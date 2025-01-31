Introduction

Have you ever wondered where the word gaslighting came from?

It comes from play called "Gas Light" first performed in 1938, written by British novelist and playwright Patrick Hamilton. It is set in 1880’s London and the plot revolves around Mr. Manningham, who attempts to drive his wife, Bella, insane in order to cover up his own criminal activities. He does this by manipulating the gas lights in their home, causing them to dim, while insisting to Bella that she is imagining the changes, thus making her question her own sanity.

From this the concept of "gaslighting” was born, now widely used to describe psychological manipulation in which the victim's questions their own reality.

The play was made into a British film in 1940 call Gaslight and in America in 1944 called Angel Street. The British film is more faithful to the book.

Grok AI gives an overview of the Patrick Hamilton play and the two "Gaslight" films:

Prompt - Can you tell me about Patrick Hamiltons play Gaslight?

Patrick Hamilton's play, titled "Gas Light" (also known as "Angel Street" in some productions), first premiered in 1938. Here are some details about this influential work:

Background and Premise:

Author: Patrick Hamilton was a British playwright and novelist known for his works that often delved into themes of psychological manipulation, class, and the darker sides of human nature.

Setting: The play is set in a late 19th-century London townhouse on Angel Street.

Plot: The story centers on Bella Manningham, whose husband, Jack, is systematically attempting to make her believe she is going insane. Jack's manipulations include dimming the gas lights in their home and then denying any change in light, leading Bella to question her sanity. His motive is to make her appear mentally unstable so he can continue his search for jewels hidden in their attic, jewels that were once owned by Bella's aunt, who was murdered years earlier.

Key Characters:

Bella Manningham: The wife who is being gaslighted, showing signs of doubt and confusion over her own sanity.

Jack Manningham: The manipulative husband who is behind the gaslighting to keep Bella distracted while he searches for hidden valuables.

Nancy: The maid, who is part of Jack's scheme and also serves to further destabilize Bella.

Inspector Rough: A former detective who comes to Bella's aid, revealing Jack's true intentions and helping Bella reclaim her sanity and autonomy.

Cultural Impact:

Terminology: The play introduced the concept of "gaslighting" to the cultural lexicon, a term now used to describe the act of psychologically manipulating someone into questioning their own memory, perception, or sanity.

Adaptations: The play has been adapted into several films, most notably in 1940 (British version directed by Thorold Dickinson) and 1944 (American version directed by George Cukor). These films further popularized the story and its themes.

Theatrical Success:

Premiere: "Gas Light" opened at the Richmond Theatre, London, in December 1938 before transferring to the Apollo Theatre in the West End.

Broadway Success: Under the title "Angel Street," it ran on Broadway from 1941, achieving over 1,295 performances, making it one of the longest-running non-musicals in Broadway history at that time.

Revivals: The play has seen numerous revivals over the years, both in the UK and internationally, often with modern interpretations that highlight its themes of psychological manipulation and gender dynamics.

Themes and Reception:

Themes: The play explores themes of domestic abuse, psychological manipulation, the nature of truth and reality, and the power dynamics within marriage. It's a critique of patriarchal control and the societal treatment of women labeled as "hysterical" or "mad".

Reception: Critically acclaimed at the time for its suspense, character depth, and exploration of psychological themes, "Gas Light" has been praised for its enduring relevance, particularly in discussions about coercive control in relationships.

Patrick Hamilton's "Gas Light" remains a seminal work not only for its suspense and drama but for its contribution to psychological and sociological discourse on manipulation and mental health.

1. Gaslight (1940) - British Version

Director: Thorold Dickinson

Cast: Anton Walbrook (as Paul Mallen), Diana Wynyard (as Bella Mallen), and Frank Pettingell (as B.G. Rough).

Plot: This film is based on Patrick Hamilton's 1938 play "Gas Light". The story revolves around Bella Mallen, who begins to doubt her sanity as her husband, Paul, manipulates her environment to make her believe she's losing her mind. This includes dimming the gas lights in the house, which gives the film its name. The manipulation is part of a scheme to drive Bella out of her wits so Paul can search for jewels hidden in their attic.

Reception: While it was well-received in its time, it has been somewhat overshadowed by the later American version. This film was notable for its psychological depth and the tension it created.

2. Gaslight (1944) - American Remake Angel Street

Director: George Cukor

Cast: Charles Boyer (as Gregory Anton), Ingrid Bergman (as Paula Alquist Anton), Joseph Cotten (as Brian Cameron), and Angela Lansbury (in her film debut as Nancy Oliver).

Plot: The plot is very similar to the 1940 version, with some alterations for Hollywood. Here, Paula Alquist, a young woman who marries Gregory Anton shortly after her aunt's murder. Gregory begins to manipulate Paula, making her question her sanity. The central themes of gaslighting, psychological abuse, and manipulation are explored with great intensity.

Reception: This version was critically acclaimed and won two Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Ingrid Bergman, who gave a memorable performance. Charles Boyer's portrayal of the sinister husband was also highly praised. Angela Lansbury, only 17 at the time, received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. The film is often cited for its contribution to the term "gaslighting" entering common usage to describe psychological manipulation.

Cultural Impact: The 1944 "Gaslight" has become more iconic, not only for its performances but for how it captured the essence of gaslighting in popular culture. It's frequently referenced in discussions about psychological manipulation in both cinema and real life.

Both films are lauded for their atmospheric tension and exploration of themes like trust, sanity, and the dynamics of power within relationships. However, the 1944 version is generally more recognized, partly due to its star power and Hollywood's reach at the time. If you're interested in the history of film or psychological thrillers, these movies are significant for understanding how early cinema dealt with complex psychological narratives.

