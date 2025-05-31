foxblog3

foxblog3

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda O's avatar
Linda O
18h

Wow. 1975 London.

Brilliant documentary. Thanks for sharing these young peoples’ stories.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 foxblog3 aka The Foxy Fox
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture