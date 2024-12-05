Masonic M Sign

In the recent post about the magikal cover of Bandler’s book on NLP [14], I mentioned the Masonic M hand sign that the witch appeared to be giving. Many people do not know these signs, so I will try to put a few together with some basic information or links, and will post when I can. If there is more relevant information, please leave in the comments.

The Masonic M is when the middle and ring fingers are held together and the others spread, which forms an M like shape.

This graphic says that the sign shows membership and rank of the Masons.

I am not sure how it indicates rank, perhaps where the hand is held or the angle? It seems sometimes the M hand is held over the heart.

It also indicates possession of occult secrets as the M is the only letter for which the lips are held closed when pronouncing it.

Gallery 1

Gallery 2

Most of these are screenshots from this video, which shows many M handsigns… click on screenshot or link to play the video.

Odysee Masonic M Hand Sign [2]

Updated 2024 Dec 5 A couple more from the comments, thanks. Joseph Smith LDS /Mormon founder and Tupac

Tupac has many examples on this link https://duckduckgo.com/?q=tupac+west+side&iax=images&ia=images&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fi.ytimg.com%2Fvi%2FNhoEp4tcyjU%2Fmaxresdefault.jpg

I have not come across a definitive list of all the masonic signs but here are some others

Freemasonic Signs [1].

Share

Links

[1] foxblog3 Freemasonic Signs

[2] Odysee Masonic M Hand Sign https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Masonic-hand-signal.-The--M-sign-v2i84ky:0 #MasonicM #MasonicHandSign #freemason #mason

[3] The Meaning Behind 15 Common Masonic Symbols https://www.ghlilley.com.au/blogs/news/freemason-symbols

[4] This channel has many masonic videos https://odysee.com/@warsoftheroses:e/napoleonic-freemasonry-encyclopedia-of:7 #masons

[5] Masonic Temples and Ritual Black Magick Order of the Golden Dawn and Freemasonry are linked https://veronicaswiftblog.substack.com/p/masonic-temples-and-ritual-black #freemasons #goldendawn

[6] Odysee Masonic Tracing Boards Scottish Rite History https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Masonic-Tracing-Boards-_-Scottish-Rite-History-amr61FxrVJU:d #tracingboards #masonic #freemasonry

[7] Odysee Secret Societies of Théah Book One (Rose & Cross) https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Secret-Societies-of-Th%C3%A9ah_-Book-One-(Rose---Cross)-lho1x_tau3M:f #secretsocieties #theah #roseandcross #freemasons

[8] Entered Apprentice (An Esoteric Study) https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Entered-Apprentice-(An-Esoteric-Study)-TWIi0M_1pjw:1 #enteredapprentice #freemason #masons

[9] Twitterx Thread old womens Freemasons vids https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1424433121253109762.html #freemasons #women #freemasons #britishpathe

[10] Bibliotecapleyades Rituals of Freemasonry Freemasonry - The Worship of Lucifer, SATAN Part 2 of 5 https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_brotherhoodss01b.htm

[11] Boyden Report Freemasonry’s Best Kept Secret Ritual Sodomy https://boydenreport.com/2021/07/18/freemasonrys-best-kept-secret-ritual-sodomy/

[12] Jillionaire Misguided freemasons believe you can live forever by sexually vampirising children https://jillionaire.substack.com/p/misguided-freemasons-believe-you #freemasons

[13] Whale Masonic Signs http://www.whale.to/b/12_masonic_signs.html

[14] 2024 Dec 1 foxblog3 Cathy O'Brien 4 - The Magikal Connections to TRANCE Formation https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/cathy-obrien-the-magikal-connection #magik #nlp #mkultra #mindcontrol #programming #cathyobrien #markphillips #richardbander #johngrinder

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds