground in a monitored hell. They look down metaphorically on them as not being able to think.

When the workers were going to rise up against the inhumane conditions, Maria, well respected by the workers, kept preaching restraint. The city owner Joh Frederson brought in Rotwang, a scientist, to make an an obedient robot with the likeness of Maria, so that she could as an agent provocateur. Rotwang said “no one will be able to tell a Machine Man from a mortal!”.

Maschinenmensch Robot-Maria or Futura as named in the novel, the future worker, is made to look like Maria and programmed to work for the elite. Robot-Maria incited the workers to violence, which gave Joh Fredersen, the owner and architect of Metropolis, the excuse to use force against them to subdue them.

Robot-Maria under the direction of the controllers, acted as a traitor to the people. This is just what the present day music industry and the fashion industry robot Marias / Futuras are doing. They look like us but they are the MK Ultra, mind controlled slave robots leading the people astray and working for the cult.

They dress up as robots, and the present day robot Marias make the robot technology “cool” and popularise the very technology that will enslave the people. They advertise and propagandise the very robot technology that will be used to enforce our enslavement.

Robot Dogs [35]

Drones are advancing rapidly in the NATO/Russia war in Ukraine and will be used as aerial robot enforcers for the cult, just as the basic models were in lockdown in some places.

The Metropolis world from the 1927 film is the blueprint for the globalists and in 2025 they are very close to making come to fruition - to control what we buy, where we go, what we can do and even what we can say and think. The cult, arrogant and superior, believing that their bloodlines are the elite ones of a superior race, and that each one of their enlightened ones can become gods, they are striving to fulfill this technocratic digital dystopia.

The technocracy is about to bring about our enslavement with digital surveillance, digital money, digital ID - all under the guise that we use too much carbon dioxide. The con of all cons, con dioxide, a gas needed for life.

The rest of us are an inconvenience of which only about one in six will be kept for the next stage, to provide some manual labour that we are still more flexible at, before full robotification. They also still need us for replacement organs, adrenochrome, pineal gland secretions and breeder centres factories where the mothers are tortured so that implanted babies are filled with demonic attachments when they are born. They still plan on a transhumanist future mixing human and machine.

Robots are more reliable and less trouble than pesky humans with a soul. It is no surprise that the film likened the factory to Moloch.

Beyonce, Lady Gaga and others are the robot Maria’s

Perhaps Bill Gates and George Soros are the Joh Fredersons

Elon Musk, Sam Altmans and Peter Thiel are scientific and technocrat Rotwangs

Behind the scenes the real controllers are hidden

The robot Maria’s may also be a mind control trigger for mk ultra mind control robot programming. Maria is an ancient name but its similarity to latinus Marinus for sea means it may be used for Dagon programming.

The globalists have remade and reinvented maschinenmensch over time. The robot-Marias are the cult slaves, and they use them to entice us into slavery. More people need to wake up before it’s too late. Take notice of the slaves that have left the system, but beware the cult control some of them. Use discernment.

These are good articles, worth reading.

Vigilant Citizen The Occult Symbolism of Movie “Metropolis” and its Importance in Pop Culture [12].

Fighting Monarch Metropolis The World We Inhabit [29]

A copy of the orginal film is here

1927 Metropolis [14]

