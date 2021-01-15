This is a tribute to a remarkable woman who I have had the privilege to make blogs with over the past year. This is a summary of my work with her over 2020.

Firstly just a word on new platforms caused by big techs digital equivalent of massive censorship and book burning.

Jessie has done more than anyone I know to expose the illuminati in 2020. You do not decide to take on the illuminati lightly. You know the possible risks in advance and have to be prepared for them to exact the ultimate price of yourself or family and friends. The illuminati are practised masters of making people pay for breaking code silence.

I first came across Jessie's testimony on the illuminati in an interview in about Oct 2019, that a friend Cheryl had sent me. Illuminati Structure Explained by One Chosen as a Mother of Darkness [1][1a]

At the time Jessie was using the pseudonym Jane and not appearing on screen.

The information was astounding. For the first time that I had ever seen or heard, she outlined the the structure of the system that we were actually up against.

I had already known

there were forces deliberately implementing policies through organisations like the World Bank, IMF and the World trade Organisation.

there were secretive organisations like the Bilderbergers, Trilateral Commission and Council on Foreign Relations that which appeared able to direct Governments what to do. These policies were often harmful to the people of those countries, despite the governments introducing them being supposedly elected by the people.

corporations were consolidating into ownership by fewer and fewer people

Operation Mockingbird had effectively made all the news into a propaganda effort to fool the people controlled by 6 people.

"intelligence" agencies acted with little or no effective democratic oversight or controls and appeared to largely work as one, causing havoc and regime change worldwide.

NATO organised strategy of tension causing terrorist false flags, mayhem and divide and rule for their own sinister geopolitical purposes

about freemasonry and the secretive illuminati and the 13 bloodlines

about widespread child sexual abuse

about widespread child trafficking

widespread mind Control and MK ultra

widespread cover up

But for the first time Jessies knowledge gave the 30,000 foot view and it enabled a glimpse a view of the entire illuminati structure. The structure of the Illuminati that Jessie outlined could explain who was involved and how all the global infrastructure tied together. It also explained the why. Essentially to do evil. Indeed that was the very purpose!

I believed "Jane". The information contradicted nothing that I knew and in fact complemented the facts that I did know.

Her testimony explained the reason for the sheer volume of child abuse I had been documenting for 7 years. It explained the authorities - courts, councils, police, prosecution services reaction to it and why they always vigorously denied the very existence of ritual abuse. It also hinted at more - how widespread the Monarch mind control and targeting of individuals was.

I set about immediately transcribing the essential parts of the interview and composing a post linking the structure of the Illuminati from Jessie's 30,000 foot top down view to my understanding of the world structure from my understanding at the grassroots.

In order that articles withstand intellectual scrutiny, and so that people can dig deeper into the reasons behind why I am led to the beliefs I have, I always quote many sources. This means that I have made a case, hopefully cogently, for my beliefs, based on evidence and if anyone challenges my interpretation, then they at least have to come up with an alternative scenario, backed up with sources.

I am pleased to say no one has ever done this on any of my posts, though I have had many of the usual ignorant hit and run insults. The strongest conspiracy deniers are those that understand very well that there is a huge conspiracy. Others are just ignorant or have cognitive dissonance.

The article took a few weeks to put together and I had finished most of the post in Dec 2019, but still needed to tie up a few loose ends which I felt needed more information on which I was lacking or needed more research. I worked on other posts.

Then in January 2020 I came across a lady on twitter. I offered her as I do, that if she summarised her story, I would publish it. She demurred, and I forget the exact wording but it was along the lines that it would take too long. That is in fact a common reply I get from many people, but it is normally essential that this is done to encourage people to delve further into a persons story.

There might have been justification. I soon came to realise from what she was talking about, that this person was in fact Jane, and she was on a mission to bring down the illuminati and rescue as many children as possible.

As I was in touch with her, this allowed me to finish the post I had written, without the information I needed, as I knew I would be able to get the information in the future from her. So I just tidied it up and I also presumed when was published, if I had made big errors, she could correct me.

So almost exactly a year ago I blogged this post, probably my most important post ever, and luckily Jessie was quite pleased with it...

The Five Child Trafficking Networks and Structure of the Illuminati [110]

Thus quite a fruitful relationship developed. The next major post took me about 3 months. There was masses of research to try and put what Jessie had told me into a historical correct and logical Christian interpretation but also a Freemasonic interpretation of the antichrist shrine/storyboard of Gloria Vanderbilt's.

Gloria Vanderbilt with her two sons, one is Anderson Cooper

The announcing of the rising of the antichrist has of course been long predicted and awaited by not only by satanists but also Christians who need the arrival of the antichrist to then fulfil the second coming of the Messiah. So the article had to be backed up with sufficient evidence and argument to deter the usual deniers and naysayers, especially as the article was predicting something in the future, albeit in the end only by a week.

Gloria Vanderbilt and the Rising of the antiChrist [111]

The antichrist post was necessarily long and unwieldy due to the "proofs" so I also quickly made a shorter follow up post, part summary, part taking it forward to another stage. In this I hinted that the Jesuit/ Catholic interpretation that I had so painstakingly made a case for, was in fact tainted from the very start by the brotherhood/ Satanic forces.

Antichrist Rising – The When and Where and How… [112]

In fact as often happens on long "heavy" posts, composing them in a tiny 5 cm square editing box on the screen gets wearing.

Jessie had given me enough information on a different subject - hand signals, which I had blogged just prior. This is how the illuminati tell each other about their forthcoming meetings and rituals.

Illuminati Hand Signalling Decodes [118]

Just to explain for those that do not know, Jessie was chosen as successor to the Queen Mother of Darkness, the head of the Illuminati. Her role, with her ritual name Sunshine, was to oversee the consummation of the antichrist who would then become head of the system, and Jessie would have replaced the Queen Mother of Darkness, and helped him destroy the system. She was trained by her Proctor, the Queen Mother.

Jessie aka Sunshine

Silence Breaks Forth into Song

Jessie had now begun her Silence breaking forth into Song series in twitter threads. They make a powerful testimony of a tiny part of what she had to endure in the Illuminati system.

The series tells some of the moving story of Jessie, written by her in tweet form, about her training, the horrific rituals endured, her choices being made by which would cause less deaths, or less painful deaths. It also tell of her training partner, the rituals, and some of the philosophy behind the madness of the psychopaths in charge of illuminati army of Monarch mind controlled slaves.

I didn't want that important information to get lost down twitter timelines, so I started to transfer them to blog format.

You are a Child…(SBFIS Part 0) [100]

Silence Breaks Forth Into Song (SBFIS Part 1) [101]

Queen Mother of Darkness’s Special Pot Roast (SBFIS Part 2) [102]

Equilibrium (Silence Breaks Forth Into Song Part 3)[103]

Forged Through Brokenness (SBFIS Part 4) [104]

How Deep The Magik Well Goes (SBFISong Part 5) [105]

Montauk Boys – Blood Ritual Monarch (SBFIS Part 5a)[109]

Masters of Magik (Silence Breaks Forth into Song Part 6) [106]

The Drawing of Men’s Hearts (Silence Breaks Forth into Song 7)[107]

Deeper Esoterical Meanings – Masonic Tracing Boards (SBFIS Part 8) [108]

(In the event of twitter bans, some of the original tweets linked in the articles may be lost. Usually there will be screenshots or text copies, but sometimes maybe not, especially on early posts. When original tweets or posts are absent always check archives. This post shows how to use archive plus a bit on Marina Abramovic. Archives and Satanist Marina Abramovic [191])

Jessie – Trust and Light at the End of the Tunnel [221s]

Interviews

Jessie then started doing some interviews, at first just named and not appearing on screen, but later bravely appearing on video, knowing the extreme risks she was talking.

With the information in spoken form and without transcripts or even show notes detailing subjects and timecodes, it takes a great deal of effort to turn what undoubtedly some extremely valuable information from Jessie, mixed in with much that is not, into an quickly and easily digestible form. As Jessie's information was particularly important, I tried for some time to give some sort of transcripts, even when it was an imperfect autotranscript and synchronise my articles with the interviews.

The Good dog and Zubrick interviews are apparently also evidentiary interviews for the authorities.

The ones with bold are full transcripts or articles, the others autotranscript. Many of the interviews on Youtube have not survived purges, so the autotranscripts have become more useful.

Jessie Interviews on this blogsite with some form of Transcript

First GoodDog Interview by Illuminati Insider Jessie Czebotar (autotranscript) [121]

Light at the End of the Tunnel, Good Dog Interview 2, with Jessie Czebotar (notes, no autotranscript) [122]

Jessie Interview Transcript Good Dog – Grim Fairy Tale[123] (Proper Transcript)

Jessie Czebotar with Dave Zublick Interview 1, 29th May 2020 (autotranscript) [124]

Jessie Czebotar with Dave Zublick Interview 2, 5th June 2020 (autotranscript) [125]

Illuminati Sacrifices, Magick, Rituals and Gloria Vanderbilt (also including Jessie Czebotar with Dave Zublick Interview 3, 11th June 2020) [126] (autotranscript)

Illuminati Summer Solstice Ritual (including Jessie’s Interview 4 with Dave Zubrick) (autotranscript) [127]

Illuminati Whistleblower Jessie’s Interviews with David Zublick 5, 6, 7 (autotranscript and article) [128]

Jessie’s Interviews 1 and 2 with Right On Radio (adapted autotranscript) [129]

High Priestess Training (Jessie Transcript Right on Radio Ep19) (Proper Transcript) [130]

I had to give up doing this after doing a dozen, as it is overly time consuming and very disappointingly the shows themselves chose to not to make transcripts available, or even shownotes with subjects discussed, timecodes of the subjects, and associated research links. These are essential if information is to be spread much past the audience itself.

Jessie has done many more interviews, but this article does not extend to the time consuming searching their sites and creating easy to use lists for them. Perhaps the best avenue if you are looking for other interviews is the Illuminate the Darkness website of which this is Jessie's page - Illuminate the Darkness Jessie Czebotar webpage [99].

Gloria Vanderbilt featured in these posts as well

Illuminati Sacrifices, Magick, Rituals and Gloria Vanderbilt [126]

Illuminati Summer Solstice Ritual[127]

These are posts that were composed with information from Jessie, and several of these are my most important posts, shedding light on the dark goings on in the illuminati /brotherhood swamp.

The Five Child Trafficking Networks and Structure of the Illuminati [110]

Gloria Vanderbilt and the Rising of the antiChrist [111]

Antichrist Rising – The When and Where and How… [112]

14th Satanic Illuminati Bloodline – Muslim Brotherhood[114]

Obama is now running the Satanic Council [113]

Illuminati Players and the Battlefield – Earth Realm [206]

Illuminati Sacrifices, Magick, Rituals and Gloria Vanderbilt also including Jessie Czebotar with Dave Zublick Interview 3 [116]

Illuminati Summer Solstice Ritual including Jessie’s Interview 4 with Zubrick [117]

Satanic Halloween [119]

Illuminati Signalling Decodes [118]

Pokemon Cards are really Occult Magik Cards [169]

Jessie is a remarkable woman who has seen the absolute evil in the system from the inside, seeing death, and torture on an industrial scale. She is one of only 30 or so inside the system who have not undergone the Monarch mind control programme. That means that she has had to witness and process the death and torture without dissociating.

She has had to witness, each day of her training, more evil than most people would witness in a lifetime. The vast majority of the others in the 30 are psychopathic sadistic child torturers and child sacrificers serving Satan. Jessie has not only survived her training in the system but was able to turn her back and choose a different path on it with the help of her Christian faith in the superior power of God.

Jessie largely escaped the system, but she has been a huge part in bringing this evil system down, as well as rescuing the maximum amount of children. That story is yet to be told, but the system is not down yet, so lets not get ahead of ourselves.

My love and utmost respect to Jessie, Sunshine - my whistleblower and woman of the year 2020.

-

I have included below some other posts from the last year relevant to the illuminati, that do not include Jessie's direct input. These are on Child trafficking, Monarch Mind Control (MKUltra) and whistleblowers. Eventually I hope to index the full 8 years, though of course the blog can be searched, and all posts are publically archived on archive sites.

For some redpill videos of 2020 see - Best videos of 2020 [212]

Monarch Mind Control

Manchurian Candidates – MK Ultra Mind Control Assassins [175]

Greta Garbage… Illuminati Puppet [178]

Targeted Individuals The Spark [161]

Montauk Boys – Blood Ritual Monarch[109]

Illuminati

Sisters of Light – Illuminati Elite Security [170]

Illuminati Secrets to Creating Wealth [171]

Lucifer and Luciferians – Masters of Deception [180]

Michael Aquino – Research Information [166]

Blackmail, Child Abuse and Q [160]

Lucifer and Luciferians – Masters of Deception [115]

Paris Hilton Breaking Code Silence [164]

Human Hunting [165]

Save The Children Protests starting… [167]

Child Kidnapping by the (Deep) State – Example Sara Ybarra Johnson [181]

Operation Gladio and Gladio B[182]

Illuminati Plans for the New World Order – Myron Fagan [162]

Truth and Lies – Jeffrey Epstein – ABC [200]

Archives and Satanist Marina Abramovic [191]

Hoping for arrests probably secret this weekend, and then when the worlds media is on the inauguration, a high profile arrest Biden, Obama or even mass arrest! We shall see.

Whistleblowers

Marianne Barnard, Mind Control Programming and the Polanski Network [168]

“I Feel No Shame” Marilyn Van Derbur, Miss America, Survivor [173]

Jay Parker Illuminati Whistleblower [174]

Cheryl Beck Illuminati Survivor and Whistleblower [177]

Cisco Wheeler and Fritz Springmeier – Illuminati Whistleblowers [187]

Svali, Illuminati Structure and Mind Control [189]

Kay Griggs Whistleblower on Child Abuse in Marines [190]

Allyson – Sacrifice to Baal [192]

Dr. Sue Arrigo and the CIA: Timeline, Links, Torture Photos [193]

Ronald Barnard – Illuminati Banker, until he could not Sacrifice a Baby… [194]

How to Integrate Alters – Fiona Barnett [195]

Katy Groves explains Tongue Tied, by Mind Controlled Lion Slave Miley Cyrus [197]

Kim Noble – No Ordinary Artist [199]

Mike Tarraga – A Brave Soul and Generous Survivor [201]

Why is the system protecting child sexual abuser, David Madge? [172]

Child Trafficking

David Ferrie US Child Trafficking and Abuse Network 1960/1 [207]

Child Trafficking Part 1 – Tucson, Child Trafficking Camp? [208]

Child Trafficking Part 2 Kim Picazio – Picaziogate [209]

A Gun, a Child and a Camera – Child Trafficking Part 3 [210]

Globalist Cabal Coyotes Child Trafficking Part 4 [211]

–

UK Child Abuse

Report on Child Abuse in Schools, Cornwall County Council [185]

Dr Raymond Colin Birt [186]

Geoffrey John Ward Allen Information [196]

IICSA Report – Allegations of child sexual abuse linked to Westminster [198]

Niven Sinclair’s Will and Probate [202]

Michael Johnson Azimuth Trust Update [203]

7 More Reports on Child Abuse from Lambeth publicly released [204]

2019 Dec Met Police on Epstein, Prince Andrew, Maxwell Sex Trafficking [205]

Mothers Who Allege Abuse More Likely To Lose Custody of Their Children – Researching Reform [179]

Other

2020 Apr 30 cathyfoxblog Vaccinations. Are They Child Abuse? [184]

Some of these resources will have been purged in the digital 2021 equivalent of book burning and fascistic censorship by the big tech companies. I will update it when I can.

