This article has been updated with Odysee videos replacing google /youtube and dead video links with archive links where still available. Two videos have not been found as yet. This article is copied and updated from 2017 AnonKnowledge I HEAR VOICES: MKUltra? A Worrying Trend Of Mass Shooting Suspects Throughout History Before Committing Horrific Murders [1]. It is a valuable article discussing the use of MK Ultra victims in murders, so it was worth trying to preserve.

Direct energy weapons are electromagnetic signals used for lethal or nonlethal purpose. One such example of use is creating pain in a target but the other nefarious usage is beaming voices into a target's head to either coerce someone into doing a violent act or to drive them insane.

Yes, this type of technology has existed and has been being worked on since as early as the 1950's-60's during MKUltra. While the technology today is probably so far advanced that numerous health problems such as brain damage, and other organ damage can be caused in an individual simply by tapping into the frequency of that organ and beaming a radio frequency to disrupt its function.

For more on that, check out this unclassified document from the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command received via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request back in 2006 entitled, "Bioeffects of Selected Nonlethal Weapons”

The document is dated in 1998, over 15 years ago. One of the main topics regards the effects of ‘radio frequency directed energy‘. The document discusses the ‘incapacitating effect’ of ‘microwave hearing’:

“There is no sound propagated through the air like normal sound. This technology in its crudest form could be used to distract individuals; if refined, it could also be used to communicate with hostages or hostage takers directly by Morse code or other message systems, possibly even by voice communication.”

From that document the technology is able to be tuned into a single person like a radio station.

“The phenomenon is tunable in that the characteristic sounds and intensities of those sounds depend on the characteristics of the RF energy as delivered. Because the frequency of the sound heard is dependent on the pulse characteristics of the RF energy, it seems possible that this technology could be developed to the point where words could be transmitted to be heard like the spoken word, except that it could only be heard within a person’s head. In one experiment, communication of the words from one to ten using ‘speech modulated’ microwave energy was successfully demonstrated. Microphones next to the person experiencing the voice could not pick up the sound. Additional development of this would open up a wide range of possibilities,” the document read.

Further the paper discusses using this technology to disrupt neural control, which “activates specific forms of behavior such as sexual, aggressive, ingestive activities.”

This is not science fiction this is to put it bluntly mad science driven by insanity these are declassified black projects or SAPs (special access programs.) Much of what the clear world or civilian population knows about military technology is severely underestimated despite the public nature of certain technologies like the heat ray and sound cannon. If you dig even deeper there is an old reference on the army's website for a technology called "Voice To Skull." (ARMY SITE YANKED WIRED REPORTED) [ARCHIVED COPY OF ARMY PAGE]

Voice To Skull is described in the patent as a “hearing system” where “Sound is induced in the head of a person by radiating the head with microwaves in the range of 100 megahertz to 10,000 megahertz that are modulated with a particular waveform.”

Similar psychotronic technology to "Voice To Skull" that wasn't directly beaming frequencies into people but rather using radio stations to broadcast a signal outside of the human hearing range was used by the Pentagon known as Silent Sound Spread Spectrum (SSSS) or S-quad. U.S. Psychological Operations officers tested this technology on Iraqi troops in Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

A news briefing detailed how American troops would take over the Iraqis FM stations and broadcast a silent signal underneath the audible programming:

“The clandestine station programming consisted of patriotic and religious music and intentionally vague, confusing and contradictory military orders and information to the Iraqi soldiers in the Kuwaiti Theater of Command (KTO). The size and power of enemy forces was always intentionally exaggerated. Surrender was encouraged. According to statements made by captured and deserting Iraqi soldiers, however, the most devastating and demoralizing programming was the first known military use of the new, high tech, type of subliminal messages referred to as Ultra-High-Frequency ‘Silent Sounds’ or ‘Silent Subliminals’. (Newsweek, July 30, 1990, Page 61) Although completely silent to the human ear, the negative voice messages placed on the tapes alongside the audible programming by psyops psychologists were clearly perceived by the subconscious minds of the Iraqi soldiers and the silent messages completely demoralized and instilled a perpetual feeling of fear and hopelessness in their minds.”

Then there is the suggestion of using Voice To Skull technology in Afghanistan under the moniker "Voice Of Allah" a few years back under the George Bush administration. That plan also included the broadcasting of a hologram image of what Allah was depicted to have looked like. Further there was a plan years prior to do the same thing to other Arab nations.

"The Gulf War hologram story might be dismissed were it not the case that washingtonpost.com learned that a super secret program was established in 1994 to pursue the very technology for application to PSYOPS. The "Holographic Projector" is described in a classified Air Force document as a system to "project information power from space ... for special operations deception missions," The Washington Post wrote.

Steven Corman, writing at the COMOPS journal, described his own encounter with this technology:

"At a government workshop some time ago I head someone describe a new tool that was described as the “voice of Allah.” This was said to be a device that would operate at a distance and would deliver a message that only a single person could hear. The story was that it was tested in a conflict situation in Iraq and pointed at one insurgent in a group, who whipped around looking in all directions, and began a heated conversation with his compatriots, who did not hear the message. At the time I greeted this story with some skepticism," he wrote.

Holosonic Research Labs and American Technology Corporation both have versions of directed sound, which can allow a single person to hear a message that others around don't hear Holosonic sells a technology called “Audio Spot Light” while ATC sells the Long Range Acoustic Device. DARPA also has its own sonic projector. Intriguingly, Strategy Page reported that troops used LRAD as a modified Voice of God weapon:

"It appears that some of the troops in Iraq are using "spoken" (as opposed to "screeching") LRAD to mess with enemy fighters. Islamic terrorists tend to be superstitious and, of course, very religious. LRAD can put the "word of God" into their heads. If God, in the form of a voice that only you can hear, tells you to surrender, or run away, what are you gonna do?," the publication wrote.

CNET once reported on the technology noting that users don't hear sound through their ears instead the sound resonates and reverberates inside the persons' head except in that case it was used for advertising.

"The folks who heard the ad for A & E’s TV show “Paranormal State” emitted from a billboard in New York City’s Greenwich Village must have thought it was pretty weird. As they walked into the targeted area they were exposed to highly focused sound, picked up not by their ears, but by their skulls. The otherwise inaudible sound waves are experienced via bone conduction–the sound resonates inside the passerby’s head," CNET wrote.

The use of mind control technologies was predicted as well in the military publication of Strategic Studies Institute of the U.S. Army War College, published in 1994.

There are also other patents - (here, here , here , here and here.)

And finally the most important patent entitled: "Thought transmission unit sends modulated electromagnetic wave beams to human receiver to influence thoughts and actions without electronic receiver."

Recently a scandal in Cuba where diplomats had strange injuries caused to them started a global stir. Where they weren't targets of the Voice To Skull technology they were targets of electromagnetic weapons that cause significant internal damage such as hearing loss and nerve damage.

But this has been happening in the U.S. for quite sometime, many have alleged these symptoms for years. Business Insider recently reported that U.S. citizens told the State Department they had similar symptoms after traveling to Cuba. This means this secret of horrific electromagnetic weapons is getting outed into the open and the U.S. isn't the only country with a covert organized group using them.

In the year 2000, IARC United Nations research arm found ELFs and EMF waves were a possible human carcinogen.

Beneath the torture of citizens by microwave technology is a darker secret of beaming voices into targeted individuals' heads.

KENS5 news compiled a whole report on victims suffering a related phenomenon out of San Antonio, Texas a few years ago. Who said they were hearing voices, being stalked, had their homes broken into and some said they were having unusual symptoms. Gang stalking is a whole other topic for a different day in this article we will focus on the sole fact of victims' hearing voices. Another news station KIMR6, California also investigated the same phenomenon in California. Even Jesse Ventura touched on the topic on his TV show "Conspiracy Theory" one of the final episodes of the long series of investigations by Ventura.

Odysee PROOF Microwave weapons KILLING civilians! VOICE OF GOD technology abused! Timothytrespas [2]

2012 Organized Gang Stalking And Electronic Harassment On MSNBC News [3]

An attack was actually caught on video in 2010, as the video explains the flickering you witness in the video is the attack in action.

2010 Odysee Actual COINTELPRO Microwave Weapon Attack caught on video [4]

Many people are just starting to wrap their heads around the existence of this technology and what implications it can physically have on the human body both long term and short term effects to its targets. But what is electromagnetic harassment really capable of? A Dr. Barrie Trower explains the use of microwave weapons on the population in the video below.

2012 MICROWAVE WEAPONRY'S USE ON PEOPLE EXPLAINED BY DR BARRIE TROWER [5]

Now what I am about to reveal to you all sourced will break down barriers 0f cognitive dissidence and shift that voice in your head "the government wouldn't do this," to "holy shit maybe many of these shootings are MKUltra patsies," changing your overall perspective of what you think you understand.

That's not to say every shooting is an MKUltra patsy but several shootings in the last past few years have had the perpetrators of these heinous crimes against innocent civilians state that they heard voices in their head prior to their mass killing sprees. While additionally in the case of several of these shootings family and friends have testified their loved ones were fine then they suddenly "lost their minds."

Now if we didn't have evidence of such technology existing it would be seen as unsubstantiated claim and maybe these people were just lying about voices in their head to claim insanity after their acts of terror. But the strange thing here is some of the more bizarre cases presented have a connection with the military. So is it just another coincidence?

There are some famous highly credible whistleblowers which reveal this technology as well as a mysterious email seen in the Wikileaks Stratfor GIfiles entitled: "FW: IMPEACH THESE CRIMINALS PLEASE - with 100 attached TORTURE CASE SUMMARIES," sent by aaric.eisenstein@stratfor.com to social@stratfor.com. For a list of powerful credible people who support exposing this reality see biggerthansnowden.com.

In short, these people in the following paragraphs call can't be schizophrenic well start with one of the most bizarre cases - the Navy Yard shooting. Coincidentally this mysterious shooting happened after high ranking patriots in the U.S. military stood up in 2013 and refused to fight on the side of Al-Qaeda in Syria shutting down the push for the invasion of Syria as I reported at the time on Twitter when I noticed the coincidental shooting. The timing itself is odd but the story doesn't end there that's when the media reported it in gigantic headlines "shooter carved into his gun "My ELF weapon."

History Of Reports of Mass Shooters Who Said They Heard Voices Before Their Attacks:

To start we will examine this mysterious case of Aaron Alexis the Navy Yard shooter who killed 12 at the Washington DC Navy Yard. Alexis was an Information Technology technician who worked for a military contractor.

"My ELF Weapon" was carved into his gun stock, ELF is short for electronic low frequency, Slate reported.

Shortly before the shooting which killed 13, Alexis filed a report in Rhode Island about his “harassment" stating that he felt "microwave directed energy weapons."

Alexis reportedly told the officer that three people were sent to “follow him and keep him awake by talking to him and sending vibrations into his body.” Alexis attempted to change hotel rooms to another at a Navy base “where he heard the same voices talking to him through the walls, floor and ceiling.” Alexis also noted these people were “using ‘some sort of microwave machine’ to send vibrations through the ceiling, penetrating his body so he cannot fall asleep.”

As you will soon learn this pattern of suspects committing mass muders after filing a report stating they heard voices is undeniable with many of these shootings an extremely overlooked fact by the general public. Consistent warnings of electronic harassment and violent thoughts being implanted into their brains and in some cases weeks before committing mass acts of in many cases domestic terrorism.

Alexis' case isn't the only one but it's the most blatant display in my opinion which is why I wanted to start with it to better open your mind to this aforementioned insanity. However, I need to convey a trigger warning before you read further. I am about to provide information that will send chills down your spine and blow your mind all at once you may not be ready to learn this data.

The second case we will look at happened 2 weeks after Alexis's shooting in DC, the suspect a woman by the name of Miriam Carey. Carey slammed her car through a White House barrier. Like Alexis she believed that she was hearing voices, except she thought that the voice she heard was then President Barack Obama communicating with her, National Post reported.

The third case is the Boston Marathon bombing - Tamerlan Tsarnaev one of the brothers, had also heard voices in his head before committing his attack. In fact, he used the term “majestic mind control” to describe the phenomenon according to a background story published by the Boston Globe.

Further four "young, handsome men in suits" had previously approached a person whose name was redacted by the FBI, saying they wanted to speak to Tamerlan Tsarnaev and claimed they were FBI. The four men provided no identification and left no business cards. It says "Tamerlan was open to all contact with the FBI and will report any additional contact with the four unidentified individuals (UI) who claimed to be FBI," NBC reported.

Were these four unidentified individuals deepstate agents who gangstalked the brothers and implanted the idea of terrorism in their young minds? A convenient event that happened the day of the Boston marathon bombing was the fire and explosion at the JFK library that authorities ruled wasn't connected to it and it was an electrical fire but that would be a hell of a coincidence.

The fourth case we will examine happened last year at the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport. The suspect 26-year-old Iraq war vet Esteban Santiago. Santiago before committing his mass killing walked into an FBI field office weeks earlier with claims he was hearing voices and that the CIA was controlling his mind, Market Watch reported.

Santiago further specifically claimed he was being forced to have “terroristic thoughts” and that the government was “controlling his mind” and forcing him to watch Islamic State videos.

His brother Bryan told CBS that the government failed to help Esteban:

“The FBI failed there. We’re not talking about someone who emerged from anonymity to do something like this. The federal government already knew about this for months, they had been evaluating him for a while, but they didn’t do anything.”

Another incident that happened last year involved Jason Brian Dalton who police say shot and killed six people in Kalamazoo, Mich. Dalton told officers that he was being controlled by the Uber app on his phone at the time of the rampage. When a police officer asked him about the shooting, he responded that when he opened the company’s app, a symbol appeared that “would literally take over your whole body,” an officer wrote in his police report.

These cases are frighteningly similar even if not involving ISIS to other mass shooting incidents that have occurred in recent years. In another incident in November 2014, a young lawyer named Myron May walked into Florida State University’s (FSU) library and shot three people. The media reported that he was crazy and hearing voices just like Santiago and Alexis. May also claimed the government was electronically harassing and gangstalking him like others describing hearing voices coming from the wall, NBC reported.

Days before the shooting, he sent off 10 packets of information including flash drives (packets which were later intercepted by the FBI) to try and prove what he claimed was happening to him. The point of the electronic harassment according to him was to drive him to commit an act of mass violence. A week before the shooting, May posted this chilling message on Facebook, DailySheeple reported:

The man even uploaded a series of videos to Youtube talking about his experience being what is known as a T.I. (targeted individual.)

2015 "My Experience as a Targeted Individual", Part 1 [15]

Another shooting that happened in 2014 of a mall in Columbia, Maryland also had the suspect claim he was hearing voices WHNT reported.

However, he was obsessed with the April 1999 massacre at Columbine High School. And this one might be chocked up to mental health like I said all of these are not definitive and it is hard to discern which is which because of our evil deepstate government.

Going back further the attacker in the 2011 shooting spree Jared Loughner that reportedly killed six people and wounded 13, including congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, filed a lawsuit claiming he was “framed” and was “handpicked illegally to be a sleeper assassin.” He also stated that “the govt. put a chip in my head to control my mind.”

In 2012 who can forget the Aurora movie theater shooter James Holmes (who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience and who like a number of these cases has ties to the military in his case DARPA where years before, he interned at the Salk Institute when he was younger where coincidentally researchers were working on ways to “neurologically enhance” soldiers at the time he volunteered to work there.

Further, an inmate of Holmes, Steven Unruh claimed that the deranged man told him he was "programmed to commit the rampage by an evil therapist." He also mentioned neuro-linguistic programming, a form of psychotherapy. Unruh also said that Holmes said: "he felt like he was in a video game" during the shooting, that "he wasn't on his meds" and "nobody would help him."

Lieutenant J.D. Knight, who directly supervises booking operations, disputes the claim. "It would be virtually impossible for Mr. Unruh to have any of the communications he stated, West Word reported.

Conveniently guess who was injured in the Aurora massacre? Gabrielle Giffords.

It is quite horrible we have to even factor in that some of these shooters committing mass killings were MKUltra Project Bluebird assassins doing so for an agenda. But then there is also the person's mental health as a key factor as well. When the government has such evil technology and anyone authorized can use it without regulation or oversight the sky is the limit. In other words, rogue agents, how do you differentiate between mental health and mind control? It becomes nearly impossible. But logically if this technology is known to exist and several cases have been reported across the U.S. then we can't just dismiss all these people who said they heard voices as schizophrenic or insane.

However in fairness here are statistics for schizophrenia disorder according to mentalhelp.net.

"Schizophrenia is not a terribly common disease but it can be a serious and chronic one. Worldwide about 1 percent of the population is diagnosed with schizophrenia, and approximately 1.2% of Americans (3.2 million) have the disorder. Schizophrenia is not a terribly common disease but it can be a serious and chronic one. Worldwide about 1 percent of the population is diagnosed with schizophrenia, and approximately 1.2% of Americans (3.2 million) have the disorder," Mental Help wrote.

Then there is last years two attempted assassinations on sitting U.S. president Donald Trump both of which took place in Las Vegas during his campaign rallys once during the primary and once during the general election. Michael Sandford, 21, was deemed a suspect in one of the incidents he proclaimed he heard voices telling him to do it.

"I was hearing voices telling me to kill Donald Trump," Sandford told The Sun, Nation reported. "They'd been coming on for a while and getting stronger and more frequent. At one point they were screaming at me. "My friends had said Trump needed to be stopped. They said he was going to destroy the country — but it was the voices in my head which were telling me to kill him. "Then one day I saw he was speaking in Las Vegas and I decided to drive there and do something myself," he said.

There is another assassination threat that everyone forgets made by Dominic Puopolo who was arrested. Puopolo was connected to Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton as a close family friend. In this situation the shooter made a random rant video stating he was going to kill then President elect Donald Trump proclaiming himself to be Lord Jesus Christ. He also makes references to following orders and posting messages under a Twitter handle @jesuschrist1701 threatening the Secret Service and other intelligence agencies.

“My other name is the Lord Jesus Christ. What are you going to do about it Secret Service? I challenge you. This is not the way. I am following orders,” he ranted delusionally.

[Where replaced by links from the archive site, The Wayback Machine, links may take longer to load].

dead youtube link , archive link

Even the Texas shooter in Dallas last year, Micah Xavier Johnson another veteran who shot 12 Dallas police officers and killed five claimed to have heard voices and seen hallucinations after he returned to the U.S. in 2014 from Afghanistan. Just two years before he committed his massacre shooting at random police from a parking garage, Washington Examiner reported.

In fact if we go all the way back to the 1990's with the case of the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, he was reportedly a subject of MKUltra's brutal psychological experiments at Harvard University by Henry A. Murray. Murray ran experiments on twenty-two undergraduates it just so happened that Kacynski was one of them, The Atlantic reported.

Then there is the infamous assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy years ago who was shot by a deranged Sirhan Sirhan. Yes, even Sirhan claimed that he had heard voices before killing the senator. Sirhan has also maintained for years that he does not remember the shooting in 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles after Kennedy won the Democratic presidential primary in California.

“It’s all vague now. I’m sure you all have it in your records. I can’t deny it or confirm it. I just wish this whole thing had never taken place,” Sirhan Sirhan said.

Excerpts from the taping of Sirhan’s memories interview can be heard below. The second video is background on the girl in the polka-dot dress seen with Sirhan who he says the unknown woman directed him to kill RFK.

2012 Sirhan Sirhan - Strange Memories (Part 1) [6]

dead video link , archive link

As the London Independent reported in 2005, evidence strongly indicates that Sirhan was a Manchurian candidate, a victim of mind control who was set up to be the fall guy for the murder. Sirhan was described by eyewitnesses as being in a trance-like state as he pulled the trigger to kill RFK. “There was no way Sirhan Sirhan killed Kennedy,” said Sirhan’s lawyer Larry Teeter. "He was the fall guy his job was to get busted while the trigger man walked out. He wasn’t consciously involved in any plot. He was a patsy. He was unconscious and unaware of what was happening – he was the true Manchurian Candidate.”

Even John Lennon's assassin Mark David Chapman claimed he was hearing voices prior to killing Lennon an out spoken anti-Vietnam war activist. Chapman told Larry King that he heard voices tell him to "do it, do it, do it" before he ended Lennon's life.

Mark David Chapman Interview Larry King Live / 2012 Parole Hearing [7] #markchapman #johnlennon

More recently we have two simultaneous shootings back to back where both suspects claimed to have "heard voices" before carrying out their random acts of carnage. Antioch church shooter, Emanuel Samson told police detective Steve Jolley that he heard voices and saw vivid images of the church before he carried out his act of horror.

"He made some comments about visions and voices a couple of times," Jolley said in Davidson County Criminal Court Monday morning, WSMTV NBC reported.

"He was kind of indicating that he heard voices, and he had seen an image about that particular church. When I tried to get him to elaborate on it, he was very vague, and I couldn’t get him to elaborate on anything," Jolley continued.

Science Channel Admits Microwaves Used in Mind Control [8]

Finally the strange recent Walmart shooting, the suspect Scott Ostrem, was alleged to have heard voices after a bad LSD trip nearly 30 years ago according to the step sister.

“When he came home, he was terrified. He had voices in his head. Demons,” Michelle Willoughby told The Denver Post.

Most of these people claiming they are hearing voices are well past the age when schizophrenia becomes apparent in an individual which is usually between 15-30. The claims are always similar. Are all of these people really just insane and making up similar stories or is something else darker and more sinister going on here?

While mental health is a problem in the U.S. what is the probability that so many mass shooters are hearing voices before they go on to commit their deeds? Is that number too high to be a mere coincidence? Here is a final question to ask yourself, what about the people who filed reports and said they were hearing voices prior to the shootings above, how do you explain that without a catalyst? They sought help and didn't receive it.

For a second I want to explain to you the nature of the situation these are unregulated (SAP) Special Access Program experiments that are on a need to know basis carried out by a compartmentalized group or individuals within the deepstate running covert programs. In other words, they have absolutely no oversight by Congress or even any sitting U.S. president.

So who would benefit from such horror and chaos as a mass shooting? Well here's the thing often mass shootings from my own research seem to be ways to off people in a sly silent way, again that's not to say that every mass shooting is a way to assassinate a specific targeted person but this method is certainly used to covertly get rid of someone.

Project Bluebird/Artichoke document below was kept hidden and under wraps and distracted from to other subprojects in MKUltra through Operation Dormouse for a reason, just read the documents it's literally the CIA suggesting creating mind controlled slaves that can covertly commit murder in the 1960's.

Although, many suspect that this project involved the South American plant scopolamines, a dangerous plant known as the zombie drug. Documents released only a few weeks ago in the JFK files suggest that the CIA was using electromagnetic weaponry to accomplish this goal. How? Well it started out with using electrodes on the subjects' brain and I suspect it evolved into tapping into the brains own natural frequency overtime as the army documents detail on Voice To Skull technology decades later..

In the mid-1950s, neurophysiologist Carl Wilhelm Sem-Jacobsen built his own EEG lab at Gaustad psychiatric hospital in Norway with copious funding from the Rockefeller, Ford, and other “charitable” foundations. He soon took on multiple U.S. government contracts from the Air Force, the Navy, and NASA for research using electrodes implanted in the brains of psych patients to carry out what many have said was unethical research.

These experiments melded overtime and were continued under the auspices of a Project MKUltra branch and evolved to what was known as Project Artichoke.

Mind Control Research in Norway 1 of 4 [9] #norway #mindcontrol

Mind Control Research in Norway 2 of 4 [10] #mindcontrol #norway

Mind Control Research in Norway 3 of 4 [11] #norway #mindcontrol

Mind Control Research in Norway 4 of 4 [12] #mkultra #norway

Our government performed various unethical experiments on thousands of Americans for decades on the record exposed by the Church Committee. But before MKUltra in 1947 the Navy and OSI conducted the first known post-war mind control program, Project chatter, which continued the drug experiments of the Nazis.

Project Chatter was a highly classified Navy program to search for a truth drug that would get its victim to speak fast they tested all types of drugs including - barbiturates, amphetamines, and heroin. The studies involved “mind control” experiments by hypnosis and narco-hypnosis.

In 1953, Project Chatter was ended abandoned by the Navy for other projects like the Navy’s project “Perfect Concussion” which was Subproject 54 under MKUltra. Scientists focused on testing ultrasound signals to create amnesia. In the documents the Navy sought to create "Sub-aural frequency blasts" which means "below the ear." Sub-aural frequency would indicate the potential useage of infrasound i.e. sonar.

The Army eventually founded Operations Third Chance and Derby Hat which both used LSD; other project names remain unknown though the existence of these programs is unquestionable.

The goals of MKULTRA were to break down human beings both physically and mentally, and modify and control their behavior as well as test chemicals on people for research purposes. These means included but were not limited to, hypnosis, chemical, biological and radioactive exposure. President Bill Clinton was forced to apologize after parts of these programs still continuing after the Church Commitee hearings were caught running experiments on Africans under the Tuskegee experiment.

MK-ULTRA Mind Control Clinton Apology, Victim Testimony and More [13] #clinton #mindcontrol #congressionalhearing

dead youtube link, archive link

Even if much of MKULTRA was the South American plant "Scoplomines" that drug in itself can create a mindless zombie ready to fire on command, nicknamed the devils breathe it's the most dangerous plant in the world.

If the government and a plant could do that, what makes you think they aren't still carrying out secret clandestine tests using electromagnetic weaponry? Microwave weapons seem mundane in comparison.

Dr. Joseph C. Sharp completed the first successful test of auditor microwave technology which bypassed the ears and beams sound directly into a persons head at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in 1973.

Sharp, strapped inside an isolation chamber, heard “words” beamed at him in a pulsed-microwave audiogram. (An audiogram is a computerized analog of the spoken voice.) ARPA at the time now DARPA Robert O. Becker foresaw “obvious applications in covert operations.”

Becker imagined barrages of “voices” driving an enemy insane, and post-hypnotic suggestion radioed to programmed assassin, directing the test subject to kill its target. According to Naval Captain Paul Tyler in a 1976 essay, “The Electromagnetic Spectrum in Low-Intensity Conflict,” a “speed-of-light weapons effect” could be achieved with “the passage of approximately 100 milliamperes of directed frequency through the myocardium, leading to cardiac standstill and death.”

In 1975, a neuropsychologist Don R. Justesen, the director of Laboratories of Experimental Neuropsychology at Veterans Administration Hospital in Kansas City, unwittingly leaked National Security Information. When he published an article in “American Psychologist” on the influence of microwaves on living creatures’ behavior. In the article he quoted the results of an experiment described to him by his colleague, Joseph C. Sharp, who was working on Pandora, a secret project of the American Navy.

“By radiating themselves with these ‘voice modulated’ microwaves, Sharp and Grove were readily able to hear, identify, and distinguish among the 9 words. The sounds heard were not unlike those emitted by persons with artificial larynxes,” Don R. Justesen wrote. (pg. 396).

Dr. Milton Zaret, a leading microwave scientist was later recruited by “Pandora,” a CIA project code-named for the study of radio-frequency-directed brain response he stated, “The CIA inquired whether I thought electromagnetic radiation beamed at the brain from a distance could affect the way a person might act, and if microwaves could be used to facilitate brainwashing or to break down prisoners under investigation.”

It's long been known that microwaves at certain frequencies can produce an auditory effect that sounds like it's coming from within someone's head. Then there's the question of classified microwave work at Brooks Air Force Base which officials have refused to talk about.

In January 2007 the Washington Post wrote on the same subject:

“In 2002, the Air Force Research Laboratory patented precisely such a technology: using microwaves to send words into someone’s head… Rich Garcia, a spokesman for the research laboratory’s directed energy directorate, declined to discuss that patent or current or related research in the field, citing the lab’s policy not to comment on its microwave work. In response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed for this article, the Air Force released unclassified documents surrounding that 2002 patent — records that note that the patent was based on human experimentation in October 1994 at the Air Force lab, where scientists were able to transmit phrases into the heads of human subjects, albeit with marginal intelligibility. Research appeared to continue at least through 2002. Where this work has gone since is unclear — the research laboratory, citing classification, refused to discuss it or release other materials,“ The Post wrote.

Previous research in electromagnetic weapons has shown that low-frequency waves or beams can affect brain cells, alter psychological states and make it possible to transmit commands directly into someone’s thought process making them think it's their own thoughts. In fact there is even a patent that suggest doing just that.

In the 1940's George Estabrooks, a Harvard University graduate, Rhodes Scholar and chairman of psychology at Colgate University, Canada, acknowledged conducting extensive hypnosis work on behalf of the CIA, FBI and military intelligence creating Manchurian candidates. He boasted to Science Digest in 1971: “I can hypnotize a man — without his knowledge or consent — into committing treason against the United States.” Estabrook (Bowhart.<em> Operation Mind Control.)

Eight years later, it was reported that a “Man Hallucinates, Says Microwaves Are Murdering Him,” in the March 21, 1979, edition of the Los Angeles Herald Examiner and later New Scientist. That man was electronics engineer Leonard Kille, who founded the Scientific Engineering Institute (SEI) on behalf of the CIA. In July 1968 at South Vietnam’s Bien Hoa Hospital, SEI teams had implanted electrodes in the skulls of Vietcong prisoners of war in experimental attempts to direct the behavior of brain-wired subjects by remote control.

Kille himself was a test subject of the electrodes implanted in his brain. In 1971, a hospital attendant found Kille holding a metal wastebasket over his head in an attempt to “stop the microwaves.” A sympathetic doctor at Boston’s VA hospital, where Kille was transferred, ordered him “a large sheet of aluminum foil so he may fashion a protective helmet for himself.” Not informed that Kille had electrodes implanted his head, the VA doctors diagnosed him as a delusional paranoid individual.

In 1965 the New York Times reported obscure EMR experiments secretly funded by the government under the front-page headline: “Mind Control Coming, Scientist Warns.” University of California psychology professor Dr. David Krech is quoted warning, “EMR research may carry with it even more serious implications than the achievements of the atomic physicists.”

Earlier, a 1963 CIA-issued manual on the study of Radio-Hypnotic Intra-Cerebral Control (RHIC) explained: “When a part of your brain receives a tiny electrical impulse from outside sources, such as vision, hearing, etc., an emotion is produced—anger at the sight of a gang of boys beating an old woman, for example. The same emotions of anger can be created by artificial radio signals sent to your brain by a controller. You could instantly feel the same white hot anger without any apparent reason.”

Richard Helms, oversaw military-oriented EMR research into the transmission of strategic subliminal messages into the aggregate minds of enemy populations. In a 1964 memo to the Warren Commission regarding the possibility that Lee Harvey Oswald had been a mind-controlled assassin, Helms outlined the existence of “biological radio communication.” “Cybernetics science of communication and control theory that is concerned with the study of automatic control systems, such as the brain and mechanical-electrical communications,” Helms admitted, “can be used in molding of a child’s character, the inculcation of knowledge and techniques, the amassing of experience, the establishment of social behavior patterns ... all functions which can be summarized as control of the growth processes of the individual.”

A subsequent CIA directive, summarized in a brochure on “cybernetic technique” distributed by Mankind Research Unlimited, an EMR study facility in Washington, D.C., detailed the deepstate’s development of a “means by which information of modest rate can be fed to humans utilizing other senses than sight or hearing.” According to the brochure, the CIA’s cybernetic technique, “based on Eastern European research,” involved beaming information via radio frequencies to individual human nerve cells. The purpose, the directive stated, was for “the enhancement of a subject’s mental and physical performance.”

“Recently researchers from the University of Washington showed that they could send one person’s thoughts through a computer to control the hand motion of a person sitting half a mile away. The team first demonstrated this brain-to-brain connection was possible back in August 2013. But now the researchers have put the technology through more rigorous testing and are close to making it usable in real-world scenarios," Live Science reported.

Just last year the Dailymail reported that scientists had discovered a trick to plant false experiences into people's brains. As Huffington post reported in 2014 "Mind control is becoming a reality," in the clear science world, while black project scientists are far ahead of these advances as this article illustrates.

No videos found for these in archives, if anyone does find videos please leave link in comments.

dead youtube link , dead archive link

dead youtube link, dead archive link

Electromagnetic Weapons are Being Used to Torture and Subjugate Countless American Citizens...:

http://www.biggerthansnowden.com/

end of article

Links

[1] 2017 Nov 16 AnonKnowledge I HEAR VOICES: MKUltra? A Worrying Trend Of Mass Shooting Suspects Throughout History Before Committing Horrific Murders https://steemit.com/news/@an0nkn0wledge/i-hear-voices-mkultra-a-worrying-trend-of-mass-shooting-suspects-throughout-history-before-committing-horrific-murders

[2] Odysee PROOF Microwave weapons KILLING civilians! VOICE OF GOD technology abused! Timothytrespas https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Timothytrespas-PROOF-Microwave-weapons-KILLING-civilians!-VOICE-OF-GOD-technology-abused!-enqOx_wUWWM:1 #microwave #voiceofgod #mkultra #ti

[3] 2012 Organized Gang Stalking And Electronic Harassment On MSNBC News https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Organized-Gang-Stalking-And-Electronic-Harassment-On-MSNBC-News!-r6dk0MCOur8:6

[4] 2010 Odysee Actual COINTELPRO Microwave Weapon Attack caught on video https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Actual-COINTELPRO-Microwave-Weapon-Attack-caught-on-video-M_Hpsks2HmE:8 #microwave

[5] 2012 MICROWAVE WEAPONRY'S USE ON PEOPLE EXPLAINED BY DR BARRIE TROWER https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/MICROWAVE-WEAPONRY'S-USE-ON-PEOPLE-EXPLAINED-BY-DR-BARRIE-TROWER-aMMEQNnSZIo:7 #microwave #barrietrower

[6] 2012 Sirhan Sirhan - Strange Memories (Part 1) https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Sirhan-Sirhan---Strange-Memories-(Part-1)-07cTjGHlIIM:8 #sirhansirhan #mindcontrol

[7] Mark David Chapman Interview Larry King Live / 2012 Parole Hearing https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Mark-David-Chapman-Interview-Larry-King-Live-_-2012-Parole-Hearing-IXR1mdiwq6Y:8 #markchapman #johnlennon

[8] Science Channel Admits Microwaves Used in Mind Control https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Science-Channel-Admits-Microwaves-Used-in-Mind-Control-zaPb3R5YTo4:b

[9] Mind Control Research in Norway 1 of 4 https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Mind-control-research-in-Norway-(1_4)-HXyzdERObuc:5 #norway #mindcontrol

[10] Mind Control Research in Norway 2 of 4 https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Mind-control-research-in-Norway-(2_4)-QUwWsXDty8U:0 #mindcontrol #norway

[11] Mind Control Research in Norway 3 of 4 https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Mind-control-research-in-Norway-(3_4)-wC-wdPgOT0E:b #norway #mindcontrol

[12] Mind Control Research in Norway 4 of 4 https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/Mind-control-research-in-Norway-(1_4)-HXyzdERObuc:5 #mkultra #norway

[13] MK-ULTRA Mind Control Clinton Apology, Victim Testimony and More https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/MK-ULTRA-Mind-Control--Clinton-Apology,-Victim-Testimony-and-More-vq3wTRDe0CA:6 #clinton #mindcontrol #congressionalhearing

[14] 2024 Jul 15 foxblog3 Assassination and Mind Control https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/assassination-and-mind-control #assassination #mindcontrol #trump #reagan #randalturner

[15] 2015 "My Experience as a Targeted Individual", Part 1 https://odysee.com/@FoxesAmazingChannel:8/_My-Experience-as-a-Targeted-Individual_,-Part-1-Z8ZQurVAV3M:c

