Britney got free from the conservatorship but not from the mind control.

Britney is in a child alter aged 5. She is dissociative from mind control programming since childhood, which fractures the mind.

Odysee Britney in Child Alter Dec 2024 [1]

Britney and many others were mind controlled and tortured under a programme known widely as MK Ultra. It is a government mind controlled programme that millions have been through. All bloodline family. It enhances spiritual gifts ie. being able to hear demons, which is one reason they make their children undergo it.

It also makes the subjects into sex slaves or slaves for whatever their handlers want them to do eg. mass shootings, Manchurian candidates, many politicians, news readers etc. About 10% of the population has gone through these programmes.

Hopefully if enough people start talking about mind control from this incident then we can get bring more attention to it.

I was worried that she was not free from mind control and this shows she is still under cult control. It will be interesting to see if the video is withdrawn or not, either by Britney or at the behest of her controllers. She may have released this as a cry of help. Presumably this was released on Instagram, and the video has been edited, but I posted it as I have found it on twitter, [4].

Britney thread 100 posts saved on reseeit [2]

Full thread of 150 posts on pingthread here [3]

#FreeBritney from mind control

Links

[1] Odysee Britney in Child Alter Dec 2024 https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/britney-child-alter:a #britney #freeBritney #childabuse #mkultra #mindcontrol #DID #dissociative

[2] Britney thread saved on reseeit https://resee.it/tweet/1435949035345559555

[3] pingthread Britney https://pingthread.com/thread/1435949035345559555

[4] Britney Video https://x.com/Vision4theBlind/status/1864154755263541281

