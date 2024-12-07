Introduction and Summary

The series on Cathy O’Brien started by looking at whether an account on twitter, https://x.com/WrightandRight/ who I called XKelly for clarity, may be Cathy’s daughter Kelly, as she claimed to be, [COB1].

Cathy’s twitter account XCathy denies this, and claims that XKelly is a psyop against survivors, but that account, XCathy may in fact be run by someone called Shaela / Mikaela Miller. Ms Miller is a rabbit hole for another day.

Then in a tangent to the series, 4 posts examined whether Mark Phillips was Cathy’s handler, as more than four people had said. That was summarised in post Cathy 2 [COB2]. In Cathy 3 it was investigated whether Mark himself may be under mind control [COB3]. Cathy 4 looked at the symbolism on Cathy and Mark’s book and similarity with Richard Bandler’s books about NLP as well as his NLP organisation. [COB4] .

Cathy O’Brien 1 Where is Cathy O'Brien's daughter, Kelly? Cathy, Kelly and Shaela [COB1]

Cathy O'Brien 2 - Was Mark Phillips Cathy's Handler? Summary [COB2]

Cathy O'Brien 3 - Was Mark Phillips Mind Controlled? [COB3]

Cathy O'Brien 4 - The Magikal Connections to TRANCE Formation [COB4]

In this current post information on Dana is collated. Cathy and Mark left Kelly with Dana when Tennessee no longer had custody of Kelly as described in the book Access Denied.

Kelly was left with Dana at the end of Access Denied

Who was Dana, where did she live and why was Kelly left with Dana?

Cathy and Mark rescued Kelly from a CIA sponsored crack house and then they left Kelly with a person called Dana. Quite why is never made explicit, nor why Kelly does not go to live with Cathy and Mark.

As this was before Kelly’s 18th birthday I am guesstimating this to be in November 1987 give or take a couple of months each way.

Who is Dana?

It is not clear who exactly Dana was from Cathy’s books. Cathy wrote about Dana when Cathy and Mark gave a talk in Washington DC on the lawn in front of the capital on Labor Day weekend. I am not 100% on when this was, but I think it was 1997 Sept 1 for various reasons. If anyone knows for sure, please tell me.

Dana had travelled to the event and was intending to stay in a hostel, but when she got there, Cathy invited Dana to stay with them at the Watergate Hotel. Cathy wrote that she had met Dana some months before at another talk venue.

“Dana had attended a seminar months before where Mark and I were speaking,and we became instant friends. We shared a connection beyond words. Literally!”

Dana is described as an humanitarian and political activist who helped victims of child sexual abuse by giving shelter, understanding, healing, peace of mind and rehabilitation from drug addictions. She also gave out activism related flyers.

Mentions of Dana in Access Denied

The following are all the mentions of Dana in Cathy’s book Access Denied.

Dana had attended a seminar months before, where Mark and I were speaking and we became instant friends.

Then the last mention of Dana, when Kelly was left with Dana, in the seemingly ‘Happy Ever After” ending.

This still leaves many questions about Dana. Who was she? Where did she live? How long did Kelly stay with her? When did she leave? When did she move in with Cathy according which appears to be Cathy’s story about Kelly now?

Access Denied was published in 2004 yet it really only covers the time period up to 1997. In fact there is later information in the updated versions of Trance, on the Victim of the System Timeline.

XKelly on Dana

XKelly has tweeted about Dana. These are some tweets.

Kelly raises the question of why, when a parent had fought Tennessee Child Protection Services for 10 years to get custody of their child, would she then give the child away, to someone they barely knew?

Kelly asks why she was not taken to live with Mark and Cathy in their house in Alabama.

The book Access Denied indicates that unnamed people first persuaded Cathy and Mark to move to Alabama. It might have been Bud Cramer himself who was doing the persuading.

According to the above passage, their lives were in danger and Cathy and Mark moved back to Tennessee. However the above not withstanding, they do appear to have moved back to Alabama later, as a chapter starts in July 1997 and then goes on to mention the house…

Why did Cathy and Mark not have Kelly live with them in the house that had been given / loaned / rented to them? XKelly summarises…

Page numbers may differ, but this is where Access Denied appears to say that Kelly was released from the TN system.

XKelly thinks that the fact that Kelly was given away to Dana is a sign that Cathy was under control.

Kelly mentions that Cathy and Mark’s house was near NASA.

NASA do have place in Huntsville Alabama so that would fit with the Alabama house.

So Kelly went to live with Dana. XKelly says that Dana was under the control of someone called Bruce Perlowin, who trafficked Kelly. XKelly says that Access Denied not only advertised what Kelly could do but where people should contact if people wanted to access her.

That is another rabbit hole for another day.

Loose Ends

Cathy told Kelly that Dana had been working behind the scenes for Kelly for years, this being when Kelly was nearly 18, say 1997.

However when Cathy, Mark and Dana stayed at the Watergate Hotel for the Labor Day event Cathy had said that they had only know each other for a matter of months, having met at a seminar months before.

Cathy had said this when describing explaining meeting Dana again in Washington, which this passage makes clear was the Labor Day weekend.

Cathy and Mark were giving a talk in DC, along with others like David Icke, Larry Becraft, Gaylon Ross, Jack McLamb, Dr. Stan Monteith and Michael New. Cathy and Mark and others were at the Watergate Hotel. Labor day which is the first Monday in September. From where the information is placed in the book, the event would appear to be in 1997. Trying to research a definitive date has proved troublesome. It could have been Labor Day, September 1, 1997, in Washington, D.C. at "New World Order Conference", but if anyone has other information, please correct me.

It is important information firstly because Cathy’s statement that Dana had been working for Kelly for years does not seem to marry up with the fact that Cathy had only met Dana a few months beforehand.

Perhaps Cathy meant that Dana was working indirectly for Kelly; for the cause, as it were. Reading between the lines from what was explicitly written then Dana may well have been a victim of child sexual abuse, and perhaps at the hands of the CIA.

At the very least Dana helped those victims and it is not a big leap to suggest that Dana was a victim of child trafficking and MK ultra by the CIA, and that is why she became an activist on these issues.

Kathryn Sullivan mentioned an event that Cathy and Mark attended with David Icke in Atlanta, [MP4].

7-22-00. Brice asked me about four years ago to support her in physically confronting Mark at a conference where he and David Icke and Cathy were all presenting together, in Atlanta.

That would place Cathy at an event in approximately July 1996 in Atlanta. This is a possibility for when Cathy had met Dana. One reason I say that was because I have been told that Dana lived in Atlanta.

Dana lived in Atlanta and knew Kelly in 1994

Dana being an activist ties in with information that I have received independently, that Dana used to hand out leaflets on mind control and MK Ultra on the flyers. One leaflet has been described as by John Rappaport and had a picture of Kelly when she was a child.

The information that I received is that Dana was handing out flyers in the autumn / fall of 1994. The information I have is detailed. Dana was renting a room in a house in Atlanta, Georgia from a friend, the owner. The owner had their bedroom, Dana another bedroom and Kelly the third.

That puts the cat amongst the pigeons. That would appear to be a couple of years before Cathy said that she had met Dana.

So this leads to some questions.

Discussion

The big question remains - Why was Kelly sent to live with Dana?

A possible reason may be that in Access Denied there were three occasions that mentioned that Kelly was homicidal / suicidal due to her programming.

“Kelly told me that she needed help dealing with her homicidal urges, that they were programmed and rooted in the occult belief (reportedly instilled by Cox 12/88) that the "blood line"/family (me) must be murdered in order that she survive and the “voices in her head” cease.”

Kelly appears to have been programmed to harm Cathy and the bloodline. These instances were between 1989 -1992.

Did Kelly manage to get on top of this programming? Did it cease to be a problem or was this a possible reason that Cathy and Mark did not take Kelly home to live with them?

If Kelly was not living with Cathy and Mark when she was 18, but according to XCathy she appears to now, then when did Kelly go to live with Cathy?

Other questions arise about when Cathy and Kelly knew Dana. If the information given to me is correct, about Kelly knowing Dana in 1994 and living with her in Atlanta, it also raises other questions.

When did Cathy actually first know Dana?

Did Dana and Kelly know each other before Cathy and Mark dropped Kelly off to live with Dana?

XKelly says that she was trafficked, and that Access Denied was one means of giving information to people that wanted to traffick her. Research needs to be done into the time after Kelly was left with Dana by Cathy and Mark, and any potential traffickers. Kelly also had $25,000 of money that was to be released to her when she was 18, to ease her back into society and ontain the therapy she needed. What happened to that?

However presumably Kelly was also being trafficked before this, when she was supposed to be in the care of Tennessee CPS. Research also needs to be done into the time period then under the “care” of Tennessee and when I think that Wayne Cox technically may have had more rights than Cathy.

XKelly https://x.com/WrightandRight/ wants to talk to Cathy. Is that really too much to ask for, whoever she is? She is willing to do DNA tests to check whether if she is Cathy’s daughter. Why do the people surrounding Cathy not facilitate that?

Carl Klang’s Song for Kelly

Access Denied mentions Carl Klang being at the Labor Day event in Washington and that he was going to write a song for Kelly called It's Not Over Until We Win. He did that and here it is.

2024 Dec uploaded Odysee Carl Klang - It's Not Over Until We Win [OdCK]

Previous recent foxblog3 Posts about Cathy O’Brien and Mark Phillips

Cathy O’Brien 1 Where is Cathy O'Brien's daughter, Kelly? Cathy, Kelly and Shaela [COB1]

Cathy O'Brien 2 - Was Mark Phillips Cathy's Handler? Summary [COB2]

Cathy O'Brien 3 - Was Mark Phillips Mind Controlled? [COB3]

Cathy O'Brien 4 - The Magikal Connections to TRANCE Formation [COB4]

Mark Phillips 1 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Ray Bilger and Janus [MP1]

Mark Phillips 2 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Jon Gentry [MP2]

Mark Phillips 3 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Brice Taylor [MP3]

Mark Phillips 4 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Kathleen Sullivan [MP4]

Older Posts on Cathy O’Brien

2015 Apr foxblog1 Trance Formation of America – Cathy O’Brien and Mark Phillips [3]

2015 Apr foxblog1 Access Denied. For reasons of national security. Cathy O’Brien and Mark Phillips [2]

2017 Apr 2 foxblog1 A Most Dangerous Game – Human Hunting [4]

Share

Links

[COB4] 2024 Dec 1 foxblog3 Cathy O'Brien 4 - The Magikal Connections to TRANCE Formation https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/cathy-obrien-the-magikal-connection #magik #nlp #mkultra #mindcontrol #programming #cathyobrien #markphillips #richardbander #johngrinder

[OdCK] 2024 Dec uploaded Odysee Carl Klang - It's Not Over Until We Win https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/It's-Not-Over-Until-We-Win---Carl-Klang-FLTlxFAH20E:3 #kellyobrien #carlklang #cathyobrien #markphillips

RSS Feeds