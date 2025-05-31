Johnny Go Home was an influential 1975 documentary that for maybe the first time showed children homeless in London and being taken advantage of by unscrupulous adults for nefarious purposes.

It featured Roger Gleaves, later acknowledged as a notorious paedophile and also covered the murder of “Billy Two Tone” caught up in the violence of the places where these children were kept, often with the knowledge and payment of the local councils.

The Bishop of Medway as Roger Gleaves styled himself, was arrested towards the end of filming and the screening of the documentary had to wait until after the trials during which time the programme doubled in length.

For the first time since then it is now available to the public. I originally wrote about the events surrounding this documentary ten years ago. I was only able then to see a couple of snippets of the documentary, and that article follows this video.

Here is the video in full, which originally was shown in two parts.

1975 Johnny Go Home [100]

Johnny Go Home was an introduction into my series of articles called Paedophilia in Piccadilly, first the book then the story of the documentary.

2014 Sept 12 Paedophilia around Piccadilly Part 1 – Johnny Go Home. The Book [101]

2014 Sept 12 Paedophilia around Piccadilly -Part 2 The Johnny Go Home Story [102]

2014 Sept 16 Paedophilia around Piccadilly Part 3 -Timeline of a Child Rapist 2 – Roger Gleaves [103]

2015 May 6 Paedophilia around Piccadilly Part 4 Playland Trial and Cover up [104]

2016 Jan 24 Paedophilia around Piccadilly Part 5 1980s and Operation Circus [105]

Below is a copy of the blog post that I wrote in 2014.

Paedophilia around Piccadilly – Part 2 The Johnny Go Home Story

It was the small hours of the morning on a frosty November morning. The film crew had been working all night on an urgent film. They left their cutting room in Wardour Street and literally tripped over two children asleep in a squalid Soho alleyway. They could not believe it. Was this modern Britain – young children sleeping on pavements in the capital? That was not acceptable [1a].

Di Burgess was asked to research the question of runaway children in London. The stories were terrifying and gathered at considerable personal risk. Yorkshire TV resolved to make Johnny Go Home [1a].

Filming was almost finished when the hostel owner, Roger Gleaves, the “Bishop of Medway” was arrested, after a boy from the hostels was murdered. The programme was extended to almost double as events drove the story. The film then had to wait to be shown until after the trials that followed the murder [1a].

Roger Gleaves

A dramatic last minute legal battle to stop the film being banned was won and it was finally able to be shown [1a].

It was shown either side of the Ten O’clock News on 22 July 1975. The first part called the End of the Line and the Second The Murder of Billy Two Tone [2] [3] [4].

Billy Two Tone

It made a dramatic impact. John Willis said “The response to Johnny Go Home from the huge audience of 10 million viewers was intense shock” [21c].

Although I am writing this blog post on the programme, I have not and cannot see the film. Despite its impact and its continued relevance to today, the film does not appear to be available. According to the BFI “That it is largely unknown by those not young enough to have seen it then is partly down to the simple fact that in the case of documentaries, even landmark television is rarely repeated” [4].

I bow to their knowledge and experience but is that really true in todays multi-channel environment desperate for content? That also does not explain its unavailability on video channels on the internet. Hopefully it will not only be shown again on television but also be made freely available for educational purposes in film making, for posterity but also as a part of Britains child abuse history. I have written to John Willis to ask his opinion [17].

Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it [26]. If we do not know our history how can we possibly learn from our past- and this is particularly poignant in the field of child abuse where so much has been lost, deliberately destroyed, withheld, embargoed and covered up. This part of the jigsaw is vital, and what a quality piece by all accounts.

Johnny Go Home documentary first 12 minutes [8c] [8]

Nancy Banks Smith wrote in her review [7] “It is Dickens updated. Oliver Twist alive and ill and hanging about in Piccadilly.” “Swarms of questions arise like flies”. Visually and mentally shocking, the images were stark and evocative. It provoked people to probe more deeply into the question of child homelessness as well as the people that prey on them.

Polly Toynbee wrote that estimates of 30,000 children adrift in London were a conservative estimate. About 5,000 under 18s arrive at Londons railway stations each year with nowhere to go. To illustrate the extent of the violence in the hostels she said police had found over 40 different peoples blood spattered on the wall [5].

Ministers asked for a showing of the film the next day [7]. A debate was held in the House of Commons a week later on homelessness, albeit at 7.30 in the morning after an all night sitting [14].

Norman Fowler started for the Conservative opposition “Public concern has been aroused by the television programme entitled “Johnny Go Home” and by the newspaper reports following that film, and rightly so. What has been revealed is nothing less than a major scandal” …

"We should give special priority to policy concerning children, and for very good reasons. The interests of children need our concern and protection. If we fail to give that protection, that omission cannot be easily corrected or repaired. Failure to deal adequately with the interests of children can have serious repercussions on adult lives.” [14]

He argued for better inspection- “Previously, there was the Children’s Inspectorate in the Home Office. Now, in the DHSS we have moved over to the advisory function. In many cases, that is right. But it should also be considered whether that advisory function by itself is adequate in all cases and whether there is not also a place for inspection. Inspections and inspectors can still guide and advise, but they can also check, and it is checking that was so desperately needed in this case” [14].

He wanted a “full and detailed inquiry to be set up by the Government into policy in this area. It is my case that a full-scale inquiry would serve best the interests which this House should seek to protect. They are the interests of the children”.

Lynda Chalker echoed “the amazement already expressed that the 1973 Home Office circular about the man we have been discussing {the paedophile Roger Gleaves} was not sent to the DHSS offices or other agencies. It went only to borstals and approved schools” [14].

“The problem time and again is the lack of liaison between education, social services in the boroughs, the DHSS, the Home Department, and so on, in involving the people concerned with the problem.” …”We notice this time and again when we discuss children’s legislation, as the Minister will know”.

Michael Meacher, Under Secretary of State for Health and Social Security, replied “The public conscience has been stirred, and rightly so, by the vivid way in which the almost Dickensian existence of many runaway children in London was revealed by this film” [14].

“My Department has funded a three-year research project to find out what happens to a sample of young people, not children, newly arrived in London, and is using some of the agencies which are trying to help those who are homeless.”

“The Department of the Environment recently agreed to sponsor a research study, under the auspices of Char, the campaign for the homeless and rootless, of what is known about the accommodation needs of homeless young people. My Department is in the middle of a similar study of what is known of the variety of counselling and advisory services, of which there is a great variety, and which have developed, and are still developing, help for young people with a great range of problems—personal, psychological and practical” [14].

“My Department has written to the chief executives of Camden and Westminster welcoming the manner in which the authorities are now, approaching, the problem in their areas and seeking their co-operation in working out the further steps that need to be taken.”

“… the Home Secretary has instituted a full internal inquiry to investigate what action was taken by the various departments of the Home Office and related services in connection with the Gleaves affair. We are mindful of the problem which the Hon. Gentleman has highlighted. We are seeking to find out exactly what happened and why there was not the dissemination of the information to other Departments" [14].

He did add “The provision of finance, at a time of great public expenditure constraints, will depend upon competition from other demands on the resources”.

And then added “But we shall look at the proposals very sympathetically and we shall seek to assist them so far as we can, given the constraints on manpower and finance”.

“I assure the House that we shall continue our efforts to find new methods, approaches and solutions to the ugly problems revealed in “Johnny Go Home”” [14].

Barbara Castle was Secretary of State for Social Services and refused a public inquiry despite repeated requests over 3 weeks [14] [9]. The department replied that “working parties bringing in people were a better way of achieving results than a formal public committee of inquiry” [9].

Roger Gleaves served only two years in jail from the original sentence of 4 years in 1975. He was also perhaps lucky to get away with a conspiracy to murder charge. However he was still offending against children 20 years later. This caused some questions over who was to blame, but Michael Meacher and Barbara Castle refused to comment [22].

John Willis, producer and director of Johnny Go Home wrote - The response to Johnny Go Home from the huge audience of 10 million viewers was intense shock. As a result the government acted and a string of initiatives emerged. They included new hostels, a Soho health clinic for the homeless and funding for advisory organisations both at London railway stations and in Scotland where many runaways come from. But more than 20 years later Gleaves was still a menace to society [21c].

John Willis blamed Gleaves aiming at the soft underbelly of society.

He may be right, but that is not enough. It has to happen alongside the natural incompetence of a centralised government elite which is remote from the people. But also there is no doubt that there an unwillingness amongst many politicians of all parties to rid their parties of paedophiles.

In fact paedophilia is one reason they are in democratic power- to act as the blackmailed paedophilic lapdogs of those who exercise the dominant undemocratic powers that unfortunately exist in our society.

This manifests itself as a continually repeated structural systemic unwillingness to deal with paedophiles in society in any meaningful way. In fact it condones them.

Exactly what the reports showed is at present unclear, as it what measures were implemented.

To sum up, Meacher announced these actions.

1. Department for Health and Social Security 3 year research project on young people newly arrived in London.

2. Department of Environment sponsored a research study with CHAR re. accommodation needs of young people.

3. DHSS study of Counselling and Advisory Services on what help for young people—personal, psychological and practical.”

4. DHSS Cooperation with Camden and Westminster seeking their co-operation in working out the further steps that need to be taken.

5. “The Home Secretary instituted a full internal inquiry to investigate what action was taken by the various departments of the Home Office and related services in connection with the Gleaves affair. We are seeking to find out exactly what happened and why there was not the dissemination of the information to other Departments.”

6. In Feb 1976 Feb Meacher announced a Government working party to examine lessons learnt from Gleaves case. 6 months later it reported [22].

The only account I presently have of the report of the working party is that it recommended that police should disclose details of convictions of anyone who was involved in hostel work to prevent repeat a repeat of the Gleaves case. Local Authorities should appoint a senior officer to handle background information, on who applies for jobs with council or voluntary bodies, for dealing with runaways [22].

We shall hopefully see what the other reports said and what actions were taken. However on the one report we do know, the government declared that whilst the recommendations were desirable, that economic restraints made them impossible to introduce [22].

Using the governments logic, if they did not do this then the Gleaves case would be repeated.

It was repeated – at a far greater cost financially, socially,in the quality of childrens lives, as well as the ultimate cost of the childrens life themselves. All for the sake of the financial small cost of prevention. Gleaves lifetime paedophilia is covered in Paedophilia around Piccadilly Part 3 -Profile of a Paedophile – Roger Gleaves [45].

The politicians really do not seem to care- and when asked for a comment do not even bother to deign to reply.

Dianna Burgess had carried out most of the research for the film. She found that there were NO official bodies to help look after the runaway youngsters and was scathing about the unofficial ones. [16]

After publication of this blog post Mr. Meacher will be asked the findings of the various reports, and what actions were carried out. The relevant departments will receive Freedom of Information requests as to what was decided and carried out.

All sent 12 Sept 2014

FOI to Department of Health [41]

FOI Dept of Environment [42]

FOI Home Office [43]

Email to Michael Meacher [44] Sent 2014 Sept 13

What actions did the Police take? There was a high profile trial in the September, known as Playland trial after the amusement arcade where the boys were picked up at the edge of Piccadilly Circus . See Paedophilia around Piccadilly Part 4 Playland Trial and Cover Up [51]

It is vital that we know what happened so that we can determine what works. If we do not we are doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past. For the sake of our children we must act.

Johnny Go Home did not happen in isolation, future blogs in this series will show that this was just part of decades of Dilly Boys. The life of Roger Gleaves the paedophile is examined more closely in Paedophilia around Piccadilly Part 3 Profile of Paedophile Roger Gleaves [45].

Johnny Go Home was the start of successful careers for both Michael Deakin and John Willis. The producer and director of Johnny Go Home, John Willis recently served as BAFTA Chairman has a write up here [23], and Michael Deakin here [10].

I appeal to those who can make the decision, please could be Johnny Go Home be made available free to all. It is too important not to be. Similarly for the little known follow up Whatever Happened to Johnny Go Home [6]. People before Profit. Children before Cash.

Johnny Go Home has also made its way into popular culture of which these are examples.

4 Skins

Johnny Go Home The Underdogs [27]

Johnny Come Home Fine Young Cannibals [28]

[links updated 2023 Aug 11]

Lyrics

Nobody knows the trouble you feel

Nobody cares, the feeling is real

Johnny, we’re sorry, won’t you come on home

We worry, won’t you come on

What is wrong in my life

That I must get drunk every night

Johnny, we’re sorry

Use the phone, call your mom

She’s missing you badly, missing her son

Who do you know, where will you stay

Big city life is not what they say

Johnny, we’re sorry, won’t you come on home

We worry, won’t you come on

What is wrong in my life

That I must get drunk every night

Johnny, we’re sorry

You’d better go, everything’s closed

Can’t find a room, money’s all blown

Nowhere to sleep, out in the cold

Nothing to eat, nowhere to go

Johnny, we’re sorry, won’t you come on home

We worry, won’t you come on

What is wrong in my life

That I must get drunk every night

Johnny (Johnny), we’re sorry, won’t you come on home

We worry, won’t you come on home

Johnny, won’t you come on home

In 2007 Jake Arnott wrote a book Johnny Go Home – A review of the book is found here [50] Evening Redness Johnny Go Home by Jake Arnott Review

Johnny Go Home Timeline

1973 Lambeth Council discussed the hostel Gleaves ran in Branksome Road, Brixton ever since strange rumours that it was a “male brothel run by priests”. Officials discussed it but took no action. [21]

1973 Nov Michael Deakin and John Willis trip over couple of children in squalid Soho Alley. [1a]

1973 c. Nov- June 1974 Filming for Part 1 of Johnny Go Home

1974 Jun 26 Wed Billy Two Tone murdered []

1975 April, May, June. 3 different Trials of 7 of those who assaulted and murdered Billy Two Tone including the last trial, that of Roger Gleaves, Brian Stainer and on other [47] [*] {Unfortunately Press Reports of the assault, murder and sexual assault trials are not available at present}

1975 c. Jun/Jul Even as Gleaves was beginning the 4 year sentence allegations emerged that police, social workers, probation officers, local authorities and even the Home Office were aware of the hostels “but nothing was done about it”. The late Arnold Shaw, Labout MP for Ilford,went to the DHSS in pursuit of a campaign for tighter controls of hostels for the homeless. He was told that a conference was being called the following week “to discuss the problem”. In fact Lambeth Council had been discussing the hostel he ran in Branksome Road, Brixton ever since strange rumours emerged in 1973 that is was a “male brothel run by priests”. Officials discussed it but took no action. [21]

1975 Jul 22 Johnny Go Home Documentary [2] was broadcast in 2 parts. 1. End of the Line 2. Murder of Billy Two Tone. More information see [4]

1975 Jul 23 Guardian [7] Nancy Banks Smith Review of Johnny Go Home

1975 Jul 27 The Observer [5] Polly Toynbee New Attempts to save the Homeless Drifters

1975 July 31 Hansard Commons Adjournment Debate on Homelessness and hostels Norman Fowler, Michael Meacher, Lynda Chalker and Roger Sims spoke [14]

1975 c. Aug House of Lords, Lord Wells -Pestell called for Hostel loopholes to be shut, [22]. Meacher announced Government working party to examine lessons learnt from Gleaves case. 6 months later it reported.

c. 1975 The late Arnold Shaw, Labour MP for Ilford, went to the DHSS in pursuit of a campaign for tighter controls of hostels for the homeless. He was told that a conference was being called the following week “to discuss the problem”.[21]

1975 Aug 7 Hansard [15] Fowler Question re Roger Gleaves Hostels

1975 Aug 17 Observer [9] Nora Beloff Tories want a Johnny Go Home Inquiry. Internal Investigation in Home Office still going on.

1975 Sept 20 Daily Mail [24a] [24] Richard Hero. The Evil men in Playland – Gang trapped the “Johnny Go Home Boys” they met in Playland.

1975 c. Sept 23 Daily Express [16] Diana Burgess Dangers that lurk behind the doorways of charities. Diana had done much of the research for the film. This was her take on the Charities to help the homeless which was not kind to them.

1975 The Freethinker – Volumes 95-96 – Page 72

G.W. Foote [49] [49a] Racket for Gleaves getting money from Council as charity.

1975 Health inspectors closed hostels down [p178]

c. 1975 Nov 18 What happened to Johnny Go home –[6] Follow up documentary on Johnny Go Home using much of same footage [20]

1976 Jan 13 Repeat of Whatever Happened to Johnny Go Home [20]

1976 Feb Meacher announced a Government working party to examine lessons learnt from Gleaves case. 6 months later it reported [22]

1976 Apr Johnny Go Home Book Published [1] Michael Deakin and John Willis

1976 c. Aug. Government Working Party reported [22]. Recommended police should disclose to prevent repeat of Gleaves. Local Authorities should appoint senior officer to handle background information on who applies for jobs with council or voluntary bodies for dealing with runaways. However it said economic restraints made them impossible to introduce. [22]

1979 April 11 Glasgow Herald [48] [48a] Law Lords’ go-ahead for ‘Johnny Go Home’ libel trial. 5 Law lords dismissed an appeal by JGH book publishers that the magistrate Mrs Audrey Frisby should have allowed the evidence of Mr Gleaves character. Lord Scarman and Viscount Dilhorne were 2 of the Lords. The Lords did say that reform of the criminal libel law was desirable so that permission of the Attorney General or DPP was needed.

1980 Feb 28 Glasgow [47] [47a] Herald Johnny Go Home authors and publishers cleared of criminal libel from Roger Gleaves in one hour by jury. Justice Comyn was judge. It lasted 13 days, cost £50,000 for the defence, and led to calls that criminal libel law should be left unused. Brian Stainer was one of two men with whom Mr Gleaves was charged with buggery in 1975 and gave evidence in this trial against Roger Gleaves. The judge recommended that perjury charges be looked at.

c.1985 Fine Young Cannibals Song Johnny Come Home

1998 Mar 31. 23 years after Johnny Go Home, Roger Gleaves was still abusing. He was locked up for 15 years. See Paedophilia around Piccadilly Part 3 -Profile of a Paedophile – Roger Gleaves [45]

1998 Apr 1 Evening Standard [22] Why did nobody stop this man?

1998 Apr 1 Evening Standard [21] Richard Holliday [21a].Even as Gleaves was beginning the 4 year sentence allegations emerged that police, social workers, probation officers, local authorities and even the Home Office were aware of the hostels “but nothing was done about it”. The late Arnold Shaw, Labour MP for Ilford,went to the DHSS in pursuit of a campaign for tighter controls of hostels for the homeless. He was told that a conference was being called the following week “to discuss the problem”. In fact Lambeth Council had been discussing the hostel he ran in Branksome Road, Brixton ever since strange rumours emerged in 1973 that is was a “male brothel run by priests”. Officials discussed it but took no action.

I have been told that “Street Kids” was on the BBC in 1988 on a similar theme which seems to have become lost. “As in the documentary a boy called Joey from Liverpool is approached by an MP and asked for sex for money. Alot of the kids in this documentary were very young living around the West End at this time, it was like something from a Dickens novel.” Thank you to the person who told me this and if anyone has any more information or has a copy or links to a video, I would be grateful for the information.

2007 Johnny Go Home Book – A review of the book is found here [50] Evening Redness Johnny Go Home by Jake Arnott Review

Paedophilia around Piccadilly Part 1 – Johnny Go Home. The Book.

Paedophilia around Piccadilly Part 3 Profile of a paedophile Roger Gleaves >

Transcript Johnny Go Home

[Music]

0:14

approaching you got do is find whatever next towards the end of last summer we

0:19

began making a film about one of the most frightening and scandalous aspects of life in London today the fate of

0:25

young children boys and girls who find themselves on the Streets of London without money friends for us the story

0:31

began here in the cold doorway of Houston Station but before it was over we were

0:37

to find ourselves caught up in violence exploitation and finally in a most brutal murder the story of that murder

0:43

will tell you after news at 10: but first here is that film from the point at which we set

0:58

out

1:15

meres Houston 900 p.m. Tommy Wy Run Away From Home in Glasgow for the third time

1:22

but new to London every day 20 kids arrive at the mainline stations with nowhere to go

1:30

unbelievably there are probably 25,000 homeless youngsters in London and for

1:35

Tommy there's only one barrier

1:41

left the Hall of Houston is covered by closed circuit police

1:52

cameras contr to e to would you please attend the central

1:58

pillar on the uh Concourse of the station report of a young boy

2:03

approximately 12 years are you traveling anyway love no what are you doing here then you

2:11

waiting for somebody no just away from Glasgow and what are you doing down here somebody meeting you no your

2:19

parents know where you are yeah what's your name Thomas swy and what's your addess

2:26

in Glasgow Road and if your parents know you're here isn't somebody meeting you

2:33

no well where are you going to go don't know you don't know

2:39

no have you run away from home no well if you don't know where you're

2:44

going to go what are you doing down here the police question any child they

2:49

suspect of being under 17 the children and young persons act applies to under 17s and they must be returned home no

2:57

one may offer them accommodation or help them to stay away but even those who have just arrived like Tommy know enough

3:03

to pretend they're 17 if the police believe them no one can stop [Music]

3:15

them [ __ ] [Music]

3:22

Bast past the railway police Tommy heads for Picadilly like most runaway kids

3:28

he's drawn by the bright light it's and [Music]

3:34

excitement no entertainment out there at weekends up here a place is open there Sunday where you can

3:43

go wanted to see can you wait till was old enough to

3:49

come very impatient no patience at

3:54

all I was right no friend or nothing here

4:04

L and lesson number one no bed for the

4:28

night

4:50

burner's Muse north of Oxford

4:58

Street Hedgehog what hell you do there what

5:05

hell are you do there know what time it is it's 25 time

5:12

you were up time it up

5:21

hey where you one hello there all right d five it's

5:30

time you up yeah get your usel rounds

5:58

down

6:20

[Applause]

6:28

what

6:35

as Tommy Wy starts his day Annie Malone begins her night for a 10 Penny ticket on the circle line you can sleep for as

6:41

long as you like and warmth from some

6:58

comfort Annie ran away from home when she was 12

7:04

and has lived rough ever since so she survived on the street for 4 years Annie

7:09

has been a drug addict but now at 16 she lives by tapping begging in Picadilly

7:15

excuse me so your you could spare 10 V could you better get

7:20

[Applause]

7:26

home thanks a lot thank you

7:32

excuse me you could spare 10 P could you my bus spare home I haven't got any P at all oh

7:40

well sorry you couldn't spare any money for food could you for what dear for food I wouldn't ask I wasn't desperate

7:46

but I've got a feeded baby and I haven't got any ready for food work I'm just

7:51

running there now they're not cigarettes they're two qu botes on me you're out of work yes oh well well I tied to I'm 78

8:00

AR I oh well that's quite good luck something will turn up if don't don't

8:06

you're not the only girl that's got a baby I know but you know I've got to feed it haven't got any money

8:12

so anyway can't be the Polie Jason pardon can't they have in the police

8:17

station oh what will they do I mean they'll they'll do is sort of take the baby into care I don't want that to

8:22

happen it's any cuz like I'm not I'm not married but the guy Liv it doesn't matter you to do you just take the baby

8:28

into K so yeah anyway all right dear I'm sorry okay thanks anyway

8:40

bye got through you don't want you got to come around at 5:00 what you after then just an apple I'm really hungry or

8:47

some strawberries preferably no you can't have strawberries can I have an apple oh great thanks man

8:54

thanks In the Heat of an improvised bombfire in the old Covent Garden the kids The Drifters and the down and outs

9:01

Gather in a way that has hardly changed since dickens's time sit down right in front of me so they can't get me for

9:08

these people it's a place of instant friendship burn your

9:16

skirt not very stable is it I don't mind sitting with this a lot cuz I know I'm not like them but I don't

9:22

mind sit any more not L well I am they're no different I mean hey

9:30

I think it's the sixth seven or something I don't

9:37

know know

9:44

that you been

9:49

to to saw you up [Music]

9:58

there

10:05

Tommy is still an innocent in the city come

10:16

on he lives off hot dogs at 30 p and spends his change playing

10:28

pinball how old are you my son 17 17 yeah you

10:35

are you yeah you are on your own yeah what are you doing with the suitcase at this

10:41

time night on your own and I don't know I just came up to p a life let's have a in it shall we Sor

10:49

let's have a let's have a [Applause]

10:58

look once again the police accept Tommy as 17

11:04

and point him towards the only government hostile in the West End for young men excuse me S did you tell me

11:10

that hos I don't believe you are there sorry I don't believe

11:21

you excuse me could you tell me with a hospital and then sleep I'll be

11:27

our

11:34

what's the name please Thomas wh I just got to ask you a few questions Mr Wy have you drawn any supplementary benefit

11:41

in the last seven days no any national JS benefits such as

11:47

unemployment benefits sick perer anything like that no no when did your last draw

11:56

wages foro not in the last seven days is no no are you working at the moment no no

12:03

any income from any Source whatever no do you have any money at the

12:10

moment yes how much you don't need to count it just to tell me approximately

12:15

how much about 50 p and see CLA

12:27

please

12:43

want your pants please Sor can I have your trousers please I want my trousers I must see

12:49

them all why because that's the rules of the center I don't see all the Clos you don't come in can I have it

12:57

please [Music]

13:08

well if I don't see it I can't give you bed for tonight I'm afraid I'll have to ask you

13:15

to leave the C leave that rules and regulations I can unless you like to go in take a to

13:23

off in the shower and hand it back to me all right I'll do that then all right leave it closed there please thank

13:36

you the authorities insist on a daily inspection for Vermin and

13:54

lice thank you

14:08

[Applause]

14:19

one night of this was enough for Tommy he'd come South to escape from discipline and adult

14:27

Authority

14:52

ilgen Avenue Paddington this street of derelict and squatted houses used to be

14:57

home for Annie

15:24

hello there I was just looking for uh Henry who lived upstairs I don't know if you

15:30

know him no I'm afraid not but Marcus and Marian on the top floor junkies no

15:37

right I don't know anybody can I have a look around anyway yes certainly

15:44

up it's deteriorated a bit since I was last year I think I to be very careful

15:49

because the cleaners haven't been in lately yeah he wasn't like this when I lived here not lived here come to see

15:56

people here there's that many strangers come in this place like come on last couple of weeks there there was a BL in

16:02

my bed

16:09

hello who's that one somebody playing darts up

16:16

here marus and Mar hey look at them God Street

16:23

Almighty key to the St Hotel her squat in Elgen Avenue bring

16:28

back memories for Annie my mother is a schizophrenic she's been in hospital for

16:35

16 years I have another brother I've got a

16:41

brother who's 21 I'm God knows where at the

16:47

moment a stepmother who is living in Finchley and

16:53

is which is very sad and there my father

17:04

I'm very close to him well the sort of way I mean I can talk to him for half an hour but past half an

17:12

hour we sort of start you know I start shouting at him and so says

17:20

i s say you know what you know your ideas are wrong my ideas are right and he says my my ideas are right your ideas

17:27

are wrong so we said we get on but we

17:33

don't I mean you know it's what sort of typical social worker would say what they call it

17:43

um uh bad family background what they call it broken home broken

17:49

home Tommy's new found friends rapidly introduce him to the Twilight world of

17:55

Picadilly we got that play yeah I have a few taret there got that this is the

18:02

meat rck renowned throughout the West End as a pickup [Music]

18:08

spot nice cream 5 P 10 P thanks very

18:16

much already Playland is one of Tommy's favorite

18:27

haunts every evening its Frontage is lined with boys some on the game the Dilly boys

18:34

they call [Music]

18:40

themselves wait come on H [Applause]

18:46

H that you get out of

18:53

it put m in machine you were told to get out won't you

18:59

m in the machine you were told to get out been in the machine you were told to

19:06

keep out of here weren you what Fu you were told to keep out I what we been do

19:12

you were told to keep out of here go you don't get out for reason call it

19:18

police call it Polie on your way no go his new friends aged 14 and 15 are

19:27

tougher and more hardened and Tommy but their stories sound the same why did you leave home in the first

19:34

place this parents traveling that you know couldn't stick it with them no

19:39

Freedom about the house she don't sort of go out or go for a walk you know

19:44

where he's looking in the doors and you got no time alone with the chicks you

19:50

know makes you look small H would you prefer life on padilly Life

19:57

Away From Home yeah you can do what you

20:05

want you think your mom and dad are worried about you at all don't know and I don't

20:17

care came down here to see if I could keep out of trouble what other things used to

20:26

happen drinking and taking drugs and going going looking for B beating people

20:33

up used to get caught all the time used to get I just cing human I

20:39

couldn't get away I got in trouble with the police right you know you know he WS I get you know done

20:46

away for quite a while like you know so speaking to him like he said well shoot

20:51

off like you know the old man said might as well go you know I mean you want to see me go down like so just P me back

20:58

bags and shut up cuz I don't want to go away you know what I mean what are the police on to do you

21:05

for gbh with a deadly weapon you tell us what

21:10

happened you know was coming on from pictures one night and uh some gu you

21:16

know I say I said hello to his girl right cuz I knew his girl right and he kicked me out the ass right so I found a

21:23

broken bot stuck it in his face I went up to him and done it you know what I mean you know

21:28

it won't be very nice you know cuz his guy's face is in a mess but he started it you know what I mean he was trying to act flash you know he just won't do it

21:36

again teach my L Les show right J qu really roll them don't like

21:44

qu there's too many of them about the place

21:49

true it might get together you know go down pick a Dilly I go where they hang

21:55

out all over the place and go back to one their parents with him give him a good iding and get their

22:02

money and yourself what sort of things do you do to get money now nothing really great just ass

22:10

breaking you know things like that robbing F boxes you know still past you

22:18

know paced away for an old hand like Annie charity

22:23

can always be made to pay the way for breakfast she relies on the vent of the

22:28

Sisters of Charity in blanford

22:40

street after breakfast an's job for the day bottling for a

22:49

[Music] [Applause] [Music]

22:56

busker [Music]

23:13

how's it been Napoleon on watching right yeah how's the money not

23:21

B there you 60 in about half an hour it's okay you know but P are about so

23:27

you know watch she's about a pound volume that's

23:35

Napoleon see

23:42

[Music]

23:54

[Applause] it [Applause]

24:04

[Music]

24:18

wardor Muse Soho 1 p.m. the district comes to life clubs in the back streets

24:24

swallow up the kids

24:48

here you can get a drink until 6:00 in the morning every night 300 kids sit up in clubs like this instead of going to

24:56

bed now tonight we're going out on a juvenile sweep around the West End into

25:03

Soho mainly and uh we're going into various Amusement arcades and

25:10

clubs we're looking for persons who are under the age of

25:15

17 we want to keep them out of these places there are a couple of girls that

25:21

I'd like you to look out for while we're around the clubs um they're both from

25:26

London uh one of them is a Turkish cypriate

25:32

appearance she's fairly wellb built with dark brown [Music]

25:41

hair [Music]

25:56

the each week the police send home perhaps a dozen underage Kids the old hands slip

26:04

away into the Shadows Only The Unlucky and the newly arrived get [Music]

26:10

caught what what is on what is all you come in you didn't you just start

26:19

taking no's being evasive we'll have to pH your [Music]

26:26

parents [Music]

26:34

parents know you're out this time well they know I met you I went there me mat first you know I met Winston come out

26:41

there do you know what time you coming back well we supp any you know where you are now they both your parents at home

26:48

you want my phone number I'm phone up pleas what's your full

26:55

name what about you Birmingham St Chad's

27:01

Hospital what's your home address 58 Brank and rad

27:07

Brion to when did you last see your parents uh about 4 months ago about four

27:15

months ago they worried about you I don't know but as far as I know they're

27:20

not interested in me oh what makes you think that well I just own me back in

27:26

February I back down there and why did they discern you well they

27:32

just got fed up on me a Charming must be a nice a nice person

27:37

wasn't you do you want to go home no thank you

27:42

you got any property on you could you have two

27:56

pockets yeah could you do um a7c check please for me thanks Nicholas Simon Lawler l

28:06

lol he's

28:13

5'7 well I had an argument with my parents about the conditions of pay and

28:20

the way they were taking my mother money off me and I just got cheed off with it

28:27

and I thought well I can get better wages up here in London and I might be

28:34

able to get PL St very quickly like I did last time but when I got up here I found I

28:40

had no luck I stayed in a place down at Shaftsbury Avenue for three nights and they turned me out on the third night

28:47

and I hung around for a few nights and then I went down to Playland she's just

28:52

off ply circus and I was hanging around in there and

28:58

about soon about what was it two hours after it opened guy come up to me and

29:04

said do you want a coffee and I said yes and we went and had a coffee and then we

29:10

went over to this place and I made that's from that time made

29:17

about uh 80 in matter of a few

29:25

hours and that was all spend on place to stay originally did you understand what was

29:31

going on when the bloke came up to you uh well I could guess I guessed what he was interested

29:40

in why did you say yes well I thought it's just a way of making money to get

29:45

something to eat and the place stay were you desperate uh yes I was and

29:55

I was about just over a week since I'd got up here and I'd been at shafts

30:01

Avenue for three nights and I hadn't been anywhere since then I'd just been either coming up around this area or

30:07

just wandering around all night not getting any sleep at all just tell me exactly what happened

30:14

on that evening well that evening we went over to his place and he said really toss me

30:22

off which I did and I got five P off him for that I went and give me me Fair back

30:28

down to pick a circus and I went back in there and I

30:34

made about 80 as I said that night at least can you tell us how you pick up a

30:41

customer explain what well I go down to say the West End Playland you just hang

30:48

around the machines there and usually very quickly somebody will approach you

30:54

and they'll ask you if you want a coffee or something like that you go back to their

31:01

place your parents would think well if she's doing that it's not worth him us

31:07

having him back here now we might as well put him away and they' put me away for as long as I could get me

31:13

away don't you get on very well with your parents then no I never do it's my mother and stepfather I've never got on

31:21

with my stepa tell us about how you felt the

31:27

first time in Playland at first I was pretty horrified

31:35

about it I I thought no I won't do it but then it dawned on me it was an easy

31:40

way to get money so I said yes it was a frightening experience in a

31:46

way because you don't know what's going to happen when you first do it and what have you been doing since

31:54

well I've done quite a lot of that sort of thing and I've settled down now I

31:59

come off it now I got fed up of it in the end why well it's a boring and lonely

32:07

life not many people want anything to do with you you just explain that a bit more

32:13

well what it is I think oh he's one of them keep away from

32:19

him and you've only got your own sorts to speak to if I was ever in the same

32:24

situation I'd go back to it it's the about the easiest way getting

32:30

money you will ever

32:37

find jenie Terry it's on it's

32:43

on you know

32:51

me are you get on Santa can you he come

32:56

inside please [Music]

33:04

and you not too bad to come on where you where you living now east east yeah oh

33:14

the last time I saw you you in hallay in the van we went there to no it wasn't it was at court wasn't it no I went

33:23

into I was in for the phone I didn't pee

33:29

I order a pound and I didn't pay it so I go to Hol P find you was sent the seven

33:36

days I got check at the holay prison I found out what the crack is I pay the

33:44

money and she comes out and she was there one day and she left me

33:50

again what are you doing with the super ass stuff last time I see you in the

33:55

hard stuff he well I

34:01

need what would you prefer I took the hard stuff with the wine well I wasn't

34:07

either but it's send a little sip I go you drunk I'm not a drunker you are I'm

34:16

not I know these were an's next door neighbors

34:22

from the days when the drug scene was her living you know you've got to sort of eat you you got to sort of get

34:28

money that's the only way you can do it you know you've got to get involved otherwise you you know just die you get

34:35

stuck in it

34:42

sitution just get stoned and sort of forget about

34:47

everything and sort of go and see bands playing

34:54

and it's not what I wanted to do do but you know you got to survive and you sort of got to figure about what's happening

35:02

in your

35:08

family you know just sort of you got to

35:19

forget drop a few tabs of acid and go down to uh The Roundhouse truck

35:30

Farm just so forget what's happening and just gets stoned so you don't

35:36

remember you know TR [Music] Farm what around the

35:48

jelly

35:54

oh perps you know B

36:05

play this is East a Street Theater commune in East Ham her husband's been

36:10

baiting her at for four years the day before yesterday he tried to stab her with a knife she's got scratches all

36:18

over her body we can't Annie has been put into their Care by the local Council

36:23

desperate for any solution to the problem of an intelligent child who's been in nine institutions in four years

36:29

into she would she would have to stay no Roger is family and he must have his room you know it's his room it's like

36:35

saying Carol you know kick me out of my room and let her move in have to find another alternative well it's not quite

36:41

like that I mean I mean here there's loads of people I'm not related to it's

36:47

more of your family than what was at home and I sort of feel I can say what I want to do without getting

36:55

rejected [Music] [Applause]

37:01

but Tommy has still found none of the things he came to London to seek he is still homeless and

37:13

destitute in the end he's reduced to the degradation of an old Marmite Factory in

37:19

voxa there are no beds here you spend the night sitting up in an

37:25

armchair

37:55

see 5:30 a.m. the West End after 5 months Tommy has had a gutful his clothes stink

38:03

he's hungry suddenly he decides to swallow his pride and go back to Glasgow to his home in Castle

38:16

milk glasgow's a dirty place with t b like London it's much cleaner it Glasgow

38:23

is London they keep the place clean and tidy like L just Ling L

38:31

everywhere Five Sisters one brother sister works in Factory in hiso Bride my

38:38

brother's a about here father he's a fredd

38:44

pol where you been London see you

38:50

later Tommy has never phoned or written his family has no idea where he has been for 5 months

39:06

you

39:14

do where were you I in London you never even told us where you

39:20

were going weing a phone just to do you never tell give us a we pH

39:36

even something nice yeah oh lovely do you m your mother sometimes oh

39:45

sometimes how about you

39:51

doing your uncle Tomy son I'd rather you stayed here

39:56

no and try get a job look nothing beat

40:03

Scotland well we had a phone call yeah and he said that you were

40:09

having he was having a bit trouble with you and he said that you had phoned up and you were quite

40:16

cheeky what this Joel in fact I think it was Jan that get

40:22

the phone call hi it was me and what did he say to J was talking was talking as if he was

40:29

drunk or something drug or anything drug You' been a Nuance to him you kept phone

40:34

in the oils in the morning and all that H he and he said that you had he thought

40:41

you had been taking drugs that you had been taking drink no you don't Tak any

40:46

drugs Alice you don't take drugs or anything certainly my husband keeps everything to

40:53

himself and it really has upset him I mean he's age terrible he's I would say

41:01

he's aged years and two years with these

41:07

experiences the Young on don't seem to realize that it's hard I mean if you

41:13

when you've got responsibility keeping things keeping the house going it's not easy for to get by them just everything

41:19

they want and I don't think it's a good thing too because that's why that's

41:24

where a lot of young people a lot of mothers make their mistake giving them

41:30

just things that they ask for I mean I think it's nice if they can learn to

41:36

appreciate a thing and work for it make them work you know for to try and save for a thing not just to ask for a thing

41:43

and get it I think maybe that's why the young ones don't appreciate things we we

41:50

did what do you think Tommy thinks of mom and dad and home now oh I don't

41:57

I don't know what to say about that I don't think Tommy could care if he ever saw us again I think Tommy just quite

42:04

happy for to be away and just do what he wants to do I think he thinks we're too

42:11

strict we can't get doing the things that he wants to do I feel young ones

42:19

myself are unfair towards her mother and father it's trying to do it's worked for

42:25

years this seem to think they don't realize that the years that a mother and

42:31

father has worked to keep and R them and give them the best to their

42:38

ability they seem to think that that's your place that's your

42:44

job so therefore you're not doing anything out the ordinary I mean you're

42:49

doing what you're expected to do you're you're expected to do that and if they

42:54

want anything you're suppos mosty just say there it's which I think is very

43:01

unfair I would wish that you'd want to stay but I know that's quite out the

43:07

question I know that he doesn't want to stay he just seems to think that London

43:13

is a place and anybody who goes is better than here so what can you

43:22

do you just accept his things

43:29

Mrs Wy knew her son nothing would make him stay even one night armed with a few

43:35

pounds Charmed from his mother's purse and a clean shirt Tommy's back at Houston ready to try

43:51

again short we got all the nasin dented and um was few people here

43:57

tonight carry on and see what we can do you're not why CH stuck because you

44:04

got nowhere to stay I take it are you actually waiting to travel you so we're not the police we do

44:10

welfare workation okay I

44:19

just 22 years by the

44:25

Light the I love te hey

44:33

hey these two uniformed men call themselves charity workers with the cooperation of the Railway police they

44:40

are offering a service nobody else seems to think worth bothering

44:46

with you're all right don't look it all right we'll get an ambulance for

44:52

you okay

45:00

looks he's somewh

45:05

passing there

45:13

[Music] H come on in mate up we

45:24

go

45:36

it was a shamed about the man in the uh toilets but still isn't usual three nights a week these men sweep the

45:42

homeless youngsters off the station with Promises of food and accommodation very few people on station Tommy is an

45:49

obvious candidate for their attention there's a CH there might s

45:54

good hello are you uh stuck for somewhere to stay tonight or are you traveling on the

46:00

train not traveling a bit young to be on the station how old are you 17 17 yeah yes

46:10

all right you 17 uh yeah yeah have a cigarette uh what happened you uh

46:17

working down here or you um just drive from Scotland just D from Scotland well

46:22

we run a hostel down in L save you lot to come along we take you in the car and uh you can um come down and see it and

46:29

then tomorrow morning sort it all out okay and there's a soup wagon outside it's giving superway as well if you want

46:36

okay so if you bring okay all then right so we're just

46:42

come out this way and you'll find the car out here what neither Tommy nor we knew at that moment was that the man on

46:48

the right Roger gleaves has a long criminal record including indecent assaults on young boys

46:58

I don't think he'll stay there for very

47:08

long thank you sir his soup run and charity worker image is the perfect camouflage for far more Sinister

47:17

activities they are mate bless you it take some bread all right get little on anymore

47:26

[Applause] Tommy is driven back to the brickton

47:32

headquarters of the hostals Run by Roger gleaves now we can have a few details

47:39

from you please and it gives us a chance to know who you are because um we are legally a hotel I'm give a list of who

47:45

stays here you see what's your full name please Thomas wh thas what's your date

47:51

of birth please Tommy 14 2nd 57 57 that will make you 1 17 right and

47:59

where was your last address houon uh no before that before you can't use GL go

48:04

GL go now you know the the rules we have here they're very simple you get the key to the door um don't come in drunk

48:12

please or if you do come in quietly uh if you want to go let us know in advance

48:18

um otherwise treat the house as as you would treat your own place yeah okay we' got to um sign

48:26

here we'll get you fixed up with accommodation tonight tomorrow morning go to the youth employment office

48:32

they'll find you a job if they can uh you then go to the labor exchange to actually claim benefit as you're

48:38

unemployed and we get an appointment with the Social Security who will then

48:43

provide you with pocket money if you haven't got any and will also pay us so much to keep you for the week you've

48:50

been in London before you say but uh this time you've quite convinced you got

48:56

your parents consent yeah I mean you don't look 17 to me I mean if you're not

49:02

17 I'd rather know because it's a bit awkward if we could ask questions and uh

49:07

we have been in the past misled by people as to are their ages or their names and it does make things a bit

49:14

awkward you're quite convinced that's you yeah right well then um John will say

49:21

we'll fix her up with somebody to stay he'll fix you up with the bed and he'll take you around and meet some of people

49:26

in due course drink your coffee up and then off to take off to

49:33

bed going up the passageway and then we go be going

49:39

around the stairs you right at the top of the

49:48

house right now you'll be in this room here take door there you go

49:56

and that'll be your bed over there all right we'll get yourself down comany for

50:02

the night it's not much but it's better than on the station and then come to the house in the morning and we'll get you

50:07

fixed up with some breakfast okay all right okay good night Tommy good

50:23

night but Tommy did not know and we had yet to discover that these hostiles were

50:28

a world apart where happenings which would seem incredible in the light of day represented normality where horror

50:34

and violence were

50:41

routine this boy only a little older than Tommy Wy was to be brutally murdered after aing torture in the

50:48

gleaves hostels this terrible but important story we will show you after News at

50:54

10

51:08

[Music]

51:22

this is the true story of this boy's brutal murder his name William George MC

51:28

known as Billy Tutone like thousands of young boys he headed for London 6 weeks

51:33

later his body was found in a ditch Billy like Tommy Wy the boy we

51:40

followed in part one of this program landed in a hostel run by a man with a history of violence and sexual assault

51:46

on young boys this man Roger gleaves already our station

51:54

now anyway if we going to cour of bating stock on Monday as you say yeah we'll

52:00

carry on with a good work there's some people around we try to looking around the left luggage lockers and see what

52:05

the situation is there's a I tried by the gentleman there young lad there who

52:15

might look at gleaves in action watch his technique well you uh Waiting for a

52:22

Train or are you stuck cuz you got nowhere to go tonight uh I'm stuck there I know way to go have you been on the

52:28

station for long half an hour half an hour well if you want we've got

52:33

accommodation which we can provide for people who have got nowhere to stay and then uh you can get if you got have you

52:39

got money with you no right okay well if we got a host a car outside I'll take you out to the hosital if you like there's a soup wagon outside give you

52:45

some soup we're not the police we do a welfare work we already had grave

52:51

suspicions about Roger gleaves and his Charities we felt we had to dig deeper

52:56

it was that shoulder flash community service that was our starting point that in the official looking uniform Roger

53:02

glees told us it represented the community service department of the old Catholic church and he was its leader

53:08

and indeed he [Music]

53:14

was that unto us it may become the body and blood of thy most dearly beloved Son

53:20

the old Roman Catholic church has its headquarters at the chapel of the Holy Spirit and St Thomas of of Canterbury

53:26

otherwise known as 23 drton Park HB London [Music]

53:32

N5 by whom oh Lord these good things thou D ever create primate of all England Jeffrey Peter padet King

53:39

Archbishop of Walsingham and a lawyer's copy and Clark from Islington his church is a breakaway from

53:45

the Vatican brought to England by a renegade married Catholic priest at the turn of the century his last published

53:51

membership around 25 19 of them clergy and their families it was the Archbishop who

53:58

converted Roger gleaves in Maidstone jail if somebody really wants to join the church as a humble Layman they can't

54:05

be refused for anything they've done in the past difficulty with Roger is that he

54:13

wanted to be ordained and that we couldn't countenance May almighty God have mercy

54:18

upon us forgive us our sins and bring us to everlasting life fortunately there

54:23

was a rival prelate in the old Catholic Church Wilfred barington Evans Archbishop of verulam and a counter

54:30

Clark at Lloyd's Bank pal Mel he ordained Roger gleaves a priest and entrusted him with the chapel of St

54:37

[Music]

54:46

Bonaventure the former refreshment room of Crystal Palace railway station low

54:51

[Music] level cleav set up at least 14 religious

54:58

limited companies the old Catholic Church Cemetery Company Limited the tary missioners of St Francis the old

55:05

Catholic Church Furnishing Company Limited etc etc etc in 1966 gleaves came

55:13

into his own he quarrel with both archbishops and set up his own old Catholic church and had himself ordained

55:19

as Vicor General and Bishop of Midway he went to Germany I while

55:25

attending a territorial territorial army camp slipped away and was ordained was

55:31

consecrated rather by a German Bishop as a genuine Bishop The Bishop's Palace 267

55:38

beachings way Ram Kent this Synod of the old Catholic Church including gleaves

55:44

had some dubious members Father John Harding four years

55:49

indecent assault Father John Collins 2 years theft and for JY father Harold

55:56

brilley 8 years 9 months indecent assault the same Harold brilley helped

56:02

gleaves run his hostals he was in prisoned for buggery and visited the Brixton hostel on weekend release so

56:08

much for the company gleaves kept was enough to make us go deeper into gleaves his [Music]

56:16

past Roger gleaves born 1933 educated at the grammar schools in

56:22

Leeds Epsom and rygate his father father Chief cashier Harrods 1959 in Belmont

56:28

Parish Church Chim Roger GLE married June Wilson who also worked at hars

56:33

scarcely was the wedding breakfast cold when the bridegroom was arrested at Winchester Crown Court GLE was sentenced

56:39

to 3 years imprisonment for attempting a serious unnatural act against a 14-year-old boy gleaves was a Cadet for

56:45

sergeant major and the boy was in his troop out of jail gleaves felt he had

56:50

something to offer the world of politics he surfaced in 1962 the leading the keep Britain Great

56:57

campaign that Easter Monday he managed to keep what he called guitar strumming free loving weers of the older Maron

57:03

Marchers out at rafala Square it was the Zenith of a career in which gleaves flirted with the league of Empire

57:10

loyalists the European Union of fascists and the keep Britain white campaign but

57:15

by 1966 politics had ped and gleaves was devoting himself to his church and the

57:20

opportunities his hostiles offered him he said to me you can either pay your rent or you can come to bed with me you

57:26

know so thing so I said well you know that's all right I said I'll probably pay me rent anyway it came to the

57:32

evening time and it was time to go to bed and he so couldn't find a bed so uh

57:38

I uh I had to sort of sleep in a room with him well he was already in bed with

57:45

somebody else another guy who I didn't know and uh toothless thing with a beard

57:52

it was and uh um anyway I sort of got up in in the in the other bed in

57:58

the corner and uh before long gleaves was inviting me to get into bed with this him and this other guy and all this

58:05

sort of things but but I refused I managed to save him off just about he's got four kids and a wife and he didn't

58:12

have what to do with him you know he just lives at 58 breaks and Road he a sleep with little kid GLE used to have

58:18

three or four a night sometimes and often during the day as well I mean it's

58:24

never got up say in the mornings before about 12:00 and they was all you know it

58:30

was he was knocking little boys all the time he was in bed just about in 1971 at West London magistrates Court he was

58:36

once more found guilty of indecently assaulting a 14-year-old boy sentence 6 months suspended the kitchen where we

58:44

cook the meals this is Sarah this is uh Tommy who's one of our new residence just came last night she does the

58:50

cooking don't come in here unless you have to except at night if you want to earn a bit of extra pocket money we do

58:57

pay for the washing up because she works all day so she can't work all night all right well about Te You me during the

59:04

day no yeah during the daytime is a vending machine neither we nor Tommy knew at this moment that he had fallen

59:10

into the hands of a strange and dangerous man right and we'll take you upstairs and I'll show you the room

59:15

you're going to be going into and then after that uh we'll get you moved from 308 then you'll be down to the youth

59:21

employment office to a sign on and then we're trying and uh see if we can get you an appointment with the Social

59:27

Security today right and this is one of the rooms it's not your bedroom but uh oh r is's a new lad who just come to

59:34

join us uh this is Tom this R pleas to meet you he comes from Scotland as well same as you what part Glasgow I come

59:42

from Edinburgh yes Edinburgh we found him in Victoria Coach Station of ladies L Edinburgh

59:47

Castle anyway pretty far from it another chap down there out for the moment arish

59:53

J over there and that one's empty will he be will he be living in here no in the room

59:58

above as the filming with Tommy at the hosts was finishing we began to hear rumors not just about the sexual

1:00:04

activities but about habitual violence listen to these two stories uh Chism said oh I don't know

1:00:11

nothing about it so Woodland sort of picked him up and grabbed him by the throat and said look I want to know

1:00:18

where they are you see so he kept saying he didn't know so he threw him back over

1:00:25

and his head was here like this and then he pushed him down onto the bed like

1:00:30

this got hold of his arm put his knee there and put his full weight onto this

1:00:38

meanwhile gleaves had had him sort of holding his legs down had him right by

1:00:45

the balls really squeezing him and he had his leg up like this and burning his

1:00:51

leg with a lighter with his other hand cuz this guy got dragged out of a Roman thrown downstairs and telephone ripped

1:00:56

off wall and smashed over his head and he disappeared two days after that

1:01:02

Sumer the stories seem too incredible to believe after all would gleaves let us film if that's what he was up to the

1:01:09

tales of violence kept filtering in from the gleaves hosts that stretched across London from hounds low to hyb then one

1:01:16

Sunday morning someone phoned us in a panic it was a hostile Warden one of the kids Billy Tutone has been murdered he

1:01:23

said we racked our brains to remember the dead boy he'd arrived in the hosts

1:01:28

in the same week as Tommy Wy we'd met him in the Hackney hostel a thin quiet boy with an ashen face his mates in

1:01:35

Hackney told us more about him a small town boy from banck bur

1:01:41

after school a pit electrician a Coleman A labor best man at his brother Joseph's

1:01:47

wedding nearly engaged himself once to a Scots girl called Mary they went to Bristol together to look for work but

1:01:53

after 6 6 months they drifted back to bagburn where Billy's mom was a nurse Billy nicknamed Tutone because of his

1:02:00

two-color hair was a quiet ineffectual lad but a hard worker though he found it difficult to settle so he decided to

1:02:07

leave banck bur and his house at the end of this Terrace well he was happy enough at home but he just wanted to go down to

1:02:13

England wanted a good time down in England he didn't tell me I didn't know he was going to about 2 hours before he

1:02:19

went he told me about 11:00 in the morning Sunday morning and he left at 1

1:02:24

and his dad walked him up to the bus stop and he tried to persuade him not to go but he really went just the same no

1:02:33

no matter what we would say to him he just

1:02:38

went by a strange twist of fate this man James Highland was driving to London

1:02:44

that same day Highland was a formidable figure in the gleaves Empire and Warden of the Hackney

1:02:50

hostel well when I met um young V way just the other side of

1:02:57

car he didn't say very much at first when I started to ask him a couple of questions where he was where he was

1:03:02

going he told me he was going to talk e first I sort of uh first impression of

1:03:09

him was that he was a typical lad that was coming down south to try and make hisself a few

1:03:15

shs he didn't he um G the impression he was a hard man or like that he was just

1:03:21

a an Orly lad coming down he asked me what I was doing down here I told him and I gave him my my

1:03:28

address my phone number if he ever's in London for somewhere to stay but he stressed quite clearly he wanted to go

1:03:34

to T had a couple of Mees there and he had a chance of getting somewhere to

1:03:39

stay as I said before I don't think um he was very clever I don't say he was stupid but it wasn't very

1:03:46

bright and some of the the way he spoke to me he seemed quite ease when I left

1:03:52

him at Northampton when the car broke down attracted by Highland's offers of help Billy turned up at the Hackney

1:03:59

hostel was quiet again and he didn't want much and he didn't drink much um

1:04:07

he'd rather go to the pictures or have a smoke there was just something about him it wasn't simple but he he wasn't bright

1:04:14

either he was always fascinated with his hair so I think you know he was always watching it and I was always giving the r for that but other than that he was

1:04:22

whenever I was around or whatever I went anywhere he was with me Jim Highland found Billy a job with a

1:04:28

firm called anti-crime

1:04:34

guards but his new friend Jim Highland was already in mesed in a bitter conflict with Roger gleaves about the

1:04:40

Hostile Empire from his Hackney hostel Highland challenged gleaves and tried to stop his continual homosexual activities

1:04:48

someone at that house would phone me and tell me and I'd go over at the middle of the night virtually and take them out of bed Point night

1:04:55

it frightened um what can you do to anybody when they're standing there with no clothes on a young kid frightened at his

1:05:01

wits being blackmailed because he run away from home he's underage bag leaves

1:05:06

and his other friends and there wasn't just one there's a number of you could say there were four or five most of the

1:05:12

people who worked for them were homosexual I was just as frightened to him as he was frightened to me I verly threatened him that if he ever touched

1:05:19

me or spill one in of my blood that I would I would virally kill him I told him this many occasions in front of

1:05:25

other people um but he always just used to laugh and his he sort of half D

1:05:30

way one day the struggle was too much for Highland he decided to disappear the words soon echoed around

1:05:37

the hostiles get Highland but Highland was already cashing 60 worth of hostile checks in

1:05:44

the Hackney Pub and on his way out of London he headed for Brighton and got a

1:05:49

job at Butlins the one man who knew his hiding place his best friend Billy Mc still

1:05:56

living in the Hackney hostel for anyone hunting for Highland this was the place to

1:06:04

start so three men came to his room smashed Billy in the mouth belted him in the ribs and threw him down the stairs

1:06:11

but he told them nothing then the next day the East End hospital where he worked Billy was

1:06:17

beaten up again by three men armed with a mallet and an air pistol petrified Billy moved out of his hostel and

1:06:22

changed his job but 3 days later he made a fatal decision he returned to the hospital to see his old

1:06:29

workmates while Billy drank his tea a mini car laid in

1:06:36

wait inside another mly crew all residents in the gleaves hosts Philip

1:06:42

Holland 29 on the run from the Australian police small mean and vicious

1:06:48

when he snapped his fingers David Johnson jumped he weighed 20 stone so he and Holland were called Laurel and Hardy

1:06:55

Michael Woodland and his wife Maggie Roger gleaves had blessed them at

1:07:01

their wedding Woodland's father had been a religious associate of cleaves as well as a fellow sex

1:07:07

offender Mrs Woodland the last witness to see Billy alive they threw him in the

1:07:13

back of the car Johnson the big one smacked Billy around the face and from

1:07:18

there onwards there was no stopping those two Holland old of the jack smashed

1:07:26

Billy across the nose and his nose started breathing uh Johnson again beat him

1:07:33

around the face and uh reopened up a cut that was done previous Phil Holland put

1:07:40

his folded his arms up like that and started burning Billy's hands and that with cigarette ends it was actually

1:07:47

Holland saying get the truth out of him find out where Harland is on that and Billy I don't think Billy really did

1:07:54

know where Highland was at all Dave Johnson took out a bit of paper he

1:07:59

ripped it up into several little pieces and Johnson saids to Billy now bloody while eat this so I saw this kid

1:08:06

actually eating this paper and that it was oh it was

1:08:12

terrible they drove the car around the back through these two big white Gates

1:08:17

they stopped because they couldn't get any nearer to the cottage in that because there was a great big compost

1:08:23

here heat there so they dragged Billy out of the car he had no socks and shoes on and

1:08:29

they made him walk along the ground with a GL you know glass on it and I think

1:08:35

they had him blindfolded no um be paron they they made him cover his eyes up with his

1:08:41

hands in it and Holland turn around and says if you could take your hands away

1:08:46

from your eyes I'll break your neck the men dragged Billy into the ostly hostel tied him to this chair and started to

1:08:53

beat him up and then the next minute I See Holland go out to the back of the

1:08:58

garden and it and get a two foot bit of wood with a nail at the end of it and they started beating this kid

1:09:06

with this lumps of wood they beat him so bad that his arms was broken in two places here and there and his ribs were

1:09:13

broken there and there I actually saw this kid being beaten they wasn't

1:09:18

Satisfied by that Johnson still continued smashing him around in the face then one of the men grabbed a 38

1:09:25

revolver and stuck it in Billy's

1:09:34

mouth poor Billy was so frightened that he wet himself he just wouldn't give in

1:09:40

that kid just would not tell all of a sudden I remember the room

1:09:46

just been empty and it was just me and Billy and Eric and I remember Billy

1:09:52

saying to me um touching in the top of his head and going like that and I thought oh you know he you know he must

1:09:59

have you know they must have hit him on the Ed that you know with these bits of wood so Billy says Maggie can you come

1:10:06

and have a look at my head I think it's bleeding I went over there and oh my God his head was split from there to there

1:10:13

and it was cut open I nearly passed out th between 6 and half 6 and he said he

1:10:21

said in the phone that he involved in a car accident means we knocked down the street with a car and he had his arm

1:10:27

broken and he had a cut and his head you need stitched and he said and he was waiting for armless to bring him to

1:10:34

hospital and uh I said to him I says are you all right is a police is the police

1:10:39

been there he says yes they're standing outside and I said to him I says well where are you phing from Billy and he

1:10:45

says our house he says there's a man brought me in to have a cup of tea he says and I said you sure you're all

1:10:50

right he say I I said give me that phone number you know and I heard him saying in the phone every who was standing by

1:10:58

uh she wants the phone number and uh I heard murmuring the phone you know I couldn't be out what they were saying

1:11:05

and uh then he says to me he say mom he say this phone number is no good to you he says because I'll be in the hospital

1:11:11

he says but I'll pH you tomorrow at 4:00 and that's the time he must have died because said the police reckons

1:11:18

that was the the people that was holding them was standing with them there you know at the time

1:11:24

he must must have been just out and killed [Music]

1:11:33

him the three men dropped Mrs Woodland and headed down the Brighton

1:11:43

Road I opened up the door and my husband was just standing there you know I mean it was just like he had the wind blowing

1:11:50

out for his CES night he turn around and says Maggie that bastard Holland is killed

1:12:17

Billy it was 3 days before the Sussex police were called to a laby on the a23

1:12:22

south of Gatwick air Port they recorded this

1:12:52

scene he's obviously been theread a good many

1:12:57

hours if he's got rer Mor I presume he's been dumped here has he think I mean

1:13:04

there's no blood no and I mean you can't stab some 13 times without Le no I would

1:13:09

think I think the odd chances are that he's been dumped here yes short of any other conclusion well presumably he's

1:13:16

been he's been killed yesterday dumped overnight and then we found to is it indicative there's no blood on the

1:13:22

clothing at well I say there's no blood about whether this sort of thing is a

1:13:28

bit suggestive of homos and junkies people but I he's got a bruise or two

1:13:34

which looks like a defense injury but I can't see any sort of wounds from on his

1:13:39

hands where he might have warded off a glow and they' obviously been all over his chest like this makes me think

1:13:46

perhaps he was lying his back or doped or drunk or unconscious or something you

1:13:52

know it's sort of have to B in mind the drunk drug business yes quite how old you reckon he is to look at him

1:13:58

there oh he's young isn't he yeah he's reeding a bit but yes well C I've seen

1:14:03

his 20s isn't he I would have thought so very well can we have a list of people that Mr Marshall thinks we ought to have

1:14:10

on the list first let an officer come while I'm doing my uh PC Richards is

1:14:15

pointing out the body to you very well PC Richards you pointed a body well pointed right P Richards and we'll say

1:14:22

it was at 5 5:30 it's 5:30 on the the 29th

1:14:30

Saturday the 29 of June yeah and what are we describing it

1:14:36

as in a ditch on the southbound carriageway just north of H cross opposite number 10 intersection on the

1:14:43

Northbound very well if you could put some of that down I put off one case because I wanted

1:14:50

to do my garden but I never yours I couldn't resist Johnson uh can we put down that the temperature

1:14:57

beside the body is 64° but I can't see that I can do any

1:15:02

more here with all the Flies Now problem I think we'll move the body if we can

1:15:07

have some bags to put in his hands and head and uh we'll wrap him in a sheet

1:15:12

while we're waiting for the Undertaker let me have my thermometer and I'll put that away before we

1:15:22

lose it was interesting that the actual

1:15:29

temperature in the ditch was higher than that of the body indicating that he' been laying there for some hours and

1:15:34

cooled right down and I thought that certainly he'd been dead for 48 hours I

1:15:40

thought at first he might have been dumped there because there was so little blood about despite all the injuries but

1:15:46

subsequently when we got him to the mort and did the postmortem examination the whole of the blood was present in the

1:15:52

body it had collected in the chest and abdomen and not run out there were a lot of bruises over the arms and shoulders

1:16:00

in a band across the stomach there were bruises on the thighs rather crisscross

1:16:06

pattern particularly on the left thigh and also bruising on the front the other one there were multiple stabo 20 in all

1:16:14

there were 13 in a collection over the left breast two in the breast bone two

1:16:20

in the right side of the chest one in the upper abdomen one in the right loin

1:16:26

and one in the middle of the back this is one of the nastier killings I've seen it was uh an unusual in my experience to

1:16:34

find somebody who has been beaten up and stabbed in this way I've only seen it in

1:16:39

sort of Gangland killings and this sort of thing where retribution has been exacted on somebody who's strayed away

1:16:46

from out of the line or something of this sort LBC presents London news this is

1:16:53

johon snow there's a big murder hunt tonight after the discovery of a youth's body in a ditch beside the London to

1:16:59

Brighton Road at Crawley the youth who was aged about 19 has been stabbed in the chest both his arms were tattooed

1:17:05

one with a swas sticker and the name Billy but police have not yet identified him a man walking near hand cross found

1:17:11

the body in a ditch near a layby now detectives with Garden rakes are combing the ditch for evidence and already

1:17:17

several sacks full of litter are being sifted London's tube fairs are likely to go up soon

1:17:25

the first clue came from the contents of Billy's stomach looks like there's something in there the police scientists

1:17:32

found the pieces of paper the men had made Billy swallow they were curiously well preserved the scientists fitted the

1:17:39

paper together and it revealed a crucial phone number but the Sussex police had a second clue fortunately for us uh Billy

1:17:47

Mc had a minor conviction and we traced that to Bristol from there we traced his home and then fortunately again through

1:17:55

the press and through the publicity given on radio London a member of anti-me guards telephone police and said

1:18:02

that he thought he knew who the deceased was stering please yeah some winter

1:18:07

murder room at Crawley yeah who am I speaking to DC gray yeah Mr Gray we've got a body in a

1:18:14

ditch on the a23 down here we just had him identified by fingerprints and he's one William George

1:18:21

MC M Small c phou e yeah his last known

1:18:28

address is at uh Wallace Street banic burn it's next day we heard it you know

1:18:34

when Mick Woodland you know turned up and he says are to make him some tea and some toast like and I fetches it up into

1:18:40

office and as I walks through and he's saying yeah and he's holding Billy twoone and Phil gets knife and he sticks

1:18:47

it in his throat there you know blood were going like this and uh Gaz us s there you know smiling you know know and

1:18:53

they're both really enjoying it the police hunt was now closing in on gleaves his hostiles we found some of

1:18:59

his hostile friends and result of what they told us it was most important that we made inquiries of the man Woodland

1:19:06

Holland and Johnston we went to ouly road we having previously surrounded it

1:19:12

and we had police dogs at the rear in the rear garden and when we knocked at the door the windows of the office of

1:19:18

the cottage at ostly Road were flung open and a man Johnson ran out but fortunately the police dog pounced on

1:19:25

him LBC presents London news this is John Snow three men have been charged

1:19:33

with the murder of the tattooed man whose body was found in a ditch on Saturday the men two of them from London

1:19:38

were detained by murder Squad detectives in Dawn raids led by detective superintendent dudle Pratt and detective

1:19:44

Chief Inspector Bob Marshall the men were named as David Johnson a 19-year-old machine operator Michael

1:19:50

Woodland a 36-year-old supervisor and Philip Holland a 28-year-old driver from Stockport in

1:19:56

chesher they later made statements admitting their part in the actual

1:20:01

murder next on the police list Roger gleaves picked up on lesser charges we

1:20:07

went to brankston Road and we um he was in bed at the time and we just arrested

1:20:14

him told him why I was arrested him and he then uh made various remarks to us

1:20:20

but gleaves was not cowed he was Furious a letter to us from prisoner number 301

1:20:26

416 gleaves R Pickton prison said if I am acquitted then there are going to be

1:20:32

a lot of questions asked in public places I assure you as well as a lot of liars and thieves bolting for

1:20:39

shelter not that the threats were one way I just Margaret Woodland whose husband was charged with murder I cannot

1:20:46

let this man live and corrupt more young boys I just cannot let it go on cuz I

1:20:53

will personally kill him when I was allowed to phone Mr G from Cy police

1:21:00

station I told him then I'd murder him but I was upset at the time fair enough

1:21:06

I said it but in England the law says that tobly threaten to murder somebody is an offense and I'm saying it now and

1:21:15

I mean it after I've shot gleaves or whatever I do to him I will stand over

1:21:21

his body and I will will go to jail I will do a life sentence for that

1:21:28

man on April the 9th 1975 at the old Bailey's number one Court the trial

1:21:33

began in front of Mr Justice McKenna the jury was shown a veritable Armory of weapons the gun they used for Russian

1:21:39

Roulette on Billy the knife Woodland carried the day Billy died the slabs of

1:21:45

wood they smashed Billy over the head with the Rope they tried to strangle him with after using it as a makeshift sling

1:21:52

the photo photographs of Billy's bruised and battered legs and the murder weapon itself a 4 and 1/2 in Blade held

1:21:59

together with cellotape forensic scientists from Scotland Yard showed lengths of skirting ball from the

1:22:05

OST hostel all spattered with blood which matched The Dead Boys from the showers in usty they produced a blood

1:22:11

soaked curtain not the blood was MC's in all the scientists found 40 samples of

1:22:16

blood spattered over the walls and Furniture of the gleaves hostels only one of these was MC's

1:22:23

obviously violence was a day-to-day occurrence in the hostiles Sussex police take up the story Collins was driving

1:22:29

the mini down here Woodland was sitting behind him and bilic Tutone was sitting

1:22:35

at the rear of the pass of the front passenger seat and as they were approaching this

1:22:40

layby which is the intersection number 10 it was decided that they would let

1:22:46

Billy Mc out because he wanted to go to the toilet Holland is driving along here and

1:22:55

he then turned into this layby and he drove along the

1:23:02

lby to a point practically opposite

1:23:07

intersection number

1:23:12

10 I stopped the car Holland then switched the car

1:23:18

off switched the lights off got out the car at the same time Johnson got out of

1:23:24

the car to allow Billy mcy to get out from the rear Holland then walked round the front

1:23:30

of the car and as he did so Billy Mc was getting out the car here and it was then

1:23:37

that Johnson that Holland stabbed him in the kidney with this knife MC fell to the ground and then

1:23:45

Woodland saw a car coming from the from near the top end of the intersection he shouted out and with that Johnson picked

1:23:53

up MC and threw him into the ditch and it was then that Holland said where's the knife

1:24:02

I think I've dropped it and then you may well not believe this but it is said

1:24:07

that MC took this knife out of his body handed it to Johnson who then handed it

1:24:12

back to Holland at that stage a police car was coming from the far intersection and

1:24:20

Woodland shouted here's a police car Holland then went back to the mini he

1:24:26

lifted up the Bonnet to pretend that the he had engine trouble and the police car

1:24:31

drove past Holland then said to Johnson is MC

1:24:37

alive and Johnson said yes I think he's groaning and with that Holland then

1:24:43

jumped into the ditch he jumped on MC and repeatedly stabbed him with this knife and after that he then got this

1:24:51

piece of rope and tried to strangle him while they were down in the ditch it was

1:24:56

later said that Johnson struck matches so that Holland could see where he was

1:25:01

stabbing MC and also where the blood was spurting out when they got out of the ditch and

1:25:08

going toward the car they had an argument about where to leave the body and Holland said don't bother about him

1:25:15

he's a nothing and by that he meant he was a Drifter and that's exactly what they really thought that nobody cared

1:25:21

for Billy fee they got into the car Holland was driving and they drove

1:25:28

down the road toward the next intersection where they went through to the other side of the road and back

1:25:34

toward Crawley where they went to a

1:25:40

garage and there Holland went to the tap he washed the blood from his

1:25:51

hands Barry Hudson QC Prosecuting said such was the state of their emotion did they

1:25:57

asked for Coke and

1:26:03

marsbars after a 14-day trial three men were led into the dock to hear the verdict Philip Holland verdict guilty

1:26:11

life imprisonment David Johnson verdict guilty life

1:26:17

imprisonment Michael Woodland verdict guilty life imprisonment [Music]

1:26:32

in a simple ceremony William George MC was buried in banck Bur

1:26:38

[Music]

1:26:48

[Music] Cemetery

1:26:59

and as I have worked lived with you Mr

1:27:05

and Mrs MC and your family yes remember through two times of

1:27:14

tragedy I have seen it to be not all bad I have watched you drawing nearer to God

1:27:34

Roger gleaves was charged with two offenses relating to Billy Mc and eight other charges first on the list were two

1:27:40

charges of buggery on boys under the age of 21 key witness was the boy seen here

1:27:47

with gleaves Nigel brownie

1:27:53

on Houston Station Browning picked up 18-year-old Andrew Burgess a patient in a mental hospital and took him back to

1:28:00

the Brixton hostel a few days later gleaves it was alleged offered Burgess two shirts to have sex with him Browning

1:28:06

claimed to have seen the buggery take place but Burgess didn't receive the shirts Browning also picked up Brian

1:28:12

stainer at Houston he had sex with gleaves in exchange for 5 the jury was out for 4 and 1/ half

1:28:19

hours when they returned gleaves wearing an old Catholic Church tie and somber black jacket stood to attention the

1:28:26

charge of buggery with Andrew Burgess verdict guilty the charge of buggery with Brian stainer verdict guilty on

1:28:34

charges of Grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Billy Mc gle's pleas of not guilty

1:28:41

were accepted but on two charges of assault on residents of his hostiles The Plea guilty passing sentence Justice

1:28:49

McKenna said to gleaves I believe you are a cruel and wicked man and you have been an evil influence on others less

1:28:55

well educated and on younger men I'm satisfied that the sentence I shall give you is for the protection of the public

1:29:01

and to deter you and others like you then he sentenced Glee to a total of four years as he was leaving the court

1:29:08

gleaves muttered thank you Father Christmas with Good Conduct he could be paroled at Christmas or at worse be out

1:29:14

in 18 months at snaresbrook Crown Court a few weeks later Cleaves was on trial again the trusty Michael Woodland was in

1:29:21

the dock beside him incredibly the charge causing actual bodily harm dated back to June 1973 The

1:29:28

Plea guilty so gleaves and Woodland had been on bail for 2 years when the hostiles were set up and gleaves

1:29:34

committed actual bodily harm and buggery and Woodland murder gleaves had been granted bail on

1:29:41

the grounds that he was a bishop how did gleaves take in so many people for so long with his bogus

1:29:47

credentials the key was the charity Commission

1:29:53

he registered three Charities one 1962 St Stevens fund

1:29:59

stated object the relief of need two 1969 voluntary Service Corp stated

1:30:07

object to train young people in social work three 1973 the old Catholic Church

1:30:14

community service department stated object to set up hostiles for the

1:30:19

homeless based at his usual address the name he used the count de jigli was

1:30:24

transparently false the charity Commissioners declined to appear in this program explained to us that they have

1:30:30

no responsibility for checking the employment records financial status or criminal records of applicants nor even

1:30:36

names or addresses for gleaves it was all too easy using his charity numbers as a seal

1:30:44

of respectability he set up a string of organizations community service

1:30:50

emergency aid and Rescue service Society of St Luke St Steven's fund old Catholic

1:30:56

Church in Great Britain mission of St Martin voluntary Service Corp and the Guild of St dismus named

1:31:05

after the patron saint of prisoners and a genuine charity the Society of St dismus were forced to write to the

1:31:11

charity Commissioners to protest unavailingly about the confusion then there were the names

1:31:17

Frederick Burton conservative MP for Gillingham was president of the Guild of St dismus in 1974 he wrote to gleaves

1:31:24

may I congratulate you very sincerely on all the wonderful work you have accomplished since we last

1:31:30

communicated he told us he had never met gleaves the Earl of Aaron became president of the voluntary service Corps

1:31:36

he willingly sent us the correspondence but I never met gleaves he

1:31:43

[Music] said Cleaves hostil now spread over London walam Forest Lambeth Hackney

1:31:52

Islington houndslow and Elly there were six different groups

1:31:58

when he couldn't persuade councils to give him houses legally he simply squatted in them in Lambeth he had two

1:32:04

legal hostiles and seven squatted gleaves himself plausible as ever had explained his system to us we were

1:32:10

dealing with General homeless people but of the homeless people many of them are

1:32:16

youngsters who would never go to uh any of the other places I mean they haven't got the money for salvation Army uh they

1:32:23

don't want to go and sleep under the archers at Charing Cross uh they don't want to go and spend the night in the um

1:32:28

some mango Marmite Factory of oxol so somebody comes up and says do you want a nice warm bed for the night um they

1:32:34

automatically think uh yes please we are a halfway house we are not intending to

1:32:40

run it as a permanent uh boarding house or permanent Hotel although one of my residents has been here in fact 11

1:32:46

months so we found on the station but we'd like to try and get them to move on find their own feet and move move into

1:32:51

their own places or move into a longer stay hostel it was very convincing in

1:32:57

houndslow the housing department granted them this property without the usual hostile license the same in Brixton now

1:33:03

they tell us they have tightened up procedure in Hackney and walam Forest similar things happened in ouly the

1:33:10

house where Billy Tuton was tortured was leased from St Christopher's Fellowship a totally respectable charity vice

1:33:16

presidents the Archbishop of Canterbury the bishop of London and others the fellowship were offered a reference by

1:33:21

none other than the right Reverend Roger gleaves Bishop of Midway the authorities also fed him

1:33:34

children again brenford probation service stain Social

1:33:40

Services walam Forest Social Services walam sent a 15-year-old boy to

1:33:46

the osty hostel after the murder late Bedford Probation Services

1:33:52

even sent someone 50 miles to a gleaves hostel the probation service knew of

1:33:59

gleaves in mid 1973 but waited until 4 months after the murder to warn their officers what here

1:34:07

houndslow Department of Health and Social Security they referred two of the murderers Holland and Johnson to the

1:34:12

osly hostel the Brixton dhss even wrote a letter of thanks to gleaves in January

1:34:19

1973 it is gratifying to know our efforts are appreciated they certainly were Cleaves

1:34:26

had so much money from them that they've now mounted an internal inquiry they declined to appear in this program

1:34:32

confirmed that they had inspected the hostel when it first opened and the facilities were considered acceptable

1:34:37

they paid a further visit in July 1974 after the

1:34:43

murder even Pentonville prison welfare department sent several prisoners to gle's hosts but finally the governor at

1:34:50

Pentonville became suspicious ious gleaves was investigated in February 1973 the home

1:34:56

office issued a circular number PDG stroke 68 stroke 194 stroke 1 stroke 35

1:35:03

to governors of juvenile institutions about gleaves his hostiles the home office even turned

1:35:09

down an application from gleaves for an after care hostile

1:35:16

Grant we but the home office took no positive

1:35:23

action they never spread the news to local councils the charity commission the police or the

1:35:35

dhss or it appears to the British Railway transport police who seem to cooperate with

1:35:46

gleaves gleaves claimed in court that he had spent £5,000 of his own money on food in the hosts in fact we believe he

1:35:54

made a fortune almost entirely from the taxpayer how did gleaves do it you'll remember him telling Tommy Wy tomorrow

1:36:01

morning after you had a good sleep breakfast uh you'll go to the youth employment office which is um a

1:36:07

government agency where you register for work and they'll find your a job if they can uh you then go to the labor exchange

1:36:14

with a form from them to actually claim benefit as you're unemployed and you come back to us uh and then we get you

1:36:20

an appointment with the Social Security who will then provide you with pocket money if you haven't got any and will

1:36:26

also pay us so much to keep you for the week he just used to send a list of names and payments for every unemployed

1:36:34

boy under the supplementary benefits act paragraph 17 gleaves as official Warden

1:36:39

received a 9 gyro check direct from the dhss ever thoughtful gleaves printed application forms with detachable return

1:36:46

slips for the dhss you give me a a different name different age and

1:36:52

different inance card then I went downit change to sign on and get a vure

1:36:57

f these spare insurance cards were kept in caves' office there must have been at

1:37:03

least 60 people 50 or 60 people living in this house alone which is capable of

1:37:09

holding about 30 at the very very most but they were presumably supposed to

1:37:15

have been living here according to gleaves and his sort of organization but

1:37:20

they were signing on 12 tce and going down to other places and things like there was actually one guy signing on

1:37:26

three times at brickton in one week and Cleaves was reluctant to pay his bills

1:37:31

debts included £ 1,128 19 to keep freeze limited

1:37:39

12550 Hackney Council rates 243 walam Forest Council rates well I

1:37:48

worked it out roughly once that minus anything that he spent he should

1:37:54

have made somewhere in a region of about 30 OD th000 quid we found 27 gleaves bank accounts under different names

1:38:02

there had been 12 at Lloyd's Bank rham Kent Branch alone we estimate he was

1:38:07

probably clearing £300 a week indeed prisoner number 301 416 Brixton prison

1:38:14

gleaves R still had enough to offer Tommy Wy 50 or even1 for his help

1:38:24

we've seen The Changing Faces of Roger gleaves we've shown his love of power his fondness for uniforms but how did he

1:38:31

get away with it it must boil down to his plausibility and ruthless cunning

1:38:36

look at his confidence and hypocrisy as he talked to us the very week of the events which led to his trial for

1:38:41

buggery and assault we're known to various other informable welfare agencies who uh refer people to us and

1:38:49

we go looking for our own clients as well late at night we have full permission from the railway authorities

1:38:56

at Houston and Victoria to do this we we identify ourselves by wearing uniform to

1:39:02

to get over this problem if I walked up to somebody on the station and said uh you stuck for a bed for the night I

1:39:07

might easily get a a black eye or a smack in the face depending what was a man or a girl uh so we were it was the

1:39:14

suggestion of the authorities at Houston originally we in fact wore a form of uniform to do this I mean we in fact

1:39:20

have a nodding acquaintance with one particular gentleman who goes around collecting people for his own uh ends

1:39:27

and and then he brings them around here afterwards I mean at least he doesn't throw them out in the street he simply sends them around here there's in fact

1:39:33

two residents we have living here now who've uh stayed in his accommodation um

1:39:38

and uh you know he's just one the better

1:39:47

kind the hostiles are closed but what about Tommy Wy the boy with whom we started our

1:39:54

film he's been back at Houston sleeping rough we got our last letter from him

1:40:00

I've been in Ashford remand Center for 3 weeks refusing to quit Railway I was

1:40:05

find £10 by the judge Mr romama see you soon regards

1:40:11

Thomas there are 25,000 homeless youngsters in London tonight 1,000 will

1:40:17

be sleeping in shelters 300 in cafes and clubs and 300 on the

1:40:25

Pavements and thousands more are pouring into the West End and every year they're getting

1:40:38

[Music]

1:40:46

younger Johnny is only 11 and already he's with the streets of the West

1:40:59

[Music]

1:41:04

[Music]

1:41:17

End

