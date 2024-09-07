Over the past few weeks I have posted various information that should be useful for survivors to be able to recognise nefarious techniques and actors who might try to lead them astray.

Watch Out for Romeo Spies [3]

Romeo Spies 2 - Human Intelligence Operatives Techniques [4]

Romeo Spies 3 Sexpionage [7]

Romeo Spies 4 The Spy Who Loved Me Video [8]

AI Tweet Generators and AI Social Media Posts [1]

Romeo Spy 5 [2]

Dark Psychology and Manipulation [3]

Also it might be worth check out this post, which may be helpful 2024 Sept 3 foxblog3 Survivors - Discrepancies, Contradictions, Inconsistencies and Loose Ends Part 1 [5].

More information in the same genre, which has been brought to my attention is the BITE model of authoritarian control, which may be of help to recognise patterns of control. Use your own discernment.

Dr. Steven Hassan's has developed a BITE MODEL of Authoritarian Control Freedom of Mind Bite Model [4]

Many think of mind control as an ambiguous, mystical process that is difficult to define. Mind control refers to a specific set of methods and techniques, such as hypnosis or thought-stopping, that influence how a person thinks, feels, and acts.

Steven Hassan developed the BITE Model to describe cults' specific methods to recruit and maintain control over people. “BITE” stands for Behavior, Information, Thought, and Emotional control. The BITE model should be used within the Influence Continuum Model to help determine authoritarian control. Not every group or relationship uses every one of these. Some are universal such as deception (Information control), indoctrinating people to distrust critics and former members, or installing phobias to make people afraid of questioning or leaving.

Dissertation published January 2021: “The BITE Model of Authoritarian Control: Undue Influence, Thought.

Bite Model 4.12MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

BEHAVIOR

INFORMATION

THOUGHT

EMOTION

Each section comprises screenshots, then repeated as text.

Behavior Control

This category explores how manipulative groups regulate and dominate their members’ actions and behaviors through strict rules, rewards, and punishments, limiting individual autonomy.

1. Regulate individual's physical reality

2. Dictate where, how, and with whom the member livesand associates or isolates

3. When, how and with whom the member has sex

4. Control types of clothing and hairstyles

5. Regulate diet - food and drink, hunger and/or fasting

6. Manipulation and deprivation of sleep

7. Financial exploitation, manipulation or dependence

8. Restrict leisure, entertainment, vacation time

9. Major time spent with group indoctrination and rituals and/or self indoctrination including the Internet

10. Permission required for major decisions

11. Rewards and punishments used to modify behaviors, both positive and negative

12. Discourage individualism, encourage group-think

13. Impose rigid rules and regulations

14. Punish disobedience by beating, torture, burning, cutting, rape, or tattooing/branding

15. Threaten harm to family and friends

16. Force individual to rape or be raped

17. Encourage and engage in corporal punishment

18. Instill dependency and obedience

19. Kidnapping

20. Beating

21. Torture

22. Rape

23. Separation of Families

24. Imprisonment

25. Murder

Information Control

Examining the tactics of manipulative organizations to control information flow through censorship and propaganda, restricting members’ access to outside perspectives.

1. Deception:

a. Deliberately withhold information

b. Distort information to make it more acceptable

c. Systematically lie to the cult member

2 . Minimize or discourage access to non-cult sources

of information, including:

a. Internet, TV, radio, books, articles, newspapers,

magazines, media

b. Critical information

c. Former members

d. Keep members busy so they don't have time to think and investigate

e. Control through cell phone with texting, calls, internet tracking

3. Compartmentalize information into Outsider vs. Insider doctrines

a. Ensure that information is not freely accessible

b. Control information at different levels and missions within group

c. Allow only leadership to decide who needs to know what and when

4. Encourage spying on other members

a. Impose a buddy system to monitor and control member

b. Report deviant thoughts, feelings and actions to leadership

c. Ensure that individual behavior is monitored by group

5. Extensive use o f cult-generated information and propaganda, including:

a. Newsletters, magazines, journals, audiotapes, videotapes, YouTube, movies and other media

b. Misquoting statements or using them out of context from non-cult sources

6. Unethical use of confession

a. Information about si ns used to disrupt and/

or dissolve identity boundaries

b. Withholding forgiveness or absolution

c. Manipulation of memory, possible false memories

Thought Control

Focuses on psychological techniques used by such groups to shape beliefs and attitudes, suppressing critical thinking and promoting conformity.

1. Require members to internalize the group's doctrine as truth

a. Adopting the group's 'map of reality' as reality

b. Instill black and white thinking

c. Decide between good vs. evil

d. Organize people into us vs. them (insiders vs. outsiders)

2. Change person's name and identity

3. Use of loaded language and cliches which constrict knowledge, stop critical thoughts and reduce complexities into platitudinous buzz words

4. Encourage only 'good and proper' thoughts

5. Hypnotic techniques are used to alter mental states, undermine critical thinking and even to age regress the member

6. Memories are manipulated and false memories are created

7. Teaching thought-stopping techniques which shut down reality testing by stopping negative thoughts and allowing only positive thoughts, including:

a. Denial, rati onalization, justification, wishful thinking

b. Chanting

c. Meditating

d. Praying

e. Speaking in tongues

f. Singing or humming

8. Rejection of rational analysis, critical thinking, constructive criticism

9. Forbid critical questions about leader, doctrine, or policy allowed

10. Labeling alternative belief systems as illegitimate, evil, or not useful

11. Instill new “map of reality”

Emotional Control

Explores how manipulative organizations manipulate emotions, fostering dependency and loyalty through love-bombing, guilt, and fear-based indoctrination.

1. Manipulate and narrow the range of feelings – some emotions and/or needs are deemed as evil, wrong or selfish

2. Teach emotion-stopping techniques to block feelings of homesickness, anger, doubt

3. Make the person feel that problems are always their own fault, never the leader's or the group's fault

4. Promote feelings of guilt or unworthiness, such as

a. Identity guilt

b. You are not living up to your potential

c. Your family is deficient

d. Your past is suspect

e. Your affiliations are unwise

f. Your thoughts, feelings, actions are irrelevant or selfish

g. Social guilt

h. Historical guilt

5. Instill fear, such as fear of:

a. Thinking independently

b. The outside world

c. Enemies

d. Losing one's salvation

e. Leaving or being shunned by the group

f. Other's disapproval

6. Extremes of emotional highs and lows – love bombing and praise one moment and then declaring you are horrible sinner

7. Ritualistic and sometimes public confession of sins

8. Phobia indoctrination: inculcating irrational fears about leaving the group or questioning the leader's authority

a. No happiness or fulfillment possible outside of the group

b. Terrible consequences if you leave: hell, demon possession, incurable diseases, accidents, suicide, insanity, 10,000 reincarnations, etc.

c. Shunning of those who leave; fear of being rejected by friends and family

d. Never a legitimate reason to leave; those who leave are weak, undisciplined, unspiritual, worldly, brainwashed by family or counselor, or seduced by money, sex, or rock and roll

e. Threats of harm to ex-member and family

For more and courses see Freedom of Mind Bite Model [4].

Knowledge is power, stay informed to stay safe.

Links

[1] 2024 Aug 18 foxblog3 AI Tweet Generators and AI Social Media Posts https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/95-sun-18th-730-ai-generated-twitterx #AI #AITweetGenerators #Manipulators #TweetGenerators #MachineTweets

[2] 2024 Aug 15 foxblog3 Romeo Spy 5 https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/romeo-spy-5-comments #romeospies #ai #americanfrontlinedoctors #simonegold

[3] 2024 Jul 28 foxblog3 Dark Psychology and Manipulation https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/dark-psychology-and-manipulation #Darkpsychology #manipulation #survivors

[4] Freedom of Mind Bite Model https://freedomofmind.com/cult-mind-control/bite-model-pdf-download/

[5] 2024 Sept 3 foxblog3 Survivors - Discrepancies, Contradictions, Inconsistencies and Loose Ends Part 1 https://foxyfox.substack.com/p/survivors-discrepancies-contradictions #survivors #looseends #inconsistencies #ptsd #mindcontrol #mkultra

