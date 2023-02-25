Craig Sawyer V4CR #5 - Contraland Controversies I - Directors Documents

Contraland was announced by Sawyer as far back as the end of March 2017 when he launched the gofundme and the “non profit” Veterans For Child Rescue V4CR on the Alex Jones show. This post will delve into a couple of the controversies before the film was even released.

Movie Delays

In March 2017 Sawyer told everyone that Contraland would be released on Netflix. The release date was later announced as summer 2018, then changed to fall 2018. In this 18 month period Sawyer basked in much adulation of “veteran saving children” hero in many podcasts and shows.

On 1 Aug 2018 the release date was then put back to 9 Nov 2018. Then November 9 came and went with no announcement as far as this blog can ascertain so far. Many were not particularly surprised as Sawyer was seen by many as a deceiver and grifter, raking money in for wild claims, whilst basking in undeserved glory for “eradicating trafficking”, taking on elite satanic pedophile networks and “rescuing children”.

However the next day Nov 10th, in a dramatic announcement, Sawyer tweeted “V4CR will not be stopped. We will prosecute wherever warranted. Thanks for your support!”

This was a shock to those that had waited so long for the film with so many promises having been made. Huge sums of money, in the millions had been raised by Sawyer via donations and crowdfunding on the back of his many promises.

The extraordinary statement blamed the movies non appearance on its promised date squarely on John Jacobs of Magnitude Management who apparently, according to Sawyer, had seized the production footage…

The statement pivoted bizarrely from the date that the film was to premiere, to Magnitude Management’s expenditure. It stated that when asked for documentation for film expenditure, Jacobs resigned and seized V4CR’s merchandise production footage and production equipment.

However for Nov 9th to have been the Netflix release date, then the documentary would have had to have been finalised and given to Netflix at the very least days beforehand, probably more, for all the legals to be checked. Why was no statement made before? Why was a statement only made the day after the supposed premiere date? When did Jacobs actually resign?

Sawyer’s statement used the term “production footage”, and it is uncertain exactly what he means by that. Is it the rushes / raw footage from shooting or later in the production process, the edited footage. The term “seized” is a strange, perjorative one. Presumably the production team already were in possession of the footage, as they shot it and were using it / used it to edit the film.

My initial supposition was that it seemed more likely, reading between the lines, that Jacobs had a grievance with Sawyer, so Jacobs held onto certain goods in lieu of payment. Does Sawyer really mean the footage would not be handed over to him because he would not pay for the final product? An attempt to contact John Jacobs by email to get his side of the story received no reply. This is unfortunate but perhaps understandable in the circumstances.

In his Contraland statement, Sawyer said he had already paired with a different production company - one of the “most powerful and successful production companies in the industry”. Powerful is a strange word to use in this context. Also strange is that that Sawyer has already paired up with them, despite there having been no statement previously about any delay in the Contraland release.

In reality, the truth is that Sawyer must have known for some time that Contraland was not going to be released on the date he had promised, but he chose to make no statement. If Sawyer knew the film was not going to premiere on Nov 9th why was there no statement beforehand rather than bizarrely wait for day after its supposed release to make a statement? It seems that donors to V4CR that paid for the film to be made, were a low priority to Sawyer.

The statement was not clear about many issues, did not clarify issues which should have been clarified and raised many more questions than it answered. It was classic, very often seen, Sawyer playing the victim MO.

Jacobs, if it was he, was not the only one with a money grievance against Sawyer. As discussed in a previous post Craig Sawyer V4CR #3 - "Pedo Stings" [502], Lorilei Hoyt arranged the pedophile stings for the Sawyer / Police joint Operations on behalf of V4CR / Sawyer. She said she had not been paid for 3 projects she had carried out for Sawyer. She also said Sawyer was claiming credit for arrests from stings that she had arranged and she had not been paid for, [26].

Lori even changed her status to indicate her view of Craig Sawyer “Tired of being kicked around by @craigrsawyer”

The Big Angry twitter account lists another Sawyer bill had not been paid, for the care of “Ally”, and indicates Sawyer is about the money. “It’s the $$$”

Big Angry / Bill also indicates that Sawyer has attacked and demonised the Management Company - presumably John Jacobs of Magnitude Management but also the Production Company, presumably Christian Caballero of Dream Arc.

The common factor in these fall outs is Craig Sawyer. Bill said that everyone got on with each other and the fault was Sawyer’s and the wheels fell from May to August 2018.

A month after Sawyer had released the bizarre statement about Contraland, taking a leaf out of Sawyer’s advertising blurb “Sunlight is the best antiseptic for corruption” some bright sunlight was shone on Sawyer’s V4CR enterprise, by an ex V4CR insider.

This came in the form of what I will call the V4CR Director’s Documents.

The V4CR Director’s Documents

Various documents came to light which gave a different story to Sawyer’s Statement of 2018 Nov 10. Various explosive claims were made and it was titled “Nothing to see here - If you question Craig Sawyer you’re a pedophile”.

The title “Nothing to see here - If you question Craig Sawyer you’re a pedophile”, refers to Sawyer’s accusation, “you’re a pedophile”, repeated many many times over the years as a response to anyone questioning Sawyer or his stories. The documents come from someone who states they were on the V4CR Board of Directors.

Whilst no confirmation that Jacobs was on the Board of Directors has been found yet by this blog, that of course does not mean he was not. Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence as the very wise saying goes. Jacobs would appear to be a strong candidate for having been on the Board and for releasing these documents. Another candidate could be Lori Hoyt or perhaps even Christian Cabalerro. If anyone knows please let me know.

The documents comprise a couple of pages of opinion and information about Sawyer and his dealings, backed up by evidence about the Sole Purpose Entity and copies of cheques [called checks in the US] that showed that Sawyer’s Security Company had been paid regular monthly sums by the production company.

Opinion 2 pages

Exhibit A Sawyer's Sole Purpose Entity for Non Profit Film Entities

Exhibit B Sawyer's Hidden Funds, Checks from Dreamarc Productions LLC for $7,000 monthly, each made out to CRS Security International from October 2017 to May 2018. Also check for $7000 made out to Craig Sawyer dated Sept 2017

The full documents are on my wordpress blog which handles pdfs and many photos much better than substack. see Craig Sawyer V4CR #0 – Collection of Documents, Exhibits, Tax Returns etc [504] or via Burners.me [32].

Extracts and Analysis

A. The documents maintain that the production company making Contraland did not quit as Sawyer suggested, but that Sawyer would not pay his bills unless he got some irregular possibly /probably illegal non contractual payments.

“…the real story is the production company didn’t quit. Craig Sawyer refused to pay the final two bills of $45,000 unless he got his cut of the profit. Instead of paying his bills to the team that built VC4R he bullies them and threatens them with criminal charges and lawsuits.”

B. The document further claims that Sawyer, as well as paying himself $4000 a month for “Security Services” , demanded an extra $7000 a month for “security”, laundered through his company CRS Security so as to be hidden from the public.

It is difficult to imagine such large and regular sums in Exhibit B, being a legitimate cost. It seems more similar to a mafia style protection racket where no security is actually done but payment is demanded and taken.

C. The document alleges that V4CR was set up as a money making project, “pretty much founded by Alex Jones of Infowars”.

This is all about money and the Sawyers can’t get enough. V4CR (Vets For Child Rescue) was pretty much founded by Alex Jones… VC4R was pretty much founded by Alex Jones to expose satanic ritual abuse in the Democratic Party, Washington, and Hollywood. Craig and Alex Jones were going to tell big stories, conduct major investigations and make big money on royalties off the program by setting up a shill company called a ‘Sole Purpose Entity’.

Exhibit A, the Sole Purpose Entity for Non Profit Film Royalties, is marked Production Agreement DreamArc V4CR 7 20 2017 [2027 Jul 20] with Sawyer being its Chairman/Manager.

This shows a screenshot of part of the documents, for full docs see see Craig Sawyer V4CR #0 – Collection of Documents, Exhibits, Tax Returns etc [504] or via [32]

from Craig Sawyer V4CR #0 – Collection of Documents, Exhibits, Tax Returns etc [504]

It is hard to argue against the opinion put forward that the sole purpose entity was a “shill company” to make more money in a deliberately untransparent / opaque manner.

“…make big money on royalties off the program by setting up a shill company called a ‘Sole Purpose Entity’ – see Exhibit A – Sawyer’s sole purpose entity for non profit film royalties. But when Craig learned that he could not be paid as a board member of the V4CR he was very upset and came up with a plot to instead pay himself $4,000 a month for “security services” and find a film production company that would give him a huge kick-back of another $7,000 a month.

Sawyer is not known to have ever addressed these accusations, it would show good intention if he did so. Sawyer apparently demanded this extra money after the production contract was already signed between V4CR / Sawyer and his “friend” Christian Cavallaro of Three Market Productions.

“He couldn’t find a production company that would take so little pay – and travel all over the world – put themselves in harm’s way without insurance and that would also give him a portion of the production budget. So Craig Sawyer instead took advantage of a young film maker that didn’t know any better – his friend Christian Cavallaro at Three Market Productions.”

“Once the deal was inked Craig demanded he be paid $7,000 a month from the already low production budget, for “security” and checks couldn’t be made out to Craig personally – they had to be laundered through CRS Security International – his Single Member shill company that so in his words “so the uneducated five dollar a month donors would not know how much he and his wife were extracting from the non-profit organization See Exhibit B – Sawyer hidden fund checks.”

D. Disgustingly if true, Sawyer is quoted as referring to V4CR’s “uneducated $5 a month donors” and the sole purpose entity was formed so that they could not see how much Sawyer and his wife Tressa were extracting from the business.

This appears to show the arrogant disregard and contempt with which Sawyer regards financial donors to V4CR.

E. The documents make a sensational claim that Sawyer’s narrative that V4CR was formed due to a desire to save children or any ethical purpose or calling after his daughter’s alleged assault was actually a fake narrative. A narrative that hid behind peoples reluctance to question his daughter’s alleged rape.

Craig never wanted to save kids – this was never about his daughter [Aspen]– that’s a fake narrative that no one would ever dare question him on.

Aspects of this will be examined in a future post.

F. The documents allege that Sawyer’s management skills are non existent, that he has no idea how to lead a team, that he takes credit for others work and then “screws them on pay”.

Craig has done nothing himself because he really has no idea how to run a team that’s why almost everyone that works with him quits. He only knows how to take credit for other peoples accomplishments and then screws them on the pay that they have earned. This is Craig ‘Sawman’ Sawyer’s well established pattern of behavior and is evident by the trail of failed relationships in his wake. The house of cards of Craig Sawyer and his organization is imploding fast.

G. Craig often talks about and makes a big deal out of VIPR, which used to stand for “Veterans Investigating Pedophile Rings”, which later changed to the strange word “Veterans Interdicting Pedophile Rings”.

It was boasted to be stuffed full of experts from the Diplomatic Community, International Counter Poaching, Special Ops, Intelligence Community and Federal Law Enforcement.

The documents state that despite all the hype, VIPR are just Craig’s mates.

You won’t ever see the mysterious VIPR team because they are just Craig’s old buddies that take pictures with him and remember the good old days. What has he done since almost every member of his team quit on him for being a fake? Hang out at NASCAR. He works out of his house in Tuscon and share posts on Twitter to raise awareness about missing kids. He’s just a show man begging for money.

This may explain why there have been no child rescues - it was just hype.

H. The documents claimed that Sawyer’s house of cards was imploding fast.

They won’t do anymore stings, Craig had nothing to do with actually running stings but says he runs investigations with the Feds... it was the Private Investigator that ran those and she quit Craig.

-

Fiona Barnett blogged about the Directors Documents on 2018 Dec 12 and then Timothy Holmseth (TCH) blogged about them the next day. The copies publically available AFAIK were too small to read properly at that time.

2018 Dec 12 Fiona Barnett Shocking Evidence Craig Sawyer Defrauded V4CR of 11k per month [35]

2018 Dec 13 TCH Famous Navy SEAL that operates Vets For Child Rescue accused of rampant fraud by Board member [33]

The Directors Documents were also read out on a podcast by somewhat controversial fundamentalist Daniel John Lee. Copy appears to be down.

It was not until two months later when Steve Outtrim blogged easily readable copies that many could see the irregularities.

2019 Feb Burners.me via pdf Nothing to see here, if you question Craig Sawyer, YOU’RE A PEDOPHILE [32]

The full documents are available on Craig Sawyer V4CR #0 – Collection of Documents, Exhibits, Tax Returns etc [504] sourced via the excellent researcher and analyser Steve Outtrim’s blog, Burners.me [32].

V4CR Directors Documents Summary Points

V4CR was created by Craig Sawyer and Alex Jones as a money making project with a Sole Purpose Entity Company

V4CR was never about finding missing children or a moral or ethical purpose after his daughter’s alleged assault, which was a useful fake narrative due to peoples reluctance to question his daughter’s alleged rape.

Sawyer set up a shill company so he could be paid $4,000 per month for ‘Security Services’

Sawyer signed a contract with a production company, and after that contract was signed, Sawyer demanded a $7,000 per month extra kick-back through his company CRS Security

Sawyer mocked his five dollar a month donors as being uneducated and the shill company hid the real money he received from them

The Production Company did not quit, what happened was that Sawyer asked for more irregular payments

Sawyer’s management skills are none existent, and he takes credit for others work

VIPR team do not really exist, they are just Craig’s old friends.

Questions that V4CR need to Answer

In addition to previous questions in this post and previous posts, then Sawyer needs to answer

Why does Craig Sawyer have a Sole Purpose Entity?

Why does Sawyer pay his Security Company CRS out $7,000 per month, from the film budget?

What are the $4,000 per month for ‘Security Services’?

Sawyer threatened legal action several times. What happened to any legal action against or settlements with Jacobs of Magnitude Management, Christian Caballero of Dream Arc or Lori Hoyt? Donors have a right to know.

What have the VIPR teams done? Who is in them? What are their liences? How much money have they received from V4CR?

What are the details on the 23 low level sting arrests claimed, for which V4CR has only provided names for 18? Why are they not all named?

Why is V4CR called Veterans For Child Rescue when it has not and does not rescue children?

There is evidence from Sawyer himself, of what he said he would do which is at odds with what Sawyer says V4CR has done. Veterans for Child Rescue V4CR is soliciting donations by claiming that they will rescue children and they do not.

There is evidence from people who used to be inside the company that there are very dodgy things going on, financial and otherwise.

If Sawyer continues to not answer questions, people should not donate. #DontGiveToV4CR

As for people connected to the Sawyer’s or V4CR, they have questions to answer…

Do current V4CR Directors and Advisors know of this evidence?

How can V4CR Directors and Advisors remain at V4CR if they know this evidence?

How can anyone support V4CR knowing all this evidence?

Anyone connected with V4CR is tainted until these matters are addressed and sorted

When are people who claim to be journalists going to investigate V4CR?

When Sawyer responds to questioning, he nearly always responds with ad hominem attacks against individuals, not evidence. Sawyer’s response to many valid criticisms is also to make dirtied police mugshot photoshops of what in his mind he sees as his “haters”, “hostiles” and “stalkers”. The photographs are not intended as funny memes, which maybe valid, they are 100% designed to get people to believe that the individuals are wanted by police, or have done something wrong, when in fact what they have done is criticise Sawyers wrongdoings.

Sawyer of course did this to John Jacobs and Lori Hoyt. I am still in two minds whether to show the photoshopped photos. It will illustrate Sawyers vile techniques but will give the wrong impression of the individuals concerned.

Short Timeline

2018 Sept 29 Lori tweet saying she has not been paid

2018 Oct 6 Pedophiles Down Under Deep State Shills Dropping Like Flies [37]

2018 Nov 9 Proposed Release date of film [103] Nothing happened afaik

2018 Nov 10 V4CR released a statement blaming Christian Caballero of Dream Arc Productions who hired John Jacobs of Magnitude Management to manage the documentary production. [102]

2018 Dec 12 Fiona Barnett Shocking Evidence Craig Sawyer Defrauded V4CR of 11k per month [35]

2018 Dec 13 TCH Famous Navy Seal that operates Vets For Child Rescue accused of rampant fraud by Board member [33] John Jacobs?

2019 Oct Webb County, Texas Operation ChickenHawk 6 people

2020 May 8 Contraland finally released on www.ContralandMovie.com

2020 May 9 Contraland released on You Tube

Part Timeline Contraland

2016 Oct/Nov Pizzagate starts

2017 Mar - Craig Sawyer burst onto the public scene in the midst of #pizzagate which started the previous October.

2018 Jan 12-14 Guildford Connecticut Sting Operation Not in my Town 5 people over 3 days

2018 Jan 16 New Haven Register 2 New Haven men among 5 alleged sexual predators arrested in Guilford [44] John Jacobs, a manager for V4CR. The operation had been ongoing for several weeks as police and the foundation’s investigative team created decoy profiles on social media sites, dating sites, Craigslist and Backpage, then engaged users who responded to ads for sexual experiences with children, said Bernier, who helped draft the operational plan and acted as the arresting commander on scene. The Veterans 4 Children Rescue Foundation works with teams of veterans who are licensed investigators around country to help investigate pedophilia and trafficking scenarios. Without the cooperation of local law enforcement and district attorneys, their teams would not be able to deploy their investigators. The sting operation was part of a documentary the foundation is filming, called “Contraland,” to show how vulnerable children are to online sex predators in this country, Jacobs said.

2018 Feb 15-19 Sting - Iron County, Utah February 15-19 2018. 7 arrests over 5 days

2018 Aug 1 Twitter Craig Sawyer Archived 2019 Sep 9 [103] Announced Contraland Release Date of 2018 Nov 9

2018 Sept 29, 30 Craig ask Lorelei where she wants expense check sent.

2018 Nov 9 Proposed Release date of film [103] Nothing happened afaik

2018 Nov 10 Twitter Craig Sawyer @CraigRSawyer [102] V4CR released a statement blaming Christian Caballero of Dream Arc Productions who hired John Jacobs of Magnitude Management to manage the documentary production. He claims John Jacobs resigned and seized V4CR footage, production equipment and merchandise. Sawyer claimed they had taken swift legal action. Remarkably he also claims to have paired with one of the most powerful and successful production companies to finish the documentary, in a day!!

2018 Dec LoreleiHoyt‏ @loreleihoyt [26] Proof that @ CraigRSawyer wasn’t even in Utah for the 14th arrest he’s claiming credit for. Lorelei tweeting that she hasnt been paid for 3 projects. [26]

2018 Dec 13 Timothy Holmseth Famous Navy SEAL that operates Vets For Child Rescue accused of rampant fraud by Board member [104]

2019 Dec Texas sting

2019 Jan 5 Craig tweet claiming to be prosecuting [28a]

2020 May 9 2020 Contraland finally released on You Tube

-

Why is V4CR called Veterans For Child Rescue when it has not and does not rescue children?

‘If you question Craig Sawyer he accuses you of being a pedophile. John Jacobs

Links

[1] 2022 Aug 25 Ya Basta Feb 2018 Kgun Report on Contraland and Guilford Sting with Transcript https://yabasta1.wordpress.com/2022/08/25/2018-contraland-new-sting-info/

[1c] Odysee Feb 2018 Kgun Report on Contraland and Guilford Sting https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Contraland-Update-(new-sting-info)-PJEhXzrQToY:7

[2] 2022 Aug 24 Ya Basta Craig Sawyer, Contraland and Transcript https://yabasta1.wordpress.com/2022/08/24/craig-sawyer-contraland-and-lies/

[2c] Odysee Contraland https://odysee.com/@TruthBeTold:88/ContraLand:8

[4] 2022 Nov 8 Ya Basta May 26 2017 Infowars Craig Sawyer V4CR and Transcript https://yabasta1.wordpress.com/2022/11/08/infowars-may-26-2017-craig-sawyer-veterans-for-child-rescue/

[5] 2018 Dec 13 TCH Famous Navy SEAL that operates Vets For Child Rescue accused of rampant fraud by Board member https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/famous-navy-seal-that-operates-vets-for-child-rescue-accused-of-rampant-fraud-by-board-member/

[15] 2018 Feb 8 Kgun9 Navy Seal's mission to eradicate child sex trafficking The making of a documentary https://www.kgun9.com/longform/navy-seals-mission-to-eradicate-child-sex-trafficking And we’re going to show the extractions, we’re going to show the arrests,” he said.

[20] 2019 May 24 Kgun9 Patrolling the Vekol Valley: A hotspot for human and drug smuggling https://www.kgun9.com/border-watch/patroling-the-vekol-valley-a-hotspot-for-human-and-drug-smuggling

[26] 2018 LoreleiHoyt‏ @loreleihoyt https://archive.ph/rX2ce Proof that @ CraigRSawyer wasn’t even in Utah for the 14th arrest he’s claiming credit for. This is 1 of 3 projects for which I’ve not been reimbursed. messages

[27] 2017-2018 Twitter archive for Lorelei Hoyt Archive.org https://web.archive.org/web/https://twitter.com/loreleihoyt/

[28] 2019 Feb Archive.today Twitter archive for Lorelei Hoyt https://archive.ph/https://twitter.com/loreleihoyt/*

[28a] 2018 Dec 31 - 2019 Feb 3 Twitter Lorelei tweets archive https://archive.ph/19ji9 best one

[29] 2018 Dec ? - 2019 Feb 4 Twitter Bill Koyt @billhoytK9 https://twitter.com/BillHoytK9

[29a] 2017 Dec - 2019 Feb 4 Twitter @billhoytk9 archive https://archive.ph/cHu22

[30] 2020 Aug 15 Twitter Craig Sawyer Primary Archive https://web.archive.org/web/20200815000000*/https://twitter.com/CraigRSawyer

[30a] 2018 Dec 24 Twitter Craig R Sawyer Archive https://web.archive.org/web/20181224213548/https://twitter.com/CraigRSawyer

[21] 2018 Feb Navy Seal's mission to eradicate child sex trafficking https://www.kgun9.com/longform/navy-seals-mission-to-eradicate-child-sex-trafficking

[32] 2019 Feb Burners.me Nothing to see here, if you question Craig Sawyer,

YOU’RE A PEDOPHILE https://burners.me/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/V4CR-Sawyer-Insider-Dealing.pdf

[33] 2018 Dec 13 TCH Famous Navy SEAL that operates Vets For Child Rescue accused of rampant fraud by Board member https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/famous-navy-seal-that-operates-vets-for-child-rescue-accused-of-rampant-fraud-by-board-member/

[35] 2018 Dec 12 Fiona Barnett Shocking Evidence Craig Sawyer Defrauded V4CR of 11k per month https://web.archive.org/web/20181213105834/https://fionabarnett.org/2018/12/12/shocking-evidence-craig-sawyer-defrauded-v4cr-of-11k-per-month/

[36] 2019 Jul 3 Fiona Barnett Craig Sawyer Frames ‘Rapist’ to Attract V4CR Donors https://fionabarnett.org/2019/07/03/craig-sawyer-frames-rapist-to-attract-v4cr-donors/ archive https://web.archive.org/web/20190913120526/https://fionabarnett.org/2019/07/03/craig-sawyer-frames-rapist-to-attract-v4cr-donors/

[37] 2018 Oct 6 Pedophiles Down Under Deep State Shills Dropping Like Flies archive https://web.archive.org/web/20200416234959/https://pedophilesdownunder.com/2018/10/06/deep-state-shills-dropping-like-flies/ fiona outing sawyer, hoffman, shurter links

[44] 2018 Jan 16 New Haven Register 2 New Haven men among 5 alleged sexual predators arrested in Guilford https://www.nhregister.com/news/article/Police-5-sexual-predators-arrested-in-Connecticut-12501228.php

[102] 2018 Nov 10 Twitter archive Craig Sawyer Statement on Contraland non appearance http://archive.md/R3TTf

[103] 2018 Nov 11 Twitter archive CraigRSawyer

[104] 2018 Dec 3 TCH Famous Navy SEAL that operates Vets For Child Rescue accused of rampant fraud by Board member https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/famous-navy-seal-that-operates-vets-for-child-rescue-accused-of-rampant-fraud-by-board-member/

-

[497w] 2022 Sept 8 wordpress cathy fox blog Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee? https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/09/08/kids-inc-where-is-the-movie-the-money-and-honeybee/

[497s] 2022 Sept 8 substack foxy fox blog Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee?

[498] 2020 Oct 9 cathyfoxblog Child Trafficking Part 1 – Tucson, Child Trafficking Camp? https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/10/09/child-trafficking-part-1-tucson-child-trafficking-camp/

[499w] 2021 Jan 8 cathyfoxblog Globalist Cabal Coyotes – Child Trafficking Part 4 https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/01/08/globalist-cabal-coyotes-child-trafficking-part-4/

[499s] 2021 Jan 8 foxyfoxblog Globalist Cabal Coyotes – Child Trafficking Part 4 and Links

[500] 2023 Jan 28 FoxyFox Craig Sawyer V4CR 1 - Tucson Child Trafficking Camp Sawyer U Turn

[501] 2023 Jan 29 FoxyFoxy substack Craig Sawyer V4CR 2 - Where are the Child Rescues?

[502] 2023 Feb 17 Substack FoxyFox Craig Sawyer and V4CR #3 - "Pedo Stings" https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-and-v4cr-3-pedo-stings #craigsawyer #sawman #V4CR #VeteransForChildRescue #LoriHoyt #pedostings

[503] 2023 Feb 19 Substack Foxyfox Craig "Shoeman" Sawyer V4CR #4 At the Border https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-shoemansawyer-v4cr-4-at-the #border #V4CR #craigsawyer #shoeman #trafficking #childtrafficking

[504] 2023 Feb 23 cathyfoxblog2 Craig Sawyer V4CR #0 – Collection of Documents, Exhibits, Tax Returns etc https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2023/02/23/craig-sawyer-v4cr-0-collection-of-documents-exhibits-etc/

[505] 2023 Feb 25 Substack FoxyFoxblog Craig Sawyer V4CR #5 - Contraland Controversies I - Directors Documents https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-5-contraland-controversies #Contraland #CraigSawyer #v4cr #V4CR #VeteransForChildRescue #WhereAreTheChildRescues? #DirectorsDocuments

[506] 2023 Mar 3 Substack foxyfoxblog Craig Sawyer V4CR #6 Contraland Controversies II - Second V4CR Whistleblower https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-v4cr-6-contraland-controversies #CraigSawyer #V4CR #VeteransForChildRescue #V$CR #FionaBarnett #csa #childrescue

