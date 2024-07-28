Introduction

Dark Psychology is another field of manipulative techniques which may be used against survivors. I have only very recently found out that there was such a thing as Dark Psychology and as can be gathered by the name it is not good!

It may be particularly useful for survivors to know about this. Survivors are particularly good at recognising the techniques as so many have been used on them, but it may help to summarise some. Beware of people using these techniques, individually or in groups. They can be adapted to social media. Some avoidance strategies are also given.

The techniques used against survivors are a part of the range of various methods of the systemic abuse against them of which mind control programming, NLP, hypnosis, humint techniques and dark psychology are some.

Most of this article comes from two similar sources, from which I have taken large sections.

Manipulating Minds Understanding Dark Psychology in Group Dynamics [7]

Sintelly 2021 Sintelly Dark Psychology: 12 Techniques for Manipulation & Mind Control & How to Avoid Them [1]

I have also included a video at the end for those who prefer to take information in that way.

What is Dark Psychology?

Dark Psychology is a controversial field that explores the use of psychological principles in ways that harm individuals to benefit the wrongdoer. It involves manipulation, control, and coercion, often restricting the freedom and power of the person on the receiving end. It employs psychological strategies to achieve personal gains at the expense of others [1].

These techniques are not about mind control as such but rather about psychological manipulation [1].

The techniques can be used on an individual basis or in groups and can be applied to social media

Dark Psychology in Group Dynamics

Dark psychology in group dynamics involves the use of manipulation techniques and psychological tactics to influence the behavior and dynamics of a group. It is the study of how individuals employ manipulation and persuasion to achieve personal goals at the expense of others.

Emotional tactics are a common tool in manipulative negotiation. By exploiting emotions, negotiators can influence the decision-making process of their counterparts. They may appeal to sympathy, fear, or even guilt to create an advantage for themselves.

False information is another manipulative technique used during negotiations. This can include presenting exaggerated facts, misrepresenting data, or providing misleading statements to deceive the other party. By feeding false information, manipulators can steer the negotiation in their desired direction.

Strategic deception is a key element in manipulative negotiation. Manipulators use various strategies to misguide and confuse their counterparts. They may conceal their true intentions, create distractions, or use diversionary tactics to keep the other party off-balance.

High-pressure tactics are often employed to force quick decisions and limit the other party’s options. Manipulators may create a sense of urgency by imposing strict deadlines, threatening unfavorable consequences, or highlighting false scarcity. This compels the other party to make hasty decisions that may not be in their best interest.

Tactics used in Manipulative Negotiation Techniques

Whilst this section is about negotiation, and that is not of prime interest to survivors, the techniques are transferable and not limited to negotiation.

False Scarcity - Manipulators create a perception of limited availability of their offering to increase demand and pressure the other party into quick decision-making.

Personal Attacks - Manipulators resort to attacking the credibility or character of the other party to distract and undermine their position.

Misdirection - By redirecting the focus of the negotiation, manipulators can steer the conversation away from unfavorable topics or facts.

Playing the Victim - Manipulators portray themselves as the victim to elicit sympathy and gain a perceived moral advantage.

The Divide and Conquer Strategy - Manipulators exploit conflicts or differences within the other party to weaken their position and gain control.

Group

Avoidance Strategy - When encountering manipulative negotiation tactics, remain calm and composed. Do not rush into decisions. Take your time to assess the situation, gather information, and consult trusted advisors if possible. This approach will reduce the effectiveness of high-pressure tactics.

Guilt Trip Power Move

Guilt trip power moves are a potent form of emotional manipulation that exploit individuals’ emotions to make them feel responsible and guilty for the desires of the manipulator. This manipulation tactic aims to compel others to comply with the manipulator’s wishes by manipulating their emotions and making them feel accountable. “You always leave me hanging when I need you the most. I guess I’m just a burden to you.”

Avoidance Strategy - Recognize when someone is attempting to guilt-trip you. Before succumbing to guilt, consider whether you genuinely bear responsibility for the situation. Assertively communicate your boundaries and decisions, making it clear that emotional manipulation won’t sway you.

Social Scalping

Social scalping is a manipulative tactic employed in dark psychology where individuals exploit social exchanges by exaggerating their contributions and favors. By doing so, they accumulate social-exchange credits that exceed what they genuinely deserve, ultimately gaining an unfair advantage over others. By obligating others through exaggerated contributions, social scalpers create a sense of indebtedness, making it difficult for their targets to refuse their future requests.

Avoidance Strategy - Be cautious when someone continually reminds you of their favors or contributions. Maintain a sense of fairness in your interactions. Don’t feel obligated to overcompensate for perceived debts. Politely decline excessive requests if they are unreasonable.

Dating

There are various techniques of which I will cover only one, for others see Understanding Dark Psychology in Group Dynamics [7].

Deceptive Commitment in Dating. An insidious manipulation tactic employed by some individuals. It involves pretending to want a committed relationship while stringing their partners along with false promises. It can take various forms, from making extravagant plans for the future together to expressing deep emotions and discussing long-term goals. This manipulation tactic works by establishing a false sense of security and hope within the relationship. The manipulator may shower their partner with affection, attention, and promises of a future together, all while secretly harboring ulterior motives.

Avoidance Strategy - Prioritize open and honest communication in relationships. Ensure that actions align with words over time. Take note of any discrepancies between stated intentions and actual behavior. Discuss long-term goals and expectations early in the relationship.

Key Takeaways

In the realm of psychology, dark psychology may not hold an official designation, but its impact is undeniably profound and far-reaching. This shadowy discipline revolves around the calculated use of psychological tactics to achieve sinister ends. Understanding these techniques can help individuals recognize manipulation and protect themselves from its effects. It is essential to stay informed and vigilant in the face of potential manipulation.

This article gives a flavour of the dark psychology techniques. For more see manipulating Minds Understanding Dark Psychology in Group Dynamics [7].

This video may be useful

Odysee Unveiling Dark Psychology - How Manipulators Use Your Mind (and How to Stop Them) [8].

It is a minefield of manipulative techniques out there. Forewarned is forearmed.

