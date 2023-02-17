Craig Sawyer Veterans For Child Rescue VC4R #3 - "Pedo Stings"

Organisation of Craig Sawyers Pedo Stings

At first I had assumed the Police were organising the internet pedophile stings that Sawyer filmed, as part of their normal work and that Sawyer had joined them as hired muscle and for filming the long overdue documentary. However it appears that Sawyer and V4CR had them organised. Sawyer employed a Private Investigator, Lorelei Hoyt to arrange the stings with law enforcement. She appears to have had previous experience of this. This was her twitter account, now defunct.

As an example of how the stings work, Operation Not in My Town in Guilford, the arrest operation was held between Jan 12 -14. It had taken several weeks to set up, as the police and the VC4R created “decoy” profiles on social media sites, Craigslist and Backpage. New Haven men among 5 alleged sexual predators arrested in Guilford [44]. The teams then “engaged users who responded to ads for sexual experiences with children”.

Then it was arranged for the men to come to a remote house for sexual liaisons which the individuals believed to be children.[44] At the house after some preliminary chat to try to incriminate / further incriminate / get movie footage, the men were then arrested, with overwhelming manpower and guns. The article mentions that without the cooperation of local law enforcement and district attorneys, V4CR would not be able to deploy their investigators.

“Veterans 4 Children Rescue Foundation works with teams of veterans who are licensed investigators around country to help investigate pedophilia and trafficking scenarios. Without the cooperation of local law enforcement and district attorneys, their teams would not be able to deploy their investigators.”

It would actually be interesting to know which veterans are licenced, what they were licenced for and to see their investigation licences.

It was admitted by Jacobs, working for V4CR, that the sting operation was for Contraland.

“The sting operation was part of a documentary the foundation is filming, called “Contraland,” to show how vulnerable children are to online sex predators in this country, Jacobs said.”

Note he also says that the stings “show how vulnerable children are to online sex predators”.

That particular sting arrested 5 men over 3 days of the arrest part of the operation. [44]

Entrapment

If a law enforcement agent arranges the stings, these can be argued as entrapment. If a private organisation arranges the stings it is not classified as entrapment.

Entrapment is a practice where a law enforcement agent induces a person to commit a criminal offense that the person would have otherwise been unlikely or unwilling to commit. It can be used as a legal defense for actions committed by the government but does not apply to investigative actions taken by a purely private organization. Wikipedia To Catch a Predator [76]

Using a private organisation could be seen as trying to skirt the law but if that organisation works sufficiently with a law enforcement agency, then it can be classified as entrapment.

“when an organisation works sufficiently in concert with a law enforcement agency, the involvement of the state actor may allow for an entrapment defense.” [76]

Actions like this appear to be walking a tightrope if they come up against a good lawyer. Would these particular offences have been committed if a decoy had not been used? No. None of these offences caused actual child harm. Were they even potential child harm? No. Decoys were used so not even potential child harm in these cases. The cases involve issues around intent.

Would actual child harm have been committed by these people at a different time? It is impossible to say, though the likelihood is that some of these of those arrested would have gone on to commit crimes against children. Will it be any different now that they have been caught? If so how different? It is a difficult area legally involving entrapment and potential / actual / future child harm and intent to cause child crime. It is also a difficult area ethically as well. Various courts have found similar schemes to fall foul of the law whereas others have not [76].

To Catch a Predator was criticised for “making news rather than reporting news”. Another comment was…

"When a TV show makes you feel sorry for potential child-rapists, you know it's doing something wrong". He also commented on the "overpowering whiff of entrapment" and the potential for viewer complicity. Brooker also mentioned the selection process for the actress as being disturbing by adding "Presumably someone at To Catch a Predator HQ sat down with a bunch of audition tapes and spooled through it, trying to find a sexy 18-year-old who could pass for 13. They'll have stared at girl after girl, umming and ahhing over their chest sizes, until they found just the right one. And like I say, she's hot. But if you fancy her, you're a paedophile", [76].

Its not clear whether pictures were shown for this sting. To be transparent perhaps more details of the sting advertising and luring process should be released.

Lori Hoyt V4CR Sting Organiser

Lori Hoyt had moved house and state to be close to Sawyer for what she obviously thought was a genuine effort to rescue trafficked children, take on child trafficking and all the grandiose claims Sawyer made, of which her experience could have been part. Lori obviously arranged the Guilford sting in Jan 2018 and the Utah one in Feb 2018 at the behest of Sawyer and V4CR. It appears that the relationship quickly turned sour - within months. In Dec 2018 it was open verbal warfare on twitter. [28]

Hoyt had not been paid by Sawyer / V4CR for work on three projects that she had done, one of which was the Utah operation. “This is one of the 3 projects for which I’ve not been reimbursed”.

Lori tweeted this message exchange with Sawyer which she says showed that Sawyer “wasn’t even in Utah for the 14th arrest he’s claiming credit for”.

A previous message had been provided where Craig had messaged to Lori and said “since I didn’t end up going to Utah”, providing confirmation of Lori’s claim that Sawyer was not there.

In her tweet Lori refers to this Ryan Leandro Lopez arrest. The Lopez mentioned in the tweet was convicted in May 2019 of attempted rape, which could have been associated with the Utah sting.



To further prove her assertions that she was dealing with the case, Lori tweeted a court document in the case of Floyd Jennings, which asked her to bring the original evidentiary documents to court in connection with the case on Sept 25 2018.

14th Arrest?

Strangely Lori mentions Lopez was the 14th Arrest.

It is not clear why it’s the 14th arrest. Counting the 5 Guilford arrests in January and then 7 at Utah made public on Sawyers V4CR site, then that made only 12 arrests at that stage. [12c] Perhaps some were not made public for a reason. Perhaps they are included in the now 23 arrest total that Sawyer claims, but some of which are not actually detailed. [12f] Strange though.

Further research on twitter archive appears to show that there were two different stings in Utah according to the Big Angry. My best guess is that Big Angry is Lori Hoyt’s husband’s second account, after a twitter ban. He says that Sawyer did not show up for the second sting and then refused to pay for the second sting operation, yet was still claiming the credit for arrests [29a] [73].

This may explain why there is a difference between the numbers claimed and the numbers of arrests which actually have details on Sawyers Veterans For Child Rescue website. Vets 4 Child Rescue website Arrests [12]. Is Sawyer perhaps claiming the numbers of arrests in the Utah second sting, but not giving name details so as to obfuscate where they come from? If Sawyer is claiming the arrests, it would be controversial and might lead to awkward questions for Sawyer, about him not paying pay for the operation / arrests that he had agreed to, nor even turning up. If Sawyer did not organise or pay for them, then surely any credit should go to Lori Hoyt as she organised, supervised, paid for and took part in and carried the sting out.

Design of the Sting Operation

What pedophiles were the stings designed to catch?

Having given an outline of how the stings worked, it is obvious that these were not designed to catch child traffickers, they were not designed to catch child pedophile networks, they were not designed to extract children, they were not designed to rescue children. Nor did the operations extract children, rescue children or catch child traffickers. A totally different operation would have been planned if those were the aims. If these stings had come upon an individual in a network, then the network would immediately be alerted on the individuals arrest.

“They lured suspects with ads on websites known to be used by child predators”, [42].

This was an operation designed to pick the low hanging fruit, the easiest pedophiles to catch, via the internet, and not child traffickers never mind high level traffickers or trafficking networks.

Jacobs readily told the paper the stings were to…

“show how vulnerable children are to online sex predators in this country”, [44].

Children are undoubtedly vulnerable to online sex predators, in many ways. eg. when popups with child abuse links are designed to come up in games that children play, see this series on a trafficking network - Baby King 3 Clinton Foundation Pornography HQ McMinville [200] .

It is hard to see that this Sawyer / V4CR sting operation was even designed to show how vulnerable children are to online sex predators. How did it do that? It could show this if children were making ads up to attract pedophiles - but what appears to have been shown is that if you pretend to be child traffickers offering children for sex then you get customers for the children that those stings were offering.

Yes we know pedophiles exist, and that they want to meet children and that you can lure them in by falsely pretending to offer children as bait!

Sawyer said V4CR, Veterans for Child Rescue was formed specifically to expose… pedophile trafficking rings… see Craig Sawyer V4CR 2 - Where are the Child Rescues?, [501].

Sawyer makes all sorts of extravagant and boastful claims about rescuing children, ending child trafficking and tackling elite satanic pedo rings, yet all the arrests came via these low level internet stings. Sawyer’s claims are absurd. It would appear to be closely adjacent to, if not actual fraudulent claims. Bearing in mind these claims are used to solicit money, then it would be interesting to know what defence V4CR have to this potential allegation.

Is Sawyer raising money under false pretences?

Is Sawyer committing fraud?

Is V4CR raising money under false pretences?

Is Veterans For Child Rescue committing fraud?

100% Conviction Rate Claim

Sawyer often claims a 100% conviction rate. It is something to say for the media, something that sounds good but actually with little substance. One of the stings had about 5000 hits on the adverts in a month. Out of this large number only single digits actually turn up at the houses where they are expecting to meet children and are arrests.

In the Utah sting Parowan Police Chief Ken Carpenter said that they had 4 more investigations they were following up on people that did not turn up.

“We still have four more active investigations that we're still continuing on people that may not have shown up but did commit certain sex crimes via texting and different things that we're still investigating”, [42].

Those people who did not turn up, are not counted in Sawyers claims, nor are any others of the 5000. So the claim appears to be extremely selective, only based on people who actually turn up at the houses and are arrested, then subsequently charged. Why is he not counting the others? The technical issue of “intent” (or whichever charge appropriate to the charging state) is established by the person turning up. We have insufficient data provided by Sawyer / V4CR to even properly check this extremely selective claim from Sawyer.

For one arrest, the suspect did not even come to the door, which is why the arrest is filmed outside. This worked out even better for Sawyer. With the hills in the background this arrest photo can be used, and people assume, that it is a child trafficker near the borderland to those not actually familiar with the more prosaic truth that it was an internet sting, and the person had second thoughts on the “intent”.

It is doubtful that even a Taser was needed for most of these largely inadequate internet incels, never mind over half a dozen heavily armed men, fingers on triggers, shouting their heads off, with a Police dog. This intentional overkill was led for the film by Craig Sawyer in prime position. The film of course yet again was falsely touted as being a Netflix film.

Veterans for the Rescue of Children is making a documentary that will air on Netflix, [42].

Children Saved

Saywer makes controversial claims that V4CR has protected many children from abuse - in this particular case 1500…

Some people may assume then, with the name of Sawyer’s organisation being Veterans For Child Rescue V4CR that these children were extracted, rescued or saved from trafficking networks.

No.

These figures are just fabricated claims, the methodology of which Sawyer nor VC4R make clear. Perhaps they will be transparent?

The best conjecture is that they are made using an estimate of how many children that a pedophile might have abused in their lifetime, then they work out the children he was supposedly prevented from abusing on a pro rata basis whilst in jail for a year or so.

This is a graphic available from V4CR - each child predator abuses and average of 70 victims. No source is given, nor methodology, or how V4CR then wotk out their figures.

There are many unfounded inbuilt assumptions, and totally unscientific.

Where is the source and methodology?

Is it sound or best practice to use an average figure?

How closely do the averages match the arrested men?

What were the sentences of all the men in the V4CR internet stings?

What assumptions were made as to offending behaviour pre arrest?

What assumptions were made as to offending behaviour post arrest?

What assumptions were made post any jail sentence?

Why are these assumptions made?

Why is V4CR not being transparent?

Child Rescues and Trafficker Arrests

Despite the promises, in 6 years of V4CR, Sawyer and V4CR have rescued no children, shown no child extractions, made no satanic cult pedophile arrests, no child trafficker arrests nor child pedophile network arrests.

Because there are no child rescues, no child extractions, no saved children, no arrests as promised of child traffickers or child pedophile rings, then Craig and his supporters often now use the word “predators” to cover this. Predators is an emotive word used to obfuscate who the stings arrested and who Craig Sawyer claimed he would arrest.

I will simplify. If you say you are going to catch tigers, lions, leopards and jaguars - Big Cats, but in fact you catch a feral tabby cat, then yes they are predators BUT it’s not what you said you were going to catch, and they are not Big Cats.

The users of this “predator” wordsmithing trick imply, or hope people will infer that satanic cult pedophiles, child pedophile rings and child traffickers are being caught. They are not. Anyone trying to use this word in this context is being disingenous. It’s laughable to try and pass off a feral tabby cat as a Big Cat, by using a word that encompasses them all ie predator. Perhaps they need a Venn Diagram from cackling Kamala.

Low level “predators” are not what V4CR was set up for by Craig’s own claims… pedophile trafficking rings is what he stated and 5 or 6 years later not a single trafficking ring has been exposed.

Low level “predators” is not what many people who gave money expected given the claims that were made by Sawyer. It is an insult to survivors who have been trafficked, or or have been caught up in trafficking networks or in satanic pedophile cults to pretend that these are being targeted or caught in these Sawyer / V4CR stings.

There is a vast difference in scale and degree in harm caused between child traffickers and child pedophile rings and networks and a single pedophile. Yes of course each child harmed is terrible, but in these stings, no children were harmed nor was there a possibility that they would. It was an internet sting, using adults on any possible meet.

V4CR Team

Do the individuals that make up V4CR agree with Sawyer making these outrageous claims that he uses to solicit donations. They will all be tarred with the same brush.

How many are genuine, wanting to stop child trafficking?

How many have been fooled by Sawyer and his PR?

How many are Sawyer’s mates?

How many are there for the gravy train?

V4CR Meet the Team [83] [83a]

The Board of Advisors is

Jack Farmer

Dr. Judith Reisman

Bob Hamer

V4CR Advisors

The Board of Directors is

Forrest Sealey

Vice Admiral Charles W Moore

Brad Thompson

Tom Ivascanin

Cliff Brown

Jeff Wobig

V4CR Directors

Employee / staff since 2022 is Tyler Studt.

V4CR Meet the Team [83] [83a]

If you are associated with V4CR then you are associated with unfulfilled claims of child rescues, unfulfilled claims of child extractions, unfulfilled claims of going after satanic cult pedophiles, unfulfilled claims of child trafficker arrests and unfulfilled claims of arrests of child pedophile networks.

At the Border

A last minute trip to the border for Craig Sawyer, trying to find migrants with children, for propaganda and PR, does not save Sawyer’s reputation. It has already been 6 years with no action. Sawyer now claims he has found 2 trafficked chidren. There is a group of 8 migrants crossing the border - 5 men, one woman and two children, having travelled Sawyer says for 3 weeks from Guatemala. Sawyer then called border patrol.

Sawyer calls these trafficked children. Sawyer’s claims need vetting and Sawyer needs to provide full transparency. There is no evidence as yet that this is child trafficking, nor any sign of traffickers - just a family of migrants crossing the border with 2 children.

What is Sawyer’s evidence that these were trafficked children?

Were the children with their own family?

Questions that need Answers

Did a second Utah sting take place?

Was Sawyer present for the second Utah sting?

Has Sawyer / V4CR claimed any arrests from this second Utah sting?

Why did Sawyer / V4CR not pay Lori Huyt for the second Utah sting operation?

Why did Sawyer /V4CR not pay Lori Huyt for 3 projects overall?

Why are details only given for 18 arrests on the V4CR webpage?

What are the names of the 23 arrests that Sawyer claims for himself and V4CR ?

What was the wording and any photographs for the sting operation?

What were the contracts for the stings with police, sheriffs and ther local law enforcement?

The majority of people who responded to the V4CR sting ads but never turned up to the house were over 300 to each arrest. Were they followed up? Were they left to “offend” further? Were these classified as pedophiles by Sawyer?

Which veterans working for V4CR have licenses for investigations?

Would it not be wise to be transparent in matters of child protection and show investigation licences and state exactly what they are for?

Do the V4CR Directors and advisors know Sawyer promised to show child extractions and none have been shown in 6 years of V4CR?

Do the V4CR Directors and advisors know that no child rescues have happened in 6 years of V4CR?

Do V4CR Directors and advisors know that no satanic cult pedophiles have been arrested in 6 years of V4CR?

Do V4CR Directors and advisors know that there have been no child trafficker arrests in 6 years of V4CR?

Do V4CR Directors and advisors know that there have been no child paedophile network arrests in 6 years of V4CR?

What is the total of donations to V4CR in 6 years?

What has all that donation money to V4CR gone?

Craig Sawyer should stop lashing out, abusing, harassing, bullying and victimising others who question his abysmal record on delivering what he himself promised he would deliver.

Craig Sawyer is hoist on his own petard.

If there is anything incorrect in this article or any in this series, please contact cathyfox@zoho.com and corrections will be issued.

Other relevant blogposts

Craig Sawyer V4CR 1 - Tucson Child Trafficking Camp Sawyer U Turn [500]

Craig Sawyer V4CR 2 - Where are the Child Rescues? [501]

Globalist Cabal Coyotes – Child Trafficking Part 4 [499w] [499s]

Child Trafficking Part 1 – Tucson, Child Trafficking Camp? [498]

Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee? [497w] [497s]

Timeline

2018 Sept/Dec LoreleiHoyt‏ @loreleihoyt [26] Proof that @CraigRSawyer wasn’t even in Utah for the 14th arrest he’s claiming credit for. Lorelei tweeted that she hadn’t been paid for 3 projects. [28]

2018 Jan 12-14 Sting Guilford

2018 Feb 15-19 Sting - Iron County, Utah February 15-19 2018. 7 arrests over 5 days

2018 Feb KSTU News Jerome man arrested in Utah during child sex sting [42]

2018 Feb Kgun Report on Contraland and Guilford Sting with Transcript [1]

2018 Feb Odysee Kgun Report on Contraland and Guilford Sting [1c]

Links

[1] 2022 Aug 25 Ya Basta Feb 2018 Kgun Report on Contraland and Guilford Sting with Transcript https://yabasta1.wordpress.com/2022/08/25/2018-contraland-new-sting-info/

[1c] Odysee Feb 2018 Kgun Report on Contraland and Guilford Sting https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Contraland-Update-(new-sting-info)-PJEhXzrQToY:7

[12] Vets4ChildRescue website Arrests https://vets4childrescue.org/arrests

[12c] 2021 Sept 9 Vets4ChildRescue Arrests Archive.org https://web.archive.org/web/20210926011458/https://www.vets4childrescue.org/arrests.html 22 arrests saved 19 times

[12f] 2021 Dec 7 Vets4ChildRescue Arrests archive.org https://web.archive.org/web/20211207003224/https://www.vets4childrescue.org/arrests.html 23 arrests

[26] 2018 LoreleiHoyt‏ @loreleihoyt https://archive.ph/rX2ce Proof that @CraigRSawyer wasn’t even in Utah for the 14th arrest he’s claiming credit for. This is 1 of 3 projects for which I’ve not been reimbursed.

[27] 2017-2018 Twitter archive for Lorelei Hoyt Archive.org https://web.archive.org/web/https://twitter.com/loreleihoyt/

[28] 2019 Feb Archive.today Twitter archive for Lorelei Hoyt https://archive.ph/https://twitter.com/loreleihoyt/*

[28a] 2018 Dec 31 - 2019 Feb 3 Twitter Lorelei tweets archive https://archive.ph/19ji9 best one

[29] 2018 Dec ? - 2019 Feb 4 Twitter Bill Koyt @billhoytK9 https://twitter.com/BillHoytK9

[29a] 2017 Dec - 2019 Feb 4 Twitter @billhoytk9 archive https://archive.ph/cHu22

[42] 2018 Feb KSTU News Jerome man arrested in Utah during child sex sting https://www.kmvt.com/content/news/Jerome-man-arrested-in-Utah-during-child-sex-sting-475221723.html

[44] 2018 Jan 16 New Haven Register 2 New Haven men among 5 alleged sexual predators arrested in Guilford https://www.nhregister.com/news/article/Police-5-sexual-predators-arrested-in-Connecticut-12501228.php

[73] 2019 Jan 6 Twitter The Big Angry (Bill Kuyt) tweet

[76] wikipedia To Catch a Predator https://web.archive.org/web/20221212215914/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/To_Catch_a_Predator

[83] V4CR Meet the Team https://vets4childrescue.org/meet-the-team-1

[83a] https://web.archive.org/web/20230215155441/https://vets4childrescue.org/meet-the-team-1

[200] 2022 Sept 17 cathyfoxblog2 Baby King 3 Clinton Foundation Pornography HQ McMinville https://cathyfoxblog2.wordpress.com/2022/09/17/baby-king-3-clinton-foundation-pornography-mcminnville/

[497w] 2022 Sept 8 wordpress cathy fox blog Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee? https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2022/09/08/kids-inc-where-is-the-movie-the-money-and-honeybee/

[497s] 2022 Sept 8 substack foxy fox blog Kids Inc. Where is the Movie, the Money and Honeybee?

[498] 2020 Oct 9 cathyfoxblog Child Trafficking Part 1 – Tucson, Child Trafficking Camp? https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2020/10/09/child-trafficking-part-1-tucson-child-trafficking-camp/

[499w] 2021 Jan 8 cathyfoxblog Globalist Cabal Coyotes – Child Trafficking Part 4 https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2021/01/08/globalist-cabal-coyotes-child-trafficking-part-4/

[499s] 2021 Jan 8 foxyfoxblog Globalist Cabal Coyotes – Child Trafficking Part 4 and Links

[500] 2023 Jan 28 FoxyFox Craig Sawyer V4CR 1 - Tucson Child Trafficking Camp Sawyer U Turn

[501] 2023 Jan 29 FoxyFoxy substack Craig Sawyer V4CR 2 - Where are the Child Rescues?

[502] 2023 Feb 17 Substack FoxyFox Craig Sawyer and V4CR #3 - "Pedo Stings" https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/craig-sawyer-and-v4cr-3-pedo-stings #craigsawyer #sawman #V4CR #VeteransForChildRescue #LoriHoyt #pedostings

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds