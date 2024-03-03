Naomi and Elsa

Naomi Campbell hit the twitter trends in the UK recently when Kenyan / South African comedian and influencer Elsa Majimbo released a video summarising her relationship with Naomi Campbell over the past few years.

2024 Feb 19 Odysee Kenyan Influencer Elsa Majimbo talks about her relationship with Naomi Campbell [117]

Elsa said that she met up with Naomi in Dec 2020 who was shopping in Nairobi, and Naomi suggested Elsa join her on holiday. On holiday they agreed to do a film on Elsa and Naomi introduced Elsa to a couple of people to do that. However this came back to bite Elsa when in March 2022 she had a different film in the Tribeca film festival. Campbell phoned Naomi and threatened to sue her. Elsa explained it was different film.

After a few months Elsa’s work went downhill and she attributed it to the Naomi incident. Wanting to stop this, she kept phoning and texting to apologise until Naomi told her to stop. A few more months went by, Elsa made it up with Naomi and to avoid the previous situation, started to tell her everything she was doing. Naomi got fed up with constant messages and said she had a baby to look after. Elsa got fed up of this odd situation decided to get out of the whole situation, and explained this in her video. Elsa said that Naomi and her were now strangers.

The take away from the video is essentially that Naomi appears controlling.

Elsa deleted the video and added that she was seeking peace not fear. She appeared released from control and happier.

Elsa Majimbo said that Naomi had threatened to sue and post screenshots of when Elsa asked Naomi to help, when pressured by some of Naomi’s executive friends to sleep with her. That has strange undertones to it.

Assault - Campbell has a history of violence and criminal convictions for assault from England, the US, Canada and Sicily, including spitting at Police Officers.

It is interesting that Naomi Campbell has a house designed as the Eye of Horus. She appears to be yet another mind controlled slave working her way up the satanic system.

Satanic Advancement - Hollywood, Music Industry

By the satanic system I mean the brotherhood / freemasonry and a dozen other secret societies eg Jesuits (Society of Jesus) based in Rome overseeing Knights Templar, Opus Dei, Knights of Malta, Rosicrucians, Magnificat, Illuminati, the Knights of Jerusalem, Balepheron, Knights of Malta, Opus Dei, Magnificat, Trinity, Manus Deum, Order of the Golden Dawn.

Svali says the Templar Knights have been accorded most of France, and Canada; while the Illuminati have been given Germany, the Druid Council was given England, much of Russia, and large portions of the US, and the Knights of Malta have been given Switzerland. She also says that the Jesuits control the others. Exposing the Vatican Part 5 [5]

Tiffany Fitzhenry, a writer, revealed that from her experience of the industry that you must be willing to say “I will do anything” to get ahead in Hollywood. Those that do say they are willing to do anything, are then subjected to subtle and not so subtle tests of that “oath”.

Ana Lucia Alves revealed some of the methods and hierarchy involved in the model industry and acting. See Top Model turned Whistleblower Exposes Elites 2019 Oct 7 [127c].

Fortunately Ana missed out on many forced “tricks of the trade” in the lower stages, thanks to one of the few strict ethical model agencies. Ana became a cover model.

However handlers, as they did with Ana, try to inveigle themselves into your lives, using psychologically manipulative techniques and take over your life, and invest your money, control what events you attend, where you go and who you see.

Both the aspiring star and the handlers learn how far you are willing to go. Offers are made. Ana was offered a lesbian affair. Ana was offered the choice when she was 29 to be set up as a madam…

“a whole building of six floors in probably one of the best neighborhoods in Paris… we will give you everything you need including maybe a diplomatic paper … what we will need is you to bring eight to ten girls for living in this house and you don't have any problem with drugs and alcohol we understand… it would be my house it would be my job to receive politicians of a very high level and provided them ladies and whatever else they want to consume”

After setting up a model agency she was offered, by a highly placed French politician, a 6 floored building in Paris free, as a place to keep 8 – 10 models for her agency. This was essentially to act as a pimp / madam of these models in the “brothel” to whoever needs them [127c]'.

She was also offered to marry the son of a Mafiosi…

“the next proposition was marry an Italian son of a mafiosi in you talking about Ferraris and big lake como houses and all that it's like no worries about it they are very clear it's not like they're not joking they don't have time to waste it's like do you want to these or not”

So these are the type of deals you are offered.

The relevant youtube video has now been taken down, the archive is still playable on this link 42 min archive 2 TOP MODEL TURNED WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES ELITES [126b]. It does take a long time to load. If anyone can download and reupload on decent platform, please let me know, as my technical skills are not up to it. However just over half of the video is on this link with a bit of commentary from someone else.

2019 odysee Top Model Turns Whistleblower To Expose Epstein Style Sexual (Child) Abuse Among Hollywood ‘Elite’ [127c] Transcript of part at the end.

Submission to abuse is necessary as quid pro quo for fame and fortune, in Hollywood, fashion or music industry. It is how it is set up. It is driven from the top. But who is at the top? Who are the drivers and those important players enabling the aberrant dysfunctional system to carry out?

We have learnt that this is not just a few rogue or even many rogue individuals, but this a systemic paedosadism and rape culture in Hollywood, essentially a power, control and manipulation system, using sex as a means of trauma and power and control.

Many if not most in Hollywood have been subjected to trauma based mind control, using sexual abuse from an early age. Those that have not been abused and trauma mind controlled as children, if any, will be otherwise well compromised and blackmailed. It is so well understood by the participants in the Hollywood system that the Code of Silence is essential. They are photographed urging it, it can be tattooed on them and programmed into them. Few dare cross their handlers.

Bearing in mind the above deal making system…

Naomi

Naomi from 1998 through 2003, was in a relationship with Formula One racing head Flavio Briatore, she became engaged to him before breaking off the relationship. Campbell now considers Briatore her "mentor". From 2008 until 2013, she was in a relationship with Russian businessman Vladislav Doronin [119].

Photographs of Naomi Campbell‘s 31st birthday party show Virginia Roberts, a victim of child trafficking at the party. Roberts was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell to Prince Andrew and other powerful men.

Whilst the Mail on Sunday is a vile gossipy mockingbird media rag, it did draw attention to Campbell’s photos with paedophile Kevin Spacey, Epstein pimp Ghislaine Maxwell, serial rapist Harvey Weinstein and blood diamonds Charles Taylor. Naomi Campbell’s VERY rum chums: As the fiery model is unexpectedly honoured for her philanthropy, how she has sometimes rubbed shoulders with a hair-raising cast of characters from Harvey Weinstein to Jeffrey Epstein and Kevin Spacey [83]

Campbell released a bizarre denial in a rehearsed response “interview” to the article saying “I will not be held hostage by my past”.

A Message From Naomi 2019. Response to Mail on Sunday. [118] #epstein #naomi

Naomi tried to turn it round from associating with pedophiles to being the victim and being held hostage by the past! I don’t think that Naomi was being held hostage by her past, at least not by most people, I cannot speak for the system. However it is a difficult argument to justify that she should never be judged by the friends she chooses, her criminal convictions for assault or her previous decisions and actions. When her friends are notorious illuminati satanists and supporters then it is our duty to examine those connections.

The Mail a few days later gets double bubble by covering Naomi’s hostage to the past interview. Naomi Campbell DENIES knowing about Jeffrey Epstein's 'indefensible' crimes after THAT picture of her on on the same yacht with alleged teen sex slave Virginia Roberts, but admits she knew him as 'always front-and-center' at Victoria's Secret shows [113].

I do not know how high up she is, something like a High Priestess level, and concentrating perhaps on the egyptian goddess magik. As you scramble up the slippery pole of satanism, the incentive and reward is that you get abused by fewer people yourself. The price for advancing is to provide younger recruits to be abused and to fill future positions.

Fashion for Relief

In the “hostage” video Naomi talked about her charity Fashion for Relief within 30 seconds. They do love to mention their “philanthropy”. Fashion for Relief has dealings with Haiti and both these are associated with the criminal cult ruling the planet, Haiti is well known for child trafficking.

If Naomi had been tempted with any nefarious offers perhaps her Fashion for Relief should be closely examined. The title actually could be interpreted in a sexual manner, and just check again how Naomi draws the dot on the i, in her signature above.

The “celebs” ie illuminati slaves tend to hunt in packs in their support of charities, many famous names following the same charities, almost as though directed.

2019 [60]

Naomi Campbell visits orphans in Malindi, Kenya. Supermodel Naomi Campbell shows her softer side as she takes time out of holiday to visit orphans in Kenya [120]. This has been a source of rumours about trafficked orphaned children. Several celebs have similar connections to Africa - Oprah, Rihanna, Angelina Jolie and Madonna spring to mind, all of similar kind of level in the system.

Naomi had her first child at 51, second at 53. Unusual to say the least. Did she birth them? Were they surrogate or from system breeder centres, bred for the right genetics and multigenerational spiritual gifts, ie talking to demons? Naomi Campbell welcomes second child at 53: ‘It’s never too late’ [121]. The usual procedure is to sacrifice a first child at some stage, for advancement in the system. Methods can vary, death or trans are two possibilities.

The system has children being brought up in several different homes by different people, also having sibling clones, all mind controlled programmed of course. This unfortunately is all standard goings on for the satanic system, getting more open as they try to bring in the New World Order.

When will most people wake up?

Transcript [127c]

I met this very high placed politician in Paris I think he was like a governor or something I don't know the name in French now but something very high like a governor or something like that House of Lords whatever and so he really liked me he knew I spoke already three languages you know I was already a woman I'm not a girl anymore I'm 28 29 and you know and he knew I was dating this boy and he was a lot of fun but you know it's like you're kind of on a different platform I'm a mother I'm responsible so these men said you know I have a proposition for you I have a job for you that would be you know maybe it would be interested as I sold I said well yeah I'm looking for something you know big whoa I build my my production company so we went out for tea and make a long story short this was the proposition it was will will give you a hotel party Coulier which means a whole building of six floors in probably one of the best neighborhoods in Paris there just six floors beautiful big rooms high ceilings gorgeous we will give you everything you need including maybe a diplomatic paper or whatever I needed although I was I could just become French if I wanted to at the time but I didn't bother and so what we will need is you to bring eight to ten girls for living in this house and you don't have any problem with you know drugs and alcohol we understand and then he was kind of like just testing the waters this ain't no Brazilians they're very open and they're very nice and you know whatever and he was but literally the job was you know a madam it would be my house it would be my job to receive politicians of a very high level and provided them you know ladies and whatever else they want to consume again this is such an important interview for the record and I don't want to like understate that because what you're piecing together our pieces that we don't yet have so you're talking about a highly placed politician who is essentially propositioning you to set up a brothel yes for you to be a madam yes to give you diplomatic passport to say that you are not gonna have any trouble with any drugs or alcohol that you you know people work in community property to give you a building yes in Paris which is probably millions of dollars yes totally this is not is explosive I mean this is a big piece of the puzzle so is it fair to say some of these more successful models and more successful actresses and actors they might be taking part in that might might be taking part in things like this I wouldn't pass it by I think what is important to clarify is that like you like you putting together a puzzle there is always species meaning that because I said no to that you know

the next proposition was because you're navigating in a different platform the next proposition was marry an Italian son of a mafiosi in you talking about Ferraris and big lake como houses and all that it's like no worries about it they are very clear it's not like they're not joking they don't have time to waste it's like do you want to these or not he never saw me again and I had no interest myself I said no thank you very much you know to both things but when you're not engaging in that platform they will come to you openly okay so I trust you can see there that you know she seems genuine I would say and obviously she could be lying she could be an actress but I don't really see what she has to gain from lying about this and what she's saying totally fits in with so many other testimonies and the modus operandi of these people is fairly clear you know the things that I saw and heard growing up amongst not even super wealthy elite they were just even just fairly average people about how they thought about other people now they would mistreat them and so on I always wondered why there weren't more people speaking out about this kind of thing because it seemed to be so prevalent and and you know it's clear that this occurred also at the top levels so-called the wealthiest levels that save society we need more people speaking out about it basically and this is probably the only whistleblower I can think of from that those kinds of circle celebrity circles who has described prostitution of this kind as being a norm