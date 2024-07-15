In the wake of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, these articles may be of interest, including the main one copied here on mind control individual Randal Turner who was used in the Reagan assassination attempt.

foxblog1 Manchurian Candidates MK Ultra Mind Control Assassins [6]. Article also has useful links for further research.

2017 I HEAR VOICES: MKUltra? A Worrying Trend Of Mass Shooting Suspects Throughout History Before Committing Horrific Murders [8]

foxblog3 Trans and MK Ultra [9]

foxblog3 Cultism's Roots in MK Ultra [10]

foxblog3 Allahu Akbar shouts the Mind Controlled Manchurian Candidate [11]

I do not intend to spend time writing on any aspects of the Trump assassination, unless I see a glaring gap, as so many people will be doing that. All these type of events use mind controlled programmed individuals, mk ultra. People may have heard of them as Manchurian Candidates from the book and films. Links to the book and film here… Manchurian Candidates MK Ultra Mind Control Assassins [6]

The main article I wish to bring to people’s attention is copied below, from the original here 2019 Brutal Proof The Reagan Assassination Attempt 2 [3]. It is slightly edited for increased clarity, a couple of added screenshots and deyoutubed in favour of odysee for safety and morality, but check the original [3].

The Reagan Assassination Attempt

This is the true story of a CIA MKUltra victim who was used at the age of 16 in the attempt to assassinate then President Ronald Reagan.

Randal has proof to validate being used as a CIA Mind Control assassin during the attempt. We can see in this video footage that Randal locks himself in the back seat of the patrol car they first attempted to place John Hinckley Jr. into.

Odysee Shortened clip showing Randal Turner in back seat of patrol car after Reagan shooting [1c].

Randal carried the nuclear football during the shooting which is a satchel with electronic equipment used to authorize a nuclear attack while the president is away from a fixed command center.

After the shooting he stood up and ran to the limo Reagan was been pushed into by Jerry Par during the shooting. Jerry Par rolled the window down in a panic and informed Randal that Reagan had been hurt and they needed to get him to the hospital then the limo drove off leaving Randal with the Nuclear Football.

This is a photo of Randal lying on the ground holding the satchel after being knocked to the ground during the shooting.

Randal then placed the satchel under his coat and ran up the driveway to the upper Hilton which can be seen in the video.

Odysee Randal Turner running up drive with nuclear suitcase after Reagan attempted assassination [2c]

As he was running he came across a patrol car heading down to the area of the shooting. He informed the officer he had the nuclear satchel and needed to locate where they took Reagan. The officer allowed Randal get into the back seat and drove down to the scene of the shooting to try and find out where Reagan had been taken.

This is where they tried to place Hinckley inside the patrol car. Randal having the nuclear football in the back seat tried to wave them away as they tried to open the door but the officer trying to open the door was not paying attention and reached in unlocking the door.

Randal reached over and relocked the door then pointed to the briefcase as the officer looked inside he then noticed Randal in the back which can be seen in the video and he may have said it was in use if you know what occurred and watch the video again.

[1c] Odysee Shortened clip showing Randal Turner in back seat of patrol car after Reagan shooting

This recording was never made public by the mainstream media and the mainstream media claimed the door lock was broken as the reason the police could not get the shooter John Hinckley into the police car. In the video when slowed down you can clearly see Randal reach over and re-lock the door after they un-locked it. These moments were covered up by the media who were either paid off or were part of the cover-up and the footage was not released at that time.

A day before the shooting Alexander Haig had Randal’s haircut and dyed and dressed in a uniform that matched Reagans regular aide Colonel Jose Murattis, to make Randal look as close to Reagans regular military aide as possible. Haig then gave Randal his instructions on what to do saying he needed to stay close to the president at all times.

A couple weeks before the shooting Reagan and Bush Sr. were having a discussion at their secret society after hour party in the White House at which James Brady was present and intoxicated from liquor. James walked up to Reagan and Bush Sr. and said: How are you ladies doing!

Bush Sr. told Brady to learn his place at which James replied: We are all equals at these events Bush! Reagan looked at Bush and said “you know, he’s right George we are all equals during these parties.”

James looked at Bush and said: Yah you son of a bitch! Then he staggered away in a state of anger over Bush speaking down to him. It was at this point I believe James ended up becoming one of George Bush’s targets.

Around a week after the Brady incident, George Bush Sr. and Director of Central Intelligence William J. Casey planned Reagan’s assassination because Reagan rejected Vice President George Bush’s request to have the trade agreement with China changed. This assassination would put Bush in the presidential seat which would seal the trade deal with China. At the time they were not listed as a friendly nation so trade was not allowed.

Bill Gates made a deal to give 22.5% of Microsoft to Randal for a $275,000 investment and to make a request and get Reagan to change the US China Trade agreement which would eventually allow Microsoft to manufacture in China. Randal brought his request to George Bush Sr. who rejected it. However, Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger overheard the request and discussed it with Bush in a private conversation in his office. Caspar convinced Bush to get it changed stating if they changed the agreement they could sell old stock military arms to China.

Randal over heard this conversation by placing a glass to the door when he was sent out of the room so they could talk about the arms sale deal. Bush came out of the room and told Randal he changed his mind and decided to help Randal get it changed. Bush brought this request to Reagan who rejected it.

Randal saw Bush as he was heading to William Casey’s office telling Randal they had a problem with Reagan. Bush walked into Casey’s office and Randal overheard Bush tell Casey via a cracked door “if he doesn’t cooperate we will do to him what we had done to the Kennedy brothers”.

Randal was supposed to shoot Reagan by being used via his MKUltra programming but didn’t shoot. Looking at the video Randal has determined the officer in front of him had jumped back knocking Randal to the ground when Hinckley began shooting at his target James Brady. The fall caused Randal to snap out of his programming, Randal was confused and looked at Reagan’s limo as it started to drive away from the curb. At this point Randal got up and ran towards the limo knowing the nuclear football was supposed to be at Reagan’s side at all times.

Just prior to the shooting you can hear a women yelling “Mr. Reagan.. President Reagan”. Randal believes those were activation words in his MKUltra programming directing him to turn and shoot as he has a clear memory of somebody repeating those words to him prior to the shooting and saying turn and shoot.

This occurred in a waiting room in the hotel just before walking out behind Reagan and the others. Somebody had taken Randal into the room and told him plans had changed and he was to stay out of Reagans photo op and to walk to the left as you leave the building.

When the shooting did not go as planned those involved had to figure out a way of getting control of the Whitehouse and the Nuclear codes along with the key card Reagan had on him which was taken by people involved and given to the FBI.

The FBI had spoke with Bill Gates father finding out Reagan had sexually abused Randal prior to becoming president during Reagans house party in California and that he used the Whitehouse for afterhours parties where Reagan, Brady and others would use teenagers for sex.

The FBI was in contact with George Bush Sr. whose plan changed when the assassination failed. They found out where Reagan kept the code card from Bush.The FBI agreed to hold the nuclear football and code card taken from Reagans boot at the hospital until Reagan handed control over to Bush Sr. In the aftermath they decided to pin everything on Haig who was forced to resign but suffered no punishment being Bush had control in the Whitehouse.

Randal Swapped for Jose Muratti

The assassination attempt took place on the sidewalk in front of the Washington Hilton hotel. Many of those in the entourage knew what was going to happen. When leaving the White House and boarding Marine One Reagan noticed Randal was not Jose Muratti his regular aide as they entered Marine One. They told Reagan Jose was sick or on vacation and Randal was taking his place for the day.

While on Marine One, Reagan realized who Randal was and commented on his haircut. It was Jerry Par who explained they were just using him for the day because Jose called in sick at the last minute and it wasn’t a high risk trip so they had Randal take his place.Reagan probably didn’t think much of it because he and others were using teenagers at their late night sex parties so using Randal for this short trip to the Hilton was no big deal.

Bill Gates father spoke with the FBI on the phone after the shooting occurred, telling the FBI about how Reagan sexually abused Randal and how they had sex parties at the Whitehouse. To keep everything from the public Reagan agreed to give control to Bush who then made the decisions at the Whitehouse. Reagan from that point on was just a mouth piece.

After the shooting, Randal was interrogated by two men named Ron and Doug. They asked who all was involved. Randal explained he recalled Bush Sr., Weinberger and Casey. Randal was then water boarded after naming Bush and the others. They wanted Randal to only name Haig as being involved and kept telling him Haig was the only one involved. Randal kept naming Bush Sr. and William Casey along with Weinberger.

The water boarding wasn’t working so they decided to try making him appear mentally impaired so his testimony would be unreliable. They would do this by drowning him and leaving him dead a few minutes hoping it would kill off brain cells causing enough brain damage his testimony would not be considered reliable.Randal recalls being drowned in a stainless steel sink then looking up and seeing Doug pushing on his chest to revive him as he started to breathe again.

The first drowning didn’t do enough damage so they drowned him a second time leaving him dead for 3 minutes this time only to have Randal still recall who was involved after being revived the second time. Ron wanted to drown him again but Doug said he was worried they would not be able to revive him the third time after having trouble reviving him that second time.

When Randal was brought in to testify they had drugged him up and he was unable to give reliable testimony. Tom Brokaw did a news report years later about the Carter and Reagan/Bush admin’s using a call boy ring which you can find on YouTube if you question the authenticity of Randal’s story about being used as a mind controlled sex slave as well as a MKUltra.

The truth is this was not a call boy ring but a secret society that used both young boys and girls for sex while using mind control drugs on those who were not willing. They sealed the trials and claimed it was done for reasons of national security which they did in other trials Randal was involved in.

All of these trials involved very high profile celebrities or Billionaires throughout his life. In a 2004 trial they found out about the drug Adrenochrome they used on Randal.Randal remembers Jon Voight had told Reagan that Randal would not remember anything because he was on the drug Adrenochrome. Reagan was pleased to hear this and sexually abused Randal the first time. This was during Reagan’s poll results party at his home in California before he became President.

Randal had been a victim of the CIA Mind Control program since around the age of 10 or 11 from what he has recalled so far. Randal was used as an assassin by those in the US Government secret society and those in Hollywood. He was also used as a sex slave and drug mule to those in high society. He has spent his entire life being drugged and framed for crimes to keep him quiet and extort money owed to him by many in high society.

Those who currently control the US Government are the same ones who are part of the secret society who drugged, tortured, and turned Randal into an MKUltra Assassin/Sex Slave. If they were not they would answer his requests sent to the DOJ, FBI and other agencies who it appears are all part of this organized crime syndicate posing as The United States Government being none have responded.

A forensic photo match was done of the person on the ground holding the NF and Randal. That photo was used in the court trial. All points on Randal’s face matched 100% proving it was Randal. That combined with the back seat video and testimony from the real Jose Muratti’s sister proved without a doubt it was Randal.

One of the videos from the shooting was edited to place an actors face over Randals as he rose from the ground with the NF. This was discovered to be a computer generated graphics mask added to cover up the truth of them using a 16 year old MKUltra.

Here are screenshots of the file used in Randal’s court trial about penguin pineal glands claiming they extracted the adrenochrome from penguins. It is actually a cover-up document to cover up them using human adrenochrome claiming they used penguin adrenochrome on MKUltra victims.

wikileaks Shipment of Frozen Penguin Glands [12].

end of article on Randal Turner

-

