The last post in this series introduced the fact that there was mind control programming happening under Lytkarino Industrial Zone on the outkirts of Moscow. Mind Control Programming Zone under Lytkarino Industrial Zone, [fb32522]. This raised the strong possibility that mind control programming globally could be located under Industrial Zones.

The products used and developed for programming in these secret human mind control factories, are made into merchandise for the public, presumably also with mass mind control aspects involved.

This is a massive subject and as far as I am aware no-one has yet written on this, that I have found. As there is little knowledge publicly available and I am having to learn as I go along, this is a difficult article to write. What I will attempt to do is show various public “culture” or “subcultures”, much of which I am also having to learn about about, and relate that to the various programming and torture that goes on in the likes of these mind control factories in the industrial zones.

There is way more than enough material to show a broad brush picture with examples. Maybe others will write their stories and fill in some gaps.

This post will now look at just two interconnected aspects of programming that happen at Lytkarino - Steel Army training and programming and robot training and programming which involves metals programming.

Robot Programming

At Lytkarino mind control zone there is Golem / Automaton / Robot programming, one aim of which is to produce Black Army soldiers.

The Black Army

The Black Legion and Steel Legion are twisted imitations of the army of the Roman Empire. In Lytkarino there were Centurions and Maniples, a Maniple being a tactical unit of Roman army. The Black Legion and Steel Legion are parts of the Black Army, and all are subjected to MK Ultra programming.

A Black Legionnaire has more of a general unit and basic training, “We all counted as "black legionnaire" then we had specialisation”, Victoria said.

A Steel Legionnaire is more specific training. “The Steel Legionnaire is harder, many more die in that training”. One specialisation in programming is with metals. There are many more metals used than most people are aware of. These can be extracted from meteorites from space and cannot be made on Earth. Steel Legionaire training is also connected to the atomic level, anti gravity and rocket programming, but they are not covered in this post.

The Steel Legionairres are modern day MK Delta soldiers. Programming progressed from Golem programming initially through automatons and now robot entities.

Golem Programming

Golem may not be well known. They are based on Jewish folklore, specifically the legend of the Golem. The Golem is a creature made of clay or mud and animated through mystical rituals to serve as Protector of the Jewish community They typically are said to reside in attics or temples, [1].

Golem can be thought of as MK Delta from ancient times. Golems were created for Hivites, and have existed as long as Hivites have, Troglodytae being the first known origins. They are the foundation of death and rebirth rituals.

Golem programming is the oldest, most basic programming found in the robot type genre. In modern times it is based on a 1920’s German silent horror film, "The Golem: How He Came into the World", a landmark of early German Expressionism. That is the most famous film of a trilogy.

At first, the Golem is a obedient servant but is infused with a demonic spirit and turns destructive, rampaging through the ghetto causing havoc. Rabbi Loew performed a ritual to summon Astaroth, a demon, to get the life-giving word "Aemaet". He inscribed it on a scroll, seals it in a star-shaped amulet, and embeds it in the Golem’s chest. This mirrors the legend where a rabbi uses the "Shem", a divine name of God, to spark life, blending holy and forbidden vibes -Astaroth’s involvement adds a dark twist not typical in purer Kabbalistic tales, [g].

The film is here… 1 hr 40 min.

Odysee The Golem - How He Came into the World 1920 full silent movie [14]

In Llewellyn’s New Worlds of Mind and Spirit magazine June/July 1994, issue #943, they wrote, “The golem of Prague is perhaps the most famous example of ‘practical cabala’– the use of cabala for magical cabala”, [25].

Scholem in his excellent treatise on the Cabala has an entire chapter about the Golem. The golem were mind-controlled slaves created by the magick of the Cabala. The Cabala according to the best Masonic authorities, including Albert Pike in his famous Morals and Dogma book. By extension then, it is clear that the goal of having a mind-controlled golem has been the goal of Freemasonry, because that goal is the best example of practical cabala. Fritz Springmeier Illuminati Formula [25], [1].

These are some films of “artificial beings with agency” animated by magik, alchemy or electricity, which includes the Golem, Frankenstein and the Homunculus.

1915 - The Golem (Der Golem): Wegener’s first, a modern-set clay servant gone rogue. Lost but foundational.

1915 - Homunculus: Rippert’s chemical man turned tyrant

1917 - The Golem and the Dancing Girl (Der Golem und die Tänzerin): Wegener’s comedic Golem prank, lost but trilogy-relevant.

1920 - The Golem: How He Came into the World (Der Golem, wie er in die Welt kam): The classic clay protector-turned-destroyer.

1931 - Frankenstein: Whale’s electric Monster

1935 - Bride of Frankenstein: The lab-made Bride

1936 - Le Golem: Duvivier’s escape-tool Golem gone bad.

1960 - The Golem (Le Golem): The TV version I’d listed—prisoner’s clay betrayer.

The Golem type programming is used for death and rebirth rituals. Much of freemasonry is obsessed with this, although for masons they say it is Hiram Abiff, presented as the Chief Architect of Solomon’s temple.

Ghostbusters had Meat Golems, which appears to be meat which magically comes alive.

Dungeons and Dragons aso has a Meat Golem.

A search for Golem will find a quite a few types,, stone golem, iron golem etc.

A progression /tangent for people maybe into Demonic Dolls, which I wrote about here, Demonic Dolls

From Secret Mind Control Programming to Mass Marketing and Mind Control

I wrote about Bearbrick and Kaws a few months ago, from Victoria’s information, see MK Ultra with Bearbrick and Kaws, [fb32440]. This was another part of “popular” culture that had until then passed me by. She said the Bearbrick and Kaws figures were first used and developed in mind control programming and torture, and later marketed to the public. The mind control programming, human research projects and testing under torture develops the figures into what is required for individual programming and then they are used in various technological development and merchandising spin offs.

It is similar it seems with other mind control programmes. eg. Victoria was introduced to Bionicle before its mass marketing and 2001 introduction. But I don’t want to jump ahead, I just wanted to introduce the concept that these robot type figures are developed using mind controlled slaves under torture, and later when fully tested and developed they are used in mass merchandising and mass mind control.

Aside from the “artificial beings with agency” animated by magik, alchemy or electricity ie Golem and Frankenstein genre, there are also automatons and robots.

Automatons and Robots

Automatons

An automaton is a mechanical object that is relatively self-operating after they have been set in motion. The term automaton is also applied to a class of electromechanical devices, either theoretical or real, that transform information from one form into another on the basis of predetermined instructions or procedures.

Automatons have a long history. In Greek mythology: Hephaestus created automata for his workshop - Talos was an artificial man of bronze. King Alkinous of the Phaiakians employed gold and silver watchdogs. According to Aristotle, Daedalus used quicksilver to make his wooden statue of Aphrodite move. In other Greek legends he used quicksilver to install voice in his moving statues.

The automata in the Hellenistic world were intended as tools, toys, religious spectacles, or prototypes for demonstrating basic scientific principles. Numerous water-powered automata were built by Ktesibios, a Greek inventor and the first head of the Great Library of Alexandria; for example, he "used water to sound a whistle and make a model owl move. He had invented the world's first 'cuckoo clock'"

see automaton

Karakuri Puppets - Mechanical Dolls

Part of Victoria’s training was as a kakakuri tea serving doll.

Karakuri Puppets are a type of automaton. They were a form of entertainment for the rich, and the word karakuri has also come to mean "mechanisms" or "trick" in Japanese. Some were life sized dolls Butai karakuri (舞台からくり) designed for public performances such as theatres.

Zashiki karakuri (座敷からくり), tatami room karakuri were small and used in homes. Most of them were set on a table and performed a dance or beat drums, but some were designed to serve tea or sake. These were significantly expensive, and usually owned by upperclass - a daimyo, kuge or other high-status person. Karakuri were further developed in Japan after the introduction of European clock-making technology sometime in the early 17th century, during the Sengoku period. The first maker in Japan was the founder of what became Toshiba. More about it in pop culture on this link.

The working mechanisms are inside the dolls.

One type were Karakuri tea dolls to bring the morning tea.

Part of Victoria’s training and programming was as a kakakuri tea serving doll. She wore a red chinese silk dress with blue flower to link with Asano Naganori dress style, and carried a fan.

It was whilst she was dressed like that, that she flashed back / linked by accident to her first trauma core. This became the start of her healing. She found that she had an alter of Red Dress Girl named Beretta and discovered her own blood torture and her metallic and robotic states that were installed in her at Lytkarino. That story is for another time.

This picture is a grok reconstruction, of a Karakuri Tea Girl in red dress with blue flower and fan. No doubt not an accurate representation of Victoria, but it gives a visual idea.

Update 2025 May 12 Victoria has recreated the picture below as best she could, which she says is more like the Asano dress. The blue flower represents Oracle. The Oracle dress mimicked her but with the flower red and the dress blue. She said that she was a child with full breasts from harmonic but decolette was unusual for her which Shiro spotted.

Shiro had a cross on his outfit.

The Japanese loved these Karakuri dolls, as described in this 2 minute video, which gives a good visual summary.

Odysee The Dolls that Sparked Japan's Love of Robots: "Karakuri Ningyō" [28]

Already having a culture of loving automatons, the Japanese were prime targets to be targeted for more sophisticated automatons, moving into being robots. One of these was a robot maid.

These leads us to robots.

Robot Overview

A robot is any automatically operated machine that replaces human effort, although it does not have to resemble human beings in appearance or perform functions in a humanlike manner. By extension, robotics is the engineering discipline dealing with the design, construction, and operation of robots.

The modern term robot derives from the Czech word robota (“forced labor” or “serf”), comes from a phrase meaning "someone who does manual labor" used in Karel Čapek’s play R.U.R. (1920). The play’s robots were manufactured humans, heartlessly exploited by factory owners until they revolted and ultimately destroyed humanity. Whether they were biological, like the monster in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1818), or mechanical was not specified, but the mechanical alternative inspired generations of inventors to build electrical humanoids.

The word robotics first appeared in Isaac Asimov’s science-fiction story Liar! (1941), in which a robot is mistakenly given the ability to read minds. In his next work, Runaround (1942), Asimov introduced the famous Three Laws of Robotics:

1. A robot may not injure a human being, or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2. A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3. A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.

In 1970, Japanese roboticist Masahiro Mori proposed that as human likeness increases in an object’s design, so does one’s affinity for the object, giving rise to the phenomenon called the "uncanny valley." According to this theory, when the artificial likeness nears total accuracy, affinity drops dramatically and is replaced by a feeling of eeriness or uncanniness. Affinity then rises again when true human likeness, resembling a living person, is reached. This sudden decrease and increase caused by the feeling of uncanniness creates a “valley” in the level of affinity.

There have been robots and automatons in films since at least 1897, Gugusse and the Automaton. This list provides a rough timeline and framework for the progression of the automaton and robotic ideas in the public eye.

Automaton and Robot Films

1897 - Gugusse and the Automaton: Georges Méliès’ lost short features a clown interacting with an “automaton”—likely a puppet or costumed actor—using trick effects. One of the earliest depictions of a mechanical being on film.

1911 - The Automatic Motorist: Walter R. Booth’s British silent comedy has a robot chauffeur driving newlyweds into space. A whimsical take on automation.

1919 - The Master Mystery: A silent serial with Harry Houdini battling “Q the Automaton,” a clanking robot used by villains. An early mechanical menace.

1921 - The Mechanical Man (L’Uomo Meccanico): Italian silent film by André Deed. A scientist’s robot goes on a rampage after being reprogrammed by criminals. Only fragments survive.

1927 - Metropolis: Fritz Lang’s German masterpiece introduces Maria, a humanoid “Maschinenmensch” (Machine-Human). A dystopian fable of class and technology.

1935 - The Phantom Empire: A Gene Autry serial with robots built by the underground Muranian civilization. Cowboy sci-fi with clunky metal men.

1939 - The Phantom Creeps: Bela Lugosi stars in a serial with a towering, stiff robot as his weapon. Pulp sci-fi at its cheesiest.

1951 - The Day the Earth Stood Still: Robert Wise’s classic features Gort, a towering robot enforcer accompanying alien Klaatu. A plea for peace with a mechanical twist.

1956 - Forbidden Planet: Fred M. Wilcox’s film has Robby the Robot, a witty, helpful android aiding humans on a distant planet. A sci-fi icon.

1962 - Creation of the Humanoids: Wesley Barry’s low-budget oddity about androids replacing humans post-apocalypse. Talky but prescient.

1966 - Cyborg 2087: Franklin Adreon’s time-travel tale with Michael Rennie as Garth A7, a cyborg sent to 1966 to stop a dystopian future. B-movie charm.

1966 - Dr. Satan’s Robot: A Mexican horror serial featuring a robot controlled by the evil Dr. Satan. Campy and obscure.

1971 - THX 1138: George Lucas’ debut includes robotic police enforcing a sterile dystopia. Cold, minimalist sci-fi.

1973 - Sleeper: Woody Allen’s comedy has him waking up to a future with a robotic dog and malfunctioning servant bots. Absurd and satirical.

1973 - Westworld: Michael Crichton’s thriller features Yul Brynner as a gunslinger android gone rogue in a theme park. A cautionary tech tale.

1974 - The Questor Tapes: A TV movie by Gene Roddenberry about an android (Robert Robert Vaughn) seeking its creator. A Star Trek-esque pilot that never took off.

1976 - Logan’s Run: Michael Anderson’s film has a robot guard, “Box,” in a hedonistic future. Sleek but secondary to the human drama.

1977 - Star Wars: George Lucas’ saga introduces C-3PO (humanoid protocol droid) and R2-D2 (astromech). Iconic robotic sidekicks.

1979 - Alien: Ridley Scott’s horror masterpiece features Ash (Ian Holm), an android with hidden motives. A chilling twist on artificial life.

1980 - Saturn 3: Stanley Donen’s sci-fi flop has a lustful robot, Hector, terrorizing Farrah Fawcett and Kirk Douglas. A cult oddity.

1982 - Blade Runner: Ridley Scott’s neo-noir stars Harrison Ford hunting “replicants”—bioengineered humanoids. A philosophical sci-fi landmark.

1984 - The Terminator: James Cameron’s relentless cyborg (Arnold Schwarzenegger) hunts Sarah Connor. Time-travel action redefined.

1985 - D.A.R.Y.L.: A boy (Barret Oliver) turns out to be a military android. A family-friendly robot tale.

1986 - Short Circuit: John Badham’s comedy has Number 5, a military robot gaining sentience. “No disassemble!”

1987 - RoboCop: Paul Verhoeven’s ultraviolent satire features Peter Weller as a cyborg cop. Corporate dystopia meets gritty action.

1991 - Terminator 2: Judgment Day: Cameron’s sequel ups the stakes with the liquid-metal T-1000 (Robert Patrick). A genre-defining blockbuster.

1995 - Ghost in the Shell: Mamoru Oshii’s anime classic follows cyborg Motoko Kusanagi in a cyberpunk future. Deeply influential.

1999 - Bicentennial Man: Chris Columbus’ adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s story has Robin Williams as a robot seeking humanity. Sentimental sci-fi.

1999 - The Iron Giant: Brad Bird’s animated gem features a giant robot befriending a boy in Cold War America. A heartfelt classic.

2004 - I, Robot: Alex Proyas’ loose Asimov adaptation stars Will Smith battling rogue robots. Sleek but divisive.

2005 - Robots: An animated comedy by Chris Wedge about a robot inventor (Ewan McGregor) in a mechanical world. Kid-friendly fun.

2008 - WALL-E: Pixar’s masterpiece follows a trash-compacting robot finding love and purpose. A silent-film-inspired gem.

2010 - Robot (Enthiran): S. Shankar’s Indian sci-fi epic has Rajinikanth as Chitti, a robot turned chaotic by emotions. A Tamil blockbuster.

2012 - Prometheus: Ridley Scott’s Alien prequel features David (Michael Fassbender), a scheming android. A cosmic mystery.

2014 - Automata: Gabe Ibáñez’s dystopian tale has Antonio Banderas investigating self-evolving robots. Gritty and underrated.

2014 - Big Hero 6: Disney’s animated hit features Baymax, a huggable healthcare robot. A superhero-robot hybrid.

2015 - Chappie: Neill Blomkamp’s tale of a sentient police robot (voiced by Sharlto Copley) in South Africa. Messy but bold.

2015 - Ex Machina: Alex Garland’s sleek thriller pits Domhnall Gleeson against Ava (Alicia Vikander), a seductive AI. A cerebral standout.

2018 - Pacific Rim Uprising: Steven S. DeKnight’s sequel has giant robots (Jaegers) battling kaiju. Bigger, louder, less loved.

2022 - M3GAN: Gerard Johnstone’s horror-comedy features a killer AI doll. Campy, viral fun.

[Adapted from Grok]

Having established now an overview framework of golem, automaton and robots in popular culture, it is now time to examine some clandestine robotics mind control programming.

Steel Legionairre Programming

Steel Legionnairre training / programming / torture involves metals. Victoria was subjected to Ghost in a Shell programming. Her main controller handler, who ended up helping her, was Shiro. He was Japanese, so in many of these examples there is a bias towards the Japanese culture.

Ghost in a Shell is a Japanese cyberpunk media franchise based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow. It was first serialised between 1989 and 1991, the manga Ghost in a Shell is set in mid-21st century Japan and tells the story of the fictional counter cyberterrorist organisation Public Security Section 9, led by protagonist Major Motoko Kusanagi.

Several anime adaptations of the series including the 1995 film of the same name and its 2004 sequel, Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence; the 2002 television series Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and its 2020 follow-up, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045; and the Ghost in the Shell: Arise original video animation series. In addition, an American-produced live action film was released on March 2017.

Ghost in a Shell influenced some prominent films, such as The Matrix series which took several concepts from the film, including the Matrix digital rain, which was inspired by the opening credits of Ghost in the Shell.

Here are the opening credits, 4 mins.

Odysee Ghost in the Shell Intro [27c] #GhostInTheShell

The opening sequence is iconic and only 4 minutes long. It is worth a watch as it gives a visual insight into some of what happens in these mk ultra centres. For those who want to skip, then here are some screenshots.

Victoria says that they have machines that work on the humans being experimented upon. She says the public “entertainment” is based on Steel Legion robot ghosts which have no spiritual life.

It is uncanny that scenes from the title sequence are similar to how Cisco drew the feeling of being a mind control slave…

and the Lucca 2024 Comics and Games Butterfly Effect at which the Vatican launched their Jubillee logo.

Ghost in a Shell Thermoptic Suits

One of the main features in the film is the thermo suit or thermoptic suit.

The suits give different patterns of colour as shown in the film.

When you see these thermoptic suits, please realise that they have been tested using torture on mind controlled slaves. The suits worn in Ghost in a Shell are based on the suits worn and developed in mind control programming on mind controlled / Mk Ultra’d slaves, in places like Lytkarino Industrial Zone.

Victoria said that the suits used in experimentation and programming react to the “light body” and temperature. They change colours depending on what mind controlled personality or alter you are in. Essentially they are reading your emotions and mind. The patterns also differ depending on the geolocation of the individual.

If the suit went red, due to Victoria being angry at the treatment she received, then she was subjected to further punishment, such as torturing someone she loved. An example of which is “My father and my twin brother were tortured and dissociated from the torture into child alters. They were like 3 old screaming kids from horror and pain”. Then the higher controllers forced Shiro, Victoria’s handler, to throw them from high place until their bones were broken and organs damaged.

If the suit went black then the person wearing it had negative energy, was deadly cold which indicated they had dissociated to a death part or BDSM part.

They wanted Victoria to control herself emotionally and whatever else, and to maintain her suit in a lilac color.

Victoria says they called this “to be coloured”, or in “a colorifation alter” - perhaps in British English it would be a “in a colour alter”. [Victoria is Russian, and can speak English pretty well, but uses American spelling. Native English speakers please note this when there are any imperfections in quotes, although I do correct some, also often I do not want to impose my interpretation and I do not want to lose / change any intended meaning that might have been portrayed in the original wording, that I might not know or understand.]

Victoria also says that one of the controllers aims is the implementation of the transhumanist agenda, and that they may also have been experimenting with fake skin. They try and test skin that breathes, as part of the design of the suit.

The skin is the organ, it covers all our body to protect us. It works just like cell barrier, it project all organs and it can [show?] you all your illnesses and hidden problems. Trans humanists promote printed "fake skin" and the suit I think has used this techno. They may put some detectors - you can see it in the art. The skin breathes.

Victoria says that the costumes shown in this video of acrobatic / gymnastic / circus type training from Circus Studio Saturn, Star City were ones used as part of the experiments for Ghost in A Shell and metals programming.

Odysee Circus Training of the Circus Studio Saturn, Star City [30]

This is another typical screenshot for those who do not wish to watch the video

Hula / Circus Training

The circus type training shown by the children above can also be combined with metals training. Part of that for Victoria was hula hoop with magnetic metal hula and wearing the suits. “Twirling in magnetic metal hula is so painful and it affects the skin and messes with Star energy perception. In Russian we call it “obrych”. She was made to do this for circus training, which was a cover for the true intentions of the experiments. She was also made to visit the circus. Hula hoop was used to make her dissociate.

The Hula Hoops were made out of unusual and corrupted metals of which most people are not aware. I surmise that the suits may also contained metals which interact with the hula, but irrespective, Victoria says that it physically exerts very strong pressure on chi points.

Victoria further explains that when the hoop is hula’d on your leg, this presses on pressure points that connect to the kidney and gives kidney pain and dissociation. Similarly they can change an individuals blood pressure and they can use it as punishment for telling about the system, and it can for example perforate your ear drum. When hula-ing in the suit it can give an individual body memory of the torture, or electroshock.

In the Ghost in the Shell film, an application of the thermoptic suit is an invisibility cloak. This screenshot from the film is taken part way through invisibility transformation.

The invisibility cloak has also been created in China:

The fabric is called quantum stealth.

This also ties into the Steel Army metals experimentation. In 2006, a cloak was produced that routed microwaves of a particular frequency around a copper cylinder in a way that made them emerge almost as if there were nothing there. The cloak was made from metamaterials.

On October 19, 2006, a cloak was produced that routed microwaves of a particular frequency around a copper cylinder in a way that made them emerge almost as if there were nothing there. The cloak was made from metamaterials. It cast a small shadow, which the designers hope to fix.

The cloaks / uniforms are made of specialist materials - “Metamaterials”. Metamaterials are very sophisticated and made from multiple materials, such as metals and plastics, usually arranged in repeating patterns, at scales that are smaller than the wavelengths of the phenomena they influence. Their precise shape, geometry, size, orientation, and arrangement give them their "smart" properties of manipulating electromagnetic, acoustic, or even seismic waves: by blocking, absorbing, enhancing, or bending waves, to achieve benefits that go beyond what is possible with conventional materials.

Appropriately designed metamaterials can affect waves of electromagnetic radiation or sound in a manner not observed in bulk materials. Those that exhibit a negative index of refraction for particular wavelengths have been the focus of a large amount of research. These materials are known as negative-index metamaterials.

[32]

These are very high tech suits, using advanced technology and metals. The suits are not just passive or reactive however. They can be programmed / encoded with certain settings. The encoded colour pattern configuration will then actively affect the human subject inside it.

The programmed / encoded settings can be set to correspond to star settings, and can be based on star birth maps, ie natal maps to reinforce or react with and antagonise natural patterns of energy. Experimenters can also alter perception of conditions of light and dark. Different alters come out in the day to those at night or in the twilight zone, which may have transition parts.

Behaviour can be determined as to how experimental subjects react to different star energy maps. They can also impose on the subject an encoded pattern of a different person, for example to reinforce twin programming. Experimenters twinned Victoria with Alicia who had a natal map from May 1990. Programming triggers may be different between people though, and orange was a trigger for her twin’s sexual vampire lifestyle, whereas for Victoria it was self destructive code.

Alters can be changed on command, which may be by watching TV, via a pattern triggered by a horror show.

Victoria emphasises that all is not lost for survivors. Resist where you can. Where there is an entrance there is also an exit. The energy of all things has both Yin - Yang systems. If you wish to integrate you need to look for a different angle. Look for a positive, look for how it can be used for good. eg. Twin’s sign was Air, the fastest of all. Optimism - day dreamer. Switch - nothing finish. Free mind - too much in clouds. Non standard thinking - non reliable, non predictable. Fast understanding and influence to other people - manipulative.

Star City

Звёздный городо́к is a place known for its circus training, as also indicated by the logo and coat of arms. Thankfully it is also known as Star City. It was mentioned above in the children doing acrobatics.

Star City is a “closed city” - a work settlement, in Moscow Oblast, Russia. It is home to the military research and space training facility. The usual way to get to it is via the roads or railway from Moscow Yaroslavsky railway station, and it takes about 1 hr 20 mins.

This is their old website and archive

Their new website appears to be this

Star City, like Lytkarino has everything needed for MK ULTRA. There is a “Circus Studio Saturn” and there is a Star TV channel. There are also underground complexes.

Star Energy is important. In the West, astrology is often looked down upon and mocked, Victoria said that it is important, and the Hivites use it. Humans have a natural connection to Nature. The stars have energy that influences the Earth, just like the Sun, Moon and all 9 planets.

They traumatise subjects to alter their perception of energy - they perform rituals at a specific place and time. eg Wasat, is the star energy that is used on twins. They created Victoria’s twinning with Alicia when Wasat was in position they needed.

Wasat is formally known as Delta Geminorum, located in the constellation Gemini. Wasat, means "middle" in Arabic, and is a triple star system visible to the naked eye under dark skies. The primary star is about 10 times more luminous than the Sun. It has two companions. It’s often associated with the "middle" of Gemini, positioned between the twins Castor and Pollux,[g].

Victoria says that when Wasat has a specific position and connection, the twinning programming will affect a twinned subject. The Evil twin can draw your energy.

Metals Training

Victoria stated that the most significant of these metallic parts is the ability to stop some mk ultra subjects from bleeding. They make "not to bleed" alters. Subjects are forced to learn how to control their blood pressure. If blood pressure is too high or low, then the ability is blocked, and blood flows freely.

In recovery from programming when blood flows freely it is a sign of recovery and cleaning. Shiro, Victoria’s handler spotted that happening to her and saved her from bleeding to death.

There may be a nod to this “no bleed” in Stepford Wives 1975 when Johanna stabs Bobby. She doesn't bleed showing she has already been swapped for a robot. The film has other MK ultra type symbolism in this movie, for example on the cover.

The television sequel titled Revenge of the Stepford Wives, changed the story from the wives being androids, to them having undergone a brainwashing procedure and then took pills that kept them hypnotised. In the end, the wives broke free of their conditioning and a mob of them killed the mastermind behind the conspiracy.

Michael Jackson Robot Dance

Victoria says that the robot dance from Michael Jackson works well to resist robot parts, and for recovery from robot programming and metallic programming. It helps to stop attacks and to restore natural balance. She says that she used to love dancing it and that Jackson created it to help other MK Ultra victims. She also says that the moon walk is good for balancing water and moon parts.

This video is a compilation of clips of Michael Jackson doing robot dances…

Odysee Michael Jackson's ROBOT dance Collection [3c]

Victoria says that ultra sophisticated programming like the metals programming, means that the subjects have less alters installed than other slaves may be programmed with. She said the subjects can live alone and she referred me to Cisco Wheeler’s mentions of Solemetric.

Cisco Wheeler about Solemetric

Cisco says that for subjects needed for complex tasks, then less mind fragmentation is used. That of course is relative to the luciferian brotherhood’s obscene normal standards, and the mind is still fragmented into 60 or 70 alters, and more tightly secured than normal with alters locked by demons. The programming and internal structuring is oriented towards shapes and geometry. The point being that structures can be manipulated and reframed, like a transformer toy.

MILITARY PROGRAM STRUCTURES. One of the sciences of the MPD mind control programming is how to create structures upon which the alters (& mental fragments) can be built into systems transforming brokenness into a usable human robot. While they are being traumatized they are referred to as “Diamonds in the Rough”. The Diamond Kids have military type MPD programming, and will have internal structures based on geometric shapes & math: lines, angles, degrees, triangles, squares, circles and stars. My Solemetric structure shown on pg. 196 of the Formula book is an example of this. Let’s say the child sees something that looks like two pieces of pepperoni pizza point to point. These then can be reframed as an hour glass. The point is this… structures within the overall pattern can be manipulated and reframed into other items. Like a transformer toy, things can transform. from Trauma Based Mind Control and Diamond Kids

Solemetric system. This is used for government/business/research slaves who must perform complex tasks and they want their minds to be less fragmented or not fragmented. The mind can be programmed and divided from itself without creating alter personalities. Because the divisions in the mind due to dissociation and programming lies are not as deeply structured, victims who get solemetric systems have strong demonic forces and lot’s ritual to hold their systems in place.

Cisco Wheeler and Fritz Springmeier The Illuminati Formula Used to Create an Undetectable Total Mind Controlled Slave

Unwelcome Ozian about Solemetric

Solemetric system This is used in military and spiritual programming. This system is three dimensional and can rotate. The programmer will place into each section the desired number of parts. The parts will be easily pulled up through triggers, and codes. Subjects who must perform complex tasks and remain focused [are] given this system. The tasks given to these parts are future programmers, strategists, and spiritual counsellors. The programmers need these subjects minds to be fragmented into fifty-sixty alters. Because the divisions in the mind due to dissociation and programming are not as deeply structured, subjects who receive solemetric systems have demonic forces and ritual participation to ensure the system remains in place. Unwelcome Ozian Chainless Slaves

Bionicle

Victoria says that she saw Bionicle figures in 1996 when she was underground at Lytkarino before the public release in 2001. “I played with the toys and I saw the movies earlier in DUMB, in 1996 - when I entered the school”.

She thinks that Bionicle with their colour and behaviour has been designed to fuel feelings of horror and fear.

Bionicle then diversified into Knights Kingdom, Exo-Force, Ninjago, Legends of Chima and Nexo Knights with similar concepts.

Bionicle [19]

End of Part 1. More soon in Part 2

Previous Posts with Information from Victoria

Mind Control Programming Zone under Lytkarino Industrial Zone, [fb32522]

Theta Mind Control Experiment caused 1987 Moscow Hurricane [116]

Hurricanes 2 - Weather Modification, Projects, US Patents and Theta Mind Control [117]

MK Ultra with Bearbrick and Kaws [118]

Symbolism – The Colour Orange [119]

Symbolism Red Colour Basic Knowledge [120]

Pokemon Mind Control Programming [121]

Hivites in Russia [122]

Russia’s False History [123]

Victoria’s Social Media

Telegram Thruthiracy https://t.me/thruthiracy

Hivites Get Lit https://hivitesgetlit.wordpress.com/

