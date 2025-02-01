Introduction

I have been accused a few times of attacking Cathy O’Brien. This is false. Not a single one of my posts attacks Cathy.

The people that makes these absurd false accusations have either not read the posts, have fundamentally misunderstood what the posts are about or they have some sort of agenda. My posts are listed at the end of this article. Read and judge for yourself.

Research

What I actually did in the 9 posts so far was to research and collate the evidence from a number of different sources. I reviewed the evidence of a number of different possibilities…

that Cathy is still under mind control

whether Mark Phillips was Cathy’s handler

whether Mark was under mind control

whether XKelly is Cathy’s daughter Kelly

Each of these points are inter-related.

Being Concerned that Cathy is under Mind Control is not an attack on Cathy

I have tremendous respect for Cathy, I wrote about her 3 times between 2015 - 2017 promoting her story, way before the current interest in mind control issues. Many people found out about Cathy through my posts.

False accusations of me attacking Cathy might suit the accusers narrative, but they do not fit the facts. This research into Cathy, Mark and Kelly was out of concern for Cathy and did not attack Cathy in any way shape or form. To try and invert this as being an attack on Cathy is to fundamentally misrepresent what the series was all about. Of course the people who make these accusations never cite any evidence from my blogs. If anyone knows anything about mind control and the bigger picture then the concerns are absolutely fair concerns to be addressed. If the people attacking me know about mind control, they know this, and their policy to attack me is a quite deliberate one. The attacks are ad hominem attacks, attacks on me, not on my writing. Part of several people’s agenda is to attack me, deflect attention away from the issues and the facts in my posts and diminish my writing by attacks upon me.

My posts and research on Cathy and Mark are probably the most comprehensive collation of research on these topics by anyone, anywhere. If there are any others who have done anywhere near the research I have done and posted, I would love to hear about them. This research has taken into the hundreds of hours, it is informed and educated. I did not draw concrete conclusions. I have seen so many twists and turns along the way of this journey into mind control that accurate definitive statements are almost impossible to make. I let people make up their own mind from the evidence presented.

Wide Eyed Cathy

Quite apart from all the evidence I have presented in the series so far, (see links at the end), then this video shows footage of Cathy with wide open eyes, the whites showing around the iris of her eyes. She was looking bewildered and scared for some time. She looked like a startled rabbit.

Wanda, who is doing the voice over, is a 20 year plus friend of Cathy and Mark’s. She says it was Mark himself that told her that eyes such as these was a sign of someone under mind control.

Wanda thinks that Cathy’s wide eyes may have been due to the use of the word “electroculture” in the conversation about gardening. This might have been a trigger for Cathy. Wanda is not saying it was a deliberate trigger by the interviewers, they may have been totally unwitting. It may have been the word that triggered Cathy’s memories of electroshock treatment that she was widely subjected to.

The video quality is poor but it is easy to see Cathy’s expression and her wide open eyes. What is happening here?

This version is in Odysee so it can be watched without adverts and sign in. Odysee Is Cathy O'Brien still Asleep? 13 mins [5]. Transcripts are also available here [fb72407].

The original on You tube is here Is Cathy O'Brien still Asleep? [3].

Wanda also makes the point that Cathy is on the “talkshow circuit” of talk, shows and podcasts and has meant that Cathy has been taken to near Mount Shasta, McGill and Nashville, which were all places that she was subject to mind control programming.

Discussion

There are very valid concerns that Cathy may be under mind control. The video above is only one concern. A few others are potentially

Mark being Cathy’s handler

Mark being under mind control

Kelly not going to live with Cathy and Mark around aged 18

Odd circumstances around Mark’s death

Possible torture of Mark

The role of Dana with Kelly and Cathy

The role of Shaela / Mikaela and how she came to live with Cathy and Mark

No mention of Kelly from the time of Access Denied until XKelly came along

Kelly being trafficked and other things that XKelly has to say

Why would the people who have said that I am attacking Cathy not want to address legitimate concerns that Cathy is still under mind control? It’s very suspicious that they should try to pressurise and gaslight me in this way and make false accusations.

Why would anyone want to suppress any possible evidence or attack the collation of the evidence? Do those people not care about Cathy’s wellbeing? Why are they afraid of discussing the possibility that Cathy is still under control? Why are they trying to suppress testimony and evidence? Why are they trying to gaslight me into remaining silent when a survivor of mind control may well be in trouble? Presenting what evidence there is and allowing people to make up their own mind seems to threaten some people with agendas. I wonder why the people attacking me, do not want the people to make up their own minds? They appear to like to dictate what others should think. What is their agenda?

If Cathy is indeed being controlled then the more people that know the better, so that attention can be focussed on the control and her controllers. The more eyes on a possible control situation, the better. My posts are not anti Cathy or anti survivor, they are pro survivor, anti control and anti luciferian controllers. Is the talk show / podcast publicity circuit that Cathy is on good for her or detrimental to her. Who benefits? Is Cathy being pressure or programmed to go on this circuit and are hosts taking advantage for their own benefits?

The people trying to pressurise me should be ashamed. Who do they think they are to dictate to me and gaslight me? What are they afraid of? What kind of authoritarians and control freaks are they? They invert the truth for their own agenda.

Read and make up your own mind.

Previous Recent foxblog3 Posts about Cathy O’Brien and Mark Phillips

Cathy O’Brien 1 Where is Cathy O'Brien's daughter, Kelly? Cathy, Kelly and Shaela [COB1]

Cathy O'Brien 2 - Was Mark Phillips Cathy's Handler? Summary [COB2]

Cathy O'Brien 3 - Was Mark Phillips Mind Controlled? [COB3]

Cathy O'Brien 4 - The Magikal Connections to TRANCE Formation [COB4]

Cathy O'Brien 5 - Dana [COB5]

Cathy O'Brien 6 - XKelly's Appeal to Cathy [COB6]

Mark Phillips 1 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Ray Bilger and Janus [MP1]

Mark Phillips 2 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Jon Gentry [MP2]

Mark Phillips 3 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Brice Taylor [MP3]

Mark Phillips 4 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Kathleen Sullivan [MP4]

Previous Older Posts on Cathy O’Brien

2015 Apr foxblog1 Trance Formation of America – Cathy O’Brien and Mark Phillips [3]

2015 Apr foxblog1 Access Denied. For reasons of national security. Cathy O’Brien and Mark Phillips [2]

2017 Apr 2 foxblog1 A Most Dangerous Game – Human Hunting [4]

Thumbnail screenshot

Transcript of Video follows links.

