Jimi was a multigenerational MK Ultra slave (from an Illuminati bloodline, alongside my family) who was assassinated after he had a spiritual and MK Ultra awakening. Rachel Caruso’s uncle was one of his main handlers.

This is a video from Rachel Caruso

Bitchute My Uncle was Jimi Hendrix's MK Ultra Handler (evidence) [1] #rachelcaruso #jimihendrix

Shownotes to Hendrix Video

My paternal uncle, Paul Caruso was well-known as Jimi Hendrix's friend who regularly played with him.

My uncle was one of his main handlers. This video gives evidence to it.

As such, this is another opportunity to show my family is the Merovingian bloodline who has subjected me to Satanic MK Ultra programming through endless means, some of which are mentioned further below.

The question this all leads to is who else in my family had a direct hand in Jimi's life and MK Ultra mind control? Paul wasn't his own boss in the Deep State, and he didn't work alone. Illuminati cult families are run like a unified corporation. Who else, still alive today even, were involved? My father, Phil Caruso, has been elevated in the Illuminati hierarchy; he's good friends with corrupt world leaders. It's possible he, too, was involved.

This video is helped by the Spirit of both Jimi and Paul, which is acknowledged as a spiritual honoring, but tangible evidence is provided henceforth.

-- FOR EASY NAVIGATION --

Sources linked in the timeline when they appear

5:35 Signs of Paul bringing this story forth through Spirit

11:50 Memories of Paul during my programming (sorry my picture is tiny here, it only lasts a minute)

18:20 Jimi's relationship with Paul + Proof Paul is my relative

Cited article, The Villager https://www.thevillager.com/2013/05/paul-caruso-65-musician-who-played-with-hendrix/

24:08 Cited FB Note https://is.gd/99PTe2/

28:39 Jimi's MK Ultra programming in a multigenerational Satanic family (main Illuminati Bloodline)

38:44 The cover-up of Jimi's assassination, false drug addict narrative

40:00 Explore The 27 Club, as mentioned https://vigilantcitizen.com/musicbusiness/amy-winehouse-and-27-club/

52:43 False drug addict narrative used to cover-up conflict from Paul Caruso's abuse

56:57 More of Jimi's MK Ultra and Illuminati abuse, with ritual ties & spiritual transference to Prince https://truthseeker444.blogspot.com/2016/05/prince-jimi-hendrix-simpsons.html

◾ (Purple is regarded as the color of spirituality and so can be indicating Jimi & Princes' spiritual awareness OR Illuminati ritual use and programming trigger codes)

◾ The use of the Jehovah's Witness cult on both men

◾ Shared #14 numerology, ritual date of April 14

◾ Both reported as having the flu leading up to their deaths (sign of poisoning)

◾ Warner Bros control over both men

1:10:45 Added note - Jimi and Prince died 46 years apart. 4+6 = 10 1+0 = 1 Was the numerology of 10/1 used for ritual purposes?

◾ Signs of Jimi's spiritual awakening

◾ Smear campaigns to divert public from both men's assassinations

◾ Both men had a struggle with the deserved rights to property/music

1:21:12 Paul Caruso's suspicious death

1:28:26 Ritual psy-op initiated against me for research into Paul and Jimi

1:36:25 The connection between all Deep State factions, all perpetrators and all agendas.

-

This second video is Rachel’s first live presentation a year ago.

MY 1ST LIVE AUDIENCE PRESENTATION: GOV'T TRAFFICKING IN THE UK [3]

FEBRUARY 2023

This was my first live audience presentation, sharing my story of trafficking which continues into present day, urging communities to be the answer they seek.

I gave this talk in the midst of living on the street, or sleeping rough, as it's called in the UK. No regular food or sleep for months. Serious health problems. Travelled over 8 hours to the location in an unfamiliar town on my own. No opportunity to prepare my presentation. So, I'm proud that I was able to articulate my message here. This was a great start and my presentations have only improved since.

I was taken aback when many audience members began crying. Several came up to me afterwards to share their feedback, a couple still sobbing. I'm so used to no one caring or even acknowledging what I say about trafficking that I asked one woman, 'Why are you crying?' She replied, 'Because I can feel your heart.'

This presentation is a great summary of my total experiences and the present day problems, centered in the UK government's corrupt anti-trafficking sector. More than a story of events, it highlights how human trafficking impacts us all, and how little awareness those who believe they are informed actually have. You can use this clarity to activate your internal call to action. If you want a world without abuse, you have a role in creating it. It's time to find out what that is.

Note: When I ask the audience to refrain from covering their mouths because it is a silencing program trigger code, I was prompted to do so because several agents in the audience of 90 people were already doing just that. And it wasn't something coincidental or accidental. As soon as I'd turned to face the audience and opened my mouth to speak, several hands went FLYING to their mouths. In the most obvious, unnatural way.

This trigger is used on me constantly, as seen in this video of police abuse at 3:00-3:10 & 4:29-8:25

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wo1tdqWgLw9z/

As a disclaimer, I absolutely DO NOT ENDORSE ANY INVOLVED 3RD PARTIES.

The event coordinator Karen Dodd, founder of The Freedom Hub Network, actually set me up for a very dangerous situation following the event, in collusion with the location hosts of Hope Sussex Community. She then proceeded with a smear campaign against me, actively sabotaging any connections I'd made at the event and any possible resources-- she had merely invited me to talk to exploit me for her own image. Such exploitation of survivors who speak out is sadly a very prevalent culture in the 'awake' community.

See also Human Trafficking Victim in UK Exposes as Perpetrators the very Organisations Supposed to Help [5]

