Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
19h

imho Lang's film wuz a cautionary tale, a lound warnin' fer us human-beans, an alert not ta believe in "you-tow-pias"--I think the man wuz fully aware of the DANGERS of the ubermensch/controllers man-ipulatin' & controllin' the pop-u-last. His entire Mabuse series is just about that -- Mabuse's not revered at all! He's a rotten rich puppeteer, evil ta the core, foolin' others, ruinin'in lives.

Also, one'a my fave-o-rite films is Lang's FURY about the power of a crowd gangin' up on an innocent man--in America no less! An' too--the film is about an innocent man forgivin'... That's a WWII parable (Lang, a Jew, was not safe in his native Germany--he had ta both call out the "Good Germans" who didn't speak up, didn't stop the harms...who went "all in" an' yet he also had ta fergive these same Good Germans who ganged up thinkin' they were in the right....AN' make peace with himself....). A giant human struggle!

All yer sharin' in terms of the DANGERS of Robot Maria an' her bein' normalized are there fer sure--but I only wanna say that Lang is all 'bout bein' human an' NOT givin' inta idols, robots OR tyrants... he seems ta treasure humanity! AND (you'll find if ya watch Fury!), that ain't "peanuts!"

