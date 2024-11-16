Introduction

This series started with wondering where Cathy O’Briens daughter was - Where is Cathy O'Brien's daughter, Kelly? Part 1 - Cathy, Kelly and Shaela [1]. That post looked at some evidence that Cathy’s twitter and media accounts are run by someone else, I called it XCathy.

The post then briefly looked at the claims of a twitter account, which I called XKelly, wrightandright who claims to be Kelly, Cathy’s daughter. There was part of a birth certificate provided, brain scans and back scans / x rays and descriptions of injuries caused by torture under MK programming. XKelly says her claim to be the daughter of Cathy and Cathy’s ex husband and handler Wayne Cox was accepted by American Social Services in 2023.

XKelly says that Cathy was programmed to forget her. At the end of Cathy’s book Access Denied, Kelly was left in the hands of Dana who was described as a friend of Cathy’s but it was left unclear as to why she was not with Cathy or who exactly Dana was.

A friend of over 20 years of Cathy and Mark said that the person contacting her claiming to be Cathy was not her old friend Cathy, and that she thought Cathy has been acccessed via her codes. She believes that XKelly is the real Kelly, Cathy’s daughter.

Since that post, it appears that the part of the birth certificate provided appears to be from the book Tranceformation so it cannot be said to help with identification of Kelly unless more information is provided.

From the book TranceFormation (my redaction)

From comments I received publicly and privately, then it was clear that many people were not aware of the information from 20 years ago that several people had strongly suggested that Mark Phillips was Cathy’s handler.

Summary of Posts about Mark Phillip’s Handler

On a tangent therefore, from the intended research on Kelly and Cathy, four posts were posted from different people, two of which were Mk Ultra survivors, who all thought that Mark was Cathy’s handler.

Jon Gentry met Mark with Mk Ultra survivor Janus, and he felt that Mark Phillips covered up for Kissinger, a well known programmer, handler and pedophile. He also felt that Mark had gaslighted Janus a survivor that she was depressed, and told her that she had not undergone programming, and suggested some hospitals. Jon felt that Mark was controlled opposition and that he rounded up survivors back to where they could be controlled. Mark also denied that Las Vegas was the pedophile capital of the US and had maintained that Muskegon, Michigan was. Mark also extensively quoted Brice Taylor’s book. Mark Phillips 1 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Ray Bilger and Janus [32].

Ray Bilger had been raising questions about Mark Phillips for years, but felt that Mark only became an ogre because he had misjudged the leverage necessary to get free. Mark did not have enough material to use against the various competing factions involved, he said. Bilger did help show some of the complexity of the situation, in that it may have been understandable that Phillips had denied about Kissinger as the powerful Kissinger would have made trouble for him. Bilger thought that Mark was essentially doing more good than harm. Mark Phillips 2 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Jon Gentry [24].

Brice Taylor aka Susan Ford who wrote Thanks For the Memories felt she had been she had been wrongly told by Mark that she had not been mind controlled, after he had spent over 18 months debriefing her. She felt she had been gaslighted and used by Mark Phillips for money. She called Mark a "containment agent" and said that he had delayed her telling her story by 7 years. Brice Taylor / Sue Ford’s twin sister Esther has recently done five interviews with Dan Duval and it is thought that Brice is back under luciferian control. Mark Phillips 3 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Brice Taylor [8].

Kathleen Sullivan who wrote Unshackled also maintained that she was misled by Mark Phillips, who said that she had not be mk ultra’d. Kathleen had been brutally buggered by Kissinger, (but recognised he had a brilliant but wicked mind) and she felt that Mark was partly working for Kissinger. Kathleen thought that Kissinger actually wanted their mind control victims to go public and tell the world that the cabal were going to take over and rule us all and bring in the NWO. This would help convince the public that it was inevitable.

Kathleen also felt that Brice Taylor had been unfair on Barbra Streisand, another mind controlled slave, and that they all - Barbara, Brice and Kathleen, did reprehensible things as perpetrators when under orders, but also that they were all victims.

Kathleen thought that Brice was being used by Ted Gundersen in a similar manner to Mark using Cathy. Kathleen had told David Icke what Mark had done to Brice and her, but he did not act on it, so she felt that Phillips, Gunderson and Icke were all containment operatives.

Kathleen detected a pattern that males like Mark Phillips and Ted Gunderson would present themselves to survivors as investigators, heros and spokepersons. They did the talk circuits, and control and endorse one survivor who endorses them back. She said that they were all ex programmers. Kathleen said that survivors should rely on themselves not others, and they should especially not rely on ex programmers presenting themselves as heros. I include the whole section when she discussed this, as it is important.

“…the pattern I've seen repeatedly is that these people are usually RECYCLED PROGRAMMERS.”

They come back into our lives, daring to hope that we will not remember them. And of course, if they are back in our lives, we will not feel safe enough to be able to consciously remember them!

Then they get back into our heads very quickly and easily, drain us dry of all our memories and proofs and money, and then use us, as Mark did Cathy, as lures to draw in OTHER MC survivors that they can drain and control, likewise.

This is why survivors in the know keep telling other survivors how absolutely crucial it is for them to be their OWN heroes, their OWN investigators. To depend on anyone else to tell us what to do or think or believe is to open ourselves to another controller and more misery and danger.

They've been using too many of us to do this dirty work for them, especially through the Patriot community and people like Icke and Mark and Cathy and Brice and Gunderson. I refuse to be a part of the scam anymore.”

So Kathleen decided not to get involved in the talk circuit drama and shenanigans. Kathleen also said, about Mark Phillips…

“This man is dangerous and must be avoided by MC [mind controlled] survivors at all cost.” Mark Phillips 4 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Kathleen Sullivan [11].

Was Mark Phillips Cathy’s Handler?

I had anticipated being attacked for delving into this subject, due to misunderstanding what this investigation is about. It happened. However none of my research or writing attacks Cathy or Mark. The research and articles seek to find out who is the real Kelly, and to do this then research is needed to get to the truth about what happened with Cathy and Mark. XKelly has not attacked Cathy or Mark either, in fact the opposite.

What my posts may do is puncture some peoples beliefs as to what the reality of situations is, especially in the world of mind control. There appears to be a human need to simplify everything into good or bad. We also love a “happy ever after” story. Life is not like that, especially when people are involved with the cult, one of whose specialities is “double bind” choices, neither of which offers a good outcome. MK Ultra situations are anything but easy. To simplify the truth of stories does not help survivors whose stories and healing are complex.

“Double Bind - a difficult situation in which, whatever action you decide to take, you cannot escape unpleasant results” Cambridge Dictionary.

The cult can give choices in which people have to choose between different amounts of people dying, or acquiescing to a ritual so that less people die. It can be a choice of kill or be killed. It can be a choice that if you do not comply, others that you care about will die. Blackmail and threats are oft used tools of the cabal, and if you choose life then often unpleasant compromises have to be made, not only with your own desired morality but with the uncompromising threats from the satanic cult.

Even if people wish to do so, it is impossible to know the exact situations people were faced with to make a judgement. Furthermore people do not know which alters that mind controlled individuals were in and when, and what they themselves knew of what their different alters had done with their body. Nothing is simple as regards mk ultra / mind control. Some of the difficulties for survivors and people’s perceptions of them were covered in this post foxblog3 Survivors - Discrepancies, Contradictions, Inconsistencies and Loose Ends Part 1 [10].

Accepting Mark’s version of his story, then in order to help Cathy and Kelly, he had to make compromises. He did not hold all the trump cards, he did not even have a strong hand. He needed help from the system. He had to deal with the luciferian controlled system often to get Cathy’s daughter Kelly access to medical care for her asthma and injuries, but somehow he had to avoid her being reaccessed. They also had to deal with the Luciferian controlled court system to try and get access / responsibility for Kelly. They were constantly dealing with their enemies and those who wanted to take back control of Cathy and Kelly.

To stay free and make sure that Cathy was not reaccessed, Mark had to play off various factions of the FBI, CIA, various Sheriffs and Police departments and personnel, vice cops, and the Vegas mob. How can we know the exact choices and moral “rightness” of each individual choice Mark made?

According to Bilger “…Mark has been reduced to playing one power group off against another. From his first call to Dr. Jolly West, Mark gave information "to both sides." "How do you think we stay alive," he confided to a friend.”

I am not quite sure what he means here in this following screenshot, but Mark also had to apparently hide that he was doing hypnotherapy on Cathy from the FBI and CIA…

Mark appears to be saying that in court, if a person has been hypnotised then their testimony is not valid. I am not sure if this was true then, and if it is still true in US law, but mainly I am unclear on how the threat of reprisal from the CIA was averted. However it illustrates who some of his problems were with.

Mark said that he had no option but to carry on what he was doing. He was in a situation that was mainly out of his control.

I was now alone in my mind, scared, and going broke fast. Once again I felt totally alienated from everything and everybody in my life. At this moment, I began constantly reminding myself that I was doing the only thing I knew for sure was right. Realistically, I was astride the proverbial tiger and I could not get off its back and survive.

I was told that handler was an “awful word” after posting one of my posts. However it is difficult to know what other word to use. Mark himself wrote that Cathy had to have total trust in him and the therapy.

“… Cathy understood and agreed that, in order for her to have absolute control of her mind, she must place total trust in me and the therapy regime”

Mark had absolute control over Cathy. He admits that in some ways he did deceive her. He manipulated her to think that God had sent him to her, and then he reinforced that.

…I listened quietly to Cathy excitedly explain that "God had sent me" to her. She "knew" this was true because her hands seemed to automatically open her King James version of the Holy Bible to Psalms, Chapter 37, Verse 37, which proclaims for the literal minded, "Mark, the perfect man."

Mark broke the spine of the Bible, so that it would open on the right page…

Not only had I placed this Biblical reference by a covert suggestion, in her mind while playing God on the phone, but just now in her home moments earlier, I had broken the spine on her Bible so that it would "magically" open to that page. She said, "See, God did it again for you to see."

Using a deprogrammers' language trick, I replied in a "reversed" response, "Well, I'll be damned. You are right. That's the only explanation left -- that could explain all this."

It is difficult therefore to argue that Mark was not in many ways, Cathy’s handler.

Of course it can be legitimately argued that Mark was handling her to deprogramme her, that he was as benevolent a handler as could be, and that later he fell in love with her. However even taking that into account, he was still handling her and that handling entailed some deception.

Even accepting Mark as totally benevolent in intention, then at some stage he may have had to make compromises due to the situations he was in.

Further, he may have been compromised in intent by blackmail or torture. Wanda Mason was a long standing friend of Cathy and Mark, who also called Mark a handler, although it is not clear what she meant by the term. She said that Mark was almost beaten to death by Hillary Clinton’s goons.

XKelly also says she was nearly beaten to death at around the same time as Mark. In this following photograph Mark does not look well, and he is not even smiling for the photo, unlike Shaela / Mikaela.

I am not sure of the date of Mark’s torture, but it seems to have been some years ago. If the system / Hillary had access to Mark then torture would not stop unless he agreed to their demands. What sort of compromises was Mark forced to make? The cabal do not mess about, they threaten to kill ones you love, give you double bind choices, and as a last resort to kill the person themselves.

Was Mark forced to give them the mk ultra codes for Cathy?

Kathleen Sullivan says that Mark gave the CIA the information that she had compiled.

Mark’s Deprogramming of Cathy

Whatever the situation was with Mark being or not being Cathy’s handler, what really matters is the outcome of his deprogramming of Cathy.

The story of the books is that Mark did not know how to deprogramme, that only a couple of people in the country knew how to deprogramme and there is no mention how successful any previous attempts at deprogramming had actually been. Mark had to ask individuals in the system for help.

Mark apparently successfully deprogrammed Cathy in 5 months in Alaska in 1988 with the help of a couple of books and some words of advice from experts from the system. One book was Clinical and Experimental Hypnosis by William S Kroger and Mark used Milton Erickson’s technique “revivification” technique for “painless, non abreactive memory recovery”.

Mark heard about Erickson via a mystery woman outside the Eagle River branch of the Anchorage Public Library. She said "I'm a real fan of Dr. Kroger's and he is a real fan of Dr. Erickson who you know is considered the father of subliminal mind control (theory) research.” Was this stranger trustworthy? Is Erickson’s technique of “revivification” effective and safe? More research needed on my behalf into that, but I have posted Revivification by Brice Taylor [13].

Deprogramming work was in its infancy, Mark wrote that he was told that there were only two people in the the US who were deprogrammers. It was being undertaken on Cathy by Mark, a novice who had never deprogrammed anyone before, or even knew much about programming but drew from his knowledge of mind sciences over twenty years before in primate and human behviour modification. Hardly any details are given of this but he admits it “did not adequately prepare me for what I would be exposed to in 1988” ie the deprogramming of Cathy. Mark also solicited advice from people still in the system - Corey Hammond and Dr. Bennett Braun.

If Mark managed to deprogramme Cathy 100% successfully in 5 months and she has never relapsed in over 35 years, then that is nothing short of astounding. The deprogramming and healing and recovery of Cathy happened despite all the accompanying problems of Mark’s lack of knowledge, having to get knowledge from the system itself, with Mark, Cathy and Kelly being on the run as well as various people trying to sabotage him and take control of Cathy. Quite the miracle.

Tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands of survivors have tried to deprogramme and heal since then. They had the benefit of Cathy’s books, as well as Brice Taylor’s, Kathleen Sullivan, Fritz Springmeier and ex programmers such as Svali and Cisco Wheeler. Many others have written books and there is now the internet to contact others and research latest information. Many other survivors have had thousands of hours of therapy over years, done masses of work on themselves, but they have still not fully integrated, and found they still had demonic attachment or found out they had been accessed against their wishes.

Many survivors who have undoubtedly healed to a great extent, and even thought they were fully healed and free from control, only to find later that they were not, and that they had been reaccessed. Laura Worley tells the story of herself being being reaccessed in around 2015 despite thinking she was clear of control and all the healing and therapy work done. It was due to this that she learned that the NWO order programming, which nearly everyone has, is tied to the base programming, Tree of Life / Tree of Death. The Tree of Death programming actively needs addressing otherwise people can be reaccessed, NWO Army Programming Self Help 2 [16]. It takes only one back door such as the Tree of Death programming, for the luciferian system to regain access and control of individuals.

Many survivors that I am in contact with, if not most, are far from confident that they are free from control or being accessed. It is a terrible nightmare for survivors, that at any time they could be reaccessed. Kathleen Sullivan wrote in her book about the frustration of seeing survivors falling victim again, but she realised that it was part of the healing process.

“I used to get so enraged when I saw yet another survivor fall prey to one of these scum, but I've gotten to the point where I've realized this is part of healing and recovery -- going into relapse and learning from it once one gets free again.” [Kathleen]

This post gives some idea of the general difficulties that survivors face, Survivors - Discrepancies, Contradictions, Inconsistencies and Loose Ends Part 1 [10], and this post includes various links of suggestions that may help with healing - Healing and Therapy Information for Mind Controlled Survivors [12].

It must be pointed out that XCathy appears adamant that she is healed, and hence her appears to be that she is free from all control to this day.

In Cathy’s 2016 Time to Heal, Cathy wrote “It is within us all to write the wrongs and reclaim full control over our minds, bodies, and lives".

XCathy wrote that discrediting her healing discredits the “reality that its within us all to heal”.

This is a logical fallacy on several levels. Even accepting XCathy’s statement that it is reality that it is within us all to heal, then discrediting one person’s healing would not discredit that “reality”.

However the term used, “discrediting my healing” is an emotive and perjorative one, as well as misleading. Not only has Cathy made a fantastic job of her healing but she has become a great example to other survivors and a national treasure. The term used by XCathy was aimed at XKelly and others, who think that Cathy has been accessed by the cabal via a trigger or codeword.

However if Cathy was accessed, no one is blaming or discrediting Cathy or her healing. Healing is an ongoing process and there is a mass of booby trap programming as well as several base programmes, that other programmes are built upon. To deny that a survivor, apparently healed can then be reaccessed goes against many survivors experiences, unpleasant as that reality may be for an individual.

We know that at least 2 efforts were made to reaccess Cathy, in 1988 by Steve Hassen (spelled as both Hassen and Hassan in the books)…

and Jolyon West, as referred to here by XCathy…

In Access Denied the effort at triggering seems to have been made by phone and from this, the only passage about it in the book, it is not clear that Cathy spoke to him.

However Cathy and Mark were often visiting the satanic cult’s hospitals to try and sort out Kelly’s “programmed respiratory failure” and it would seem remarkable if the cult did not make more efforts in person.

Discussion

There was persuasive evidence from four different people that Mark was Cathy’s handler. But even if Mark was Cathy’s handler, there are no absolutes. It does not automatically mean that Mark was an evil or a bad person.

We do not know the situation he was in. We do know that he did not have much control about how the journey on the back of the tiger would go. We do not know what compromises and difficult decisions he had to make. We not know if he was blackmailed in the system into double binds and no win choices. It can be kill or be killed, go along with what you are told or die. Relatively few choose to die.

I defy anyone to claim that they know 100% what the truth was and is. It is not wise to make definite statements but keep open a range of possibilities, and as more information becomes available, then refine those possibilities. Most seekers of truth will have come upon information that totally upends what they had thought previously on a certain subject. It is perhaps best to accept that we have limited knowledge, suspend not only disbelief but also judgment.

There are a whole range of possibilities as to what the Mark / Cathy deprogramming was all about.

Mark totally benevolent, Cathy fully deprogrammed, still never been acccessed in 30 years

Mark totally benevolent, Cathy fully deprogrammed, never acccessed in Mark’s lifetime, but was after his death

Mark totally benevolent, left short of key knowledge / programmes, which left Cathy not fully deprogrammed with backdoors which were later accessed

Mark totally benevolent but pressure was brought to bear on him mentally, physically, financially, blackmail or torture and he gave away key codes to access Cathy

Was Mark given the job from the start to use Cathy as a guinea pig to see how successful deprogramming could be, to lead the controlled opposition, to see how easy it would be to deprogramme a subject and then take her back under control?

Was Mark a guinea pig, to see how far a person with limited knowledge could deprogramme a survivor, and hence how much they should worry about other survivor escapees?

There will be other possibilities that people can think of as well.

As for Cathy, if she has been reaccessed, it is not her fault, it does not make Cathy any less of a person. There are a range of possible reasons how the system could end up reaccessing Cathy. A mind control subject has to be lucky all the time, the system may only need one chance, and one programming trigger to be successful.

Mark’s account of being a novice deprogrammer, yet being 100% successful in 5 months does not equate to other survivors experience of the complexity of programming, the different base programmes, the booby trap programming, the demonic attachments or the extent to which Luciferian system as a whole is constantly looking to take people back under their control. Further, the system is not one totally aligned system, but a complex mass of backstabbing factions who try to outdo each other. Even if one faction would allow Mark and Cathy out of the system the other factions would delight in getting one over on the others.

Survivors are up against a huge catalogue of the most cruel programming research developed by a luciferian systems with advanced technology not available to us, which have spent maybe 100 years perfecting the programming and protections of the programming and having had AI to help for decades. The brotherhood are also not bound by questions of morality or consequence to the experimental subject.

Kelly suggests that Cathy and Kelly’s key codes were in Cathy’s books. That will be examined in a future post. There is also a possibility that Mark himself was mind controlled and unaware. If Mark Phillips himself was mind controlled, then whoever knew his codes could control him and Cathy, as Mark knew Cathy’s codes.

We need to be aware of the possibilities, and hold off definite determinations and watch to see what is happening.

How can a survivor ever definitively know that they are 100% safe from being accessed by the luciferians? In my experience survivors do not know and it is what they dread.

Previous foxblog3 Posts about Mark Phillips and Cathy O’Brien

Where is Cathy O'Brien's daughter, Kelly? Part 1 - Cathy, Kelly and Shaela [31]

Mark Phillips 1 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Ray Bilger and Janus [32]

Mark Phillips 2 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Jon Gentry [24]

Mark Phillips 3 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Brice Taylor [8]

Mark Phillips 4 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Kathleen Sullivan [11]

Links

[11] 2024 Nov 2 foxblog3 Mark Phillips 4 - Was he Cathy O'Brien's Handler? Kathleen Sullivan https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/sat-nov-2-mark-phillips-4-was-he #cathyobrien #markphillips #kathleensullivan #mindcontrol #handler

[10] 2024 Sept 3 foxblog3 Survivors - Discrepancies, Contradictions, Inconsistencies and Loose Ends Part 1 https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/survivors-discrepancies-contradictions #survivors #looseends #inconsistencies #ptsd #mindcontrol #mkultra

[12] 2023 Nov 18 substack foxblog3 Healing and Therapy Information for Mind Controlled Survivors https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/healing-and-therapy-information-for #mkultra #mindcontrol #healing #therapy #links

[13] 2024 Nov 10 foxblog3 Revivification by Brice Taylor https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/revivification-by-brice-taylor #Revivification #BriceTaylor #CathyOBrien #mindcontrol #mkultra #MiltonErickson

[15] 2016 Cathy O’Brien PTSD: Time to Heal

[16] 2023 Nov 19 substack foxblog3 NWO Army Programming Self Help 2 https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/nwo-army-programming-self-help-2 #nwoarmy #programming #nwo #mindcontrol #DrFauci

Appendix 1 - 9th Printing The first 30 pages are written by Mark and is his story. Here are a few pages.

g

Emory University campus at Yerkes Primate Center, Geogia Atlanta primate behaviour modification.

Chapter 2

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

FoxBlog Social Media

RSS Feeds