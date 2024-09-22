Update to Old Post

This is an update to an old post from 2020 on wordpress, due to dead links. 2020 Nov 22 foxblog1 Deeper Esoterical Meanings – Masonic Tracing Boards (SBFIS Part 8), [108]. I tried to update it on wordpress as much as possible, but some changes are not possible, due to the wordpress change from classic editing to block editing, and so it is updated here on substack. The post has been deyoutubed / degoogled and changed to Odysee, dead links replaced and it has been made more robust from future twitter bans. I have also added some at the end from different tweets not previously covered, with 3 extra videos.

This was when Jessie was first whistleblowing and choosing what to say herself on twitter threads. This then is more valuable than interviews which just answer questions of others. This series is part of what Jessie wanted to say first, when she was breaking her silence. This particular series of tweets that I made into an article was an expose of some esoteric aspects of freemasonry.

Silence Breaks Forth into Song Part 8 (SBFIS Part 8)

This is the last of the series in Silence Breaks Forth Into Song which were a series of tweet threads from Illuminati whistleblower Jessie. This is from last May, [2020], after which Jessie was stopped [by twitter] from doing threads, so there were meant to be more than this but this is the last one.

Deeper Esoterical Meanings – Masonic Tracing Boards

FLW & Wagner #Puzzle This is a very significant piece

Thread [1] [116]

A mysterious centuries-old Masonic document a “Tracing Board” actually forms blueprint of the GOTHIC Cathedral Facade (though scholars and historians haven’t yet realized it). Pattern of “3” openings. A copy of the Tracing Board exists in Masonic lodges worldwide: note 2 towers.

What is a tracing board? It is a form of Masonic Art meant to be contemplated to teach the student natural & moral law. There are 3 elements to understanding the natural & moral law (understanding of these things must be gained with each step someone progresses).

Natural Law & morality are to be understood in light of 3 elements

Allegory

Symbolism

Ritual

Allegory: As you look at tracing board…one is to contemplate allegory. Allegory defines as: a story, poem, or picture that when contemplated reveals hidden meaning

So if you are looking at the checker board floor… What are some allegories that come to mind?

Someone mentioned theme of chess board… What would we learn about ourselves if we thought about this?

Symbolism: Objects or facts used to represent ideas attributed meaning or to express mystical ideas, emotions or state of mind….

Ritual: Ceremonies consisting of actions performed according to prescribed order, acts done as a religious or solemn rite (done with value & meaning)

So within a tracing board you have these three elements in layers. There is a basic layer of understanding As one progresses in rites, grades, or levels they gain knowledge as to the deeper esoterical or hidden spiritual knowledge behind these elements

Remember, it is more than a mental knowing, Knowledge advances past contemplation to “experience”. The Hebrew word of knowledge (Genesis 2) is translated, “The experience of knowledge of good and evil”

This is a great video that explains in more detail Listen carefully though…Compare truths to The BIBLE

2024 Feb 14 Odysee Esoteric Freemasonry – York Rite Royal Arch Degrees [3c]. #yorkrite #freemasonry #freemason

Saved on threadreaderapp above, and reseeit [116]

SBFIS #40 The Threshing Floor Part 1

SBFIS #40 The Threshing Floor [6] reseeit [117]

As we delve into the Esoteric meanings behind FreeMasonry It is important to remember that there are layers. At the base levels the Apprentice to Master discover, explore, and contemplate the basic meanings of allegories, symbols & rituals within Masonry.

At these base levels the Checker Board floor can represent or mean many things…

2023 Feb 11 Odysee Masonic Symbols Checkerboard Floor [7c]

As one gains rites beyond a Master level they move from the Exoteric (base understanding) to the Esoteric (hidden understanding)

2024 Feb 11 Odysee True Meaning of Masonic Symbols [8c]

end SBFIS #40 [mislabelled, should be #41?] SBFIS #40 Threshing Floor Part 1 [117].

SBFIS #42 Threshing Floor Part 2

SBFIS #42 Threshing Floor Part 2 [9] SBFIS #42 Threshing floor Part 2 Reseeit [118]

SBFIS #42 Threshing Floor Part 2 As we saw in the last video The Masons would like each man to "contemplate" deeply upon the hidden meanings behind the "checkered" floor They say it is reminiscent of the floor of the temple of Solomon

Yet, lets go back to the Bible to take a look at the floor of the Temple What are we told about it?

In Deuteronomy 12:5 the children of God were told, “You are to SEEK ONLY the place Adonai your God CHOOSES for all your tribes to put His Name to dwell-there you will come.” Holy Ground has always been about only one thing… Man dwelling with the Presence of God.

But what is contemplated upon on the checkered floor? Self A Man’s Good nature & bad nature His Natural high points & darknest hours King David’s darkest hours led him to the threshing floor and there he encountered the Angel of the Lord And what was David’s response?

He bought the threshing floor at full price & said, “I can not offer up that which has cost me nothing.”

Why did it have to cost him something? Why was he in that place? Was it not because he had sinned against the Lord? And what was the price of his sin? Was it not the people’s death? The purchase of the threshing floor was to STOP the Angel of Death. 2 Samuel 24

How deep does our understanding of this threshing floor go?

SBFIS #42 Threshing floor Part 2 Reseeit [118]

End SBFIS #42 Threshing floor Part 2

Bonus Tweets

These tweets are from around the same time, not posted before afaik on my posts. They include 3 videos on masonry which may be useful for understanding, as well as links to important Orders.

Some orders to dive into [124]

Some orders to dive into

Order of the Bath https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_the_Bath

Order of St. Patrick https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_St_Patrick

Order of the Thistle https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_the_Thistle

How many orders do the Masons have, but do not claim as Masonic orders?

The Most Illustrious Order of Saint Patrick is a British order of Knights chivalry associated with Ireland. The Order was created in 1783 by George III. No knight since 1936 but The Queen remains the Sovereign of the Order.

Most Honourable Military Order of the Bath is a British order of chivalry founded by George I on 18 May 1725. The Order consists of the Sovereign (currently Queen Elizabeth II), the Great Master (currently Charles, Prince of Wales) and three Classes of members.

The Order of the Bath is the fourth-most senior of the British Orders of Chivalry. After The Most Noble Order of the Garter, The Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle, and The Most Illustrious Order of St Patrick (dormant).

Helps to describe some structure that goes across most rites..

Odysee Secret Societies of Théah Book One (Rose & Cross) [121]

What are tracing boards? What are the esoterical meanings behind tracing boards?

This was the video Jessie linked but the channel is deleted.

I think this is the same video that Jessie linked but not 100% certain.

Odysee Masonic Tracing Boards Scottish Rite History [120]

About 3 min 14 seconds...he begins to talk about checker board. This is just first layer or base meaning....

Odysee Entered Apprentice (An Esoteric Study) [119]

end of bonus tweets

-

Other posts in the Silence Breaks Forth into Song Series – Jessie Czebotar

Silence Breaks Forth Into Song (SBFIS Part 1) [53]

Queen Mother of Darkness’s Special Pot Roast (SBFIS Part 2) [54]

Equilibrium (Silence Breaks Forth Into Song Part 3) [55]

Forged Through Brokenness (SBFIS Part 4) [56]

How Deep The Magik Well Goes (SBFISong Part 5) [57]

Masters of Magik (Silence Breaks Forth into Song Part 6) [58]

The Drawing of Men’s Hearts (Silence Breaks Forth into Song 7) [114]

Deeper Esoterical Meanings – Masonic Tracing Boards SBFIS Part 8 [108]

Other Jessie Links

The links to all the posts of Jessie’s that we worked on are in this post… foxblog3 Jessie Czebotar - My Whistleblower and Woman of the Year 2020 [115]

