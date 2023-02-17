foxblog3

Sharine Borslien
Feb 17, 2023

Cathy, this is excellent reporting. Good questions always separate the truth from lies (and the liars who tell them). This guy, his team, and their operations smell fishy to me. Based on your research and my intuition, I think they are controlled opposition, which means they are likely "in THE club" and thus perpetuating the problem.

Scotty
Feb 17, 2023

yeah i'm irked. what if i would not have listened to him and jen didn't have the doctors treatment... what if what if... i thought i was doing the right thing. omfg... please forgive me jen.

