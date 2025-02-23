Silly title but I like it. A humdinger of a subject today.

Introduction

Candace Owens has been doing a series on Brigitte Macron called Becoming Brigitte. Readers of my blog may know what it is about as I covered this last year, and it’s in my top 6 most popular posts - foxblog3 Macron's Wife "Brigitte" Exposé [fb32417]. It is about allegations that “Brigitte” is a man who has assumed the identity of a female. But it is about much more than that.

Candace’s work relies on fantastic research by Xavier Poussard who in turn used and built upon great work by Natacha Rey. This is Xavier’s book with a link to Amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/Becoming-Brigitte-Xavier-Poussard/dp/B0DWGF5F43.

Xavier had to leave France and Natacha was sued about a largely irrelevant misidentification of one of the cast of characters, which enabled the Macrons / media to portray the central allegations as flawed. This is of course just propaganda and psyops, at which they are experts.

Candace’s videos are all linked at the end.

But first, let’s dive in, this is Jean-Michel Trogneux aged 18.

Jean-Michel Trogneux aged 18.

Then this is Jean-Michel Trogneux aged 59 or more…

Yes, Jean-Michel Trogneux is now called Brigitte Macron and he is now the “wife” of Emmanuel Macron and “First Lady” or “Madame President” of France.

But let’s back up a little bit and try to fill in some of the pieces of the jigsaw.

Official Stories

There is layer upon layer of official deception at different times in this story, and so I do not intend to follow the changing official narratives even if I could. They change their story at will, send people down dead ends, and alter things depending on what the public has found out. The reader needs to read between the lines as to what the official story was and what really happened.

Furthermore it is impossible to tell this story in a linear fashion as there are so many unknowns, so many relevant tangents, eg paedophilic connections, transgender connections, but only if you have some understanding of the bigger picture. I have only just got Xavier Poussard’s book but I want to try to get this post out with videos quickly so that more people may start researching this for themselves, knowing a basic outline. The story has immense global consequences. So please forgive any gaps, or even mistakes and feel free to point them out in the comments.

The thrust of the official story is that Brigitte Trogneux and Emmanuel Macron met when Brigitte was a teacher and Emmanuel was a pupil. It was at a Jesuit School La Providence in Amiens. There was a 24 year age difference but they fell in love later, after Emmanuel was 18 of course! Emmanuel is said to be born on December 21, 1977 (note ritual date) and Brigitte is said to have been born on April 13, 1953. They married on October 20, 2007 when Emmanuel was 29 and Brigitte was 54.

Emmanuel Macron - Rothchild’s Presidential “Change Candidate”

Emmanuel officially announced the creation of a new political party called "En Marche!", that shared his inititals, on April 6, 2016, in his [supposed] hometown of Amiens. It was a vehicle for his presidential election campaign, which he won on May 7, 2017, [g].

The party was positioned as a centrist, progressive alternative that rejected the old left-right divide, appealing to voters disillusioned with the status quo. Macron was marketed as an outsider, despite the fact he was a Bilderberger member, which was known even before the election. At the time I had a rant about it, saying he was a globalist wolf in sheeps clothing…

… and that we should look past the puppets to the puppeteers…

Even before the election, which was days after this tweet, it was obvious he was the Rothschild candidate. He had “worked” for Rothschild and Cie.

Macron had been seen at Bilderbergers in Copenhagen in 2014.

March 2014 Macron Bilderbergers Copenhagen Marriott Hotel [9]

That gives an indication that these globalist puppets are selected not elected.

The French election was just after Brexit and Trump’s first election victory, so the Rothchilds’ aim obviously was to use the populist type uprising and divert and subvert it towards a fake change candidate of their own making. Amongst other things, they wanted their man in charge to be able to control the covid “pandemic” that they would help arrange to arrive in 2019.

Brigitte and Emanuelle - Early Lives

What is surprising at first blush, is that both Brigitte and Emmanuel have opaque, secretive pasts apart from some very bare bones. It is very difficult to find any information on either of them.

There are no photographs of Emmanuel when a child with his parents. That is very odd. There are very few public photos of Emmanuel as a child at all. About half a dozen and all by himself.

Emmanuel’s official parents are said to be Jean-Michel Macron, a neuropsychiatrist and his mother Francis Nogues, a paediatrician with a specialism in transgender cases, both born in 1950.

However officially Emmanuel was not apparently brought up by his official parents, but by his maternal grandmother Germaine Noges, who would have been 54 when Emmanuelle was born. Emanuel called her “Manette”.

She apparently instilled in the young Emmanuel a love for the pedophilic authors André Gide and Michel Tournier.

Emmanuel worked for the Rothchilds at Rothchilds and Cie. He was regarded by his peers as a joke with little knowledge but then, in an obvious fix, was selected as top candidate of the year. In the backlash against this, all the rankings for that year were cancelled.

When Emmanuel and Brigitte arrived on the scene the French Media played a huge part in convincing the public to accept this odd couple with an unprecedent number of covers and favourable coverage.

They told a fairy story that Brigitte was a hot Claudia Schiffer type woman when younger, and the young assertive Emmanuel pursued Brigitte. It was a massive propaganda campaign / psyop, under the direction of a woman called Michèle "Mimi" Marchand, a prominent French media and PR figure who manages strategic communications.

Mimi is seen above with Brigitte.

However the Claudia Schiffer comparison is not backed up by photographs from the school at the time. Brigitte appears to more resemble a grumpy frump than Claudia Schiffer.

Unofficial Stories

So now the unofficial stories will be examined. There are many stories of Emmanuel, not being interested in women, but being interested in men. I have no idea if these pictures from the video in the tweet are real as it claims, but this is the sort of impression that many have told of Emmanuel.

Emmanuel does seem to be happy when surrounded by young semi naked black men.

Some have said, perish the thought, that Brigitte herself is a man. Ooh la la. But there are many clues for this.

Strategic communications expert Mimi Marchard had some paedophile connections that became public and forced the Macrons to distance themselves from her.

In apparent revenge for being dumped, Mimi dropped a story to Closer magazine, and used a phrase that had been said by a Doctor/Surgeon at a hospital that Brigitte had been photographed visiting. It led to him being identified and publicised that his specialisation was feminisation surgery. So the inevitable question is why Brigitte was visiting a feminisation specialist?

The surgeon was later awarded a top French award by Brigitte. The surgeon is the tallest man here.

It is not known how much surgery Brigitte has had, but there are various photos and videos that may indicate that Brigitte still has a penis. Perhaps the feminisation surgery appears to have concentrated on the face.

It has been officially claimed that Brigitte is the little girl in this photograph, sitting on someone’s knee.

But Brigitte Macron appears to be more similar to the boy, Jean Michel-Trogneux…

So the thesis is that Jean-Michel Trogneux stole his sister’s identity, who by then is said to have died.

Officially Jean-Michel Trogneux is the man on the left below. But top digital facial recognition software used by China does not give a match to the two below. Furthermore all the men in the family are called variations of Jean, and this may even be a Jean-Michel Trogneaux just not the right one. Another red herring.

On this level, it is probably identity theft, fraud, possibly statutory rape and it’s all pretty distasteful. The media and the governing elite are also complicit. But this is only a part of the story. Things get much worse..

Why does Emmanuel Macron look very similar to someone from Jean-Michel / Brigitte Trogneux’s side of the family?

Jean-Jacques Trogneux, is said to be the son of Veronique Dreux who some say is the the wife of Jean Michel / Brigitte Trogneux from when he was living as a man, before transitioning to Brigitte.

So there appears to be a possibility that Emmanuel Macron is a relation / brother of Jean-Jacques and that Brigitte / Jean-Michel is in reality the father of Emmanuel Macron!

Just take a minute to think about that!

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron are maybe father and son, but got married in some sort of homosexual incestuous relationship but pretending to be unrelated man and much older wife.

Then add to this that they may well both be Rothchilds. Emmanuel bears resemblance to various Rothschilds, including Lilian and David.

But there’s more…

This photo is from 1977 Gay Pride. A few gay friends in 1977 in gay Paris.

If you were to look at this photo, you might be forgiven for thinking that there were 2 gay friends born around 1950, one transitioned and became a “wife” of the other.

But wait, these are Emmanuel Macron’s parents.

The gay guy in the top hat is the spitting image of Brigitte Macron!!!

Ooh la la, encore!

That’s more than enough for now!

Discussion

If Brigitte and Emmanuel are in love and married, then the story looks to involve at the very least grooming, pedophilia and incest by Jean Michel /Brigitte.

Is it an incestual pedophilic gay father and son relationship flaunted in plain site as the first couple of France?

Are they all Rothschilds, keeping it in the family as they have always done, and boast about doing?

There has undoubtedly been complicity and cover up by the French media and now global media as well as the French establishment.

Is all this a result of / intertwined with mk ultra mind control programming that all the generational globalist families go through? How many mind controlled slaves are there?, [fb3].

Is this type of thing common for the globalists running the world?

Thankyou to all the heros and heroines in this. Xavier Poussard, Natacha Rey and no doubt others in France and those have had to exile from France. Thanks also to Candace who has enabled this to go to a global audience. All have spoken truth to power and stood firm against overwhelming odds.

Videos

On Candace’s page this first video, the Introduction is only available with age verification on google youtube, so I have included a version on Odysee instead which incidentally has French subtitles.

The rest of the videos can be watch directly free and without sign-ins on Candace Owens’ site, so those are the links I have given rather than the Devils Tube direct.

Click on the screenshots or links for the videos.

2025 Jan 31 Becoming Brigitte: An Introduction [0] Odysee (French subtitles) [0c] French voice [0a]

2025 Feb 4 Becoming Brigitte: Gaslighting The Public | Ep 1 [1]

2025 Feb 5 Becoming Brigitte: An Inaccessible Past | Ep 2 [2]

2025 Feb 7 Becoming Brigitte: One Coincidence Too Many | Ep 3 [3]

2024 Feb 11 Becoming Brigitte: Jean-Michel Trogneux | Ep 4 [4]

2024 Feb 13 Becoming Brigitte: Who Created Emmanuel Jean-Michel Macron? | Ep 5 [5]

2025 Feb 17 Candace Owens Becoming Brigitte: Candace Owens x Xavier Poussard | Ep 6 [6]

2025 Feb 20 Becoming Brigitte Epilogue - Candace Owens [7]

Previous Post on Brigitte

2024 Mar 16 foxblog3 Macron's Wife "Brigitte" Exposé [fb32417]

Thanks for reading foxblog3! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Links

[g] Grok - Also see Appendix

[0] 2025 Jan 31 Becoming Brigitte: An Introduction https://candaceowens.com/video/becoming-brigitte-an-introduction/

[0a] French voice https://odysee.com/@Jean-Brigitte-Macron:f/0.-Becoming-Brigitte:d

[0c] https://odysee.com/@DanDoe:2/becoming-brigitte-introduction-subfr:5 subtitles france

[1] 2025 Feb 4 Becoming Brigitte: Gaslighting The Public | Ep 1 https://candaceowens.com/video/becoming-brigitte-gaslighting-the-public-ep-1/

[2] 2025 Feb 5 Becoming Brigitte: An Inaccessible Past | Ep 2 https://candaceowens.com/video/becoming-brigitte-an-inaccessible-past-ep-2/

[3] 2025 Feb 7 Becoming Brigitte: One Coincidence Too Many | Ep 3 https://candaceowens.com/video/becoming-brigitte-one-coincidence-too-many-ep-3/

[4] 2025 Feb 11 Becoming Brigitte: Jean-Michel Trogneux | Ep 4 https://candaceowens.com/video/becoming-brigitte-jean-michel-trogneux-episode-4/

[5] 2025 Feb 13 Becoming Brigitte: Who Created Emmanuel Jean-Michel Macron? | Ep 5 https://candaceowens.com/video/becoming-brigitte-who-created-emmanuel-jean-michel-macron-ep-5/

[6] 2025 Feb 17 Candace Owens Becoming Brigitte: Candace Owens x Xavier Poussard | Ep 6 https://candaceowens.com/video/becoming-brigitte-candace-owens-x-xavier-poussard-ep-6/

[7] 2025 Feb 20 Becoming Brigitte Epilogue - Candace Owens https://candaceowens.com/video/becoming-brigitte-the-epilogue/

[fb32417] 2024 Mar 16 foxblog3 Macron's Wife "Brigitte" Exposé https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/macrons-wife-brigitte-expose #macron #brigitte #transgender

[8] Times of India https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/europe/brigitte-macron-was-born-a-man-candace-owens-spreads-crazy-conspiracy-theory-about-emanuel-macrons-wife/articleshow/117208515.cms

[9] http://alles-schallundrauch.blogspot.com/2017/04/emannuel-macron-der-bilderberg-und.html

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds

Appendix Grok

Regarding the claims made by Candace Owens about the Macrons:

Allegations on Identity : Owens has made claims suggesting Brigitte Macron was born male, named Jean-Michel Trogneux, challenging the public narrative about Brigitte's identity.

Legal Actions : She has spoken about receiving legal threats from the Macrons, viewing these as attempts to curb her freedom of speech. Owens has promised to continue her revelations, framing this as a battle for open discourse.

Political Intrigue : Owens describes the Macrons as part of an elite group involved in political manipulation, using personal details to question their authenticity and integrity.

Public Engagement : On her platforms, she questions the Macrons' relationship, highlighting their age difference and the circumstances of their meeting with a tone of skepticism and accusation.

Defense Against Criticism: When facing backlash, Owens defends her stance, encouraging independent investigation and suggesting that criticism is part of a broader attempt to silence alternative narratives.

-

The hypothetical scenario where Brigitte Macron is actually Emmanuel Macron's biological father would have significant legal, ethical, and social ramifications. Here are some potential legal implications:

Civil Law Considerations:

Identity and Birth Records: If Brigitte were indeed Emmanuel's biological father, this would mean there were falsifications or omissions in official records, including birth certificates, which could lead to legal actions for fraud or misrepresentation of identity. Marriage Laws: Marrying one's parent would be considered incestuous in most legal systems, potentially voiding the marriage. In France, Article 161 of the Civil Code prohibits marriage between direct ascendants and descendants. If this were proven true, the marriage could theoretically be annulled, though proving such a claim after years would be extraordinarily complex. Inheritance and Property Rights: Any inheritance or property rights based on the marital relationship could be contested. If the marriage were annulled, it would complicate asset distribution, wills, and any joint property held by the couple. Parental Rights: If Brigitte were legally recognized as Emmanuel's father, this could affect parental rights, custody issues, and inheritance from Brigitte's side of the family.

Criminal Law Considerations:

Fraud: If Brigitte or anyone else involved in presenting her identity as female when she was allegedly male, this could be viewed as identity fraud or falsification of documents, potentially leading to criminal charges. Corruption of a Minor: Given that Emmanuel and Brigitte met when he was a minor (15) and she was his teacher, there could be implications under laws protecting minors from exploitation or abuse if the relationship began while he was underage, especially in light of the new identity claim. Perjury or False Statements: Any sworn statements or official declarations made under false pretenses could lead to charges of perjury or related offences.

Political and Public Office Implications:

Eligibility for Office : While there's no direct legal implication concerning eligibility for the presidency based on personal relationships in France, the public and political fallout could be immense, potentially leading to calls for resignation or loss of public trust.

Public Scandal: The revelation would likely result in an enormous scandal, affecting not just Macron's personal life but also his political standing, potentially leading to investigations or inquiries into his suitability for office.

International Implications:

Diplomatic Relations: Such a revelation could have unexpected impacts on international relations, especially in countries where personal scandals of leaders are closely watched or where cultural norms around family and identity are different.

Procedural Challenges:

Proof : Proving such a claim after many years, especially with established public records, would be legally challenging. DNA evidence, historical documents, and witness testimonies would all be scrutinized.

Legal Action: Any legal action would need to navigate through French laws on privacy, defamation, and the statute of limitations on various charges.

This scenario is purely speculative and based on the premise given. In reality, these claims have been widely debunked, and no credible evidence supports such assertions. However, if such a situation were to be proven, it would prompt a wide array of legal proceedings in civil, criminal, and perhaps even constitutional law.

-

Emmanuel Macron founded a new political movement called "En Marche!" (later renamed "La République En Marche!" or LREM) in April 2016, just over a year before his election. The party was created out of frustration with the traditional French political establishment, particularly the long-standing dominance of the Socialist Party (PS) and the Republicans (LR). Macron positioned En Marche! as a centrist, progressive alternative that rejected the old left-right divide, appealing to voters disillusioned with the status quo.

He had previously served as Minister of the Economy under Socialist President François Hollande but broke away, criticizing the rigidity of traditional parties. His campaign capitalized on this sentiment, promising reform and a fresh approach, which resonated with many voters fed up with the entrenched political class. This outsider momentum helped him secure the presidency in 2017 as a 39-year-old political newcomer, leading a party that didn’t even exist two years prior.