Mrs. Day
1d

This is so fascinating! The horror never ends does it?😱

Number Six
5hEdited

Dear Cathy--

Thanks for this outstanding post, which my friend, Victoria, sent to me at Fighting Monarch, while you can read my little piece on robot women below.

https://fightingmonarch.com/2019/11/10/robot-women/

Frankenstein, which was written by my distant and unlikeable cousin’s wife, who was involved in early “feminism,” while she married a boy who sought to keep a harem of women, and moved with a homosexual satanist, Lord Byron, takes place at the University of Ingolstadt, where a Jesuit Jew, Adam Weisshaupt, founded the Bavarian Illuminati on May Day, 1776, immediately before the Declaration of Independence made by Freemasons in America.

It’s interesting, too, to see the connection of the golem to Prague, Czechoslovakia (Bohemia), about which Victoria continues to teach me. Not to be a jerk, but the point on skin is interesting, because I have long noted a rubbery aspect to the skin of some Jews, which may indicate what you say, while it seems connected to lactose intolerance.

Otherwise, I am struck by the dolls, while I have always found dolls creepy, and Aldous Huxley, who wrote Brave New World, while he promoted LSD, and was the brother of Julian Huxley, a eugenicist who served as the first head of UNESCO, had a thing about Kachina Dolls.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hopi_Kachina_figure

Anyway, I hope you're doing well, and hats off to Victoria, who visits my blog under the handle of Restitsa.

Like our friend, whose names mean victory, and lady resistance fighter, I am inspired always to fight as we achieve victory over the scum.

Friendly regards,

Tim

