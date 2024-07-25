Following on from my article on Randal Turner and his role as a mk ultra mind controlled individual in the Reagan assassination, Assassination and Mind Control [2], here is some more information about him that I wrote in 2018, as part of a wider expose on Hollywood when many people were starting to name names. 2018 Jul 25 foxblog1 Hollywood's Starting to Crack Wide Open [1].

Randal Turner has been naming names for a while. He also claims he was purchased as a sex slave for Cheryl Curran / Dolan and Bill Day. He says the actor, Jon Voight, was the one who paid for the costs and also used him as a protector for Angelina Jolie.

“They had her on the end of the bed facing me. As they tortured me they were sexually stimulating Angie as she was looking at me being tortured. After that they switched and began to torture Angie as they were trying to sexually stimulate me”.

“The combination of the drug with the torture and arousal is how they get the victims to disassociate to create the MK Ultra slave”.

“Bill Day worked for the CIA filming high level politicians and celebrities with under age kids. They had these sex parties using me and other under age teens and kids in these videos. They filmed some of them at the house in Lake Forest Park”.

“The mind control was done to kids and teens by the studio and by their parents in money exchange agreements. You want your kid to be a star, the studio want to make sure he doesn’t end up costing us money. Females who you spend money on making them stars you don’t want them getting pregnant unless it helps their image and if they have a contract to make 3 motion pictures you want to make sure they don’t get pregnant etc.”.

“This is how the Cabal/CIA and Hollywood are married to each other, most of these celebs have been compromised by sex videos or in some cases murder videos”.

“Those who were MK Ultra victims like myself have no choice over what they make them do because we have alternates they can call out when they drug us up forcing them to do just about anything from telling us to jump out of a plane with no parachute which was done to me as well as turning them into a suicide bomber”.

There is video of Angelina Jolie admitting to carrying out illuminati rituals.

Odysee Angelina Jolie Admits To Illuminati Sacrifice In Video [4]

Randal Turner’s facebook details [17] and he has information about other topics as well on his video channel Randal Turner [16].

Links

[1] 2018 Jul 25 foxblog1 Hollywood's Starting to Crack Wide Open https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2018/07/25/hollywoods-starting-to-crack-wide-open/ #hollywood #tomhanks #merylstreep #fionabarnett

[2] 2024 Jul 15 foxblog3 Assassination and Mind Control https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/assassination-and-mind-control #assassination #mindcontrol #trump #reagan #randalturner

[3] 2019 Brutal Proof The Reagan Assassination Attempt 2 http://brutalproof.net/2019/10/the-reagan-assassination-attempt-2/

[4] odysee Angelina Jolie Admits To Illuminati Sacrifice In Video https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Angelina-Jolie-Admits-To-Illuminati-Sacrifice-In-Video-8SoVebbgNAM:c #angelinajolie '#illuminati

