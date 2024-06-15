This post is a continuation of the series of posts about various satanic holidays, this time Summer Solstice. The summer solstice is when the sun is at its furthest point from the equator, making it the longest day of the year. It can slightly vary in date but is around Jun 20th in the Northern hemisphere. Pagans and witchy types may call it Litha.

“Solstice” comes from the Latin words “sol” (sun) and “stitium” (still or stopped). In Britain this year, 2024, the Solstice is on 20th June 21:54 in London, with the solstice full moon a day or so later, an hour or so into the 22nd.

19 Year Cycle Solstice / Full Moon

Every 19 years the full moon coincides with summer solstice due to what is called “moon swing”. This year, 2024, they are very close, and this year’s summer solstice will begin just one day before the full Strawberry Moon on June 21 [US]. This year, since the full moon and summer solstice almost align, the sun is “absolutely” at its highest point of the year, and the moon, in contrast, at its lowest. The result will be a huge viewing of a full moon because of the moon illusion. When the moon is low, the human brain plays tricks and compares the full moon low on the horizon to earthly objects such as trees and buildings, and those reference points make the moon appear “massive " to the human brain. The Full Moon of June: A Special Solstice Strawberry Moon! [39], Illuminati Formula [34].

The Full Moon usually is the brightest night, but this month, it ascends so little that the thick horizon air will paint it yellow or orange and subdue its light. Moreover, its extreme southerly position will keep it aloft for a few short hours, leaving that night mostly black. Extra low, extra big, orange-like-a-Sun full Moon will only be around for a few hours, [39].

Exoteric Ceremonies

There are of course very widely publicised exoteric public ceremonies / rituals, possibly the best known of which at Stonehenge [28], which some say was built to mark the summer and winter solstices.

Within those there may be esoteric rituals which harvest the energy of the crowd.

Mysticism and magic are a common theme in midsummer folklore across the world as well as in the UK. Magic was thought to be strongest during the summer solstice and myths told of the world turning upside down or the sun standing still at midsummer [30].

An 1855 oil painting from Gunby Hall, Lincolnshire, Scottish painter William Bell Scott was described by him as ‘fairies dancing before a great dying kitchen fire…at a Haunted House on Midsummer’s Eve’, [30].

Esoteric Summer Solstice

It was the esoteric summer solstice survivor’s stories that I was interested in, but I was surprised to find that there is not much information available.

I have not checked through the many survivor videos, as it would take weeks to watch them and extract the information, without proper shownotes. Many survivors are now coming forward thanks to platforms such as 50 Voices of Ritual Abuse Index [36] and Videos Blood Cult 1 and 2 [37]. If you know of a summer solstice ritual story on a video, please leave the link and timestamp in the comments and machine transcription if you can, (preferably non youtube as they often have limited life span due to censorship, as well as being part of the satanic google).

I have searched books and information from Fiona Barnett, Brice Taylor (Sue Ford), Kathleen Sullivan, Cathy O’Brien, Cisco Wheeler, Fritz Springmeier, Svali, Diane Core, Unwelcome Ozian, James Casbolt, Kerth Barker, Fighting Monarch, Brooke Federline, John DeCamp, Rebecca Brown, Johnny Cirucci, Carol Rutz, Veronica Swift, Deprogramwiki and more, but none appear to have documented experiences of a summer solstice ritual. I have also asked some other survivors and they cannot remember, one remembered a sword but nothing more.

I found this very odd. Does summer solstice ritual come with more spin and forget programmes associated with it, so that less people remember it than other rituals?

Summer Solstice is the beginning of a 13 week time period.

The time between the Summer Solstice ritual (which plants the seed) and the harvest of the Grand Climax is sacred; this a time of Satanic incubation to "ready" the coven for the reward of diligence and patience. Theistic Satanism, Summer Solstice [2]

[13]

Many rituals manipulate, focus and transfer energy and summer solstice is no exception, the emphasis being on fertility and sexual energy.

In Luciferian and satanic terms this means torture and rape and sacrifice and consumption on an infant, [20].

Orgies which can include animals…

…. days that animals are included in the type of celebration, which are nearly all labeled as “orgies”. Illuminati Primer [5].

Springmeier has also said that in regard to the Triple Goddess ie. Maiden, Mother and Crone that summer is the Mother’s time of the year. She is honoured by Beltane (May 1), Summer Solstice, and Lunasa (Aug 1). The Mother part of the Goddess Trinity is the high point in all cycles and is the full moon which is her monthly point of power. Mothers actively work magick and are associated with adulthood and parenthood. The Mother is ripeness and balance and a nurturer. She is confident with no indecision and knows what she is. Traditionally her colour is red, the colour of life force. Illuminati Formula [34]

Clearly with Summer Solstice being in the middle of the time in which the mother is honoured and almost coinciding with a full moon which is also her time, then this year at Solstice will be an especially strong one for Mothers.

Related to the 19 year cycle, Springmeier said

The Cabalistic tree needs balance and becomes operational with balance. Special rituals are chosen for each individual, so the rituals from one alter in one system to another will vary. Individualization may actually be a choice from a selection – that is menu of options – rather than actually totally unique. Illuminati Formula [34].

Does this mean that for summer solstice rituals are particularly individualised and is this why it is difficult for survivors to remember, as they are especially traumatic?

Playboy Mansion’s “A Midsummer’s Night Dream”

Hugh Hefner had a Midsummer Night’s Dream Party at the Playboy Mansion for many years. This was probably a cover for the cults solstice or midsummer esoteric rituals. Midsummer and Solstice are actually separate events technically and can be a few days apart.

Murals in the Playboy mansion show Hugh Hefner’s close association with the Dionysian Cult.

Hefner’s family links back to one of the 13 Illuminati bloodlines and the ancient Dionysian Cult from the Aryan-Anglo-Saxon Dragon Illuminati bloodline. Pedophilia and Empire Chapter 15: Satan and Pedophilia Rule Hollywood [32].

The only actual esoteric solstice ritual that I could find is one I have covered before, described by Jessie Czebotar, but repeat some of it here.

Summer Solstice Ritual

The midsummer solstice is a time to celebrate fertility, usually during a full moon cycle. This is when it is believed that magic potency is at its highest.

The emphasis of the ritual usually is on first time use of sex magik. In the Lucifarian Brotherhood System, virgin girls are groomed in the art of arousing virgin boys, they believe the more alluring and enchanting the moment, the more heightened one’s energy is and the seed can be gathered from the male.

The night before the Climax Ritual night, which this year is June 21/22, there usually is foreplay in a wooded area. The virgin boys are released into the wooded areas to wander and the girls are released to walk through the forest acting like sirens or fairy creatures to seduce as many virgin boys (age 12) as she can. There isn’t an emphasis on separation for the maidens, they can stick together, and seduce together, and this is encouraged.

There is an emphasis on seduction and foreplay. And the wood ritual is not where the sexual climax is reached. The goal is to arouse and create an irresistable urge and desire for sex. This desire is created in the foreplay, oral sex is allowed and part of the foreplay but girls are taught to stop right before the boy reaches climax and to run off back into the woods so the boy has no chance to reach that climax through intercourse.

The epitome of this evening ritual is focused on girls and celebrates the Sacred Heart of Mary. At higher levels it’s taught that Mary’s enlightenment was to give herself over to God to bear his holy seed. [2]

There is an older virgin (usually aged 13-18) who has been chosen as the sacrifice to have her heart eaten. This ritual can take place in or outside of a Catholic Church. It is believed that the ones who eat the heart contain within themselves the holy sacred seed.

At the core of this belief, those who are new are told that it represents the seed of Christ, that the virgin was of that seed and those receiving her sacrifice and partaking in it are indwelt with this seed.

At the higher esoterical levels, one is made to understand that this seed is the seed of Cain, that Cain’s true sin was not killing his brother but finding out that God was not God and that Satan and man can both arise to be gods above the one true God. They are taught that these rituals awaken the seed of Cain and open the doorway for them to arise as gods.

The children are put through a time of testing, where they are encouraged to partake in their first blasphemy, this includes declaring that you are indeed “a god”. This involves choosing which great evil sin you will “willingly” partake in.

The night of the climax there is a Feast.

This feast includes cannibalism. Usually the heart is the focussed main course. The hearts are usually ripped from children’s chests and consumed while still beating.

From here the 12 years old boys are brought to the place for their 12 year old ritual. For more see Illuminati Summer Solstice Ritual [10].

Interesting fact is Prince William was born on Summer Solstice in 1982 June 21st.

Prayer for Solstice from Amanda Buys Prayer for Solstice from Amanda Buys [31].

Share

